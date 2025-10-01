2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Stripe expands crypto reach with stablecoin issuance tool

Stripe expands crypto reach with stablecoin issuance tool

Stripe is launching a platform that lets any business issue its own stablecoin with customizable reserves and direct access to shared liquidity networks, directly challenging the market dominance of giants like Tether and Circle. According to an announcement on Sept.…
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001611+1.57%
Wink
LIKE$0.007458-3.18%
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto.news2025/10/01 01:22
බෙදාගන්න
Jim Cramer Backs Bitcoin and Ethereum as Hedge Against $37 Trillion Debt

Jim Cramer Backs Bitcoin and Ethereum as Hedge Against $37 Trillion Debt

On his program, the longtime television host suggested that digital assets can serve as a safeguard against the United States’ […] The post Jim Cramer Backs Bitcoin and Ethereum as Hedge Against $37 Trillion Debt appeared first on Coindoo.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0006602-15.60%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/10/01 01:17
බෙදාගන්න
How Smart Traders Use AI to Detect Whale Wallet Moves and Boost Profits

How Smart Traders Use AI to Detect Whale Wallet Moves and Boost Profits

In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, staying ahead of the market often hinges on understanding the movements of large traders—commonly known as crypto whales. These key players can trigger major price swings within moments, making early detection crucial for traders aiming to capitalize on or hedge against market volatility. Advancements in artificial intelligence now provide [...]
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004507-0.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1168-1.51%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02286+0.17%
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/01 01:03
බෙදාගන්න
Best Crypto Presale: Ozak AI & Bitcoin Hyper Predicted to Struggle While BlockDAG Boosts Adoption with BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal

Best Crypto Presale: Ozak AI & Bitcoin Hyper Predicted to Struggle While BlockDAG Boosts Adoption with BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal

Many traders looking at Bitcoin Hyper see the same pattern, it talks big on speed but still lacks clear adoption. […] The post Best Crypto Presale: Ozak AI & Bitcoin Hyper Predicted to Struggle While BlockDAG Boosts Adoption with BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal  appeared first on Coindoo.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1168-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.25102+5.06%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.814-72.90%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/10/01 01:00
බෙදාගන්න
BTC Price Today: Is $112,000 A Good Entry Point Or Is Bitcoin Heading Below $100,000

BTC Price Today: Is $112,000 A Good Entry Point Or Is Bitcoin Heading Below $100,000

The BTC price debate is heating up; some believe $112,000 is a solid entry, while others fear Bitcoin could slip below $100,000. As a contrast, Remittix (RTX) is quietly drawing institutional interest after raising over $26.7 million, offering a fresh angle on where capital might flow in this turbulence. Bitcoin at $112,000: Support or Illusion? [...] The post BTC Price Today: Is $112,000 A Good Entry Point Or Is Bitcoin Heading Below $100,000 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,547.38+0.51%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3507+0.02%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockonomi2025/10/01 01:00
බෙදාගන්න
Accumulation season? Bitcoin holds, altcoins get ready for what’s next

Accumulation season? Bitcoin holds, altcoins get ready for what’s next

There are strong accumulation signs, but it comes with none of the hype.
GET
GET$0.004559+0.28%
READY
READY$0.01916-0.77%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.83+0.38%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:00
බෙදාගන්න
BlockDAG Locks BWT Alpine F1® Deal, While SOL, AVAX, & ADA Flash Mixed Signals: Which Is the Top Crypto Project Today?

BlockDAG Locks BWT Alpine F1® Deal, While SOL, AVAX, & ADA Flash Mixed Signals: Which Is the Top Crypto Project Today?

BlockDAG has raised over $411 million in its presale, selling more than 26.4 billion coins, with current availability at just $0.0013 despite its original batch 30 price of $0.03, marking a 2900% ROI since batch 1.  Unlike most blockchain projects, BlockDAG is delivering real-world value through its partnership with BWT Alpine F1® Team, offering fans [...] The post BlockDAG Locks BWT Alpine F1® Deal, While SOL, AVAX, & ADA Flash Mixed Signals: Which Is the Top Crypto Project Today? appeared first on Blockonomi.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.814-72.90%
Solana
SOL$209.08-0.44%
Avalanche
AVAX$29.89+0.53%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockonomi2025/10/01 01:00
බෙදාගන්න
U.S. Government Inches Towards Shutdown

U.S. Government Inches Towards Shutdown

The U.S. government is on track for a shutdown at 12:01 A.M EST on Wednesday unless Congress approves new funding.
Union
U$0.009968-6.06%
MemeCore
M$2.41094-0.21%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/10/01 00:55
බෙදාගන්න
BNB Rallies: Which Altcoins Could Surge Next? | October Report

BNB Rallies: Which Altcoins Could Surge Next? | October Report

Are investors rotating away from Ethereum?
Binance Coin
BNB$1,009.55-1.48%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/10/01 00:52
බෙදාගන්න
ADA on Edge of Golden Cross in September's Final Hours, What to Expect?

ADA on Edge of Golden Cross in September's Final Hours, What to Expect?

Last hours of September might be decisive for Cardano's short-term price action
Cardano
ADA$0.8043+0.16%
Edge
EDGE$0.29448-4.28%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24028+3.70%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/10/01 00:40
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense