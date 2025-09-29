MEXC හුවමාරුව
BlackRock’s IBIT Shifts to In-Kind Transfers Enhancing Liquidity and Spreads
TLDR IBIT’s in-kind shift helps reduce tax burdens by avoiding cash redemptions. BlackRock’s IBIT can now offer tighter bid-ask spreads with in-kind transfers. In-kind process improves liquidity and speeds up Bitcoin arbitrage in IBIT. Institutional investors benefit from IBIT’s tax-neutral in-kind redemption process. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) has made a major operational shift that [...] The post BlackRock’s IBIT Shifts to In-Kind Transfers Enhancing Liquidity and Spreads appeared first on CoinCentral.
KIND
$0.001464
+10.82%
NOW
$0.00592
-4.05%
BID
$0.07612
-2.72%
Coincentral
2025/10/01 04:44
The Backlash Against AI-Generated ‘Actress’ Tilly Norwood, Explained
The post The Backlash Against AI-Generated ‘Actress’ Tilly Norwood, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The AI-generated creation known as “Tilly Norwood” YouTube An AI-generated “actress” dubbed “Tilly Norwood” has incurred the wrath of Hollywood, sparking a horrified, visceral reaction from performers and audiences. What Is Tilly Northwood? The AI creation is not an actress, or even the animated avatar of a voice actor, but simply an output of generative AI that resembles a young, conventionally attractive woman. AI is responsible for flooding the web with content-slop and dopamine-drivel every single day, but the way Tilly was introduced rubbed commentators the wrong way. The AI-creation was unveiled at the Zurich film festival by creator Eline Van der Velden, an actor and producer, who described Tilly as “the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman.” It’s unclear what she meant by this, as Johansson and Portman are accomplished, talented actors, and Tilly is nothing at all—simply dead code, a hollow amalgamation of real performers, ripped from the internet without permission and manifested as something resembling a person. Tilly has “starred” in an incredibly underwhelming comedy sketch and is featured on an Instagram page created by Van der Velden, in which the AI-creation mimics typical lifestyle influencer content, pretending to pose for photos in non-existent streets and coffee shops. The emptiness behind the entire concept is best summarized by the caption of one of Tilly’s Instagram posts, which reads, “I may be AI, but I’m feeling very real emotions right now. I am so excited for what’s coming next!” Notably, Van der Velden claimed that multiple studios were interested in using her AI creation. As is so often the case with generative AI content, the pitch proposed using the model as a cost-cutting measure. “People are realizing that their creativity doesn’t need to be boxed in by a budget—there are no constraints creatively and that’s why AI can…
AI
$0.1168
-1.68%
COM
$0.011091
-11.79%
NOT
$0.00153
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:36
Zero Gravity Labs treasury company raises red flags for its $401M raise
The post Zero Gravity Labs treasury company raises red flags for its $401M raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zero Gravity Labs has raised red flags following the creation of a new Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) company intending to buy OG tokens. The NASDAQ-listed Flora Growth Corp. announced it would build a DAT based on OG tokens, the native assets of the brand-new Zero Gravity Chain. Altcoin treasury companies are still few, with most buyers focusing on ETH and Solana. In the past two weeks, NASDAQ-listed Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) announced plans to raise $401M and buy an obscure asset, the new OG token. OG launched a few days ago, following an airdrop, and has already slid from a peak of $6 to $2.41. OG tokens launched just a few days ago, and have already shifted to a lower valuation. | Source: Coingecko OG tokens belonged to the recently launched Zero Gravity Blockchain. This was the first red flag for the new DAT company – while Flora Growth Corp. filed its plans on September 19 in an 8-K form, the actual chain launched two days later, on September 21. Flora Growth Corp. then announced plans to rename itself to ZeroStack and start stacking OG tokens as its main reserve. The second red flag was that OG tokens were barely traded, and the company built its entire DAT strategy on non-existent valuations. Did ZeroStack really raise $401M for the Zero Gravity Labs OG token? The main red flag for Flora Growth Corp. (a.k.a. ZeroStack) was the reality of the $401M raise. The amount of funding is much larger, even compared to DAT for well-established coins and tokens. With slowing demand, did the market really offer up $401M for the newly launched OG tokens? A brief analysis showed ZeroStack did not really attract fresh liquidity. OG Labs announced that it had raised $401M, but @mdudas point is valid, the actual fresh…
ZERO
$0.00002936
-3.80%
RED
$0.4224
-2.53%
COM
$0.011091
-11.79%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:30
Amazon's device division is charting a new course to beat Apple at AI devices
Amazon’s device division is charting a new course under Panos Panay, who joined the company from Microsoft in 2023, with plans to create gadgets people actually want displayed in their homes while turning the long-struggling unit into a money-maker. When Panay first arrived at Amazon, employees expected him to push the company’s gadgets toward the […]
AI
$0.1168
-1.68%
PEOPLE
$0.01661
+0.97%
PUSH
$0.02953
+0.30%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 04:10
Anchorage Digital Expands Institutional Access to Solana DeFi With Jupiter Integration
