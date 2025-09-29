The Backlash Against AI-Generated ‘Actress’ Tilly Norwood, Explained

The AI-generated creation known as "Tilly Norwood" YouTube An AI-generated "actress" dubbed "Tilly Norwood" has incurred the wrath of Hollywood, sparking a horrified, visceral reaction from performers and audiences. What Is Tilly Northwood? The AI creation is not an actress, or even the animated avatar of a voice actor, but simply an output of generative AI that resembles a young, conventionally attractive woman. AI is responsible for flooding the web with content-slop and dopamine-drivel every single day, but the way Tilly was introduced rubbed commentators the wrong way. The AI-creation was unveiled at the Zurich film festival by creator Eline Van der Velden, an actor and producer, who described Tilly as "the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman." It's unclear what she meant by this, as Johansson and Portman are accomplished, talented actors, and Tilly is nothing at all—simply dead code, a hollow amalgamation of real performers, ripped from the internet without permission and manifested as something resembling a person. Tilly has "starred" in an incredibly underwhelming comedy sketch and is featured on an Instagram page created by Van der Velden, in which the AI-creation mimics typical lifestyle influencer content, pretending to pose for photos in non-existent streets and coffee shops. The emptiness behind the entire concept is best summarized by the caption of one of Tilly's Instagram posts, which reads, "I may be AI, but I'm feeling very real emotions right now. I am so excited for what's coming next!" Notably, Van der Velden claimed that multiple studios were interested in using her AI creation. As is so often the case with generative AI content, the pitch proposed using the model as a cost-cutting measure. "People are realizing that their creativity doesn't need to be boxed in by a budget—there are no constraints creatively and that's why AI can…