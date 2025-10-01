Gold Surges Ahead of Bitcoin, But For How Long?
The post Gold Surges Ahead of Bitcoin, But For How Long? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Many early bitcoin investors came from the gold world, drawn by the same distrust of paper money. (Photo illustration by Edward Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images Bitcoiners rarely pine for gold’s old-school charm. Why would they? Over five years, their digital darling has outrun the shiny yellow metal nine times over, soaring nearly 1,000% while gold merely doubled. Yet this year, gold is stealing the spotlight, climbing 45% since January while bitcoin trails at just 20%. That yawning gap is leaving bitcoin fans with a sudden case of metal envy, wondering if their digital gold has lost its luster. Gold is outpacing bitcoin in 2025 as nervous central banks and pension funds, rattled by inflation, deficits, and global chaos, pour into its battle-tested market. Bitcoin is not faltering, though; the dismay is due in part because its comparison to gold is undercut in the trading pit, where bitcoin moves like a tech stock. Anyway, with bitcoin’s strongest months to come, gold’s edge this year may fade fast. The pairing of bitcoin and gold isn’t just market chatter. Both are scarce, immune to central bank printing presses, and catnip for anyone who thinks the days of fiat currency (that is, money issued by governments) are numbered. Investors love the comparison, not because it’s perfect, but because it’s a mental lifeline, a way to anchor digital money to something ancient and tangible. The overlap in their appeal drew early evangelists like Trace Mayer, a gold bug turned bitcoiner, who saw digital scarcity as the new frontier. Even bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, nodded to gold’s lore. He tied his online birthday to Executive Order 6102, the 1933 edict from President Franklin D. Roosevelt banning citizens from owning gold, and to President Gerald Ford’s repeal of that order with the International Development Association Appropriations…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 05:24