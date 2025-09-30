2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Crypto Markets Defy Economic Turbulence

Crypto Markets Defy Economic Turbulence

The post Crypto Markets Defy Economic Turbulence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a surprising turn of events, the cryptocurrency sector has demonstrated notable tenacity despite fluctuating economic signals. Bitcoin continues to trade above the $113,000 mark, showing unexpected strength even as altcoins face significant downturns ahead of a key interest rate announcement. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Defy Economic Turbulence Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/crypto-markets-defy-economic-turbulence
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.88%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09871+0.19%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007579+1.64%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:37
බෙදාගන්න
Tapzi vs. BlockchainFX vs. Magacoin Finance: Best Crypto To Buy For Long-Term Growth

Tapzi vs. BlockchainFX vs. Magacoin Finance: Best Crypto To Buy For Long-Term Growth

This question drives interest in Tapzi, a blockchain gaming project now in presale. It combines classic games like chess and […] The post Tapzi vs. BlockchainFX vs. Magacoin Finance: Best Crypto To Buy For Long-Term Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001899+11.11%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593-4.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.007458-3.18%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/10/01 01:08
බෙදාගන්න
IG Group Achieves FCA Crypto License Approval for UK Operations

IG Group Achieves FCA Crypto License Approval for UK Operations

TLDR IG Group has successfully secured a cryptocurrency license from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The FCA’s approval allows IG Group to offer regulated crypto services to clients in the UK. This move demonstrates IG Group’s commitment to expanding its digital asset offerings in the growing market. The FCA has reinforced its role in regulating [...] The post IG Group Achieves FCA Crypto License Approval for UK Operations appeared first on CoinCentral.
Movement
MOVE$0.1026+0.29%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/10/01 01:07
බෙදාගන්න
Wall Street Giant Vanguard Could Be Next to Enter Crypto ETF Race

Wall Street Giant Vanguard Could Be Next to Enter Crypto ETF Race

Vanguard, a company historically known for dismissing cryptocurrencies as speculative, has indicated that it is reviewing its position on crypto-related […] The post Wall Street Giant Vanguard Could Be Next to Enter Crypto ETF Race appeared first on Coindoo.
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/10/01 01:03
බෙදාගන්න
SHIB Slips, LTC ETF Hopes, BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® Deal With $415M Raise

SHIB Slips, LTC ETF Hopes, BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® Deal With $415M Raise

Shiba holders are frustrated that, despite steady burn activity, the latest Shiba Inu (SHIB) update shows the coin struggling to push beyond resistance levels. At the same time, Litecoin traders The post SHIB Slips, LTC ETF Hopes, BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® Deal With $415M Raise appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001191+0.76%
Litecoin
LTC$106.36-0.21%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.8239-72.75%
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/01 01:00
බෙදාගන්න
BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Deal Goes Viral in October 2025 While LINK Token Builds $323K Reserve & SHIB Nears Breakout

BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Deal Goes Viral in October 2025 While LINK Token Builds $323K Reserve & SHIB Nears Breakout

