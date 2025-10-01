MEXC හුවමාරුව
Societe Generale launches stablecoins on Morpho and Uniswap
Societe Generale’s digital asset arm is now live on Morpho and Uniswap, moving its regulated EURCV and USDCV stablecoins beyond centralized exchanges and into the heart of decentralized lending and spot markets. According to a press release dated Sept. 30,…
MORPHO
$1.7068
+0.64%
NOW
$0.00592
-4.36%
LIVE
$0.01497
+4.46%
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 04:29
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Short Traders Bet $1.4B Against BTC as JD Vance Hints US Govt Shutdown
VP J.D. Vance hints at the first US government shutdown in seven years, with prediction markets showing 87% likelihood as lawmakers remain deadlocked on spending. The post Bitcoin Price Analysis: Short Traders Bet $1.4B Against BTC as JD Vance Hints US Govt Shutdown appeared first on Coinspeaker.
1
$0.00371
-29.48%
BTC
$114,497.86
+0.55%
D
$0.02959
-0.80%
Coinspeaker
2025/10/01 04:26
Crypto Treasury Firms Mirror Tech Bubble Risks as Market Cap Soars
The post Crypto Treasury Firms Mirror Tech Bubble Risks as Market Cap Soars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 29, 2025 15:46 The cryptocurrency industry faces a stark warning as treasury management firms, handling billions in digital assets, show alarming parallels to the dot-… Market Warning Signs Emerge as Crypto Treasury Sector Expands The cryptocurrency industry faces a stark warning as treasury management firms, handling billions in digital assets, show alarming parallels to the dot-com bubble that burst in 2000. With combined assets under management reaching $897 billion, these specialized crypto custodians have grown 340% since 2023, triggering concerns among market analysts. Rapid Growth Raises Red Flags “We’re witnessing almost identical patterns to what we saw with internet infrastructure companies in 1999,” says Margaret Chen, Chief Market Strategist at Davidson Capital. “These crypto treasury firms are growing at an unsustainable pace, with valuations completely disconnected from fundamentals.” The sector’s explosive growth has been fueled by institutional adoption, with 73% of Fortune 500 companies now holding digital assets through specialized treasury services. Market leader CoinVault Treasury Solutions saw its valuation surge to $42 billion this quarter, despite generating only $89 million in annual revenue. Historical Parallels Draw Concern The similarities to the dot-com era are striking. Like their internet predecessors, crypto treasury firms are attracting massive investment based on future potential rather than current performance. Average price-to-earnings ratios in the sector have reached 187:1, eerily similar to the 190:1 ratios seen among tech companies just before the 2000 crash. “The market has lost sight of fundamental value,” warns Robert Blackwood, former SEC Commissioner and current blockchain policy advisor. “When companies are valued at 400 times their revenue based purely on speculation about future crypto adoption, we’re in dangerous territory.” Risk Factors Mounting Several key indicators suggest mounting systemic risk: Treasury firms’ combined market capitalization now exceeds 12% of…
MIRROR
$0.023
-13.07%
BUBBLE
$0.000232
-0.42%
CAP
$0.11485
+12.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:22
Coinbase Bitcoin-Backed Loans Surpass $1B as Borrowing Cap Set to Rise
TLDR Coinbase’s Bitcoin-backed loan program hits over $1 billion in originations. The average loan size in Coinbase’s Bitcoin-backed program is $54,000. Coinbase will increase loan cap from $1M to $5M due to growing demand. Bitcoin-backed loans cater to real estate, debt consolidation, and high costs. Coinbase’s Bitcoin-backed loan program has achieved a major milestone, surpassing [...] The post Coinbase Bitcoin-Backed Loans Surpass $1B as Borrowing Cap Set to Rise appeared first on CoinCentral.
CAP
$0.11485
+12.07%
RISE
$0.010017
-9.31%
1
$0.00371
-29.48%
Coincentral
2025/10/01 04:15
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) stock: Surge After Earnings Beat Despite Flat Sales
TLDR Lamb Weston Soars 4.8% as Q3 Profit Beats Forecast by Nearly 40% Q3 Win for Lamb Weston: EPS Crushes, Volumes Rebound, Shares Jump Earnings Beat Lifts Lamb Weston Despite Flat Sales and Margin Pressure Free Cash Flow and Volume Growth Drive Lamb Weston Stock Higher Lamb Weston Reaffirms Outlook, Surges on Strong Q3 Profit [...] The post Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) stock: Surge After Earnings Beat Despite Flat Sales appeared first on CoinCentral.
INC
$0.4974
+397.40%
WIN
$0.00004965
+1.36%
FREE
$0.00012589
+0.11%
Coincentral
2025/10/01 04:08
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Tread Water As Shutdown Looks Inevitable
Bitcoin traded mostly sideways on Tuesday ahead of a looming U.S. government shutdown.read more
XRP
$2.8434
-1.60%
LOOKS
$0.013454
-0.14%
U
$0.009939
-6.15%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 03:56
Ethereum (ETH) News Today: SWIFT Teams Up With Consensys to Build Blockchain Prototype on Ethereum Network
SWIFT, the world’s largest financial messaging network that moves more than $150 trillion every year, has begun testing blockchain settlement with the help of Consensys and a group of leading banks.
ETH
$4,138.13
-1.04%
MORE
$0.07401
-4.85%
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/01 03:55
Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down After 13 Years of Service
TLDR David Schwartz will step down as Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer at the end of 2025 after more than 13 years. Schwartz will focus on spending more time with his family and returning to personal hobbies after his departure. He will remain involved with Ripple as a board member and CTO Emeritus. Ripple CEO Brad [...] The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down After 13 Years of Service appeared first on Blockonomi.
MORE
$0.07401
-4.85%
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 03:52
Arbitrum (ARB) Price Prediction: Can Bulls Defend $0.35 Support to Spark a Q4 Recovery?
ARB struggles near $0.41 as participants watch the $0.35 support zone closely, with Q4 2025 set to decide its recovery path.
ARB
$0.4199
+1.57%
BULLS
$796.49
-0.69%
SPARK
$0.01277
-4.71%
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/01 03:00
The Whitelist Opening That Could Define 2025: Zero Knowledge Proof Steps Into the Spotlight as the Top Cypto Investment of 2025
Act fast: Zero Knowledge Proof’s whitelist opening could define 2025. Join before access closes and discover why it’s a top crypto investment
ZERO
$0.00002946
-3.37%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ACT
$0.0315
-1.50%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 03:00
නැගී එන පුවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense