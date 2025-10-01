2025-10-01 Wednesday

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Bounce Back With Over $1 Billion in Inflows

The post Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Bounce Back With Over $1 Billion in Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and ether ETFs roared back on Monday with more than $1 billion in combined inflows. Bitcoin added $522 million, while ether funds drew $547 million. Crypto ETFs Rebound: Bitcoin Nets $522 Million, Ether Soars With $547 Million After a bruising week of relentless redemptions, bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stormed back into the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-and-ether-etfs-bounce-back-with-over-1-billion-in-inflows/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:01
The post Record-Shattering $6.7 Billion Bitcoin Seizure Follows Conviction In UK appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 30, 2025 at 17:38 // News This marks the world’s largest-ever cryptocurrency seizure by law enforcement. The Metropolitan Police in the UK announced the successful conviction of a Chinese national, Qian Zhimin, who was also known as Zhang Yadi, as Reuters reported. She was pleaded guilty to illegally acquiring and possessing a staggering £5.5 billion in Bitcoin.  The conviction follows a seven-year investigation into a global money laundering web. The defendant was found to have led a large-scale scam in China between 2014 and 2017, defrauding over 128,000 victims before fleeing to the UK. The case highlights the growing collaboration between international authorities to track and confiscate criminal proceeds stored in digital assets, cementing the notion that cryptocurrency is not an untouchable haven for illicit funds. Some experts claim that this story can be viewed as a win for global regulators and law enforcement, demonstrating the eventual traceability of large-scale crypto crimes. It sends a strong signal to the market about the risks associated with using digital assets for illicit activities. Source: https://coinidol.com/record-shattering-bitcoin-seizure/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:55
Worldcoin has grown to more than 33.5 million app users, adding over 530,000 new verifications in just a single week, while SUI’s Total Value Locked surged in Q2 2025 alongside rising institutional demand. At the same time, the BlockDAG presale has surpassed $415 million, with more than 26.5 billion coins sold, resulting in a massive ROI […]
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:59
Deutsche Börse Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Circle Internet Financial to integrate regulated stablecoins into European capital markets. According to the announcement, the collaboration will focus on Circle’s USDC and EURC, connecting token-based payment networks with traditional financial infrastructure. The partnership marks the first time a major European market infrastructure provider has formally teamed up with a global stablecoin issuer. Both parties said the initiative represents a milestone for regulated digital finance in Europe, made possible by the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), the bloc’s new comprehensive framework for digital assets. Partnership Bridges Traditional Finance and Crypto Settlement in Europe Under the agreement, the initial rollout will take place through Deutsche Börse’s subsidiaries. Trading will be facilitated on 360T’s digital exchange, 3DX, and through the institutional crypto provider Crypto Finance. Custody services will be provided via Clearstream, Deutsche Börse’s post-trade business, with Crypto Finance’s German entity serving as sub-custodian. Jeremy Allaire, Circle’s co-founder and CEO, said the collaboration would reduce settlement risk, lower costs, and improve efficiency across banks, asset managers, and other market participants. “As clear rules take hold across Europe, aligning our regulated stablecoins, EURC and USDC, with trusted venues will unlock new products and streamline workflows across trading, settlement, and custody,” Allaire said. Executives at Deutsche Börse noted the potential of stablecoins to reshape European finance. Stephanie Eckermann, who oversees post-trading at the group, said the deal advances the company’s ambition to digitize securities issuance and post-trade processes. Thomas Book, who is responsible for trading and clearing, added that the partnership positions Deutsche Börse to bridge traditional and digital markets by providing an integrated value chain across execution, settlement, and custody. The agreement follows Circle’s regulatory breakthrough earlier this year. On July 1, Circle became the first global stablecoin issuer to secure an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license under MiCA, issued by French regulators. The license allows the company to issue both USDC and EURC across the European Union. Circle described the approval as a major milestone for mainstream adoption, noting that MiCA sets the conditions for long-term growth in digital finance by ensuring stablecoin issuers meet strict consumer protection and reserve requirements. The MiCA framework, passed by the European Parliament in April 2023, has been gradually implemented since June. Circle’s head of policy, Dante Disparte, said the regulation closes the door on unregulated operations, while Allaire noted that it legitimizes the sector after years of skepticism from mainstream finance. European Banking Giants Form Consortium for Euro Stablecoin Amid Deutsche Börse Group’s efforts, nine of Europe’s largest lenders are joining forces to launch a euro-backed stablecoin in the second half of 2026, seeking to challenge the dominance of U.S. dollar-pegged tokens. The consortium, which includes ING, UniCredit, CaixaBank, Danske Bank, KBC, DekaBank, SEB, Raiffeisen Bank International, and Italy’s Banca Sella, has set up a new company in the Netherlands to oversee the project. It plans to seek a license from the Dutch Central Bank as an e-money institution under the European Union’s MiCA framework. According to a joint statement, the stablecoin will provide near-instant cross-border payments, lower transaction costs, and round-the-clock access to settlements. “This development requires an industry-wide approach, and it’s imperative that banks adopt the same standards,” said Floris Lugt, digital assets lead at ING. The move shows growing European efforts to reduce reliance on dollar-based stablecoins, which currently account for 99% of global supply.Source: ECB Euro-pegged tokens remain a small fraction of the market, with less than €350 million in circulation, European Central Bank (ECB) data shows. The initiative comes as the ECB advances its digital euro project, with Executive Board member Piero Cipollone suggesting a rollout could happen by mid-2029. EU lawmakers are expected to weigh in on the legal framework later this year. Together, the bank-led stablecoin and the ECB’s digital euro mark Europe’s bid to secure greater autonomy in digital payments and limit the influence of non-EU issuers in the region’s financial system
CryptoNews2025/10/01 01:51
The SEC issued a "no action" letter to DoubleZero, saying that that its 2Z token does not resemble a security, days before its planned debut.
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:50
October 2025 presale token list highlights MoonBull presale growth, FLOKI’s $778M market cap strength, and Cheems trading decline.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 01:45
Mounting sell-pressure for whales pushes SOL in red zone
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:44
The Senate Finance Committee are making headway on legislation to define how digital assets should be taxed, according to Sen. Lummis.
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:39
US President Donald Trump said a government shutdown is very likely if the sides cannot reach an agreement. Continue Reading: Final Hours Before Government Shutdown Crisis in the US: Donald Trump Makes a Hot Statement
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:37
ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, yaklaşan bütçe kriziyle ilgili yaptığı açıklamada hükümetin kapanmasının “kaçınılmaz olmadığını” ancak “çok olası” olduğunu söyledi. Trump, “Hükümetin kapanmasını istemiyoruz” ifadelerini kullansa da taraflar arasındaki derin anlaşmazlık nedeniyle kriz büyüyor. Kongre’deki Demokratlar, yaz aylarında Cumhuriyetçilerin yaptığı sağlık harcamaları kesintilerinin geri alınmasını ve bu yıl sona erecek Obamacare sübvansiyonlarının uzatılmasını talep ediyor. Cumhuriyetçi […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:36
