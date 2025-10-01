A Path Toward Less Restrictive Regulation

power cord over us dollar bills getty My colleague Travis Fisher recently co-wrote a piece in the Wall Street Journal on utility reform in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire story should be quite familiar to anyone who studies financial markets. The state's highly regulated electricity industry is struggling to provide consumers with the power they need. To solve the problem, the legislature came up with a simple solution: Anyone who produces electricity in New Hampshire won't be subject to public-utility regulation provided they don't connect to the existing grid. The financial sector can learn from this example. It is also overregulated, and something akin to a light version of this New Hampshire solution has already been a success for a slice of the banking sector. (More about that below.) An expanded version is exactly what's needed in financial markets. Yes, that's right—financial markets do not need to be regulated like public utilities. The fact that financial markets, especially banks, are increasingly regulated as if they were utilities is nothing to be happy about. The existing regulatory framework makes it harder for people to provide financial services, and the supposed benefit from this approach—financial stability—has remained elusive for centuries. Bank Regulation Has Yet to Provide Stability Supposedly, financial markets need prescriptive rules to guarantee safety, and if we can just get the rules right, everything will be fine. The fact that this approach has never worked should not surprise anyone. If we are going to allow people to take financial risks, something which a free society must allow, then there is simply no way to compile a set of rules that guarantees everything will be fine. Thinking it will one day work is akin to thinking socialism will finally work once we try the "right" version. It's wishful thinking. Regulators make…