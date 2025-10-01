2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Want Cleaner Beaches? Allow Oil Drilling Off Santa Barabara, Says Phil Mickelson, And Science

The post Want Cleaner Beaches? Allow Oil Drilling Off Santa Barabara, Says Phil Mickelson, And Science appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jane Fonda oppose drilling at the site of a big spill a decade ago. But golf legend Mickelson says drilling would help clean up Santa Barbara beaches by reducing natural oil seeps. A dozen times in the past week, golf pro Phil Mickelson has posted on X (formerly Twitter) his support for Sable Offshore, a publicly traded California oil company and its efforts to restart pumping from its oilfield off the Santa Barbara coast. “It’s about energy security, lower costs, jobs, cleaner beaches and a healthier California,” Mickelson wrote. Cleaner beaches? That’s ironic given that 10 years ago the field in question, called the Santa Ynez Unit, suffered a pipeline rupture. The resulting spill was the worst in California since 1990, fouling 3,700 acres of Santa Barbara beaches and fisheries with about 2,500 barrels of crude oil. At the time of the spill, the field was operated by ExxonMobil. But investigators ultimately blamed the spill on untreated corrosion and lack of automatic shutoff valves in a pipeline owned by Plains All-American, which ended up on the hook for $300 million in civil and criminal penalties. But here’s the other side of the story: For decades scientists have studied natural oil spills occurring continuously in this area from oil seeping out of the ocean floor and washing up on beaches. Numerous studies have found that pumping oil actually reduces natural seepage. Some anti-oil activists aren’t convinced. Actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jane Fonda have protested against the project, while the Santa Barbara district attorney recently charged Sable with a raft of felonies, alleging the company in 2024 wrongfully disturbed some dirt while repairing an onshore section of pipeline and knowingly discharged pollutants into a waterway. (Sable denies the charges and is fighting them.) The Environmental Defense Center calls Sable…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 05:33
COTI Launches COTI Earn Loyalty Platform with 12.5M Token Rewards

The post COTI Launches COTI Earn Loyalty Platform with 12.5M Token Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COTI Earn converts every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are tokens that are created on-chain every day and sent to users’ wallets. The last component required to scale blockchain for organizations and businesses is Web3’s underlying privacy architecture, which COTI provides. With great pride, COTI, the blockchain infrastructure layer that prioritizes privacy, announces the launch of COTI Earn, the COTI ecosystem’s official loyalty platform. With incentives totaling 12.5 million COTI tokens, Season 001: Genesis is now live. COTI Earn converts every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are tokens that are created on-chain every day and sent to users’ wallets, in contrast to conventional airdrops that reward signups or other activities. All activities are lucrative, from trading and owning assets to recommending friends and interacting with others. “COTI Earn is designed to recognize real users and real contributions to the ecosystem” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI’s CEO. “As on-chain activity increases, loyalty platforms must evolve to be transparent, fair, and rewarding by design. Platforms running on vanity metrics simply won’t stand the test of time” Highlights of the Features: All Rewards Are Liquid:  TPs are on-chain, daily, and yours to keep. Earn while you hold – Hold selected assets on COTI Network = earn daily rewards. The more you hold, the more you earn. Seasonal Drops: New missions bring new rewards and fresh reasons to connect Badges & Boosters: Unlock badges for being early and being active. Leaderboards: Climb the ranks, beat your peers. Built for everyone: From traders to referrers to day-one believers. Every action = TPs = $COTI. Simple as that. How It Operates: Users link earn.coti.io to their wallet. They instantly start earning rewards if they own supported assets (wETH, wBTC, USDC-e on the COTI Network or COTI, gCOTI in the Treasury). They will get even…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 05:29
Why Michael Saylor Wants A Trillion-Dollar Bitcoin Position

The post Why Michael Saylor Wants A Trillion-Dollar Bitcoin Position appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor has never shied away from grand visions, but his latest roadmap Strategy’s Bitcoin strategy may be his boldest yet. In a wide-ranging conversation with Bitcoin Magazine, the Strategy co-founder sketched out an “endgame” where his firm builds a trillion-dollar bitcoin balance sheet — and then uses that capital base to help reinvent the global credit system. “I think the endgame is we accumulate a trillion dollars worth of bitcoin and then we grow it 20, 30% a year,” Saylor told Bitcoin for Corporations Managing Director George Mekhail. “The endgame is get to a trillion dollars of collateral growing 30% a year”  At the core of Saylor’s vision is scale. He believes Strategy — and other Bitcoin treasury companies likely to follow — can ultimately accumulate a trillion dollars worth of BTC.  Once there, the mechanics of bitcoin’s long-term appreciation, historically averaging around 21% annually, would supercharge that capital stock.  Bitcoin-backed credit with favorable yields Layered on top of that, Saylor sees new opportunities to issue bitcoin-backed credit at yields far superior to the fiat system. The result, he argues, would be a dual flywheel: a massive store of digital collateral growing in value while simultaneously fueling the creation of digital credit markets.  Unlike today’s fiat-based debt systems, where risk-free rates are often suppressed near zero, Bitcoin-collateralized credit could deliver healthier yields, potentially two to four percentage points above traditional corporate or sovereign debt. That, in Saylor’s telling, could reinvigorate credit markets worldwide. Instead of investors enduring years of “financial repression” in Europe or Japan, where trillions of dollars sit in low-yielding bonds, digital credit backed by Bitcoin would provide stronger returns and greater transparency.  With capital 2x over-collateralized, he says, the system could be safer than even the most conservative AAA corporate debt. Traditional financial means will become…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 05:25
Gold Surges Ahead of Bitcoin, But For How Long?

The post Gold Surges Ahead of Bitcoin, But For How Long? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Many early bitcoin investors came from the gold world, drawn by the same distrust of paper money. (Photo illustration by Edward Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images Bitcoiners rarely pine for gold’s old-school charm. Why would they? Over five years, their digital darling has outrun the shiny yellow metal nine times over, soaring nearly 1,000% while gold merely doubled. Yet this year, gold is stealing the spotlight, climbing 45% since January while bitcoin trails at just 20%. That yawning gap is leaving bitcoin fans with a sudden case of metal envy, wondering if their digital gold has lost its luster. Gold is outpacing bitcoin in 2025 as nervous central banks and pension funds, rattled by inflation, deficits, and global chaos, pour into its battle-tested market. Bitcoin is not faltering, though; the dismay is due in part because its comparison to gold is undercut in the trading pit, where bitcoin moves like a tech stock. Anyway, with bitcoin’s strongest months to come, gold’s edge this year may fade fast. The pairing of bitcoin and gold isn’t just market chatter. Both are scarce, immune to central bank printing presses, and catnip for anyone who thinks the days of fiat currency (that is, money issued by governments) are numbered. Investors love the comparison, not because it’s perfect, but because it’s a mental lifeline, a way to anchor digital money to something ancient and tangible. The overlap in their appeal drew early evangelists like Trace Mayer, a gold bug turned bitcoiner, who saw digital scarcity as the new frontier. Even bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, nodded to gold’s lore. He tied his online birthday to Executive Order 6102, the 1933 edict from President Franklin D. Roosevelt banning citizens from owning gold, and to President Gerald Ford’s repeal of that order with the International Development Association Appropriations…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 05:24
Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022

The post Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The Pepe Coin saga remains one of crypto’s wildest success stories. Pepe Coin is a meme project that transformed a cultural symbol into a multibillion-dollar asset. But after its early breakout, many wonder if PEPE can still deliver significant upside or if that lightning-in-a-bottle moment is gone. The latest Pepe Coin price prediction suggests moderate growth, driven by market sentiment and capital rotation from other meme tokens. Meanwhile, early investors are turning toward Remittix (RTX), a PayFi token combining real utility and startup-level growth. Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Modest Upside After Consolidation The Pepe Coin price trades near $0.00000931, down from its 2023 peak but still holding firm after a long consolidation phase. Technical analysts identify strong support around $0.00000090 and resistance at $0.0000013, which have framed its trading range for months. In the near term, most Pepe Coin price predictions expect sideways action unless a new wave of meme speculation kicks in. To break higher, PEPE would likely need fresh liquidity and stronger exchange inflows, something analysts say is possible during the next Bitcoin-led rally. A climb toward $0.0000018 is feasible, but reclaiming old highs will require another viral catalyst. What’s clear is that the easy gains are behind it. PEPE’s early investors saw historic 100x returns in 2022–2023, but the token now behaves more like a mid-cap meme asset than a moonshot. Its long-term path depends on sustaining engagement, not just hype. Still, with millions of holders and an active online presence, Pepe Coin remains a crowd favorite for speculative traders. Remittix: Real Utility, Record Funding, and Early Rewards As meme tokens stabilize, Remittix (RTX) is stepping into the spotlight with a real use case and strong investor backing. Built on Ethereum, it enables users to send crypto directly to global bank accounts, complete with real-time…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 05:21
Nvidia competitor Cerebras raises $1.1B at $8.1B valuation ahead of IPO

The post Nvidia competitor Cerebras raises $1.1B at $8.1B valuation ahead of IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cerebras Systems, an AI chipmaking company based in Silicon Valley, has raised $1.1 billion in a Series G funding round, valuing the company at $8.1 billion. The firm was expected to go public this year, but plans have been delayed pending U.S. national security reviews tied to Abu Dhabi’s G42 company.  Fidelity Management and Research Co. and Atreides Management led the Series G round funding, which included participation from Tiger Global, Valor Equity Partners, Altimeter Capital, Benchmark, Alpha Wave Ventures, and 1789 Capital, which is linked to Donald Trump Jr. Cerebras doubles valuation to $8.1B, strengthening its IPO prospects Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman told Reuters that 1789 Capital’s involvement was led by Paul Abrahimzadeh, a former Citigroup banker who had previously been connected to the company’s IPO plans. Citigroup and Barclays Capital acted as joint placement agents for the funding round. Today @CerebrasSystems announced that we have closed a $1.1 Billion dollar Series G, at an $8.1 billion valuation. The round was led by @Fidelity and @Atreidesmgmt with significant participation from Tiger Global, Valor Equity Partners and @1789Capital as well as existing… pic.twitter.com/pZEdno58nE — Andrew Feldman (@andrewdfeldman) September 30, 2025 Cerebras was founded in 2015 and has raised nearly $2 billion to date, with the recent Series F round in 2021 accumulating $250 million. The round was led by Alpha Wave Ventures, which valued the company at $4 billion at the time. The latest round has doubled the AI chipmaker’s value, currently at $8.1 billion. The Silicon Valley-based AI chip manufacturer competes with Nvidia with its dinner-plate-sized AI chip. Additionally, Cerebras operates cloud-based AI inference services, which it launched in August 2024. According to Cryptopolitan, the Inference service is powered by its Wafer Engine chips, which can deliver up to 20 times faster performance than Nvidia’s GPUs and feature 7,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 05:09
SEC Is Rushing To Allow US Stocks To Be Traded On Blockchain

The post SEC Is Rushing To Allow US Stocks To Be Traded On Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC reportedly plans to allow TradFi stocks to trade onchain by means of RWA tokenization. This would enable retail investors to bypass several key restrictions and use a Web3-native stock trading experience. Although it’s unclear when the rollout will happen or how ambitious it will be, the Commission is reportedly making this a priority. We could see a permanent transformation to TradFi markets in the next few days. SEC’s Onchain Stock Trading The SEC has had a lot on its plate since beginning its newest pro-crypto initiatives, working on new ETF listing standards and regulatory innovation exemptions, among many other concerns. However, a new report details a particularly ambitious goal, as the Commission plans to allow TradFi stocks to trade onchain: Sponsored Sponsored BREAKING: The SEC is reportedly moving to allow stocks to trade like crypto, where stocks would trade on-chain. Under the plan, investors could buy tokens on crypto exchanges that represent shares of companies like Tesla or Nvidia. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 30, 2025 This news comes via a recent report, and it could have bombshell implications. The SEC’s proposed mechanism for bringing stocks onchain is fairly simple: it would offer tokenized RWAs. This would allow retail traders to purchase tokens whose value is directly linked to TradFi stocks like Tesla, Nvidia, or any of the other “Magnificent 7” tech firms. A Huge Opportunity In other words, crypto investors would gain several distinct advantages. They could move their assets around 24/7/365, independently of TradFi’s market hours. This would also allow users to bypass regular brokerage institutions on the stock market, conducting business solely on Web3-native exchanges. BlackRock has been exploring RWA tokenization to bring TradFi stocks onchain, but its experiments were localized to ETFs. The SEC, by contrast, would open these services to a much…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 05:02
France urges financial support for Eutelsat’s challenge of Musk’s Starlink

