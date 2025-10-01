2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
How Phase 6 Pricing and Rapid Presale Progress Position Ozak AI to Capture Investor Attention and Deliver Unprecedented ROI in 2025

The post How Phase 6 Pricing and Rapid Presale Progress Position Ozak AI to Capture Investor Attention and Deliver Unprecedented ROI in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale market has proved to be competitive this year, with Ozak AI ($OZ) already hitting Stage 6 at $0.012. The project is progressing at a high rate, and there is a continuous increase in the number of investors and the demand with every step. Pressure is mounting on buyers to buy due to the increasing entry price with each new stage. With momentum firmly in place, Ozak AI is positioning itself for unprecedented returns in 2025. Phase 6 Pricing Creates a Clear Entry Window The tiered pricing approach of the presale is set to benefit investors who make moves early. The price of tokens is now at $0.012, but will soon rise to $0.014 in Phase 7. This design creates an unending demand where the demand to buy the tokens increases before the next increase in the price. Over 922 million tokens have been sold so far, and they have raised over $3.46 million. These values indicate that the demand is high and stable, which proves that the engagement of investors is increasing rapidly as the presale goes on. Investors who had bought in Phase 6 will make in excess of 8000% gains when Ozak AI rises to its target price of $1.00. This possibility explains why there is greater interest among retail and institutional participants. Partnerships Add Strength Beyond Hype Even though the presale figures indicate demand, the fact that Ozak AI has attracted more partners than ever before gives its roadmap an added depth and plausibility. Reliable on-chain data feeds are offered through partnerships with Pyth Network, which is critical to AI-based analytics. Dex3 provides liquidity and Weblume provides no-code tools to developers to become more accessible. In addition, the SINT protocol offers AI-centered performance and one-click functionality to Ozak AI, which translates to the practical functionality…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:41
what it means for spreads, taxes and flows

The post what it means for spreads, taxes and flows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The largest Bitcoin ETF in the world has just revamped its process for moving coins in and out of the fund. BlackRock’s IBIT, which has accrued more than $20 billion since launch, can now process creations and redemptions “in kind.” The SEC’s approval order quietly flipped the switch: IBIT’s authorized participants can now swap Bitcoin directly against shares instead of only taking or delivering cash. While it might sound like a small operating change, the effects could be anything but minor. When spot ETFs went live in January 2024, the SEC required them to be created in cash. If you wanted to buy IBIT, an authorized participant (AP) like Citadel or UBS would sell you ETF shares and wire cash to Coinbase to source the actual Bitcoin. Redemptions worked the same way in reverse: sell ETF shares, get dollars back, and Coinbase liquidated coins to cover the difference. However, this model created a drag. Every creation and redemption process runs through a fiat leg, accumulating transaction costs, custody fees, and, most importantly, tax frictions. APs couldn’t simply shift Bitcoin in inventory: they had to finalize cash sales. That widened bid-ask spreads for large players and opened the door to tracking errors between IBIT’s share price and Bitcoin. In-kind solves this. Now, if an AP needs to deliver 1,000 BTC worth of IBIT shares, it can simply transfer 1,000 BTC from its own balance. Redeeming works the same way: return IBIT shares, receive coins directly, and no forced liquidation. Not everyone can do this. The SEC’s approval order and updated IBIT prospectus name four firms with the privilege: Jane Street, Virtu Americas, JP Morgan Securities, and Marex. These are the desks that already dominate ETF market-making. They now get to skip a step, moving Bitcoin in and out of IBIT’s custodian wallet…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:38
What to know about ‘TrumpRx’ Website For Discounted Drugs

The post What to know about ‘TrumpRx’ Website For Discounted Drugs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the creation of “TrumpRx,” a direct-to-consumer website where customers can buy drugs directly, as well as an agreement with pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer for significant reductions for drug prices that will be offered on the new platform. The president also announced discounts on drugs manufactured by Pfizer. Getty Images Key Facts The TrumpRx website is expected to allow patients to pay in cash for certain prescription drugs, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, but the president offered few details on how the site would work. Trump announced plans for the website in an Oval Office speech alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla. Drugs from Pfizer will be available on the TrumpRx platform, the pharmaceutical company said in a statement sent to Forbes. Pfizer also voluntarily agreed to reduce drug prices in the U.S., putting prices in line with those paid in other developed markets, the company said. Pfizer said it agreed to a deal with the Trump administration in which it would not face pharmaceutical tariffs, so long as it agreed to invest in manufacturing in the U.S. The company also said it would invest an additional $70 billion in research, development and capital projects in the U.S. Trump said other pharmaceutical companies were coming to negotiate similar deals “over the next week.” Plans for the new website were first reported by Bloomberg earlier in September, which noted the plan was still under development at the time. Which Drugs Will Pfizer Offer On Trumprx? A Pfizer spokesperson told Forbes the company will be offering mostly primary care and a few specialty drugs on the TrumpRx site. These include Duavee, to treat menopause symptoms, which will be offered at around an 85% discount. Other Pfizer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:27
Stripe Unveils Open Issuance, Transforming Stablecoin Creation for Firms

TLDR Stripe has launched Open Issuance, a platform that allows businesses to mint and manage their own stablecoins. The new service aims to disrupt the dominance of major stablecoin issuers, such as Tether and Circle. Phantom, a crypto wallet provider, is the first to use Open Issuance for its stablecoin, CASH, which powers wallet features. [...] The post Stripe Unveils Open Issuance, Transforming Stablecoin Creation for Firms appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/01 04:22
Russia to use ruble stablecoin A7A5 in foreign trade

The post Russia to use ruble stablecoin A7A5 in foreign trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The ruble-pegged stablecoin A7A5 has been recognized as a digital asset under Russian law and will soon facilitate Russia’s cross-border settlements. The approval will allow Russian companies to use the cryptocurrency for payments in international trade deals, circumventing financial restrictions imposed by the West. Russia to employ ruble-backed stablecoin in settlements Russian firms doing business with foreign partners can now legally use the A7A5 crypto as a means of payment, when exporting and importing goods. The Russian ruble-linked currency has become the first stablecoin accepted as a digital financial asset (DFA), as defined in current legislation, the business news portal RBC reported, quoting an announcement by the project’s team. According to a dedicated law, which went into force in early 2021, DFAs represent tokenized versions of real-world assets. Unlike decentralized cryptocurrencies and tokens, these are based on private, not public blockchains. Russian DFAs are only issued by “information system operators” authorized by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), such as Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, or the platforms Atomize and Tokeon, among others. The A7A5 tokens were first minted in February 2025 in Kyrgyzstan. Their market capitalization already exceeds 41 billion rubles (close to $500 million). On Tuesday, the head of the A7A5 project, Leonid Shumakov, was quoted stating: “The A7A5 stablecoin has already become a convenient and effective tool for cross-border settlements using blockchain.” He is convinced the stablecoin can be scaled up further and offer solutions that will “bring significant positive effects for individuals, companies, and the economy as a whole.” Sanctioned Russian bank and its entities underpin A7A5 payments A7A5 transactions are processed by the Tokeon digital asset platform, which is part of the PSB Group. Formerly known as Promsvyazbank, PSB is a state-owned Russian bank, placed under sanctions. The crypto is advertised as backed by deposits at the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:21
Trump Says It’s ‘Probably Likely’

The post Trump Says It’s ‘Probably Likely’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump warned the federal government could permanently cut public benefits if the government shuts down, hours before the deadline for Congress to pass a new funding deal with few signs either party is willing to budge in deadlocked negotiations. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Timeline Tuesday, Sept. 30Trump threatened Democrats that the federal government could “do things during the shutdown that are irreversible . . . medically and other ways, including benefits, we can cut large numbers of people,” warning the GOP was prepared to blame Democrats for the permanent reductions and predicting a shutdown is “probably likely” but not “inevitable.” Tuesday, Sept. 30The Congressional Budget Office said 750,000 workers could be furloughed daily in a shutdown, with their compensation totaling $400 million, in a new letter to Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. Tuesday, Sept. 30Trump told Politico “I don’t worry about that” in an interview published Tuesday whether he fears Americans will blame Republicans for a shutdown, hours before the Senate is set to vote again on a GOP-sponsored bill that has already failed to clear the upper chamber. Calling Democrats “deranged,” Trump claimed they “want to destroy healthcare in America by giving it to millions and millions of illegal aliens, referring to Democrats’ proposal to undo provisions of Trump’s signature policy bill passed earlier this year that would block some noncitizens from public health benefits, according to Politico. Monday, Sept. 29Trump posted an AI-generated video showing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with a sombrero and a mustache standing next to Senate Majority Leader Chuck…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:18
Stripe’s Bridge Launches Platform for Businesses to Create Custom Stablecoins

The launch through Stripe's Bridge subsidiary marks a shift in how companies can control their digital dollar infrastructure without depending on established issuers like Tether and Circle.
Brave Newcoin2025/10/01 04:10
Four Pharma Firms Shift Focus from Medicine Development to Crypto Assets

TLDR Helius Medical Technologies rebranded as Solana Company, focusing on SOL tokens. MEI Pharma shifted to Lite Strategy with over $100 million in Litecoin assets. TNF Pharmaceuticals now targets crypto infrastructure after rebranding to Q/C Technologies. Kindly MD merged with Nakamoto Holdings to create a Bitcoin-focused treasury. In a surprising move, four pharmaceutical companies have [...] The post Four Pharma Firms Shift Focus from Medicine Development to Crypto Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 04:04
Ethereum Sees $547M Inflows but On-Chain Activity Declines Below $4,200

TLDR Ethereum saw $547M in ETF inflows, signaling strong TradFi positioning. BitMine Immersion expanded ETH holdings to $10.6 billion, aiming for 5%. Ethereum’s on-chain activity dropped 12% in the last 30 days. ETH could face liquidation risks for $1 billion in short positions at $4,350. Ether (ETH) has struggled to stay above the $4,200 mark [...] The post Ethereum Sees $547M Inflows but On-Chain Activity Declines Below $4,200 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 03:49
Kamala Harris Calls Ross Ulbricht ‘Fentanyl Dealer’ in New Memoir

The former U.S. Vice President’s new book details what she says is “the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.” Harris’s New Memoir Takes Aim at Ross Ulbricht, Rebranding Him as a ‘Fentanyl Dealer’ More than $200 million in drugs was sold across 13,000 listings on Ross Ulbricht’s online marketplace Silk Road, between 2011 and 2013, […]
Coinstats2025/10/01 03:36
