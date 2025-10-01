MEXC හුවමාරුව
Stripe expands crypto reach with stablecoin issuance tool
Stripe is launching a platform that lets any business issue its own stablecoin with customizable reserves and direct access to shared liquidity networks, directly challenging the market dominance of giants like Tether and Circle. According to an announcement on Sept.…
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 01:22
Jim Cramer Backs Bitcoin and Ethereum as Hedge Against $37 Trillion Debt
On his program, the longtime television host suggested that digital assets can serve as a safeguard against the United States’ […] The post Jim Cramer Backs Bitcoin and Ethereum as Hedge Against $37 Trillion Debt appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/01 01:17
How Smart Traders Use AI to Detect Whale Wallet Moves and Boost Profits
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, staying ahead of the market often hinges on understanding the movements of large traders—commonly known as crypto whales. These key players can trigger major price swings within moments, making early detection crucial for traders aiming to capitalize on or hedge against market volatility. Advancements in artificial intelligence now provide [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/01 01:03
Best Crypto Presale: Ozak AI & Bitcoin Hyper Predicted to Struggle While BlockDAG Boosts Adoption with BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal
Many traders looking at Bitcoin Hyper see the same pattern, it talks big on speed but still lacks clear adoption. […] The post Best Crypto Presale: Ozak AI & Bitcoin Hyper Predicted to Struggle While BlockDAG Boosts Adoption with BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/01 01:00
BTC Price Today: Is $112,000 A Good Entry Point Or Is Bitcoin Heading Below $100,000
The BTC price debate is heating up; some believe $112,000 is a solid entry, while others fear Bitcoin could slip below $100,000. As a contrast, Remittix (RTX) is quietly drawing institutional interest after raising over $26.7 million, offering a fresh angle on where capital might flow in this turbulence. Bitcoin at $112,000: Support or Illusion? [...] The post BTC Price Today: Is $112,000 A Good Entry Point Or Is Bitcoin Heading Below $100,000 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 01:00
Accumulation season? Bitcoin holds, altcoins get ready for what’s next
There are strong accumulation signs, but it comes with none of the hype.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 01:00
BlockDAG Locks BWT Alpine F1® Deal, While SOL, AVAX, & ADA Flash Mixed Signals: Which Is the Top Crypto Project Today?
BlockDAG has raised over $411 million in its presale, selling more than 26.4 billion coins, with current availability at just $0.0013 despite its original batch 30 price of $0.03, marking a 2900% ROI since batch 1. Unlike most blockchain projects, BlockDAG is delivering real-world value through its partnership with BWT Alpine F1® Team, offering fans [...] The post BlockDAG Locks BWT Alpine F1® Deal, While SOL, AVAX, & ADA Flash Mixed Signals: Which Is the Top Crypto Project Today? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 01:00
U.S. Government Inches Towards Shutdown
The U.S. government is on track for a shutdown at 12:01 A.M EST on Wednesday unless Congress approves new funding.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 00:55
BNB Rallies: Which Altcoins Could Surge Next? | October Report
Are investors rotating away from Ethereum?
Coinstats
2025/10/01 00:52
ADA on Edge of Golden Cross in September's Final Hours, What to Expect?
Last hours of September might be decisive for Cardano's short-term price action
Coinstats
2025/10/01 00:40
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense