what it means for spreads, taxes and flows
The post what it means for spreads, taxes and flows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The largest Bitcoin ETF in the world has just revamped its process for moving coins in and out of the fund. BlackRock’s IBIT, which has accrued more than $20 billion since launch, can now process creations and redemptions “in kind.” The SEC’s approval order quietly flipped the switch: IBIT’s authorized participants can now swap Bitcoin directly against shares instead of only taking or delivering cash. While it might sound like a small operating change, the effects could be anything but minor. When spot ETFs went live in January 2024, the SEC required them to be created in cash. If you wanted to buy IBIT, an authorized participant (AP) like Citadel or UBS would sell you ETF shares and wire cash to Coinbase to source the actual Bitcoin. Redemptions worked the same way in reverse: sell ETF shares, get dollars back, and Coinbase liquidated coins to cover the difference. However, this model created a drag. Every creation and redemption process runs through a fiat leg, accumulating transaction costs, custody fees, and, most importantly, tax frictions. APs couldn’t simply shift Bitcoin in inventory: they had to finalize cash sales. That widened bid-ask spreads for large players and opened the door to tracking errors between IBIT’s share price and Bitcoin. In-kind solves this. Now, if an AP needs to deliver 1,000 BTC worth of IBIT shares, it can simply transfer 1,000 BTC from its own balance. Redeeming works the same way: return IBIT shares, receive coins directly, and no forced liquidation. Not everyone can do this. The SEC’s approval order and updated IBIT prospectus name four firms with the privilege: Jane Street, Virtu Americas, JP Morgan Securities, and Marex. These are the desks that already dominate ETF market-making. They now get to skip a step, moving Bitcoin in and out of IBIT’s custodian wallet…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:38