Crypto buyers are staring at three very different but equally electrifying stories. Chainlink (LINK) just boosted its reserve to 323,116 LINK, a move that signals strong internal conviction and makes its growing network even harder to ignore. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is pressing against a breakout level at $0.0000140, with traders watching for a 30 to 50% jump if resistance finally cracks.&nbsp; However, the loudest signal comes from BlockDAG (DAG). This new Layer-1 has not only raised nearly $415 million in presale funding, but it has also become the first blockchain to partner with BWT Alpine in Formula 1®. That combination of capital, adoption, and cultural reach positions BlockDAG as the best crypto opportunity of 2025.&nbsp; Chainlink Reserve Stockpile Swells to 323,116 LINK&nbsp; Chainlink’s reserve recently grew by 43,067.7 LINK, pushing its total holdings to 323,116.4 LINK. This increase comes at a time when Chainlink remains a key player for supplying external data to smart contracts and powering real-world applications in DeFi, insurance, and beyond.&nbsp; While token accumulation isn’t proof of future price jumps, it does show internal confidence and a long-term mindset from the team or major holders. For those watching the top crypto investments list, this is a signal that Chainlink is building more than just projects; it’s expanding its reserves, which can help with liquidity and partnerships.&nbsp; Traders who believe that growing fundamental demand matters may find this move makes Chainlink a more appealing corner in their portfolio. Key Price Line Could Ignite New All-Time SHIB High Shiba Inu is clustered around $0.0000129, a zone many believe is critical after weeks of sideways trading near strong demand at $0.0000120–$0.0000122. A descending resistance line around $0.0000140 has repeatedly halted upward moves. But the gap between support and resistance is narrowing, making a breakout increasingly likely.&nbsp; If SHIB pushes past that resistance zone with momentum, targets rise toward $0.0000170–$0.0000190, gains of 30-50% from current levels. As market sentiment improves and Bitcoin stabilizes near key levels, traders seeking the best crypto to buy now are watching SHIB as a potential breakout candidate. A confirmed move above resistance could mark the start of a new upward trend, positioning SHIB to challenge its all-time highs and rewarding those who enter before the next surge. BlockDAG X BWT Alpine F1® Partnership Goes Viral&nbsp; BlockDAG has achieved what no other blockchain has ever done by becoming the first Layer-1 network to secure a Formula 1® sponsorship through its multiyear partnership with BWT Alpine F1®. This breakthrough places BlockDAG alongside world-class brands like Rolex, DHL, and Emirates, giving it instant credibility on a stage that reaches billions of viewers. For crypto buyers, this is not just another marketing move; it is a validation of BlockDAG’s technology and global ambitions. The timing makes this even more powerful. BlockDAG is still in presale at $0.0013, having opened its first stage at only $0.001, with nearly $415 million raised and over 26 billion coins sold before its mainnet launch. Early buyers are witnessing a rare combination of massive adoption and cultural visibility long before exchange listings begin. This partnership signals that BlockDAG is not a speculative meme coin, but a network with the stature to sit alongside the biggest names in sports and finance. Buyers chasing the next 1000x crypto now have a clear signal that BlockDAG’s presale may be the ultimate entry point before mainstream money floods in.&nbsp; With the presale price locked at $0.0013 for a limited time, every passing day brings BlockDAG closer to full exchange listings.&nbsp; Which Coin is Setting the Standard for the Next Crypto Cycle? Chainlink (LINK) continues to expand its reserve stockpile, now holding 323,116 LINK, reinforcing its role as a core infrastructure provider. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is testing critical resistance at $0.0000140, with traders eyeing a possible 50% upside.&nbsp; Both coins show strength, but neither matches the credibility or early growth of BlockDAG. With nearly $415 million raised, over 26 billion coins sold, and the world’s first Layer-1 Formula 1® sponsorship through BWT Alpine, BlockDAG is proving adoption before even hitting exchanges. Its $0.0013 presale price, up from the batch 1 entry of $0.001, gives investors a window to capture gains that could rival Ethereum’s earliest days. For those seeking the best crypto in 2025, BlockDAG is the project that could define the next major crypto cycle. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu ]]&gt
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.8239-72.75%
Chainlink
LINK$21.32-0.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195-0.49%
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto News Flash2025/10/01 01:00
බෙදාගන්න
SHIB & Ethena’s Price Uncertainty Diverts Buyers’ Attention to BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal & $414M Presale

SHIB & Ethena’s Price Uncertainty Diverts Buyers’ Attention to BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal & $414M Presale

The top cryptocurrency coins are showing starkly different stories. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is still reeling from the fallout of its recent bridge exploit, which has eroded investor trust. At the same time, the Ethena (ENA) price action is at a decisive point, supported by rising fundamentals but hindered by weak volume and profit-taking.  […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001191+0.76%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.8239-72.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
බෙදාගන්න
Tronweekly2025/10/01 01:00
බෙදාගන්න
MBV International Explores Bitcoin Acquisition to Diversify Investments

MBV International Explores Bitcoin Acquisition to Diversify Investments

TLDR MBV International is considering acquiring up to 100 Bitcoin for asset diversification. The potential Bitcoin acquisition is part of MBV’s strategy to hedge against fiat currency risks. MBV International aims to strengthen its portfolio through investments in digital assets. Bitcoin acquisition aligns with MBV’s strategy to adapt to global economic changes. As global economic [...] The post MBV International Explores Bitcoin Acquisition to Diversify Investments appeared first on CoinCentral.
Particl
PART$0.2147+0.75%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/10/01 00:54
බෙදාගන්න
Best Crypto Presale Spotlight: MoonBull at $0.00004057 Promises Explosive Gains as Dogwifhat and Brett Stir the Market

Best Crypto Presale Spotlight: MoonBull at $0.00004057 Promises Explosive Gains as Dogwifhat and Brett Stir the Market

MoonBull’s best crypto presale is live now, offering massive ROI, 95% APY staking, and referral rewards. Dogwifhat at $0.727430 and Brett at $0.040911. Don’t miss out!
GAINS
GAINS$0.02276-1.81%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01497+4.97%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593-4.04%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 23:15
බෙදාගන්න
Trump tariffs and reaction of the Swiss National Bank: the franc under pressure

Trump tariffs and reaction of the Swiss National Bank: the franc under pressure

In the second quarter of 2025, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) found itself compelled to intervene decisively in the foreign exchange markets.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.344-2.09%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06968-1.80%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000097+2.10%
බෙදාගන්න
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 22:17
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense