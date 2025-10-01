2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
The $270 Trillion Opportunity That Awaits Climate Tech Founders

The $270 Trillion Opportunity That Awaits Climate Tech Founders

The post The $270 Trillion Opportunity That Awaits Climate Tech Founders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The pollution hand and effective management with netzero symbols – renewable energy, reduced CO2 emissions, green production, and waste recycling in business, net zero carbon. getty The climate economy is entering a $270 trillion transition that could reshape industries from data centers to fashion. Capital is out there, but investors are cautious. Policymakers are sending mixed signals, and founders are caught between opportunity and uncertainty. At Climate Week NYC, investors and innovators agreed on one point. Climate technology is no longer judged only on the strength of an idea. Founders must now prove they have the leadership, financial discipline, and credibility to survive in an era of scrutiny and selective capital. In no sector is this more visible than fashion. The industry sits at the heart of global supply chains and faces mounting pressure to cut emissions, shift to new materials, and prove it can scale sustainable solutions. For entrepreneurs, innovation is only the first step. What matters now is whether founders can demonstrate leadership in ways that attract and sustain investment. Federica Marchionni, chief executive of the Global Fashion Agenda, has been clear about what is at stake. “Now, I think that this is very crucial, so we have an updated ambition that builds on the Fashion CEO Agenda… it has a sharper sense of urgency. The cost of inaction now outweighs the investments required,” she said. Her words reflect the tenor of this year’s Climate Week. Progress is possible, but hesitation comes at a price. The urgency is not limited to fashion. Todd Khozein, co-CEO of SecondMuse, reminded audiences that the climate economy is unlike anything humanity has faced. “McKinsey identified it as a $270 trillion economic transition between now and 2050. Almost certainly the largest economic transition humanity will have gone through by a country mile,” he…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.82%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007579+1.64%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002941-3.63%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:45
බෙදාගන්න
Tuttle’s Government Grift ETF Could Launch This Week

Tuttle’s Government Grift ETF Could Launch This Week

The post Tuttle’s Government Grift ETF Could Launch This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An exchange-traded fund tracking the trading activity of American politicians, individuals and companies with close ties to the US president could launch later this week, according to an analyst.  Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said that Tuttle Capital Government Grift ETF (GRFT) could launch as early as Friday, as the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday set Oct. 3 as the date that Tuttle’s S-1 registration statement will become effective. First proposed by Tuttle Capital Management earlier this year, the ETF would scan STOCK Act transaction reports to track trades made by members of Congress and their spouses. The fund would also invest in companies with demonstrated ties to presidential influence, which may include companies with executives or directors affiliated with the White House, or businesses that receive praise from the US president, currently Donald Trump. GRFT would track between 10 and 30 stocks and ETFs, with position sizes reflecting both the scale of congressional trading and the perceived influence of presidential backing. “The Fund’s strategy is grounded in the belief that political actors — particularly members of the US Congress and individuals closely associated with the President — can influence market outcomes or possess information that materially affects security pricing,” Tuttle said in the prospectus filing in late June. Source: Eric Balchunas Cointelegraph reached out to Tuttle to find out more, but didn’t receive an immediate response. Crypto could be in Tuttle’s fund Trump’s involvement in cryptocurrency has been well-documented — and heavily criticized by some.  One of Trump’s connections to the crypto industry is Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), which holds 15,000 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.7 billion, while its subsidiary Truth Social has had spot crypto ETFs filed on its behalf. Bitcoin mining company American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC) is another publicly traded stock that is backed by…
ORBIT
GRIFT$0.002856-5.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.82%
FUND
FUND$0.01776+33.53%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:43
බෙදාගන්න
Anchorage Digital Integrates Jupiter Into Porto Wallet

Anchorage Digital Integrates Jupiter Into Porto Wallet

The post Anchorage Digital Integrates Jupiter Into Porto Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The integration allows direct Jupiter swaps within Anchorage’s institutional wallet. Crypto platform Anchorage Digital announced on Tuesday, Sept. 30, that it has integrated Jupiter – a Solana-based swap and liquidity aggregator – into its institutional wallet Porto. The integration enables institutional users to execute Jupiter swaps directly from the Porto dashboard, eliminating the need to access external decentralized applications. Anchorage said the update is designed to streamline trading workflows, reduce operational risks, and maintain Porto’s security model, which keeps private keys offline during signing, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant. Jupiter currently ranks as the 15th largest protocol in decentralized finance (DeFi), with over $3.3 billion in total value locked (TVL), according to DeFiLlama. At press time, its native token, JUP, was trading just under $0.41, down 5% over the past 24 hours and more than 19% over the past week, according to CoinGecko. JUP Chart Anchorage Digital’s move reflects ongoing efforts to make DeFi more accessible to traditional financial institutions, highlighting the importance of secure, reliable on-chain infrastructure. “We believe that true institutional adoption of DeFi requires foundational infrastructure that meets the highest standards of security and compliance,” said Nathan McCauley, CEO and co-founder of Anchorage Digital. “This isn’t just about a new feature; it’s about providing the market with the robust, secure on-ramps needed to participate in the next wave of financial innovation.” The integration comes amid a broader trend of projects integrating with protocols built on Solana, driven by on-chain yield opportunities, composability, and fast, low-cost transactions. Solana currently has a TVL of over $13 billion, up 73% since April. Its native token SOL is currently trading at $205, down 2% on the day. It also comes as the broader DeFi market continues to expand, with TVL surging in the third quarter of 2025…
FC Porto Fan Token
PORTO$1.0579-2.55%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02287+0.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.82%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:29
බෙදාගන්න
Enhancing LLM Inference with NVIDIA Run:ai and Dynamo Integration

Enhancing LLM Inference with NVIDIA Run:ai and Dynamo Integration

The post Enhancing LLM Inference with NVIDIA Run:ai and Dynamo Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Sep 29, 2025 15:32 NVIDIA’s Run:ai v2.23 integrates with Dynamo to address large language model inference challenges, offering gang scheduling and topology-aware placement for efficient, scalable deployments. The rapid expansion of large language models (LLMs) has introduced significant challenges in computational demands and model sizes, often exceeding the capacity of single GPUs. To address these challenges, NVIDIA has announced the integration of its Run:ai v2.23 with NVIDIA Dynamo, aiming to optimize the deployment of generative AI models across distributed environments, according to NVIDIA. Addressing the Scaling Challenge With the increase in model parameters and distributed components, the need for advanced coordination grows. Techniques like tensor parallelism help manage capacity but introduce complexities in coordination. NVIDIA’s Dynamo framework tackles these issues by providing a high-throughput, low-latency inference solution designed for distributed setups. Role of NVIDIA Dynamo in Inference Acceleration Dynamo enhances inference through disaggregated prefill and decode operations, dynamic GPU scheduling, and LLM-aware request routing. These features maximize GPU throughput, balancing latency and throughput effectively. Additionally, NVIDIA’s Inference Xfer Library (NIXL) accelerates data transfer, reducing response times significantly. Importance of Efficient Scheduling Efficient scheduling is crucial for running multi-node inference workloads. Independent scheduling can lead to partial deployments and idle GPUs, impacting performance. NVIDIA Run:ai’s advanced scheduling capabilities, including gang scheduling and topology-aware placement, ensure efficient resource utilization and reduce latency. Integration of NVIDIA Run:ai and Dynamo The integration of Run:ai with Dynamo introduces gang scheduling, enabling atomic deployment of interdependent components, and topology-aware placement, which positions components to minimize cross-node latency. This strategic placement enhances communication throughput and reduces network overhead, crucial for large-scale deployments. Getting Started with NVIDIA Run:ai and Dynamo To leverage the full potential of this integration, users need a Kubernetes cluster with NVIDIA Run:ai v2.23, a…
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0006083-20.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1169-1.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.82%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:25
බෙදාගන්න
Visa tests pre-funding in stablecoin for payments

Visa tests pre-funding in stablecoin for payments

The post Visa tests pre-funding in stablecoin for payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visa is experimenting with stablecoin pre-funding on Visa Direct to make cross-border payments faster and more predictable. The pilot allows depositing funds in pegged tokens, accounted for by Visa as “money in the bank”: essentially, funds immediately available for global payouts. Announced at SIBOS on September 30, 2025, and described by the specialized press, the initiative involves selected partners and aims to leverage Visa’s global infrastructure that connects over 11 billion eligible cards, accounts, and wallets. Bloomberg has detailed the program and Visa’s official documentation explains the integration logic with the existing network Visa. In a context where the average cost of retail remittances exceeds 6.2% of the amount sent (World Bank), the initiative aims to free up liquidity and simplify operational steps. Updated September 30, 2025. What is pre-funding in stablecoin and why it matters In the traditional model, companies maintain balances in fiat across multiple accounts and jurisdictions to ensure payments. With the pilot, however, prefunding occurs in stablecoin which Visa treats as immediately available funds, reducing the need to lock up capital in multi-currency accounts. This results in greater visibility on balances and, for treasury teams, a more robust control over cash flows. How it works on Visa Direct: from the wallet to the beneficiary The operational flow integrates into existing processes and is structured into a few key phases: Prefunding: the company transfers stablecoin to the operational account linked to Visa Direct. Availability: the funds are immediately usable for payouts. Conversion: at the time of issuance, the stablecoins are converted into local currency through authorized partners. Liquidation: beneficiaries receive in fiat to accounts, cards, or wallets compliant with local regulations. Reconciliation: the reporting provides complete traceability in line with corporate systems. What changes for companies Less capital locked in multi-currency accounts, with more elastic liquidity. Reduction…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.82%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23989+3.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07396-4.92%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:05
බෙදාගන්න
Whitelist Live Soon: How Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Lets You Prove What You Know, and Get Rewarded

Whitelist Live Soon: How Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Lets You Prove What You Know, and Get Rewarded

In today’s digital world, information moves faster than trust. Anyone can make a claim online, but proving its accuracy is […] The post Whitelist Live Soon: How Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Lets You Prove What You Know, and Get Rewarded  appeared first on Coindoo.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01499+5.04%
SOON
SOON$0.3849+11.69%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002941-3.63%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/10/01 03:00
බෙදාගන්න
What Is Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP)? The Blockchain Protocol for Verified Truth

What Is Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP)? The Blockchain Protocol for Verified Truth

In the world of blockchain, the phrase Zero Knowledge Proof typically refers to a cryptographic technique. But now it’s also the name of a promising new protocol: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP). Set to launch soon, this upcoming project reimagines how facts, claims, and credibility are validated online, and its whitelist phase is approaching for those [...] The post What Is Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP)? The Blockchain Protocol for Verified Truth appeared first on Blockonomi.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002941-3.63%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00563-1.40%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$----%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockonomi2025/10/01 03:00
බෙදාගන්න
Wind-Powered Hash: Soluna to Host 20 MW of Canaan Miners in Texas

Wind-Powered Hash: Soluna to Host 20 MW of Canaan Miners in Texas

Soluna Holdings and Canaan Inc. signed a hosting deal to deploy 20 megawatts of Avalon A15 XP bitcoin miners at Soluna’s wind-powered Project Dorothy site in Briscoe County, Texas. Canaan’s Avalon A15 XP Rigs Head to Soluna’s Wind Farm in Briscoe County Announced on Tuesday, the agreement positions Canaan to place roughly 1 exahash per […]
WorldAssets
INC$0.5001+400.10%
Xphere
XP$0.01238+0.16%
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.97+1.01%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/10/01 02:55
බෙදාගන්න
BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Deal Crushes DOGE’s $0.34 Target & LINK’s $32 Hopes

BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Deal Crushes DOGE’s $0.34 Target & LINK’s $32 Hopes

The post BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Deal Crushes DOGE’s $0.34 Target & LINK’s $32 Hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin is holding near $0.21, with traders watching the key $0.25 resistance that could trigger a rally toward $0.34. Chainlink has dropped 27% from its August highs to trade near $20, but technical signs like an RSI above 50 hint that a bottom may be close if it reclaims $22.20. Both coins remain in play, yet their short-term outlooks depend heavily on market momentum. Moving beyond market swings. It’s nearly $415M presale, 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, and a Batch 30 price of $0.0013, putting it on a trajectory unmatched by its peers. The multi-year BWT Alpine F1® team partnership locks global Formula 1® exposure, turning a crypto project into a mainstream brand. Holders wondering what crypto to invest in with long-term scale and real-world credibility are finding BlockDAG impossible to ignore. Dogecoin Targets $0.34 if Key $0.25 Resistance Breaks Dogecoin is trading near $0.21, holding steady despite market uncertainty. Traders are watching the $0.25 resistance level, which has acted as a barrier for weeks. A breakout above this mark could trigger a strong rally, opening the path toward $0.34, a price zone that has historically slowed upward moves. Until then, the range between $0.20 and $0.21 remains critical support for bulls. Analysts note that a clean move above $0.25 would signal renewed buying pressure and improved momentum. While some pullbacks may occur during the build-up, holding current support increases the chances of an upside move. This setup presents a clear risk-reward scenario: sustained consolidation above $0.21 favors long positions, while a failure to defend this zone could delay any push toward higher targets. Chainlink Eyes $32 Rebound After 27% Drop Signals Possible Bottom Chainlink has slipped 27% since August, touching a low near $20.24 after weeks of selling. Despite the decline, momentum indicators suggest the correction may be ending.…
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.8228-72.94%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23324+0.30%
Chainlink
LINK$21.29-1.06%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:53
බෙදාගන්න
Tesla stock is up 30% this month, nearing its all-time high

Tesla stock is up 30% this month, nearing its all-time high

Tesla’s stock has surged by more than 30% in September, according to data from Bloomberg, as traders and shareholders alike rally around Elon Musk’s comeback to the company. The surge has placed the stock among the top 10 performers in the S&P 500 for September, and now we’ve got third-quarter sales results due later this week. The stock’s rise has been dramatic since April 8, the day President Donald Trump paused global tariffs, coinciding with Tesla’s lowest point of the year. From there, the stock has shot up nearly 100%, the best performance of any company in the Magnificent Seven group. Tesla is now trading at about $440, closing in on its record high of $479.86 set on December 17. Analysts raise targets as Tesla leans into AI bets The new wave of buying is built on expectations that Elon can steer Tesla away from being just a carmaker and into the world of artificial intelligence. Earlier this month, Tesla’s board put forward a $1 trillion pay package for him, proving yet again how strongly they support the idea of transforming Tesla into a business that builds humanoid robots and operates fleets of self-driving taxis. But even with the rally, concerns are loud. “Tesla trades at an eye-watering multiple, its earnings are shrinking amid softening EV demand and cutthroat competition, and EV credits are about to expire, further dampening sales,” said Irene Tunkel, chief U.S. equity strategist at BCA Research. Those EV credits vanish after Tuesday, when Trump’s administration ends the incentive program. Analysts say sales for the quarter will likely show a last-minute rush of buyers trying to secure the discount before demand cools off in the months ahead. At the same time, Wall Street analysts have been upgrading Tesla. Dan Ives of Wedbush increased his price target to $600 from $500, the highest target for Tesla at the moment. He said the company was entering “the next stage of its AI autonomous path.” The stock has also received multiple other upgrades as traders look beyond cars to potential AI revenues. Investors chase AI dream despite weak EV sales Elon has fueled this frenzy with bold claims. On his platform X last week, he said Tesla would soon “feel almost like it is sentient being.” He also predicted that 80% of Tesla’s revenue will come from AI robots in the future. That message has landed strongly with retail investors. “Tesla is the retail investors’ darling,” Tunkel said. “Tesla’s sharp rally has been fueled by these investors’ enthusiasm for its future beyond EVs, as they are envisioning a company that mass-produces robotaxis and humanoid robots, potentially tripling in value along the way.” But fundamentals still paint a weaker picture. EV sales have struggled, and Tesla’s autonomous vehicle efforts have had a slow start. In response, Elon has shifted attention to the Optimus robots venture, presenting it as Tesla’s next growth engine. The pivot reflects a broader trend where AI has been the main driver of stock gains across the Magnificent Seven. Yet unlike Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft, Tesla does not yet have AI products generating consistent profit. That gap has raised skepticism. “A dose of skepticism is likely warranted,” said Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Financial. “But the market is rewarding AI leadership, and Tesla has an early lead in embodied intelligence. Right now, the results matter less than the vision.” He also said Tesla has “real momentum behind it” and could break to a new high because investors have “a fresh dream to chase.” But he warned that the company needs to show real progress on projects if it wants the rally to last. The stakes are clear. This week’s sales report may add fuel in the short term, but the long-term test lies in whether Elon can actually deliver on the grand AI story. “Elon is selling a dream, and many retail investors are buying it,” Tunkel said. “Can the rally continue? Sure – powered by momentum and FOMO. Yet if there’s a bubble in today’s hot market, Tesla is ‘it’.” Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program
Moonveil
MORE$0.07396-4.92%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009532-0.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/10/01 02:50
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense