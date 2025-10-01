MEXC හුවමාරුව
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Why is The Crypto Market Going Down Today?
The global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $3.9 trillion, down 0.41% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin trades around $114,477, showing little change but struggling to build momentum. Ethereum is at $4,148, down slightly, while XRP trades at $2.83. Most of the top altcoins are in the red, with Solana, BNB, and Dogecoin posting small
CoinPedia
2025/10/01 12:27
Berhalter Back Where He Belongs, Leading Chicago To MLS Cup Playoffs
Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter waves at fans after the MLS match between Atlanta United and Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on May 10. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images For most of Gregg Berhalter's six-ish-year tenure as the manager of the U.S. men's national team, one of the most maddening things about the discourse he inspired was that neither his supporters nor detractors sounded reasonable. Those who never wanted him in the job depicted him as clueless and, even worse, in cahoots with Major League Soccer to give MLS players advantages over their Europea-based competitors for USMNT minutes. Those who ardently supported him suggested no one else who could possibly understand the unique challenges or pressures of managing what is globally a relatively ordinary and low-pressure national team. Based on the results he earned, Berhalter did a perfectly satisfactory – but not exceptional – job in his first World Cup cycle. And as so often happens with satisfactory but unexceptional national team coaches, things went sour when the USSF tried to run it back for a second cycle. Further, Berhalter's thoughtful nature and insistence on a sophisticated tactical model always suggested he was far better suited for the daily grind of the club game. So when the Chicago Fire hired him to be their new manager and sporting director, it was odd how little fanfare it received relative to the similar appointment of another former USMNT boss, Bruce Arena, to lead a similar rebuild at the San Jose Earthquakes. Yet over the course of the season, it's become increasingly clear that, whatever you made of his national team exploits, Berhalter remains an elite MLS managerial mind, and one of maybe only a handful of people on earth capable of simultaneously doing both the MLS manager and sporting director
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 12:23
South Korea S&P Global Manufacturing PMI rose from previous 48.3 to 50.7 in September
South Korea S&P Global Manufacturing PMI rose from previous 48.3 to 50.7 in September
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 12:20
South Korea Trade Balance climbed from previous $6.51B to $9.56B in September
South Korea Trade Balance climbed from previous $6.51B to $9.56B in September
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 12:17
Robinhood (HOOD) Eyes Global Expansion of Prediction Markets After U.S. Debut: Bloomberg
Popular trading platform Robinhood (HOOD) is planning to expand its prediction markets product, which allows traders to buy and sell contracts based on future outcomes, beyond the U.S. and into global markets, the company told Bloomberg. Robinhood sees international demand growing, especially in Europe and the UK. JB Mackenzie, vice president and general manager of futures and international at the company, said users abroad have shown particular interest in this new form of trading. "We're definitely looking to offer it globally, and my goal or focus is to make sure it's a regulatory-compliant product everywhere we go," Mackenzie told Bloomberg. To that end, Robinhood has begun discussions with overseas regulators, including the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, to explore how a localized version of the product could be structured, he said. The move follows its recent partnership with blockchain-based and CFTC-regulated Kalshi, which lets users bet on the outcomes of real-world events such as elections, economic data releases or geopolitical developments. Rise of prediction market The push into prediction markets comes amid a surge of interest in event-based trading, sparked in part by the rise of crypto-native platform Polymarket. That platform has processed billions of dollars in wagers in 2024, largely tied to the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. The platform became so popular that Polymarket was recently reported to be weighing a potential deal that valued the company at $9 billion, a sharp climb from its $1 billion valuation just a few months ago. While Polymarket rose to fame, the market was somewhat constricted. Now, with Robinhood's U.S. and potentially global offerings, it might open up the prediction market to a larger group of traders.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 12:09
XRP Price Supercycle: Why Analysts See $20 to $30 Ahead
XRP is once again at the center of price speculation, but this time the targets are higher than most have seen before. Analysts following recent market data now believe XRP could enter a supercycle that lifts the price into the $20 to $30 range by 2026. The argument by Zach Rector is built on comparisons with Bitcoin. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted more than $57 billion in inflows since their launch in early 2024. That capital helped Bitcoin set new price records well before its halving cycle. Supporters of XRP say a similar pattern is forming now that spot XRP ETFs are beginning to roll out. Why ETFs Matter Until recently, XRP lacked the regulated investment products that have fueled Bitcoin's rise. That gap is closing. The first spot XRP ETF has already launched, and more are set to follow. Banks and research firms are weighing in with early estimates: JP Morgan expects $4–8 billion in inflows during the first year. Canary Capital has hinted $5 billion could arrive in the first month. Some analysts set a wider range of $10–20 billion in year one. At XRP's current circulating supply of about 60 billion tokens, these inflows alone could justify a base case of $20 to $30 per coin. Current Market Conditions XRP trades below $3 after a recent pullback tied to U.S. political uncertainty. Analysts describe this as a short-term event rather than a change in long-term momentum. The asset has already shown the ability to recover quickly, climbing more than 600% since late 2024 despite ongoing debates about regulation. Beyond ETFs The supercycle outlook is not only about ETFs. Broader changes in global markets are underway. Regulators and exchanges are
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 11:57
Japan Tankan Non – Manufacturing Outlook registered at 28, below expectations (29) in 3Q
Japan Tankan Non – Manufacturing Outlook registered at 28, below expectations (29) in 3Q
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 11:53
I funded my lifestyle from Bitcoin, not Telegram: Pavel Durov
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov revealed he bought thousands of Bitcoin in 2013 at $700, and the investment has allowed him "to stay afloat." Messaging app Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov says he invested in Bitcoin when the cryptocurrency was in its infancy and has since used his holdings to fund his lifestyle."I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it. I got to buy my first few thousand Bitcoin in 2013, and I didn't care much," the Russian tech entrepreneur said on Lex Fridman's podcast on Tuesday.He added that he bought at the "local maximum," which was around $700 per BTC, and "I just threw a couple of million there."
Coinstats
2025/10/01 11:48
Analyst Warns That No Matter What Direction XRP Price Takes, The End Result Is Still The Same
Analyst Warns That No Matter What Direction XRP Price Takes, The End Result Is Still The Same
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 11:48
Trump Administration Withdraws Brian Quintenz's Nomination For CFTC Chair, Says President Prioritizes Making America 'Crypto Capital' Of The World
The Trump administration has pulled back the nomination of Brian Quintenz for the chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a White House official told Benzinga late Tuesday.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 11:30
නැගී එන පුවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense