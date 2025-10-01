2025-10-01 Wednesday

Ethereum Foundation Study Finds Psychology Drives Momentum

The post Ethereum Foundation Study Finds Psychology Drives Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A first-of-its-kind study into the factors that influence Ethereum perception and momentum has found that psychology plays just as crucial a role as any other.  The results of “Project Mirror,” a deep dive into perceptions of Ethereum commissioned by Optimism and Espresso, were shared by the Ethereum Foundation (EF) on Monday. WE3.co Researchers Valeria Salazar and Jill Gunter found that perception and psychology drive momentum as much as technical and fundamental influences. They found that while Ethereum is known for its technical excellence, it lacks narrative clarity, active market engagement, and builder support — hurting its chances when builders are choosing where to build and invest.  The qualitative interviews included 60 people across the Ethereum ecosystem and broader crypto community, which ran from March to June 2025. They labeled this period Ethereum’s “worst crisis” due to dismal price action and a leadership struggle.  The researchers sought a snapshot of how the community viewed Ethereum during that time, as the asset traded at bear market levels between $1,600 and $2,500, reaching a three-year low in April. The goal was to “understand how different audiences view Ethereum, identifying challenges and strengths, and reflecting those back to the ecosystem so that we can learn from them,” stated the EF.  The researchers tapped the community to identify tensions and narratives. Source: Ethereum Foundation Five core tensions The research identified five core issues that influenced the perception of Ethereum. Many of these were related to Ethereum’s so-called narrative and how the Ethereum Foundation communicates publicly.  “Without price momentum or a simple story, Ethereum’s sophisticated vision feels brilliant but unreadable,” the researchers said, adding that the identity crisis becomes more apparent as the layer-1’s role is unclear, given that layer-2s capture users and activity. Related: Ethereum Foundation forms AI research team to blend blockchain, AI Researchers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:43
SEC halts spot crypto ETF filings, investors turn to COME Mining cloud mining

SEC delays crypto ETF approvals; COME Mining offers an alternative with BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT contracts. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again brought market attention back to the ETF approval process. The SEC recently…
Crypto.news2025/10/01 02:27
U.S. Government Shutdown Likely as Odds Rise on Kalshi

The post U.S. Government Shutdown Likely as Odds Rise on Kalshi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Rising U.S. government shutdown probability impacts crypto volatility. Polymarket sees heightened trading activities. KOLs anticipate crypto market turbulence during shutdown. The probability of a U.S. government shutdown on October 1, 2025, has climbed to 80%, according to the prediction platform Kalshi, amid legislative gridlock in Washington. The likelihood of a government shutdown influences market volatility, particularly in cryptocurrency sectors, as investors brace for potential shifts in asset stability and liquidity dynamics. Kalshi and Polymarket Signal 80% Shutdown Probability Market predictions for potential U.S. government shutdown have been highlighted, with Kalshi recently reporting an 80% probability following legislative stalemates in Washington. Sources confirm that institutional involvement is high, with significant liquidity present on Kalshi and Polymarket platforms. BTC and ETH are often monitored for volatility during shutdowns due to potential inflows as safe havens. Related altcoins, such as USDT and USDC, might experience increased trading volumes as market participants reassess risks in such periods. Key figures like Raoul Pal highlight Kalshi’s market signal, indicating market fragility. Arthur Hayes sees potential volatility surges in the crypto sector, while Vitalik Buterin emphasizes the importance of decentralized systems amid government stoppages. Bitcoin Uptick During Shutdowns: Market Patterns and Predictions Did you know? Previous U.S. government shutdowns typically led to increased BTC trading volumes as investors sought refuge in non-sovereign assets, highlighting the crypto market’s potential during macroeconomic uncertainties. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $113,146.81 with a market cap of 2,254,812,652,316 and dominance of 58.34%. The past 24-hour trading volume is 58,753,247,448, reflecting a 4.70% fluctuation. Price changes include a 0.04% increase over the last seven days, based on CoinMarketCap data. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:25 UTC on September 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu analysts believe regulatory shifts might spur crypto adoption, while technological advancements in decentralized finance could be…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:17
Whale Wallet Sells Hyperliquid Tokens For Over $148M Profit Despite HYPE Price Decline

The post Whale Wallet Sells Hyperliquid Tokens For Over $148M Profit Despite HYPE Price Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whale wallet has sold 4.99 million Hyperliquid tokens for $228.76 million. Realized profit is estimated to be around $148.63 million. HYPE price is listed at $45.29, down by 1.93% over 24 hours. A whale wallet has sold more than 4 million Hyperliquid tokens at an average price of over $45. Their realized profit stands at above $148 million, with still a portion of HYPE holdings remaining in their wallet. The whale wallet made a profit on HYPE price despite a decline in recent times. Interestingly, future estimates expect HYPE price to undergo more corrections. Profit for Whale Wallet After Selling Hyperliquid Token According to a report, a whale wallet has realized a profit of $148.63 million after selling 4.99 million Hyperliquid tokens. The average HYPE price, at the time of transaction, was $45.82. The tokens were sold at a total price of $228.76 million. HYPE price is down at the moment and yet the wallet’s selling realized a profit because the whale had bought 5.07 million tokens 9 months ago. The average price of the Hyperliquid token was $16.23 when it was bought. The whale wallet now has HYPE holdings worth approximately $3.37 million left in their accounts, bringing the number of tokens to 77,089. HYPE Price on the Chart HYPR price, right now, is down by 1.93% in the last 24 hours. The Hyperliquid token is exchanging hands at $45.29 when the article is being drafted. The price further reflects that it has shed around 5.19% in the last 7 days but has gained 2.6% in a month. The 24-hour trading volume is up by 10.53%. The decline earlier this month happened to be the first time it breached the bottom line. The value was expected to hover around $42, but was listed at around $40.5. Ongoing movement on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:02
Wall Street's XRP ETF Race Heats Up As Charts Signal Explosive Move In The Making

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is down 2% on Tuesday as filings for spot XRP exchange-traded funds gained traction, while technical charts pointed to a decisive breakout setup.read more
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:54
Robinhood Plans Offshore Prediction Markets Outside U.S.

The post Robinhood Plans Offshore Prediction Markets Outside U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Robinhood exploring offshore prediction markets outside U.S. amid crypto trends. Strategy aims for compliance and growth opportunities. No official comments from Robinhood’s CEO yet on the development. Robinhood contemplates launching offshore prediction markets outside the U.S., reflecting its strategic expansion into global, compliant fintech innovation, as reported by ChainCatcher and Bloomberg. This initiative could reshape global tokenized finance, leveraging Robinhood’s user base, potentially enhancing revenue and compliance despite minimal direct market reactions or social media commentary. Robinhood’s Strategic Offshore Expansion and Potential Growth Robinhood’s planned entry into offshore prediction markets highlights its attempt to expand its financial product offerings. The initiative, aligned with global trends, involves creating tokenized finance products outside U.S. jurisdiction. CEO Vlad Tenev has guided Robinhood strategically through this phase, although no official statements have been released yet about this specific plan. The potential changes from this initiative could include a significant increase in Robinhood’s revenue mix from crypto trading. Currently accounting for 43% of its transaction-based revenue, expansion into offshore markets might raise its leverage. This may lead to exceeding 50% in total trading revenue if adopted widely in Europe. The launch could drive user and trading activity, accelerating overall market growth. Market reactions are keenly positive, with community forums expressing enthusiasm about diversified access and on-chain instrument availability in European and other markets. The focus remains on the company’s potential to grow its transaction-based revenue significantly. However, no statements have emerged yet from regulatory bodies like the SEC or CFTC about Robinhood’s new offshore plans. Community Anticipates Benefits of New Offshore Products Did you know? In 2024, Polymarket outpaced traditional polling in accuracy for U.S. elections, indicating a shift towards predictive market authority. Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,143.35, with a market cap of $500.12 billion, showing a 60-day increase of 13.95%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:47
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Hit $0.2976? While MoonBull Emerges as the Best Crypto Presale

The hunt for the best crypto presale is heating up, and MoonBull ($MOBU) has quickly become one of the most talked-about projects of 2025. Its explosive entry, structured 23-stage presale, and community-first design have captured the attention of traders who don’t want to miss the next big meme coin story. At the same time, Dogecoin […]
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:45
Adrienne A. Harris proposes a “crypto passporting” framework to facilitate cross-border operations between the US and the UK

According to Adrienne A. Harris, the outgoing Superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS)—New York’s primary financial regulator—there should be regulatory co-operation between the UK and US.  Harris, who served on the NYDFS since 2021 and oversaw crypto licensing for firms like Coinbase and Circle, delivered a final speech to mark the achievement and a call to cooperate with the UK.  Outgoing New York regulator hopes to see future cooperation  In what is being called her final interview, Harris revealed support for the idea of UK and US crypto companies gaining access to each other’s markets, as well as plans to step down. Harris believes regulatory co-operation under a scheme presents a “really interesting” opportunity, especially given the “borderless nature” of the crypto market.  There is also the fact that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves have finally come up with plans to put together a US-UK task force.  The plans were announced earlier this month. However, they provided little detail on what the area of focus would be. The body will be chaired by officials from both countries’ Treasury departments, and will consult with industry executives, then present a report within 180 days. Harris’ statement comes amid an ongoing lobby attempt by the cryptoasset sector, which is expected to push officials to consider a US-UK scheme that would allow companies regulated in one market to operate in the other without needing a full authorization process. “Co-ordinated regulation, including the potential for digital asset passporting, would enhance investor protection, cut compliance costs and make cross-border markets far more interoperable,” Simon Jennings, executive director of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council trade body, said.  Harris said the DFS already had a secondment scheme with the Bank of England to exchange staff specializing in payments, crypto, and stablecoins. The UK operates an overseas recognition regime that accepts another country’s regulatory framework as equivalent to its own in specific sectors and allows companies to access its own market in return. The US gives similar “comparability” determinations to other countries. Why Harris is stepping down now and who takes her place  During her time at the NYDFS, Harris ensured the agency, which regulates major financial institutions like Goldman Sachs, as well as prominent crypto firms like Coinbase, did not slack on crypto regulation in the United States.  It implemented stringent regulatory frameworks, including the BitLicense, and got involved with cross-border initiatives like the Transatlantic Regulatory Exchange with the Bank of England. Harris is also a critic of the Trump administration’s decision to unwind many financial regulation policies that previous Democratic presidents put in place, including cutting funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). “You really shouldn’t have ideology in financial regulation,” Harris said. “You can protect consumers and support business at the same time; this can be mutually reinforcing.” As for why she has chosen now to bow out of the NYDFS, Harris has clarified that it has nothing to do with Trump becoming president again. In fact, she claims it was always in her plans to quit after four years and that it has nothing to do with the current state of things in the country.  Her successor has been named Kaitlin Asrow, who will have much to do as crypto continues to integrate into the financial system. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:45
Best Meme Coins to Buy in October 2025: Viral Ethereum Token Overtakes Dogecoin (DOGE) as an Investor Favorite

The meme currency market has always been full of surprises, and October 2025 appears to be one of the most fascinating months yet.
Cryptodaily2025/10/01 01:39
Top NY regulator updates crypto guidance after announcing departure

With about two weeks to go until Superintendent Adrienne Harris is expected to leave the NYDFS, she announced a two-year update to guidance for New York crypto users. Adrienne Harris, the superintendent at the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), announced updates to the department’s guidance should a crypto company become insolvent, following the announcement that she will step down from the role.In a Tuesday notice, Harris said the NYDFS had updated guidance initially announced in January 2023 to better protect users “in the event of an insolvency or similar proceeding.” According to the guidance, the financial regulator focused on clarifying what were “acceptable sub-custodians,” guardrails for crypto custody, and “permissible uses of customer assets.”“As we see the use of more sub-custodial relationships in the digital asset space, this guidance provides additional clarity on how those relationships should be governed,” said Harris.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:37
