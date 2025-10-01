SEC Is Rushing To Allow US Stocks To Be Traded On Blockchain

The post SEC Is Rushing To Allow US Stocks To Be Traded On Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC reportedly plans to allow TradFi stocks to trade onchain by means of RWA tokenization. This would enable retail investors to bypass several key restrictions and use a Web3-native stock trading experience. Although it’s unclear when the rollout will happen or how ambitious it will be, the Commission is reportedly making this a priority. We could see a permanent transformation to TradFi markets in the next few days. SEC’s Onchain Stock Trading The SEC has had a lot on its plate since beginning its newest pro-crypto initiatives, working on new ETF listing standards and regulatory innovation exemptions, among many other concerns. However, a new report details a particularly ambitious goal, as the Commission plans to allow TradFi stocks to trade onchain: Sponsored Sponsored BREAKING: The SEC is reportedly moving to allow stocks to trade like crypto, where stocks would trade on-chain. Under the plan, investors could buy tokens on crypto exchanges that represent shares of companies like Tesla or Nvidia. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 30, 2025 This news comes via a recent report, and it could have bombshell implications. The SEC’s proposed mechanism for bringing stocks onchain is fairly simple: it would offer tokenized RWAs. This would allow retail traders to purchase tokens whose value is directly linked to TradFi stocks like Tesla, Nvidia, or any of the other “Magnificent 7” tech firms. A Huge Opportunity In other words, crypto investors would gain several distinct advantages. They could move their assets around 24/7/365, independently of TradFi’s market hours. This would also allow users to bypass regular brokerage institutions on the stock market, conducting business solely on Web3-native exchanges. BlackRock has been exploring RWA tokenization to bring TradFi stocks onchain, but its experiments were localized to ETFs. The SEC, by contrast, would open these services to a much…