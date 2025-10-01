2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Government shutdown could delay new crypto ETF approval

Government shutdown could delay new crypto ETF approval

The post Government shutdown could delay new crypto ETF approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Democrats and Republicans still at odds over how to fund the federal government and only hours to go before a shutdown, it’s looking like new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds will face an additional hurdle.  The US Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs earlier this month, establishing set guidelines to replace the case-by-case approval process previously used with bitcoin and ETH ETFs.  The standards mean things can move much faster, but if Congress cannot pass a budget before midnight on Tuesday, a significant portion of the SEC — including the division responsible for approving new ETF listings — is set to pause most operations.  “Things won’t be approved if the government shuts down,” Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said.  A person familiar with the matter who spoke with Blockworks on the condition of anonymity added that actions like listing approvals are very unlikely to happen during a shutdown when agency staff is limited.  The SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets and the Division of Examinations “will not be able to review pending filings, consider new or pending applications or registrations, provide interpretive advice, or issue no-action letters,” the SEC said in its operations plan for a government shutdown.  An “extremely limited number” of SEC staff will be monitoring emergency email addresses and phone lines for each commission division, the guidance added.  A representative from the SEC declined to comment beyond the guidance.  While a shutdown may delay the listing date for new crypto investment vehicles, any hold-up will be temporary, Jason Allegrante, chief legal and compliance officer at Fireblocks, told Blockworks.  “The SEC might hit pause on non-essential work, which could delay decisions, but it doesn’t change the fact that the demand for these products isn’t going away,” Allegrante added. “Once the lights are…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:44
SEC Elevates Crypto Oversight With Harmonization & Exemptions

SEC Elevates Crypto Oversight With Harmonization & Exemptions

The post SEC Elevates Crypto Oversight With Harmonization & Exemptions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC prioritizes crypto, signaling shift to unified oversight with CFTC cooperation. Paul Atkins warns U.S. risks losing financial leadership without clear regulation. SEC adopts policy-driven approach with innovation exemptions to ease crypto launches. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has formally declared that cryptocurrency regulation now tops the agency’s agenda. In remarks following a joint SEC–CFTC roundtable, Atkins said the U.S. must adopt policy-driven regulation and unified oversight to stay competitive in the global financial arena. Atkins warned that inconsistent regulation across agencies has driven innovators overseas. He said entrepreneurs often had to juggle “multiple rulebooks” to launch in the U.S. without risking compliance pitfalls. To reverse that, he’s pushing cooperation between the SEC and the CFTC, not consolidation. He emphasized coordination, not merger. Related: SEC’s Paul Atkins Pushes ‘Innovation Exemption’ for Crypto Products and IPO Revival in 2025 Joint Efforts Between SEC and CFTC Atkins outlined his views during the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable on Harmonization, describing the session as a turning point for U.S. financial markets. He explained that decades of duplication and regulatory conflict were coming to an end. With both agencies now working together, the aim is to provide clarity, reduce duplication, and strengthen investor protection while improving market competitiveness. The commissioner stated that digital assets are central to this reform. He argued that the ability of the U.S. to lead the digital age depends on whether effective oversight is achieved. According to Atkins, crypto regulation is no longer only about enforcement but also about creating policies that encourage innovation while safeguarding the market. SEC’s Crypto Oversight Moves From Enforcement to Policy Framework Atkins pointed to recent steps by the SEC, including innovation exemption rules, as evidence of this policy-driven approach. These exemptions are intended to ease the launch of crypto products by reducing barriers without compromising investor protection.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:17
Solana holds KEY support despite $31.6M whale dump – Here's how

