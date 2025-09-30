2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Best Crypto With High Potential You’ve Probably Overlooked

Best Crypto With High Potential You’ve Probably Overlooked

The post Best Crypto With High Potential You’ve Probably Overlooked appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Have you ever caught yourself staring at your crypto app, wondering which coin might actually have the highest potential, not just for a quick pump tomorrow, but for the next few years? That question haunts every trader, every holder, and every dreamer who once saw Bitcoin at $100 or Solana at $2 and thought, “If only I had bought them back then.” The reality is, the best crypto with the highest potential is rarely the one plastered across headlines or trending on Twitter. It’s usually the one building quietly, ignored by most, only to explode later when everyone least expects it. And right now, if you look closely, Tapzi (TAPZI) might be that opportunity. Unlike tokens chasing hype with unsustainable rewards, Tapzi is creating a live, skill-based gaming economy where real competition drives demand. It’s built for players, not speculators, with audited smart contracts, multichain support, and an ecosystem that’s already working today. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. To understand which coins truly carry the highest potential, you need to go beyond charts and green candles. You need to look at fundamentals, adoption, tokenomics, and timing. Because the truth is, the next crypto coins set to explode by 2026 will not just be speculative toys; they’ll be systems with utility, scarcity, and strong communities behind them. Best Crypto With Highest Potential Tapzi (TAPZI) Tapzi (TAPZI) is emerging as one of the best crypto to buy now, especially for those searching for projects with long-term growth and real, working utility. Unlike speculative meme coins or overhyped tokens that rely solely on community buzz, Tapzi builds its value on a simple but powerful idea: skill-based Web3 gaming where real players compete and earn on-chain rewards. Instead of promising future play-to-earn revolutions, Tapzi is live today. Players stake $TAPZI tokens to…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011093-11.84%
Everscale
EVER$0.01756-1.67%
RWAX
APP$0.001898+0.79%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:31
බෙදාගන්න
Citigroup now sees Big Tech’s AI spending crossing $2.8 trillion by 2029

Citigroup now sees Big Tech’s AI spending crossing $2.8 trillion by 2029

The post Citigroup now sees Big Tech’s AI spending crossing $2.8 trillion by 2029 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American multinational investment bank Citigroup revised its projections for AI-related infrastructure investment by tech giants upward to exceed $2.8 trillion through 2029. The revision comes on top of the initial projection of $2.3 trillion estimated earlier. The investment banking group opines this growth will be driven by aggressive early investments by hyperscalers and a growing enterprise appetite. Since OpenAI unveiled its ChatGPT in November 2022, AI growth has continued to drive staggering capital outlays and data center expansion as demand for AI systems continues to skyrocket globally. This is despite the brief crisis of confidence sparked by China’s cheaper DeepSeek model and lingering market concerns over US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff regime. Now, AI capex across hyperscalers is seen reaching as much as $490 billion by end of 2026, according to the Wall Street brokerage’s projections, an increase from an earlier estimate of $420 billion. Citigroup says compute demand will need new energy capacity According to a Reuters article, data center operators or hyperscalers, including Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft, have already poured billions of dollars into investments to ease capacity constraints that have limited their ability to meet the ballooning demand for AI services. A Barrons report shows that over the past four quarters, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and other tech firms that operate global networks of data centers – data hyperscalers – have invested over $300 billion in AI capital expenditures. This month alone, American Big Tech firms made vast commitments for AI infrastructure investments in the UK, during a second state visit by President Trump in that country. Nvidia, Google, and Microsoft pledged billions of pounds towards data center and other AI-related developments, as was previously reported by Cryptopolitan. Analysts at Citigroup have said hyperscalers are likely to reflect this incremental spend in their third quarter earnings calls,…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-4.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1167-1.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011093-11.84%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:24
බෙදාගන්න
Massachusetts to Review Proposed Bitcoin Reserve Bill in Upcoming Hearing

Massachusetts to Review Proposed Bitcoin Reserve Bill in Upcoming Hearing

TLDR Massachusetts will hold a hearing on a proposed Bitcoin reserve bill soon. The bill could allow Massachusetts to invest 10% of its stabilization fund in Bitcoin. Only a few states, like Texas and New Hampshire, have approved similar Bitcoin reserve bills. The bill follows a federal executive order supporting Bitcoin and cryptocurrency reserves. Massachusetts [...] The post Massachusetts to Review Proposed Bitcoin Reserve Bill in Upcoming Hearing appeared first on CoinCentral.
SOON
SOON$0.3846+11.47%
FUND
FUND$0.01776+33.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.007458-3.18%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/10/01 01:18
බෙදාගන්න
AGI Open Network Joins oooo to Redefine AI-Led Blockchain Interoperability

AGI Open Network Joins oooo to Redefine AI-Led Blockchain Interoperability

The partnership aims to incorporate the decentralized AI agents of AGI Open Network with the AI Omninet of oooo to advance AI-led blockchain interoperability.
Delysium
AGI$0.04269-0.30%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.43453-2.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1167-1.60%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 01:10
බෙදාගන්න
Shiba Inu Could Deliver a Limited 280% Profit from Current Levels, But New SHIB Rival Has Life-Changing 16721% Potential

Shiba Inu Could Deliver a Limited 280% Profit from Current Levels, But New SHIB Rival Has Life-Changing 16721% Potential

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is in a bleak position despite an excellent reputation as one of the leading meme coins and its price dropped by over 5% within the last 48 hours.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000545-1.08%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001191+0.76%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003869-3.34%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptodaily2025/10/01 01:06
බෙදාගන්න
7 XRP ETFs Draw Close To Their Decision Deadlines With The SEC – Here Are The Dates

7 XRP ETFs Draw Close To Their Decision Deadlines With The SEC – Here Are The Dates

The race to launch XRP ETFs in the US is reaching a critical stage, with several issuers awaiting final decisions from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Multiple applications, filed by some of the world’s largest asset managers, are already approaching strict approval deadlines in October.  SEC Faces Wave Of XRP ETF Deadlines In October […]
XRP
XRP$2.8435-1.73%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023--%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000457-8.23%
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoinist2025/10/01 01:00
බෙදාගන්න
USDT becomes the operational dollar

USDT becomes the operational dollar

The post USDT becomes the operational dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An increasing flow of USDT payments is progressively replacing dollar transfers in operations in Venezuela with private entities. Independent analyses recently shared by Latam Insights Encore and Asdrúbal Oliveros (Ecoanalítica) indicate that disbursements in tether to private buyers have surpassed cash USD transfers, marking an operational shift in the current exchange regime.  This trend is consistent with major international reports on the phenomenon, particularly the Chainalysis 2024 Global Crypto Adoption Index and specialized reports that have followed the evolution of flows from 2024 to 2025, including journalistic analyses on the role of stablecoins in commercial payments Reuters. According to data collected by Latam Insights Encore and surveys conducted by local analysts between June and September 2025, numerous SMEs in Caracas, Valencia, and Maracaibo have introduced USDT into recurring payment processes and treasury management. Industry analysts note that the scarcity of banknotes and the spread of P2P wallets have accelerated operational adoption. As a reference, aggregated data published in 2024 indicates an increase in crypto activity in Venezuela close to +110% year-on-year and a share of stablecoins amounting to 47% of retail transactions under $10,000; these values explain the pressure towards digital solutions (update: September 2025). The data, observed in September 2025 also by Latam Insights Encore, reflects a rapid adaptation of businesses and operators using USDT as a “digital dollar” to manage suppliers, cash flow, and daily transactions. The effect is a smoother payment network in the context of cash shortages and sanction constraints imposed, in part, by the current economic regime. In this context, the reduction of operational friction becomes a tangible competitive advantage throughout the entire value chain. What Happened and Why It Matters According to public statements made by Oliveros and reported by the local press, disbursements in USDT to private entities have overtaken cash payments. This…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011093-11.84%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3506--%
Major
MAJOR$0.11876-0.07%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:59
බෙදාගන්න
Vercel faces user exodus after CEO picture with Benjamin Netanyahu

Vercel faces user exodus after CEO picture with Benjamin Netanyahu

The post Vercel faces user exodus after CEO picture with Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI cloud software platform Vercel is hemorrhaging users after CEO Guillermo Rauch took a selfie with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a private AI tech meeting in New York.  Netanyahu attended the event with US tech investors to discuss how AI could bolster Israel’s economy. Rauch shared a picture of himself with the PM and said the two discussed AI, education, and its ability to help developers. However, Rauch has faced fierce criticism over his apparent support for Netanyahu amidst what the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory has described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza.  Among the most well-known critics was pseudonymous crypto founder and Vercel user Loopify, who has raised over $2 million in support of Gaza. Loopify claimed his businesses would “move away” from Vercel, adding that Rauch “purposefully going out of his way to harm his company like this is so dumb.” Many online firms chose to drop Vercel from their infrastructure. Read more: US could offer Palestinians digital tokens to leave Gaza, report Vercel also appears to have lost at least one of its software engineers after X user @wesamo__ claimed he handed in his resignation before guiding users to donate to Gaza.  Dozens of users across X also announced that they would be shifting from Vercel’s software to other cloud firms, including Replit, Netlify, Hetzner, and Cloudflare.  Some noted how Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, while others implied Israel’s genocide will now be supported by Vercel’s web development firm Next.js. While the reception was mostly negative, Coinbase’s protocol specialist Viktor Bunin defended Rauch. Bunin claimed that Israel’s offensive isn’t a genocide, and that Rauch did the right thing because his post goes against “the current thing.” Read more: Scoop: Crypto Capital Corp’s…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011093-11.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1167-1.60%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.11485+2.16%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:47
බෙදාගන්න
Ethereum Gains, Aster Rallies, but BullZilla Presale Steals the Spotlight in Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now for 2025

Ethereum Gains, Aster Rallies, but BullZilla Presale Steals the Spotlight in Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now for 2025

Discover the best crypto presales to buy now, new crypto presale projects 2025, and top early-stage crypto investments for traders seeking verified, trending opportunities worldwide.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02277-1.76%
Aster
ASTER$1.557-17.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-4.20%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 00:15
බෙදාගන්න
COTI Rolls Out COTI Earn; 12.5 Million $COTI Set for Genesis Season

COTI Rolls Out COTI Earn; 12.5 Million $COTI Set for Genesis Season

COTI unveils COTI Earn with 12.5M $COTI in Season 001, awarding daily on-chain Token Points to holders, traders and referrers through missions, badges and more.
COTI
COTI$0.04295-1.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01197-0.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07397-4.91%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 23:00
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense