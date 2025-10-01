2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Stablecoin Crackdown Plan Secures Backing from EU Watchdog

Stablecoin Crackdown Plan Secures Backing from EU Watchdog

The post Stablecoin Crackdown Plan Secures Backing from EU Watchdog appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Multi-issuance stablecoins, explained Circle and Paxos under threat?  According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) is in favor of banning multi-issuance stablecoins amid fears that dollar-backed tokens could undermine the euro.  Even though the recommendation is non-binding, the ESRB’s stance has significant political weight.  This could ultimately push popular stablecoin issuers, such as Circle and Paxos, to restructure the way they issue and operate their reserves.  Multi-issuance stablecoins, explained Multi-issue stablecoins are those tokens that are issued as a single token that is managed by various legal entities. For instance, a product can be licensed by the EU and a non-EU entity. Hence, users of such stablecoins end up holding identical tokens while their reserves are split between different jurisdictions.  You Might Also Like If EU holders try to seek redemption in the EU en masse, this could cause a liquidity shortfall since only a fraction of the total backing might be located within the jurisdiction. The fact that large stablecoins are backed by dollar-denominated cash or U.S. Treasuries raises market-access risks for the EU. There are also concerns about significant legal fragmentation since there are different oversight standards. The ESRB recognized this as a system vulnerability.  Circle and Paxos under threat?  Big issuers like Circle and Paxos could be directly affected by the new ban if it gets implemented, and there will likely be a lobbying effort to push for carve-outs.  As a possible solution, they could potentially re-house some reserves in EU banks.  Alternatively, they could issue separate tokens for Europe, but this would substantially fragment liquidity.  If nothing works, these firms could be forced to scale back services in the EU. Source: https://u.today/stablecoin-crackdown-plan-secures-backing-from-eu-watchdog
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:37
How Schneider Electric is fueling Nvidia’s infrastructure growth

How Schneider Electric is fueling Nvidia’s infrastructure growth

The post How Schneider Electric is fueling Nvidia’s infrastructure growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. Despite its name, Schneider Electric does not generate electricity. It is an energy management company, mixing electrification and digitization together so customers know exactly where their energy is consumed and can optimize their energy usage in real time.  It’s the largest energy management provider for data centers, which represent about a quarter of its business, and it’s working with chipmaker and Wall Street powerhouse Nvidia.  Schneider announced in June it would collaborate with Nvidia to serve the growing demand for sustainable, AI-ready infrastructure. This was a research and development partnership for power, cooling, controlling and high-density rack systems to enable the next generation of AI factories across Europe and eventually beyond.  Then last month, Schneider announced new, highly technical and detailed data center blueprints, developed with Nvidia, that the company says will significantly accelerate construction timelines as well as help operators adopt AI-ready infrastructure.  Get Property Play directly to your inbox CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. The first part of that is integrated power management and liquid cooling control systems. The second is a framework for the development of Nvidia’s new Blackwell chips.  “We make sure, at every generation they come out with, that the solution we put together will minimize the consumption of energy to power their installations,” said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman of Schneider Electric. “Those chips, which are powering AI or enabling AI, are chips…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:36
21Shares launches Jupiter Exchange ETP in Europe for institutional investors

21Shares launches Jupiter Exchange ETP in Europe for institutional investors

The post 21Shares launches Jupiter Exchange ETP in Europe for institutional investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways 21Shares launched the AJUP ETP, offering regulated access to Jupiter Exchange’s governance token on Solana. The listing on European exchanges reflects growing institutional demand for Solana-based DeFi products. 21Shares, a provider of exchange-traded products focused on crypto exposure, today launched the Jupiter Exchange ETP (AJUP) in Europe, giving institutional investors regulated access to Jupiter Exchange’s native governance token. The ETP tracks the performance of $JUP, the governance token of Jupiter Exchange, a decentralized exchange aggregator on the Solana blockchain that serves as a central hub for DeFi trading activities. The launch reflects growing institutional interest in Solana ecosystem projects, with ETPs providing a regulated pathway for exposure to decentralized trading platforms on European exchanges like SIX Swiss Exchange. The collaboration between 21Shares and Jupiter Exchange highlights efforts to integrate DeFi innovations into traditional finance, facilitating easier entry for European investors into blockchain-based assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/21shares-jupiter-exchange-etp-europe-institutional-investors/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:35
A Path Toward Less Restrictive Regulation

A Path Toward Less Restrictive Regulation

The post A Path Toward Less Restrictive Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. power cord over us dollar bills getty My colleague Travis Fisher recently co-wrote a piece in the Wall Street Journal on utility reform in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire story should be quite familiar to anyone who studies financial markets. The state’s highly regulated electricity industry is struggling to provide consumers with the power they need. To solve the problem, the legislature came up with a simple solution: Anyone who produces electricity in New Hampshire won’t be subject to public-utility regulation provided they don’t connect to the existing grid. The financial sector can learn from this example. It is also overregulated, and something akin to a light version of this New Hampshire solution has already been a success for a slice of the banking sector. (More about that below.) An expanded version is exactly what’s needed in financial markets. Yes, that’s right—financial markets do not need to be regulated like public utilities. The fact that financial markets, especially banks, are increasingly regulated as if they were utilities is nothing to be happy about. The existing regulatory framework makes it harder for people to provide financial services, and the supposed benefit from this approach—financial stability—has remained elusive for centuries. Bank Regulation Has Yet to Provide Stability Supposedly, financial markets need prescriptive rules to guarantee safety, and if we can just get the rules right, everything will be fine. The fact that this approach has never worked should not surprise anyone. If we are going to allow people to take financial risks, something which a free society must allow, then there is simply no way to compile a set of rules that guarantees everything will be fine. Thinking it will one day work is akin to thinking socialism will finally work once we try the “right” version. It’s wishful thinking. Regulators make…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:33
Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Speaks Out About Bitcoin (BTC)! “I Stand By My Prediction, I’ve Never Been More Confident in Anything!”

Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Speaks Out About Bitcoin (BTC)! “I Stand By My Prediction, I’ve Never Been More Confident in Anything!”

The post Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Speaks Out About Bitcoin (BTC)! “I Stand By My Prediction, I’ve Never Been More Confident in Anything!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, known for his support of Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies, made new statements about Bitcoin. Speaking to Fox Business, Eric Trump said he strongly supports cryptocurrencies. Stating that he stands by his $1 million prediction for Bitcoin, Eric Trump reiterated that Bitcoin will replace the old financial system and reach $1 million in the long run. Eric Trump stated that Bitcoin has a distinct advantage over gold because it is digital and can move around the world quickly and cost-effectively. According to Trump, unlike gold, which has storage and transportation issues, Bitcoin is liquid and easy to use in today’s financial system. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s supply is limited to 21 million coins, making it different from traditional assets. “I think Bitcoin will eventually reach a million dollars. I’ve never been more confident about anything in my life.” Comparing Bitcoin to the rise of the internet in the 90s, Eric Trump stated that Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market are growing even faster than the internet in the 90s. Eric Trump recently added that the American Bitcoin company will be one of the most important Bitcoin companies in the world. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/donald-trumps-son-eric-trump-speaks-out-about-bitcoin-btc-i-stand-by-my-prediction-ive-never-been-more-confident-in-anything/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:28
Nike (NKE) Q1 2026 earnings

Nike (NKE) Q1 2026 earnings

The post Nike (NKE) Q1 2026 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pedestrians walk past a Nike store featuring a modern design and mannequins displaying winter apparel on December 5, 2024, in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.  Cheng Xin | Getty Images Nike is expected to report a decline in quarterly sales on Tuesday, but its forecast for the year ahead will show investors whether CEO Elliott Hill’s strategy is gaining traction. The sneaker giant has been implementing a turnaround plan, and nearly a year into Hill’s tenure as CEO, some analysts are expecting Nike’s performance to improve.  When it released fiscal fourth-quarter results in June, Nike said the financial hit from its restructuring is expected to lessen in the quarters ahead. Executives added the company has improved its inventory position and started to win back wholesale partners.  Clearing through stale styles to make way for innovative products is crucial to Nike’s efforts to grow again and take back market share. The company faces multiple hurdles as it tries to gain back ground, including tariffs and intense competition. Tariffs are expected to have a moderate impact on Nike’s bottom line in 2026, but consumer spending is choppy and it’s still unclear whether demand for new shoes and clothes will drop during the crucial holiday shopping season. The uncertain consumer backdrop, coupled with competition from upstarts like On and Hoka, is making a challenging comeback that much harder.  Nike is expected to provide its financial guidance during a conference call with analysts at 5 p.m. ET. Investors will also be looking out for updates on the back-to-school shopping season, Nike’s outlook for the holidays and how its new styles are performing.  Here’s what analysts are expecting from the world’s largest sneaker company, according to consensus estimates from LSEG: Earnings per share: 27 cents Revenue: $11.0 billion  In the three months since Nike last reported…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:18
Versant adds WNBA media deal to its growing sports portfolio

Versant adds WNBA media deal to its growing sports portfolio

The post Versant adds WNBA media deal to its growing sports portfolio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball against Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx in the fourth quarter during Game Three of the WNBA Finals at Target Center on October 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  David Berding | Getty Images Versant has signed a new 11-year media deal with the Women’s National Basketball Association, the company announced on Tuesday. The agreement kicks off for the 2026 season and includes at least 50 WNBA games annually and portions of Playoff and Finals games during select years, the company said. Versant, the parent company of cable networks and brands soon to be spun off from Comcast, has been rapidly acquiring sports rights and diving deeper into women’s sports in particular. The latest agreement expands upon a previous package between the WNBA and Versant’s USA Network signed in 2024. The coverage will include Wednesday night double-headers, a dedicated pre-game show and a post-game studio show. “We’re incredibly proud to expand our multi-year partnership with the WNBA,” said Matt Hong, president of sports for Versant. “USA Network will be a destination for WNBA viewers all season long, as we showcase the star power across the league.” Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. For the WNBA, currently in its 29th season, the deal comes amid record-breaking television viewership, attendance, merchandise sales and team valuations. “As demand for women’s basketball continues to rise, partnerships like this expand the visibility and accessibility of our game,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. The league signed an 11-year media rights deal with Disney, Amazon and Comcast-owned NBCUniversal last July as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:06
Citi hikes Nvidia target to $210, sees 15% upside on AI infrastructure push

Citi hikes Nvidia target to $210, sees 15% upside on AI infrastructure push

The post Citi hikes Nvidia target to $210, sees 15% upside on AI infrastructure push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Citi has increased its Nvidia price target to $210, up from $200, pointing to a possible 15.5% gain from Monday’s closing price. The change, announced Tuesday, follows what Citi calls an “incrementally positive” outlook on Nvidia’s upcoming roadmap, especially after the reveal of its Rubin CPX chip. The bank still rates the stock a buy and believes the company’s grip on the AI infrastructure market is only getting tighter as it rolls out new products and commits billions in partnerships. The update comes after Nvidia unveiled Rubin CPX, a next-gen graphics processing unit that’s designed to power fast, real-time video generation with generative AI. The chip is expected to launch at the end of 2026. It’s part of the company’s strategy to stay ahead of rival chipmakers and stay embedded in the workloads that dominate artificial intelligence. Nvidia commits $100B to OpenAI and leans into AI data centers As part of that strategy, Nvidia said it plans to pour $100 billion into OpenAI, aiming to build large-scale data centers to handle the computing needs of generative AI models. Citi analyst Atif Malik noted the move didn’t alter Nvidia’s internal plans, writing, “Nvidia’s roadmap is not impacted by this partnership and no change in commitment towards ARM. Nvidia is giving customers more options with x86.” Atif also said the investment has no negative effect on their projections. Instead, Citi raised its 2026 and 2027 sales forecasts by 1% and 10%, aligning them with its revised AI infrastructure spending outlook. He added that they now expect $54 billion in sales for the October quarter and $62 billion for January. The data center push is seen as a boost to Nvidia’s ecosystem and a signal to the market that the company is still the backbone of AI development. Atif pointed to GTC Washington,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:57
How Is Clean Energy Changing Bitcoin Mining?

How Is Clean Energy Changing Bitcoin Mining?

The post How Is Clean Energy Changing Bitcoin Mining? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Since 2019, rising fossil-fuel costs have forced the mining industry to rethink the “cost–reliability–compliance” triangle: on one side, hydropower, solar, and wind have become increasingly cost-effective; on the other, storage, grid flexibility, and interconnection lead times are still catching up. Against this backdrop—and the anxiety miners feel about all-in power costs (capex + opex)—we sat down with ViaBTC Founder and CEO Haipo Yang for a deep dive. How much of Bitcoin mining is using clean energy today, and where is it headed? Haipo Yang: The share of clean energy has been rising steadily. As fossil-fuel prices climbed after 2019, more miners moved to cleaner sources with a better cost curve. From what we see in ViaBTC’s user sample, roughly 40%–50% of miners still rely on fossil fuels; the rest primarily use clean energy. Hydropower remains the dominant clean, dispatchable source—it accounts for about 30%–40% on its own. Solar, wind, associated gas, and other emerging sources together are still under 20%, but that percentage is clearly trending up. Miners who stick with fossil energy are usually in resource-rich regions. Texas is a good example: strong grid and infrastructure, ample natural gas, and plenty of sites. In other places where fossil resources are abundant but transmission is constrained or wheeling costs are high, operators will monetize surplus power locally through mining. Hydropower has long been the favorite clean source. Russia, Canada, parts of South America, and Africa all have abundant hydro. Leading Russian miners tend to cluster in hydropower-rich Siberia; Paraguay, Bhutan, and Ethiopia have attracted large operators such as Bitdeer and HIVE Digital thanks to utility-scale dams. Solar has drawn a lot of attention recently, but firming solar with storage remains a constraint, so most setups run on a PV-plus-grid model to keep supply stable. Using associated gas from oil and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:56
Index Declines 1.1% as All Constituents Trade Lower

Index Declines 1.1% as All Constituents Trade Lower

The post Index Declines 1.1% as All Constituents Trade Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 3988.9, down 1.1% (-46.29) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday. None of the 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: APT (-0.1%) and ETH (-0.3%). Laggards: NEAR (-3.8%) and AVAX (-3.5%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/30/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-declines-1-1-as-all-constituents-trade-lower
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:46