Solana holds KEY support despite $31.6M whale dump – Here’s how

The post Solana holds KEY support despite $31.6M whale dump – Here’s how appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways Is Solana attracting institutional investment despite whale selling? Yes, Solana pulled in $291 million in institutional inflows last week, its second-highest ever. Can Solana hold its momentum above $200? Support around $200 remains strong, but unless bulls reclaim $215-$220, downside risk toward $190 still lingers. Solana [SOL] has been on a roll lately. Despite some mega whale selling, big money kept pouring in. Institutions bought Solana at a pace that brought in $291 million in inflows, the second-largest weekly haul in its history and the biggest among all crypto assets. Whales keep selling, even on small pumps On the 29th of September, a single whale offloaded $31.59 million worth of SOL, part of a growing trend of big players cashing out during every minor price uptick. Source: X Grayscale also joined the action, selling 160.54K worth of SOL in one go. While retail may be piling in, whales are taking every opportunity to secure profits. But can this stream of selling cap Solana’s momentum, or are the ongoing institutional inflows strong enough to outweigh the exits? Solana outshines the rest According to a recent CoinShares report, Solana’s recent performance stands out by a mile. While Bitcoin [BTC] saw outflows of $719 million and Ethereum [ETH] bled $409 million last week, Solana pulled in $291 million; its second-highest inflow on record. Source: CoinShares That is a complete reversal of broader market sentiment, which totaled $812 million in outflows across crypto. Even Ripple’s XRP, the next best performer, managed only $93 million in inflows. With 16 consecutive weeks of positive flows and $1.8 billion YTD, Solana is possibly the strongest institutional magnet in the market right now. Adding to this momentum, Australia’s first Solana treasury company, Fitell Corp, announced plans to expand its strategy by establishing a PUMP token treasury.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:13
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: This Crypto Could Replicate SHIB's 2021 Surge

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: This Crypto Could Replicate SHIB’s 2021 Surge

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to hog the headlines with its record-breaking 2021 boom, there is a new token, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), in ascendance as a likely mirror, if not eclipsing, that feat. Currently at a mere $0.035, Mutuum Finance brings real-world DeFi functionality with peer-to-peer and pooled lending, variable staking rewards, and a rapidly […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 04:00
XRP's $2.83 Standoff: Market Bulls and Bears Lock Horns

XRP’s $2.83 Standoff: Market Bulls and Bears Lock Horns

The post XRP’s $2.83 Standoff: Market Bulls and Bears Lock Horns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP traded at $2.83 on Sept. 30, 2025, placing its market capitalization at $169 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.58 billion. The intraday price range extended from $2.82 to $2.91, reflecting cautious movement within a narrow band as traders sought directional clarity. XRP The 1-hour chart displayed a fading uptrend transitioning into a […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrps-2-83-standoff-market-bulls-and-bears-lock-horns/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:58
"ETF Month" Arrives for XRP As Big Moves Await in October

“ETF Month” Arrives for XRP As Big Moves Await in October

The post “ETF Month” Arrives for XRP As Big Moves Await in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP maintained a steady pullback after reaching the $3.66 all-time high in July. ETF approvals are the next major events that could trigger a potential XRP price rally. Analysts predict a historic rally for XRP following a potential influx of institutional investors XRP has been consolidating for three months since hitting an all-time high of $3.66 on July 18, and now the focus has shifted to the SEC’s pending ETF decisions in October.  XRP’s trend pattern suggests a momentum buildup that could result in the crypto asset achieving new milestones following a boost in demand from SEC’s approval of as many as six spot XRP ETFs applications. Related: SEC’s October Calendar Brings Six XRP ETF Verdicts in One Week ETF Approvals the Next XRP Catalyst for October The July breakout was fueled by Ripple’s courtroom victory against the SEC, which removed a long-standing cloud over XRP. That legal clarity has left investors waiting for the next major driver, and the spotlight has now turned to the SEC’s October deadlines for XRP ETF filings. In the meantime, everything points toward the approval of several ETF applications for XRP and several other cryptocurrencies. Notable asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, and Grayscale, have applied for the digital product, with a regulatory green light appearing almost certain. The odds favor a historic rally for XRP For instance, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas have high hopes for the imminent approval of XRP ETFs by the SEC. Both experts foresee a 95% chance that the SEC will give the go-ahead for multiple XRP ETF applicants to roll out their products this October. The analysts cited the resolution of Ripple’s longstanding SEC lawsuit as a pivotal factor that has cleared the way for institutional adoption of XRP. Related: “The XRP Army proved me…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:53
US Braces for Economic Impact of Shutdown

US Braces for Economic Impact of Shutdown

The U.S. is on the brink of a government shutdown, with the Senate gearing up to possibly vote for reopening sessions during the weekend.Continue Reading:US Braces for Economic Impact of Shutdown
Coinstats2025/10/01 03:45
Kazachstan investeert via nieuw fonds in BNB als eerste stap

Kazachstan investeert via nieuw fonds in BNB als eerste stap

Kazachstan zet een grote stap richting digitale financiële innovatie. Het land heeft zijn eerste officiële crypto reserve opgericht: het Alem Crypto Fund. Dit fonds is bedoeld voor langetermijninvesteringen in digitale activa zoals BNB en zou in de toekomst kunnen uitgroeien tot een nationaal spaarmiddel voor de staat. Crypto is verkrijgbaar... Het bericht Kazachstan investeert via nieuw fonds in BNB als eerste stap verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/10/01 03:41
Nvidia rival Cerebras raises $1.1 billion in its Series G round, valuing the company at $8.1 billion ahead of its IPO

Nvidia rival Cerebras raises $1.1 billion in its Series G round, valuing the company at $8.1 billion ahead of its IPO

Cerebras Systems, an AI chipmaking company based in Silicon Valley, has raised $1.1 billion in a Series G funding round, valuing the company at $8.1 billion. The firm was expected to go public this year, but plans have been delayed pending U.S. national security reviews tied to Abu Dhabi’s G42 company.  Fidelity Management and Research Co. and Atreides Management led the Series G round funding, which included participation from Tiger Global, Valor Equity Partners, Altimeter Capital, Benchmark, Alpha Wave Ventures, and 1789 Capital, which is linked to Donald Trump Jr. Cerebras doubles valuation to $8.1B, strengthening its IPO prospects Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman told Reuters that 1789 Capital’s involvement was led by Paul Abrahimzadeh, a former Citigroup banker who had previously been connected to the company’s IPO plans. Citigroup and Barclays Capital acted as joint placement agents for the funding round. Today @CerebrasSystems announced that we have closed a $1.1 Billion dollar Series G, at an $8.1 billion valuation. The round was led by @Fidelity and @Atreidesmgmt with significant participation from Tiger Global, Valor Equity Partners and @1789Capital as well as existing… pic.twitter.com/pZEdno58nE — Andrew Feldman (@andrewdfeldman) September 30, 2025 Cerebras was founded in 2015 and has raised nearly $2 billion to date, with the recent Series F round in 2021 accumulating $250 million. The round was led by Alpha Wave Ventures, which valued the company at $4 billion at the time. The latest round has doubled the AI chipmaker’s value, currently at $8.1 billion. The Silicon Valley-based AI chip manufacturer competes with Nvidia with its dinner-plate-sized AI chip. Additionally, Cerebras operates cloud-based AI inference services, which it launched in August 2024. According to Cryptopolitan, the Inference service is powered by its Wafer Engine chips, which can deliver up to 20 times faster performance than Nvidia’s GPUs and feature 7,000 times more memory than the Nvidia H100 processors. The Chipmaker’s revenue increased from under $6 million in Q2 2023 to about $70 million in Q2 2024. The chipmaker has also expanded its presence in the U.S. with five new data centres in Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Santa Clara. The other two are scheduled to launch in Montreal and Europe. Feldman added that they have increased manufacturing capacity eight times over the past 18 months and project to double it again next year. Cerebras IPO still on track as $335M G42 investment gains U.S. approval Reuters reported in March that Cerebras Systems’ IPO was further delayed as executives awaited the White House to fill key appointments and wrap up the review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). CFIUS was expected to review the $335 million investment by the Abu Dhabi-based cloud computing and AI company G42 in Cerebras Systems. Fieldman has aired the concerns, saying that the company’s IPO plans are still on track but would not share specifics.  The Cerebras announcement follows a series of funding rounds aimed at supporting the sector. Databricks recently announced a $1 billion round, valuing the company at $100 billion, while Anthropic raised $13 billion, valuing the company at $183 billion. OpenAI and Nvidia agreed that Nvidia may invest up to $100 billion in its data centers.  According to a recent report by Cryptopolitan, Databricks has completed its $100 million partnership deal with OpenAI to adopt its models. Over several years, Databricks will invest in OpenAI’s latest models, including GPT-5, and integrate them with the Databricks Agent Bricks platform. The integration will enable more than 20,000 Databricks customers globally to access the models, allowing them to build AI agents and applications easily. OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap acknowledged that the partnership was a step toward accelerating enterprise adoption of Advanced AI systems. Cerebras’ funding will be utilized to expand its Inference Service with continued innovations in AI chip design, packaging, system design, and AI supercomputers. The firm also confirmed that it will continue to expand its U.S manufacturing footprint and data center capacity to keep pace with the increasing demand for its products and services. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
Coinstats2025/10/01 03:40
Stripe Launches Open Issuance for Custom Stablecoins

Stripe Launches Open Issuance for Custom Stablecoins

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/stripe-launches-open-issuance-for-custom/
Coinstats2025/10/01 03:32
