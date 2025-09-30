MEXC හුවමාරුව
Top Crypto Under $0.005 to Buy Now with Potential to Outperform Ripple (XRP) in 2025
The post Top Crypto Under $0.005 to Buy Now with Potential to Outperform Ripple (XRP) in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple (XRP) has always been a headline name in crypto. For years, it has been marketed as the bridge currency for banks and payment networks, and with regulatory hurdles finally clearing, many analysts believe XRP could rise steadily in this bull run. But even with renewed momentum, XRP’s massive market cap makes it unlikely to deliver more than a 5x–7x gain by 2026. For investors chasing exponential returns, the attention is shifting toward a far cheaper coin that could leave XRP’s performance in the dust: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Currently priced under $0.005, LILPEPE is in the middle of a booming presale that has already raised millions, and many traders now see it as the best crypto to buy for 2025 gains. Why Ripple (XRP) Can’t Deliver Massive Gains Ripple (XRP) is currently trading around $2.86. Recent dips saw XRP fall from $3 to $2.70, resulting in $1.6 billion in liquidations within 24 hours. However, the weekly Bollinger Bands show XRP is holding above $2.70. Sellers repeatedly tested the lower band but failed to break it. XRP has traded sideways between $2.77 and $2.96 for the entire month. With a market cap of $172 billion, XRP needs enormous capital inflows to double, let alone deliver a 20x or 50x return. That makes XRP a safer, more predictable bet than younger, riskier tokens. But it also means that the era of XRP turning a small investment into life-changing wealth has already passed. Investors who want that kind of explosive upside are looking elsewhere and finding it in Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Little Pepe (LILPEPE): More Than a Meme Little Pepe may appear like any other meme coin, but its goals make it stand out. The project is making an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain just for meme coins. This new idea will speed up, lower…
$0,000096
--%
$0,00592
-4,05%
XRP
$2,8443
-1,72%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 01:30
Visa Launches Stablecoin Pilot to Transform Cross-Border Payments Using USDC and EURC
TLDR Visa pilots USDC & EURC stablecoins to speed up global cross-border payments. Stablecoins power Visa Direct for real-time treasury and liquidity solutions Visa embraces stablecoins, cutting settlement delays for global businesses. USDC & EURC integration modernizes Visa’s cross-border treasury operations. Visa’s stablecoin pilot redefines global payouts with speed and efficiency. Visa has introduced a [...] The post Visa Launches Stablecoin Pilot to Transform Cross-Border Payments Using USDC and EURC appeared first on CoinCentral.
CROSS
$0,24028
+3,72%
USDC
$0,9996
+0,03%
REAL
$0,075
+0,79%
Coincentral
2025/10/01 01:11
Anchorage Digital boosts Solana DeFi with Jupiter integration
Jupiter, the decentralized exchange and liquidity aggregator on Solana, has integrated with Anchorage Digital’s institutional-grade wallet Porto, a move that could accelerate the institutional access to Solana’s decentralized finance ecosystem. Anchorage Digital, a leading crypto bank and digital assets platform,…
DEFI
$0,001492
+0,26%
WALLET
$0,02286
+0,30%
PORTO
$1,0587
-2,33%
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 01:02
Explore the Latest Trends in Bitcoin and Altcoin Market Dynamics
Bitcoin maintains stability above $113,000 despite favorable economic reports. Lark Davis warns investors to track monthly RSI trends for potential peak insights. Continue Reading:Explore the Latest Trends in Bitcoin and Altcoin Market Dynamics The post Explore the Latest Trends in Bitcoin and Altcoin Market Dynamics appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
ALTCOIN
$0,000373
-7,30%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 00:49
SEC grijpt in na bizarre koersstijging van QMMM door crypto plan
QMMM Holdings krijgt de aandacht van de Amerikaanse toezichthouder nadat de aandelenkoers van het bedrijf in razend tempo omhoog schoot. De SEC heeft besloten de handel tijdelijk stil te leggen, nadat het aandeel met maar liefst 959% steeg in nog geen drie weken tijd. De aanleiding? Een opvallend crypto plan... Het bericht SEC grijpt in na bizarre koersstijging van QMMM door crypto plan verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MET
$0,2291
-0,90%
OP
$0,6692
+0,11%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 00:44
Thumzup backs DogeHash with $2.5 million loan to grow Dogecoin miner fleet
Dogecoin treasuries and ETFs are continuing to gain traction in 2025, but token and share prices are struggling.
GAIN
$0,0198
--%
TOKEN
$0,01196
-0,41%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 00:42
MNT Targets Breakout to $3.00 and Beyond After Successfully Breaking $1.80
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/mnt-targets-breakout-to-3-00-and-beyond/
MNT
$1,8133
-1,90%
1
$0,003717
-29,40%
COM
$0,011087
-11,80%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 00:36
Ozak AI Targets $1, BlockchainFX Climbs, While BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal & $415M Makes It The Best Presale Crypto
Discover Ozak AI’s $0.012 stage, blockchainFX’s $7.7M presale, and BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership driving exclusivity. Act now on the best presale crypto
AI
$0,1168
-1,68%
1
$0,003717
-29,40%
ALPINE
$1,8293
-72,70%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 00:00
Omni Exchange Powers Up Base Trading With Orbs’ Layer-3 Protocols
Omni Exchange integrates Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base, giving access to advanced order types like limit and time-weighted trades directly on-chain.
LAYER
$0,4009
+0,55%
ORDER
$0,3761
-6,69%
LIKE
$0,00747
-3,07%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/30 23:05
Republic tokenizes Animoca’s equity on Solana: breakthrough for retail
Republic has announced on its official website that it will bring part of Animoca Brands' equity on-chain on Solana.
PART
$0,2147
+0,70%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 22:43
නැගී එන පුවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense