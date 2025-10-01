MEXC හුවමාරුව
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
2025-10-01
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Qatar’s Biggest Bank Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Payment Network
The post Qatar’s Biggest Bank Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Payment Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Qatar National Bank (QNB) has started using JPMorgan’s Kinexys payments platform for US dollar corporate flows, bringing on-chain settlement to clients in the country. According to JPMorgan, the move went live in March 2025. QNB Adopts Kinexys For USD Flows Based on reports, the Doha lender will now be able to move US dollar payments around the clock, removing the usual business-hour cutoffs that delay transfers. The system operates 24/7 and can settle some transfers in as little as two minutes, a speed level that banks say shortens what used to take days. For JP Morgan, Kinexys (the unit that grew out of its earlier blockchain work) is being rolled out more widely across the Middle East and North Africa. QNB, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East, has switched to JPMorgan’s blockchain platform for US dollar corporate payments processed by its Qatar-based bank https://t.co/lixFy7R2Qb — Bloomberg (@business) September 29, 2025 The bank says eight of the region’s largest lenders are now live on the platform, with QNB and Saudi National Bank named among them. That wider uptake is being framed as an effort to give corporate treasuries faster, programmable payment options across corridors that previously suffered from timing and liquidity friction. From Days to Minutes: #Qatar National Bank Adopts #JPMorgan’s #Blockchain for Faster USD #Payments QATAR NATIONAL BANK is now the first in the country to adopt JPMorgan’s #Kinexys blockchain network for U.S.-dollar #corporatepayments. The move enables 24/7 settlement in… pic.twitter.com/43MitrFbQ8 — Unlock Blockchain (@unlockbc) September 29, 2025 What This Means For Clients Reports have disclosed that clients can expect fewer reconciliation headaches and a clearer view of funds as they move between accounts. Banks on Kinexys can create “programmable” payment flows — for example, payments that trigger only after a condition is met —…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:43
Inside the battle for gambling addiction hotline 1-800-GAMBLER
The post Inside the battle for gambling addiction hotline 1-800-GAMBLER appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The booming business of betting across America has led to soaring concerns over problem gambling. Generally, ads for legitimate, licensed casinos and sportsbooks carry some kind of disclaimer that gambling is supposed to be for entertainment. The small print might offer: “Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.” That number is about as memorable and sticky as you can get. And it prompted a brief but intense legal battle over who has the right or the moral imperative to operate the closest thing the U.S. has to a national gambling hotline. The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) has been running the helpline since 2022, leasing it for $150,000 annually from the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ), which had previously operated it since 1983. Since the national organization took over, monthly call traffic has increased 34% and media mentions have soared more than 5,000%, leading to a third of Americans recognizing 1-800-GAMBLER as a national hotline, according to the NCPG. Now the CCGNJ wants its number back. The contract between the two groups ends Tuesday. The national group notified the New Jersey group of its intention to exercise its right of renewal and extend for another five years. CCGNJ refused. “It’s our property, ” Luis Del Orbe, CCGNJ’s executive director, told CNBC. The group also owns 800gambler.org. The National Council sued for an emergency stay this summer to prevent the New Jersey council from taking back operations, arguing that the local group doesn’t have the resources to staff or operate the hotline around the clock. NCPG has significant financial backing from the NFL — more than $12 million over six years — and major sportsbook operators. The council spends $1.5 million annually providing infrastructure and connection for callers in 10 states and serving as a kind of call-in way station…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:39
Trump tariffs and reaction of the Swiss National Bank
The post Trump tariffs and reaction of the Swiss National Bank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tension Rises in Currency Markets In the second quarter of 2025, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) found itself compelled to intervene decisively in the foreign exchange markets. The central bank was driven to this move by the increasing pressure on the appreciation of the Swiss franc, triggered by the announcement of new tariffs on U.S. imports by President Donald Trump. According to data published on Tuesday, the SNB purchased 5.06 billion Swiss francs (equivalent to 6.36 billion dollars) in foreign currencies between April and June, marking the highest level of quarterly interventions in the past three years. The Swiss franc, a safe haven in times of uncertainty The announcement of tariffs by Trump has generated significant uncertainty in global financial markets. In particular, the Swiss franc rose by 7% against the US dollar and by 2.2% against the euro in the month of April alone. This movement has been attributed by market operators to inflows into the franc, traditionally considered a safe haven asset during periods of financial and geopolitical turbulence. According to Karsten Junius, economist at J.Safra Sarasin, “most likely the SNB intervened to mitigate forex volatility after U.S. President Trump announced his reciprocal tariffs in April. These significantly increased political uncertainty and market volatility and may have led to inflows into the franc.” The SNB Strategy: Interventions for Price Stability The Swiss National Bank’s primary objective is price stability, defined as an annual inflation rate between 0 and 2%. A strong appreciation of the franc risks compromising this objective, making imports more affordable and thus lowering pressure on domestic prices. For this reason, the SNB intervenes by purchasing foreign currencies and injecting francs into the market, in an attempt to curb the rise of the national currency. In the second quarter, the activity of the SNB in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:29
CoreNest Capital GP Calls Out Ripple
The post CoreNest Capital GP Calls Out Ripple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘Make XRP Great Again’: CoreNest Capital GP Calls Out Ripple Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/make-xrp-great-again-corenest-capital-gp/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:10
Amazon Commits $82 Million To Hugh Jackman Kids’ Movie
The post Amazon Commits $82 Million To Hugh Jackman Kids’ Movie appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon is betting on Hugh Jackman to make its new children’s movie a success. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Getty Images In its quest to become a Hollywood heavyweight, Amazon is trying to tick every box. The tech titan has commissioned content covering everything from fantasy to action and sci-fi. Children haven’t been forgotten and no expense has been spared. In just over a year, Amazon MGM Studios will lift the curtain on Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie. Following in the footsteps (or, more aptly, the trotters) of the hugely-successful Babe series about an anthropomorphic piglet, Three Bags Full stars a flock of sheep who set out to solve the murder of their shepherd. The action comedy is based on a 2005 novel which became an international bestseller and has been translated into more than 30 languages. Capitalizing on its popularity, Amazon has hired an A List cast led by Hugh Jackman who plays the ill-fated shepherd. Jackman is joined by Emma Thompson, Patrick Stewart, Bryan Cranston and Nicholas Galitzine. They aren’t just in it for the money. The books became a success thanks to the charming story which sees the shepherd raising his sheep just for their wool and caring for them like children. Every night he reads them a murder mystery without realizing that not only can they understand it but they argue for hours afterwards about whodunnit. Thanks to this training, the sheep instantly suspect that their master has been murdered when he is found dead under mysterious circumstances. What’s more, the furry friends think they stand a better chance of solving it than the local cop who has never cracked a serious crime in his career. In true 80s adventure fashion they leave their meadow for the first time but soon find that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:09
Did 276 IQ Guy Make The Dumbest Bitcoin Move?
The post Did 276 IQ Guy Make The Dumbest Bitcoin Move? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee and settle in as the story of a man claiming the world’s highest IQ takes a strange turn. His bold move into Bitcoin (BTC), wrapped in faith and controversy, sparks equal parts fascination and doubt. Crypto News of the Day: World’s Highest IQ Man Faces Doubts After Moving Entire Wealth Into Bitcoin Sponsored Sponsored Known as a Grand Master of Memory and founder of the United Sigma Intelligence Association, YoungHoon Kim is celebrated in some circles as the “world’s highest IQ man.” This South Korean intellectual set a record IQ score of 276 in 2024. Kim recently predicted that Bitcoin could grow 100-fold over the next decade and become the world’s ultimate reserve asset. His vision extended further, suggesting that American Bitcoin, a company associated with US President Donald Trump and Eric Trump, would become the world’s largest company by market capitalization. Now, Kim has taken his conviction to the extreme, allegedly converting all his assets to Bitcoin. “As the world’s highest IQ record holder and Grand Master of Memory, I believe that Bitcoin is the only hope for the future economy. Therefore, I have converted all my assets into Bitcoin,” he stated. His remarks, heavily infused with religious themes, reflect a broader worldview in which he connects Bitcoin’s destiny to economics and divine purpose. Describing himself as the second Satoshi Nakamoto, Kim pledged to strengthen America and expand global churches in Jesus Christ’s name. This blend of financial vision, personal faith, and intellectual branding has sparked fascination and skepticism alike. For supporters, Kim embodies the archetype of a visionary willing to back his beliefs with action. For critics, however, his declarations mark a concerning turn…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:05
Michael Saylor Reveals Strategy’s $1 Trillion Bitcoin Endgame
The post Michael Saylor Reveals Strategy’s $1 Trillion Bitcoin Endgame appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Strategy executive chairman, Michael Saylor, the company has an ambitious vision for its Bitcoin strategy. Saylor compared Bitcoin to historic breakthroughs such as fire, electricity, and oil, calling it the next stage of digital energy. Strategy’s Trillion-Dollar Bitcoin Endgame Aims to Redefine Corporate Treasuries In a recent discussion with Bitcoin Magazine, Saylor said the “endgame” is to accumulate a trillion dollars’ worth of Bitcoin and expand from there. According to Saylor, Bitcoin represents property, capital, and energy in cyberspace, offering a way to transfer value through time and space. Saylor stressed that governments and corporations are only beginning to understand this shift. He noted that 95% of decision makers in finance still do not grasp the concept of digital energy. For him, this misunderstanding is an opportunity. Those who recognize Bitcoin early stand to benefit the most before widespread adoption takes hold. Strategy has become the most prominent corporate Bitcoin treasury. Saylor explained that his company started this trend in 2020 and has inspired many others to follow. He also credited Bitcoin for Strategy’s overall outperformance. He said the number of publicly traded firms holding Bitcoin has grown from a handful to more than 180 today. The Strategy chairman believes this number will rise to thousands as more companies shift their balance sheets to hold Bitcoin as a core treasury asset. Strategy Chairman Foresees Tech Giants Embedding Bitcoin Despite Ongoing Skepticism The Strategy chairman expects firms like Apple, Google, and Microsoft to eventually embed Bitcoin support directly into operating systems and hardware. In his view, that would be a major sign of mainstream adoption. Saylor has even predicted that Bitcoin will outperform the S&P 500 forever. Saylor acknowledged that criticism and doubt are constant in Bitcoin’s journey. He compared this skepticism to resistance seen with other paradigm shifts…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:01
Top Reasons Why Bitcoin Price is Rallying Today
The post Top Reasons Why Bitcoin Price is Rallying Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin price soars over 2% as crypto market traders brace for volatility. The odds of a US government shutdown are at 79%. Historically, the stock market and crypto have performed well during a shutdown. Bitcoin price is rallying today as the odds of a US government shutdown climb higher. The BTC price climbed over 2% in 24 hours, breaching the $114,000 mark. A looming US government shutdown is a scenario steeped in political drama and fiscal uncertainty, as market participants rush to recalibrate risk. Prediction markets now put the likelihood of a shutdown at 79%. Congress is at an impasse. Republicans and Democrats are deadlocked over budget allocations and critical healthcare provisions. President Donald Trump has canceled meetings. And Vice President JD Vance didn’t mince words, confirming yesterday: “I think we are headed for a shutdown.” Vance’s sentiment is echoed in Reuters’ coverage, by many others in Washington, and of course, the predication markets. Bitcoin Price Soars as Odds of a US Shutdown Surge Congressional gridlock is nothing new. But what’s historic is the sheer probability the lights will go out in federal agencies this week. Besides, this has also fueled optimism over a broader crypto market rally. This is also evidenced by the recent surge in Bitcoin price. Polymarket, a leading prediction platform, flashed odds of a US government shutdown tomorrow as high as 79%. Bitcoin Price Soars Amid Soaring Odds of US Government Shutdown | Source: Cas Abbe, X Negotiations are entrenched in bitter exchanges. Republicans want a simple temporary funding bill, while Democrats attach health subsidies, complicating everything. Each side blames the other, with little progress even after last-minute talks at the White House. Every fiscal year, starting October 1, Congress must pass 12 appropriations bills to fund government activities. None has cleared the two…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:00
The Story Behind Two New Albums Celebrating Last Year’s ‘REAGAN’ Movie
The post The Story Behind Two New Albums Celebrating Last Year’s ‘REAGAN’ Movie appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dennis Quaid attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Reagan” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) WireImage The movie REAGAN took years to make, thanks to a set of circumstances outside of the control of everyone involved from actor Dennis Quaid (who played President Reagan) to the film’s producer Mark Joseph. But finally, last year, they were able to get it into theaters. “I can’t control pandemics, and even the war in Ukraine affected us making the film because we couldn’t use certain companies for digital effects,” Joseph explains. “And then there was the actors strike which completely shut us down. Dennis and I wanted to avoid showing the movie during an election, but it came out right smack in the middle of an election year. Reagan used to talk about the DP, the divine plan, so I decided at one point, I’m going to just roll with this time frame.” Dennis Quaid portrayed President Ronald Reagan in the 2024 biopic “REAGAN” Credit: Derrek Kupish Given the delay with the movie, it seems only fitting the soundtrack might not follow until a year or so later. In this case, though, there’s not just one REAGAN-related albums, there are two. One involves songs featured in the film itself (performed by Bob Dylan, Gene Simmons, Clint Black, Scott Stapp, Phil Keaggy, and others). The other is a collection of songs inspired by the film. “Our music supervisor passed away shortly after the movie came out and that caused a delay getting all of the loose ends wrapped up with the soundtrack,” Joseph says. “But we also wanted to give artists a chance to watch the movie, then write and record a song inspired by what they and experienced. Both albums are out now. REAGAN:…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 03:57
FTC sues Zillow, Redfin alleging antitrust violation in online rentals
The post FTC sues Zillow, Redfin alleging antitrust violation in online rentals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stock market graphic of Zillow Group is displayed on a smartphone with the logo of Zillow in the background on Feb. 21, 2021. Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images The Federal Trade Commission is suing real estate giants Zillow and Redfin, alleging the two illegally conspired to reduce competition in the online multifamily rental listing market, the agency said Tuesday. In the complaint, the FTC alleges that the companies violated federal antitrust laws earlier this year when Zillow paid Redfin $100 million to essentially re-host Zillow multifamily rental listings on Redfin and its sites. Zillow- and Redfin-owned platforms like Zillow Rentals and Rent.com are used by millions of Americans searching for their next home, the FTC said. As part of the arrangement, the agency said Redfin agreed to terminate contracts with its existing advertising customers and assisted Zillow in acquiring that business. Redfin also committed to staying out of the multifamily advertising market for up to nine years and reduce its role to merely syndicating Zillow’s listings, making Redfin’s sites virtually identical to Zillow’s. The FTC also alleges that Redfin fired hundreds of employees shortly after the deal was signed and then helped Zillow selectively rehire many of them. “Paying off a competitor to stop competing against you is a violation of federal antitrust laws,” said Daniel Guarnera, director of the FTC’s bureau of competition, in a statement. “Zillow paid millions of dollars to eliminate Redfin as an independent competitor in an already concentrated advertising market—one that’s critical for renters, property managers, and the health of the overall U.S. housing market.” Following the FTC’s announcement, shares of Zillow and Redfin parent Rocket Companies fell sharply in afternoon trading. “Our listing syndication with Redfin benefits both renters and property managers and has expanded renters’ access to multifamily listings across…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 03:48
