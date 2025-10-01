MEXC හුවමාරුව
Bitcoin and Ethereum Hold Firm as Potential US Shutdown Looms
The post Bitcoin and Ethereum Hold Firm as Potential US Shutdown Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Bitcoin and Ethereum are both roughly flat on the day as Congress races to pass a funding bill before the shutdown deadline. Some 85% percent of Myriad prediction market users expect Bitcoin to see at least 48 red candles before Wednesday noon amid political uncertainty. Ledn’s CIO John Glover remains optimistic, noting that digital asset price dips during past Trump-era shutdowns were viewed as buying opportunities and markets bounced back quickly. Bitcoin and Ethereum were roughly flat early Tuesday morning, with hours left for Congress to approve a funding bill that would avert a U.S. government shutdown. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading for $113,435, showing no movement over the last 24 hours but a slight 0.4% uptick over the last hour. Ethereum is down just 0.3% on the day and is currently changing hands for $4,153, according to crypto price aggregator CoinGecko. The political uncertainty and potential to delay key U.S. macroeconomic data has left some Bitcoin traders feeling pessimistic. Users on Myriad, a prediction market owned by Decrypt’s parent company DASTAN, don’t seem too optimistic about how Bitcoin will fare in the first half of the week. Some 85% of users think BTC will see at least 48 red candles before Wednesday at noon. That mark climbed dramatically overnight after sitting near 50-50 odds for most of Monday. But John Glover, the chief investment officer at Bitcoin lender Ledn, doesn’t share in their pessimism. He noted that President Donald Trump saw two shutdowns during his first term and doesn’t seem averse to using it as a way to negotiate. The first government shutdown under Trump lasted for three days in January 2018. The second dragged on for 35 days and has become the longest shutdown in U.S. history. “While this was previously used…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:35
AI Video Creation Goes Mainstream as OpenAI Launches Sora 2.0
TLDRs; OpenAI unveils Sora 2.0, its most advanced AI video generator yet, with realism and multi-shot storytelling improvements. The invite-only Sora app debuts in the U.S. and Canada, with Pro, web, and API access arriving later. Individual likenesses require verified approval, while franchise characters can appear unless blocked by rights holders. OpenAI notifies studios that [...] The post AI Video Creation Goes Mainstream as OpenAI Launches Sora 2.0 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/01 03:40
France leads a €1.5 billion investment in Eutelsat, urging other EU states to back it as a European alternative to Starlink
France has pledged to invest €750M in debt-laden Eutelsat, leading a €1.5B investment from European Union member states. Europe is investing heavily in the satellite market to reduce its reliance on U.S. technology. France is stepping up its efforts to build a European rival to Elon Musk’s Starlink, urging other European Union member states to […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 03:25
Top Crypto Presale 2025: $BFX Visa Card Unveiled as Presale Surges Past $8.5M, While Maga Coin Finance Eyes Listing
BlockchainFX raises $8.5M+ and unveils its Visa Card, securing top spot among 2025 crypto presales as Maga Coin Finance builds buzz with listing rumors.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 03:17
Phantom launches new stablecoin CASH on Solana
Phantom has unveiled a new U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin dubbed CASH, with an initial launch on Solana. CASH is a stablecoin backed 1:1 by the U.S. dollar and built for both crypto and real-world utility, the Phantom team said. The stablecoin…
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 03:14
Pepe Coin price forms a risky pattern as whale selling intensifies
Pepe Coin’s price remains under pressure this week and is at risk of further downside after the token formed a descending triangle pattern and as selling intensifies. Pepe (PEPE), the third-biggest meme coin after Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, fell to…
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 03:12
Tokenization is finance’s email moment: Rebank RWA report
A new report by fintech analytics firm Rebank explains the potential of RWAs to reshape the financial system. RWAs are for finance what email is for paper mail, says fintech analytics firm. On Tuesday, Sept. 30, Rebank published a report…
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 03:02
Stripe Bridge Unveils Stablecoin Platform – Can Any Business Now Mint Its Own Token?
Stripe has unveiled Open Issuance from its Bridge subsidiary, enabling businesses to create and manage customizable stablecoins with one-for-one swap liquidity, security and compliance support, and reserve choices spanning cash and U.S. Treasuries via partners such as BlackRock, Fidelity, and Superstate.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 02:42
Turkije pakt gehuurde crypto accounts aan met strengere regels
Turkije wil zijn strijd tegen financiële criminaliteit opschalen. Volgens Bloomberg werkt de regering aan nieuwe wetgeving die de bevoegdheden van Masak, de nationale financiële opsporingsdienst, flink uitbreidt. Hierdoor zou Masak binnenkort zowel bank als crypto accounts kunnen bevriezen en verdachte wallets kunnen blokkeren. Crypto en bankrekeningen onder toezicht De geplande... Het bericht Turkije pakt gehuurde crypto accounts aan met strengere regels verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 02:37
Top Solana (SOL) Alternative That Could Deliver 10x Gains Over SOL in 2025
As Solana (SOL) continues to be under the spotlight with its speedy blockchain and staking capabilities, investors are increasingly keen on looking at alternatives with more upside potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly emerging as a standout coin, offering revolutionary DeFi services combining peer-to-peer and pooled lending with dynamic staking rewards. Priced at only $0.035, […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 02:30
