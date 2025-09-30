MEXC හුවමාරුව
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Controversial genius with IQ 276 goes all-in on Bitcoin — 100x dream mirrors another facade
The self-claimed genius with IQ 276 ties his future to Bitcoin, touting 100x gains. Could this be another facade in the making? Bitcoin as Kim’s sole bet YoungHoon Kim, a South Korean entrepreneur who presents himself as an intelligence researcher,…
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 01:41
NVIDIA’s Newton Engine Enhances Robotics with Advanced Simulation Capabilities
The post NVIDIA’s Newton Engine Enhances Robotics with Advanced Simulation Capabilities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Sep 29, 2025 14:32 NVIDIA Isaac Lab and Newton are transforming robotics by offering advanced simulation for quadruped locomotion and cloth manipulation, bridging the sim-to-real gap. NVIDIA’s latest developments in robotic simulation, particularly through the integration of its Newton engine with the Isaac Lab, are set to revolutionize the field by offering a robust and scalable solution for simulating complex physical interactions. According to the NVIDIA Developer Blog, this initiative aims to close the sim-to-real gap that often challenges robotics developers. Newton: A Collaborative Endeavor Newton, an open-source physics engine collaboratively developed by NVIDIA, Google DeepMind, and Disney Research, is managed by the Linux Foundation. Built on NVIDIA Warp and OpenUSD, Newton is designed to enhance robot learning by providing an extensible platform compatible with various robot learning frameworks, including MuJoCo Playground and Isaac Lab. Innovative Training and Simulation Techniques The integration of Newton within Isaac Lab facilitates the training of quadruped robots to navigate complex environments. The process involves setting up a multiphysics simulation to fold clothes using an industrial manipulator. By leveraging the Newton Solver API, the platform allows seamless integration with training environments, enabling robots to learn tasks with greater precision and efficiency. Key Features and Performance Improvements The Newton Beta release introduces significant performance enhancements. MuJoCo Warp, the primary Newton solver, is reported to be up to 152 times faster for locomotion tasks and 313 times faster for manipulation tasks on the GeForce RTX 4090. Additionally, the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Series offers substantial speed improvements, making Newton a powerful tool for real-time robotic simulations. Adoption and Ecosystem Expansion The adoption of Newton is growing rapidly among leading universities and companies. ETH Zurich’s Robotic Systems Lab employs Newton for simulating earthmoving applications, while Peking University…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 01:25
What is BlockDAG? Everything You Need To Know About This Viral Layer 1 That’s Nearing $600M Presale Mark
Review BlockDAG, which is nearing $600M in presale, with 26.5B coins sold, 3M mobile miners daily & global partnerships. Here’s everything you need to know about BDAG.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 01:00
BlockDAG secures BWT Alpine F1® deal and $415m presale
Read how BlockDAG has raised $415m in presale and secured a multi-year BWT Alpine F1® sponsorship, boosting visibility and growth potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 01:00
Why LILPEPE could dominate memecoin charts in 2025
Little Pepe emerges as a Layer-2 memecoin with potential to surge to $1. Cryptocurrency in 2025 is moving at full force, and among the projects shaping this next chapter, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has become impossible to ignore. More than just…
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 00:59
Snorter Tipped as Best Crypto Presale for 100x Gains: Just 21 Days Left to Buy
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 00:30
XRP consolidates as losses linger ahead of October
Ripple (XRP) trades sideways in a narrow range between support at $2.83 and resistance at $2.92 on Tuesday. Interest in the cross-border token has remained significantly suppressed over the past few weeks, reflecting the general sentiment that September is a bearish month for crypto.
Fxstreet
2025/10/01 00:30
Robinhood pushes for global regulation for prediction markets in expansion plans
Robinhood is exploring a launch of its prediction products outside the USA, aiming for expansion as prediction markets remain highly popular.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 00:10
Why Investors Should Be Ready to Buy Bitcoin After a US Government Shutdown
A U.S. government shutdown happens when Congress does not pass funding bills for federal operations by the start of the fiscal year, or when a temporary funding measure runs out. When this occurs, many federal agencies have to halt non-essential services. Some federal employees may be furloughed, while others might have to keep working without […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 23:57
Dogecoin Gains 11%, Stellar Holds, But BlockDAG’s Deal With BWT Alpine F1® Dominates Top Crypto Coins 2025 Debate
Explore the top crypto coins 2025 as BlockDAG’s $415M presale and BWT Alpine F1® partnership face off against Dogecoin’s momentum and Stellar’s payments utility. Discover why BlockDAG could be the best crypto to buy now.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/30 19:00
නැගී එන පුවත්
තවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense