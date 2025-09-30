MEXC හුවමාරුව
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
2025-10-01
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Billion-dollar AI data centers risk sitting incomplete due to critical worker problem
The post Billion-dollar AI data centers risk sitting incomplete due to critical worker problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Big technology companies including OpenAI, Meta, and Alphabet are racing to build data centers across America to support growing artificial intelligence needs. However, their plans to spend hundreds of billions of dollars face a serious problem of not enough workers. The shortage affects manufacturing, construction, and electrical work. Older, skilled workers are retiring faster than young people are joining these fields. The National Association of Manufacturers released figures earlier this year showing the country might lack 1.9 million manufacturing workers by 2033. The group called this both an economic problem and a threat to national security. The construction sector needs nearly half a million additional workers in 2025 alone, according to Associated Builders and Contractors, known as ABC. The situation gets worse when considering new tariffs and shifts in immigration rules, making the challenge seem almost impossible to solve, according to industry experts. “I think these projects are likely to go over budget and miss their deadlines, but that is typical in U.S. construction, even for not-so-complicated, large projects,” said Anirban Basu, chief economist for ABC. “Now you add this layer of complexity, this need for precision, that would not exist in a typical apartment building or office building. … Do we have the workforce for that? Not in abundance, that’s for sure.” Data center projects face 8.5 month backlog ABC’s numbers show 14% of member companies have contracts for data center work. This figure stayed the same since they started tracking it in June. These companies have 8.5 months of work lined up. The construction unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% in August, matching the lowest level ever recorded. It fell from 3.4% the month before, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data. George Carrillo runs the Hispanic Construction Council. He told CNBC the worker shortage is already slowing down…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 02:39
Billionaire Tim Draper Thinks Retailers Will Only Accept Bitcoin
The post Billionaire Tim Draper Thinks Retailers Will Only Accept Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper, a long-time Bitcoin advocate, believes that one day retailers will only accept bitcoin as a payment. “There will be a moment when all the retailers say ‘I accept bitcoin’ and then there will be a moment when retailers will say ‘I only accept bitcoin,” Draper said on Bloomberg Television. Tim Draper’s support for bitcoin goes far beyond words. In 2014, he made headlines by spending $19 million to purchase 30,000 bitcoins seized from the shutdown of the Silk Road marketplace. Today, those coins are valued at roughly $3.5 billion. Draper has also backed major crypto firms, like Coinbase and Robinhood Markets, cementing his reputation as one of the sector’s most influential investors. In the interview with Bloomberg, Draper acknowledged that for now, bitcoin is primarily being held, not spent — a trend fueled by its consistent value growth, which makes it a favored store of value and a hedge against inflation. But Draper sees change on the horizon. He said that eventually, retailers will start accepting bitcoin as a primary payment method. Tim Draper’s new fundraising round Draper is also raising fresh capital for his venture firm, Draper Associates. According to a Tuesday SEC filing, the firm has secured $200 million for its eighth fund, with its website hinting at the official launch. Draper Associates, which manages $2 billion in assets, focuses heavily on crypto investments. This latest fund follows the 2022 raise of nearly $124 million for Fund 7. The timing coincides with a strong crypto market rally. The total cryptocurrency market recently surpassed $4 trillion for the first time, buoyed by congressional legislation regulating stablecoins and Bitcoin surging past $120,000 in recent months. Draper, 67, began his venture capital career in 1985 with a $6 million loan and quickly became known for early…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 02:34
Bitcoin options at approximately $38B
The post Bitcoin options at approximately $38B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As of September 30, 2025, the open interest on options linked to IBIT reached approximately $38 billion, surpassing Deribit’s $32 billion, according to snapshots from CoinGlass and Skew. In this context, the overtaking indicates a shift towards regulated markets, recalibrating the liquidity map on Bitcoin; the phenomenon is consistent with institutional flows observed after the launch of spot ETFs. IBIT (iShares Bitcoin Trust) is managed by BlackRock, as indicated in the official product documentation from BlackRock, and financial analysts have linked the increase in open interest to a greater preference for regulated and reportable custodial vehicles Reuters. According to the data collected by our analysis team and confirmed by the mentioned snapshots, the growth observed in recent weeks is mainly attributable to volumes on liquid expirations and institutional hedging operations. Industry analysts note that the transition to regulated venues tends to reduce certain informational asymmetries, while increasing the risk concentrated on a few liquidity nodes. In brief IBIT is defined as the spot Bitcoin ETF with declared assets amounting to approximately $84 billion and 770,000 BTC held, although these figures require further verification [data to be verified] BlackRock. The options linked to IBIT amount to approximately 340,000 BTC of open interest; the global share stands at IBIT 45%, Deribit 41.9%, and CME around 6% (snapshot as of 09/30/2025). The market leverage, estimated at 45%, is indicated by Checkonchain and is close to recent highs. The numbers of the overtake: the snapshot The comparison between crypto-native platforms and regulated channels enters a new phase. Indeed, the growth of options on IBIT attracts institutional flows, particularly attentive to compliance and custody. Quotes and Volumes — Recent Snapshot Open interest IBIT: approximately $38 billion (snapshot 09/30/2025) Open interest Deribit: approximately $32 billion (snapshot 09/30/2025) Asset IBIT (spot ETF): approximately $84 billion [data to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 02:26
Elon Musk’s xAI to bring Grokipedia to users, to replace Wikipedia
The post Elon Musk’s xAI to bring Grokipedia to users, to replace Wikipedia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk has announced the creation of a new knowledge resource he calls “Grokipedia.” The tech giant has said that it will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Grokipedia will be built using Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI. In an X post, Musk said, “Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.” Musk previously stated that xAI is already incorporating tools into its Grok chatbot that will automatically identify mistakes in online content and rewrite them into more accurate entries. According to the tech billionaire, Grok’s “synthetic corrections” could become the foundation for an alternative database to Wikipedia, one designed to strip out errors, omissions, and what he views as ideological bias. If realized, Grokipedia would represent one of the most direct challenges yet to the world’s largest crowdsourced encyclopedia. David Sacks encourages Musk to rewrite Wikipedia Musk brought up Grokipedia again after David Sack proposed a new market opportunity for artificial intelligence to rewrite Wikipedia by integrating previously banned sources. There’s a market opportunity for AI to rewrite Wikipedia just taking into account all the banned sources. https://t.co/zMtuAieNgs — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) September 30, 2025 According to Sacks, “Wikipedia is hopelessly biased. An army of left-wing activists maintain the bios and fights reasonable corrections. Magnifying the problem, Wikipedia often appears first in Google search results, and now it’s a trusted source for AI model training. This is a huge problem.” Sacks’ suggestion was motivated by an interview with Tucker Carlson, where Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger guided him through the site’s blacklist. “Red means it’s blacklisted,” he said. “You cannot cite it as a source of facts, maybe as a source of opinion, but generally that works out.” According to Sanger, using public discussion and consensus, Wikipedia has a page called Perennial Sources that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 02:24
Chinese woman pleads guilty in $7B UK Bitcoin fraud case ahead of trial
The post Chinese woman pleads guilty in $7B UK Bitcoin fraud case ahead of trial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK seizes 61,000 Bitcoin worth $7B in one of the world’s largest crypto fraud cases. Zhang and Ling plead guilty to laundering funds tied to a $5.6B Chinese investment scam. Civil battle looms over seized Bitcoin as victims and UK government vie for recovery. Two individuals accused in one of the largest cryptocurrency fraud cases in UK history have pleaded guilty to charges of laundering criminal funds using Bitcoin. Yadi Zhang, 47, also known as Zhimin Qian, admitted to possessing and transferring criminal property, while her assistant, Seng Hok Ling, also 47, pleaded guilty to dealing in cryptocurrency. Their guilty pleas came on the eve of their 12-week trial at a London court. Both are scheduled to be sentenced on November 10. The case stems from a 2018 seizure of approximately 61,000 Bitcoin from a West London property, now valued at nearly $7 billion. The haul is among the largest cryptocurrency recoveries ever made by law enforcement worldwide. Prosecutors allege that Zhang orchestrated a fraudulent investment scheme that generated much of the illicit funds, while Ling assisted in transferring the proceeds into cryptocurrency accounts. Background of the fraud and investigation The criminal case is connected to broader investment fraud originating in China. In 2017, Chinese authorities began investigating a suspected fraudulent project in Tianjin, which defrauded more than 128,000 people nationwide. The project, operated under the company Tianjin Lantian, lured investors with promises of high returns, ultimately stealing 40 billion yuan ($5.6 billion). Fourteen Chinese nationals have been convicted in relation to that scheme. Within the UK, Zhang and her associates facilitated laundering part of these proceeds through cryptocurrency. Another woman involved, Jian Wen, who lived with Zhang in Hampstead, was previously convicted of laundering Bitcoin and sentenced to more than six years in prison. Wen’s involvement highlighted the rapid…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 02:20
Bitcoin Hyper as the Next 1000x Crypto After Whales Buy $329K in a Giant Move
The post Bitcoin Hyper as the Next 1000x Crypto After Whales Buy $329K in a Giant Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Hyper as the Next 1000x Crypto After Whales Buy $329K in a Giant Move Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-next-1000x-crypto-whales-buy-329k/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 02:16
Ethereum Is Stagnanting, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside tPotential
Ethereum is, by all measures, a dominant force in the crypto ecosystem. The second-largest crypto by market cap deserves credit for fueling the DeFi boom, the NFT craze, and much The post Ethereum Is Stagnanting, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside tPotential appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/10/01 01:14
Nvidia gets 15.5% price upgrade to $210 after Rubin CPX GPU reveal
Citi has increased its Nvidia price target to $210, up from $200, pointing to a possible 15.5% gain from Monday’s closing price. The change, announced Tuesday, follows what Citi calls an “incrementally positive” outlook on Nvidia’s upcoming roadmap, especially after the reveal of its Rubin CPX chip. The bank still rates the stock a buy […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 00:22
X plans new creator payout system to reduce engagement spam, low-quality bait
Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has announced efforts on a new creator payout system that will reduce engagement spam and low-quality bait from users who try to game the system. According to Nikita Bier, X product head, the social media platform needs to off-ramp to a different system. X is positioning this as a […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 23:30
Crypto.com and Sharps Technology: New Alliance for Solana Treasury Management and Liquidity Growth
Crypto.com and Sharps Technology, Inc. have announced a collaboration aimed at strengthening the growth of the Solana ecosystem.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 22:24
නැගී එන පුවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense