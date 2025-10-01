The Story Behind Two New Albums Celebrating Last Year’s ‘REAGAN’ Movie

The post The Story Behind Two New Albums Celebrating Last Year’s ‘REAGAN’ Movie appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dennis Quaid attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Reagan” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) WireImage The movie REAGAN took years to make, thanks to a set of circumstances outside of the control of everyone involved from actor Dennis Quaid (who played President Reagan) to the film’s producer Mark Joseph. But finally, last year, they were able to get it into theaters. “I can’t control pandemics, and even the war in Ukraine affected us making the film because we couldn’t use certain companies for digital effects,” Joseph explains. “And then there was the actors strike which completely shut us down. Dennis and I wanted to avoid showing the movie during an election, but it came out right smack in the middle of an election year. Reagan used to talk about the DP, the divine plan, so I decided at one point, I’m going to just roll with this time frame.” Dennis Quaid portrayed President Ronald Reagan in the 2024 biopic “REAGAN” Credit: Derrek Kupish Given the delay with the movie, it seems only fitting the soundtrack might not follow until a year or so later. In this case, though, there’s not just one REAGAN-related albums, there are two. One involves songs featured in the film itself (performed by Bob Dylan, Gene Simmons, Clint Black, Scott Stapp, Phil Keaggy, and others). The other is a collection of songs inspired by the film. “Our music supervisor passed away shortly after the movie came out and that caused a delay getting all of the loose ends wrapped up with the soundtrack,” Joseph says. “But we also wanted to give artists a chance to watch the movie, then write and record a song inspired by what they and experienced. Both albums are out now. REAGAN:…