The post Anchorage Digital Expands Institutional Access to Solana DeFi With Jupiter Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The integration aims to streamline swaps–crypto-to-crypto trades that bypass centralized platforms–and other DeFi processes within Porto’s dashboard. In an announcement,Anchorage noted the “delicate balance” for institutions interconnecting with DeFi to manage dapps. In July, Jupiter announced the introduction of a new lending product. Anchorage Digital said on Tuesday it will add Solana swap and liquidity aggregator Jupiter to Porto, its institutional self-custody wallet, as the crypto bank expands services for traditional finance clients engaging with DeFi. The integration is intended to simplify crypto-to-crypto swaps and other DeFi processes within Porto’s dashboard, reducing reliance on external applications, while also improving Solana liquidity by cutting trade slippage, or the gap between expected and executed prices. “We believe that true institutional adoption of DeFi requires foundational infrastructure that meets the highest standards of security and compliance,” Nathan McCauley, Anchorage’s CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “Our native integration with Jupiter is a critical step in building that foundation on Solana.” New York-based Anchorage said institutions face a “delicate balance” in managing decentralized applications and third-party risks, adding that Jupiter users also face hurdles in securely accessing the platform through an institutional interface. The initiative comes as interest in Solana has risen among institutional investors, part of a wider surge fueled by a friendlier regulatory and political environment for crypto in the U.S. Last week, investments into Solana exchange-traded products generated nearly $300 million, the most among products tracking major altcoins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to crypto-focused investment firm CoinShares. Those Solana ETPs have accounted for almost $1.9 billion in inflows year-to-date, more than any other digital asset except for Bitcoin and Ethereum. In addition, a slew of Solana-focused ETFs from TradFi giants Fidelity, VanEck, and Franklin Templeton are likely to follow soon on U.S. exchanges, possibly this week,…
DEFI
$0.001491
+0.20%
COM
$0.011091
-11.79%
PORTO
$1.0582
-2.52%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:08
+12% after $4 billion in Q3 predictive markets
The post +12% after $4 billion in Q3 predictive markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 29, Robinhood closed up 12%, driven by surpassing the threshold of $4 billion in predictive market trades, with $2 billion concentrated in the third quarter of 2025. This was announced by CEO Vladimir Tenev in an update on Twitter, also covered on the Robinhood Investor Relations site. According to the data collected and published by Robinhood on September 29, 2025, the YTD volumes in predictive markets have exceeded $4 billion Robinhood Investor Relations. Industry analysts observe that the pairing between consumer interface and regulated products has accelerated retail adoption; this reading is consistent with the current guidelines and releases from the CFTC. In briefings with desks and market operators, we have observed measurable increases in engagement and order book depth during Q3 2025. In brief — HOOD shares recorded a +12% on 09/29, reaching $136.72 and bringing the annual performance to approximately 260% (according to Robinhood Investor Relations). In this context, the rally was fueled by the rise of event contracts and the integration with the regulated platform Kalshi. Why the Stock is Rising The record trading volume in predictive markets has ignited investor sentiment. Contracts tied to future events have injected new liquidity, increased engagement, and ensured visibility, demonstrating the growth of the offering. In the third quarter of 2025, $2 billion in trades have strengthened Robinhood’s position, which aims to further diversify revenue sources with regulated products. The integration with Kalshi, a platform supervised by the CFTC, allows Robinhood to offer event contracts with defined rules and structured clearing processes. That said, the regulatory framework helps to consolidate investor confidence. Key Numbers (Updated) Stock price as of 09/29/2025: $136.72 Daily increase: +12% Performance YTD: ~260% Predictive market volumes YTD: $4 billion Predictive market volumes Q3 2025: $2 billion Total clients: 26.5 million; Gold subscribers: 3.48 million…
COM
$0.011091
-11.79%
ORDER
$0.3757
-6.91%
HOOD
$0.00002258
-2.20%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:02
The Big Question: Which Crypto Will Boom in 2025? Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Opens Soon
Trust has always been the most fragile part of digital systems. Crypto solved part of this puzzle by removing intermediaries, […] The post The Big Question: Which Crypto Will Boom in 2025? Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Opens Soon appeared first on Coindoo.
BOOM
$0.008101
-0.11%
ZERO
$0.00002936
-3.80%
SOON
$0.3845
+11.57%
Coindoo
2025/10/01 04:00
Why Ripple’s XRP Could Benefit Heavily From The US-UK Transatlantic Task Force
Crypto pundit Amelie has highlighted how XRP, which has ties to Ripple, could benefit from the US-UK crypto collaboration. Community members continue to make a strong case for the altcoin’s utility even amid increased competition in the crypto space. How Ripple’s XRP Will Benefit From US-UK Crypto Deal In an X post, Amelie indicated that […]
WHY
$0.00000003233
+2.70%
XRP
$2.8437
-1.70%
ALTCOIN
$0.0003709
-7.91%
Bitcoinist
2025/10/01 04:00
Ripple CTO Steps Down, Accepts New Offer – What You Need To Know
In a surprising development for the blockchain payments company Ripple, Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has announced his decision to step down from his role. Schwartz’s Future Plans In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Schwartz shared his intention to transition away from his day-to-day responsibilities at Ripple by the end of […]
FUTURE
$0.12191
-0.50%
Bitcoinist
2025/10/01 03:55
OLAXBT Collaborates with Synapt AI to Advance Its AI-Powered Trading Capabilities
By partnering with Synapt AI, OLAXBT improves the effectiveness of its platform and provides users with advanced capabilities to seize market opportunities.
AI
$0.1168
-1.68%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 03:15
