Indiana Pacers Will Go As Far As Pascal Siakam Can Take Them This Year

Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team's media day, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. INDIANAPOLIS – Monday morning in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Pascal Siakam walked up to the podium to field questions from reporters for media day and instantly lit up the room. It was still early, but he was full of life and encouraged others to match his smile. He was the second Indiana Pacers player to sit on the stage to discuss the coming season – Tyrese Haliburton was first – and after about 8.5 minutes of questions Siakam took a photo of the assembled media, then left. It was less than 10 minutes of total time, but it perfectly summed up everything that Siakam will need to be this season. Haliburton, who went before him, won't play this year due to a torn achilles. Siakam, an All-Star last season, becomes the Pacers best player and primary offensive option as a result. He is now an even more important leader, and voice, with Haliburton sidelined. Just like he will do often for his teammates this season, the veteran forward lit up the room and improved the vibe. And he followed up Haliburton, fittingly – taking his place as the player who will have the most on-court responsibilities by talking about many important on-court topics. Media day could not have been more appropriate for Siakam as he enters his 10th NBA season. "I was telling the guys, it's not going to take one person to replace Tyrese. We're gonna all have to do it collectively," Siakam said. "And that's the way we've got to think about it." Why is Siakam so critical to the Pacers this year? For the second-straight year, Siakam…