The post France urges financial support for Eutelsat’s challenge of Musk’s Starlink appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. France has pledged to invest €750M in debt-laden Eutelsat, leading a €1.5B investment from European Union member states. Europe is investing heavily in the satellite market to reduce its reliance on U.S. technology. France is stepping up its efforts to build a European rival to Elon Musk’s Starlink, urging other European Union member states to invest in the satellite operator Eutelsat. The French government is leading a €1.5B capital increase to strengthen the company’s position in the highly competitive low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite market. Starlink’s European rival Shareholders are expected to approve the funding plan on Tuesday. France is committing €750M for a 29.65% stake, while Britain will invest €163M to maintain a 10.89% share. The fundraising effort also includes Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Space, shipping giant CMA CGM, and the insurer-backed Fonds Stratégique de Participations. The collapse of the French government earlier this month raised fears of a budget deadlock, but Eutelsat said that the immediate funding was not at risk. The company added that any potential impact from the collapse would only affect the 2026 fiscal year. President Emmanuel Macron has described the initiative as a matter of European sovereignty, warning that Europe cannot afford to rely exclusively on U.S. technology at a time when global politics are increasingly uncertain. “France’s decision to strengthen its stake is a strong political act. But it cannot stop there. Germany, and other member states, should also step in. One country alone cannot carry this continental ambition in space,” Christophe Grudler, a French member of the European Parliament, said. Eutelsat’s management confirmed that talks with Germany are in their early stages. So far, Berlin has not committed additional funding, even as Germany already pays for Ukraine’s access to Eutelsat services. Excluding three Chinese constellations, Starlink controls as much as 90% of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 05:00
Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Revive Feud, Spar Over Album Sales

The post Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Revive Feud, Spar Over Album Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, two of rap music’s best-selling artists, revived a years-old feud this week by taking apparent shots at one another on social media in a dispute that appeared to stem from sales of Cardi B’s newest album, which Minaj boasted through social media reposts is less than the first-week sales of her latest album. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in 2018 at the Met Gala. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Key Facts Billboard announced Sunday that Cardi B’s new album, “Am I The Drama?” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 200,000 units in combined streams and sales. Minaj, whose latest album “Pink Friday 2” debuted atop the chart with 228,000 units in December 2023, reposted multiple posts on X from fans who said Minaj still has the “biggest first-week for a female rap album this decade” and another that appeared to dispute Cardi B’s album sales. Minaj made and deleted several tweets on Monday, including one that simply said “4.99,” multiple outlets reported, an apparent reference to Cardi B selling her album for a discounted price. “You must’ve missed me, huh crazy?? Now kiss my feet,” Cardi B said in a post on X, adding in follow-up posts: “Nothing more annoying than a bored btch,” and, “Cocaine Barbie,” in what fans have interpreted to be shots at Minaj, who has long made Barbie an element of her stage persona. Minaj reportedly posted and deleted faux raps to seemingly diss Cardi B, including: “Abcdefgeeeeeeee / SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE MEEEEEE / tell the rat & tell J ZEEEEEE / Rico Fraud & PERJURY,” and, “Abcdefgeeeeeeee / Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy,” a possible reference to Cardi…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:57
Adobe brings Premiere to iPhone as competition heats up

The post Adobe brings Premiere to iPhone as competition heats up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adobe announced Tuesday it will launch its Premiere video editing software on iPhone for the first time as the company works to compete with newer mobile editing apps. Premiere has been a top choice among professionals and creative workers for heavy-duty video editing on desktop computers, alongside Apple Inc.’s Final Cut Pro and Blackmagic Design Pty’s DaVinci Resolve. Until now, a complete mobile version of Premiere has not existed. Moving the software to smartphones shows how Adobe is adapting to new competition from fast-growing editing apps like CapCut, owned by ByteDance Ltd., and Edits from Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram division. These rival apps are built to help users quickly create videos for social media and feature easy-to-use designs that appeal to beginners. The iPhone version of Premiere works like those competing apps in one key way: it’s free for basic editing and doesn’t need a paid subscription. However, Adobe will sell credits that users need to create content using artificial intelligence. The app includes AI tools for making videos, images, stickers, and sound effects. It also has what Adobe describes as “assistive” AI features like improving speech quality, removing backgrounds, and adding captions automatically. Adobe stated it doesn’t use customer content to train its AI models. Premiere rush gets replaced Before this release, Adobe had offered a simplified app called Premiere Rush for Android and iOS devices that came with fewer tools and less advanced editing options. The company is stopping support for that app and replacing it with the new Premiere mobile version. Premiere Rush is also being taken down from Google Play, which means Android users won’t have an Adobe video editor available right now. Adobe said it’s “working on bringing the power of Premiere to Android devices down the road.” Android users can register to join an…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:51
