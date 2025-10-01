2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Prime Sports’ Big Bet On NBA Fan Engagement During Games

Prime Sports’ Big Bet On NBA Fan Engagement During Games

The post Prime Sports’ Big Bet On NBA Fan Engagement During Games appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Example of NBA on Prime’s betting-focused game integrations with FanDuel Amazon Prime Video The NBA’s new media rights deal with Amazon Prime Video was guaranteed to be a different presentation from what fans previously saw on TNT. On Tuesday, the streaming service unveiled initial details on just how unique NBA On Prime games will look this season. Most notable, of course, is the fact that sports betting will be front-and-center during contests – for fans that opt into the feature. Betting On Betting The NBA rolled out live betting features within the NBA League Pass app last year, and has previously partnered with ESPN around betting-focused game simulcasts. But Amazon’s integration with FanDuel here takes betting from a side feature for the league’s most dedicated streamers to a key aspect of national games (again, for those that opt-in, of course). Prime Sports’ betting features will include personalized bet tracking (from FanDuel) and real-time bet tracking info during games – for fans that have linked their Prime Video and FanDuel accounts. Amazon will also have an Odds View experience that presents live betting information in-game as an overlay to the broadcast. Fans won’t be able to place a bet directly on Prime Video, but that’s likely a larger function of state-by-state sports betting rules. Sports betting was already a significant presence during games, accounting for 2.46% of household TV ad impressions during live NBA action last year, according to data from iSpot – No. 11 among all industries. These features codify that focus, while also presenting some possible air cover that allows betting to maintain its presence despite the number of ads potentially decreasing. League Pass-Integrated Multiview The “quad box” has become a fixture for sports fans in recent years, allowing for simultaneous viewing of up to four games on one…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
How Amazon plans to beat Apple at AI devices

How Amazon plans to beat Apple at AI devices

The post How Amazon plans to beat Apple at AI devices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon’s device division is charting a new course under Panos Panay, who joined the company from Microsoft in 2023, with plans to create gadgets people actually want displayed in their homes while turning the long-struggling unit into a money-maker. When Panay first arrived at Amazon, employees expected him to push the company’s gadgets toward the luxury market. Instead, he told thousands of workers from the Alexa, Echo and Fire TV teams during a company meeting that his approach would be different. This week’s product launch in New York made his strategy clear: build quality devices across all price points. The new lineup includes updated smart speakers, e-book readers, home security products, TV accessories, and other items. While many carry higher prices, Panay stressed that affordable options remain just as important. “The superpower of designing for cost is such a rare talent,” he said, as mentioned in a Bloomberg report. “When you just anchor on that and now you’re making great products and you can serve everyone, that’s how we can have impact on the world.” Design philosophy focuses on blending in, not standing out Ralf Groene, Amazon’s design head who previously worked at Microsoft and came out of retirement this year, shares that thinking. “There’s lots of sophistication in the material, but we don’t want you to be like, ‘Oh, it’s so sophisticated.’ It needs to blend in,” he said. Panay’s favorite among the new releases is a $40 4K Fire TV stick. The device features a new operating system with better speed and performance. However, creating higher-end products is equally central to the vision. The device unit has traditionally been seen as a money-losing operation, with the real earnings generated through subscriptions and Alexa-driven purchases. Panay disputes that view. Although the division continues to operate at a loss overall,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Phantom’s CASH Stablecoin on Solana Takes Aim at Stablecoin Market

Phantom’s CASH Stablecoin on Solana Takes Aim at Stablecoin Market

TLDR Phantom has launched Phantom Cash, a superapp for cryptocurrency payments built on the Solana blockchain. The new app is powered by the US dollar-pegged stablecoin CASH, designed for everyday transactions. Phantom aims to improve crypto payments by integrating with Stripe’s global merchant network. The stablecoin market is nearing a $300 billion cap, intensifying competition [...] The post Phantom’s CASH Stablecoin on Solana Takes Aim at Stablecoin Market appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/10/01
Flip These ‘Key’ Moving Averages To Support

Flip These ‘Key’ Moving Averages To Support

The post Flip These ‘Key’ Moving Averages To Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin faces three moving averages in the same place on the daily chart after its early-week gains. The monthly and quarterly close make reclaiming these all the more important, analysis suggests. Multiple catalysts for BTC price volatility are lining up this week. Bitcoin (BTC) is battling three “key” moving averages at once, and the bull run may depend on beating them. New analysis released Monday from Keith Alan, co-founder of trading resource Material Indicators, tells traders to watch the next daily closes. Bitcoin bulls attempt three support flips Bitcoin may have delivered an impressive bounce from near $109,000 to start the week, but bulls are not safe yet. Discussing the current market structure, Alan points to a cluster of simple moving averages (SMAs) that have merged into a small area. The 21-day, 50-day and 100-day SMAs are now all in the same place, and that just happens to be where spot price is now acting. “They’re all really closely wound right now,” he said during a video update uploaded to X. BTC/USD one-day chart with 50SMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView At the time of writing, as confirmed by data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView, BTC/USD traded immediately above the 50SMA but below the other two, having closed above all three trend lines on Monday. “It’s not how you start the day, it’s not even what’s happening in the middle of the day; it’s how you finish,” Alan continued. He told viewers to monitor whether the SMAs are flipped to support next, calling this a “key thing to watch.” A potentially volatile monthly close With BTC/USD thus in a state of flux, volatility catalysts are as crucial as ever. Related: Bitcoin traders see $110K CME gap dip next as BTC price gains 1.5% As Cointelegraph reported, a raft of US…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Republic tokenizes Animoca’s equity on Solana

Republic tokenizes Animoca’s equity on Solana

The post Republic tokenizes Animoca’s equity on Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong — updated September 30, 2025 — Republic announced, on its official website, the move to bring part of Animoca Brands’ equity on-chain on Solana, setting a precedent for the tokenization of private capital. In this context, the initiative broadens indirect access to a company that has supported over 600 Web3 projects (source: Republic), bringing a wider audience closer to opportunities that were previously less accessible. The event takes place within a complex regulatory framework: market authorities have provided guidelines for the analysis of digital assets as potential financial instruments SEC Framework, and technological choices directly impact compliance and operations on a scale. According to data collected by market analysts who follow tokenization initiatives, KYC/AML verifications and regulatory alignment frequently represent the main bottlenecks in the early stages of the launch. Analysts also note that choosing a low-latency and low-cost blockchain tends to reduce the time and costs of technical integration, a crucial element for making equity fractions tradable on secondary markets. What Happened (and What We Know So Far) Republic has announced the conversion of a portion of Animoca’s capital into equity tokens minted on Solana. The tokens represent fractions of the economic share and will be allocated to the wallets of eligible investors, with trading expected through Republic’s infrastructure once the required steps are completed. Andrew Durgee, co-CEO of Republic, described the operation as “a structural precedent for equity management” (source: Republic), while Lily Liu, president of the Solana Foundation, highlighted the expansion of access for retail, opening doors to opportunities previously reserved for private markets. It should be noted that the operational framework aims to combine compliance and usability. Why it matters: the missing piece of RWAs The initiative is part of the trend of Real‑World Assets (RWA), traditional assets represented on blockchain. The tokenization of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022

Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022

But after its early breakout, many wonder if PEPE can still deliver significant upside or if that lightning-in-a-bottle moment is […] The post Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/10/01
NVIDIA Unveils Innovations in Robotics with Open Models and Simulation Libraries

NVIDIA Unveils Innovations in Robotics with Open Models and Simulation Libraries

The post NVIDIA Unveils Innovations in Robotics with Open Models and Simulation Libraries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 29, 2025 16:11 NVIDIA introduces open-source robotics tools, including the Newton Physics Engine and Isaac GR00T N1.6 model, aimed at advancing robotics research and development. NVIDIA has announced a series of advancements in robotics research and development, featuring the introduction of open-source models and simulation libraries. These innovations aim to enhance the capabilities of robots by providing researchers and developers with advanced tools to create more adaptable and capable machines. According to NVIDIA Newsroom, the new tools include the open-source Newton Physics Engine and the NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1.6 reasoning vision language action model. Newton Physics Engine The Newton Physics Engine, developed in collaboration with Google DeepMind and Disney Research, is now available in the NVIDIA Isaac Lab. This GPU-accelerated physics engine is designed to help developers simulate complex robot actions, such as walking on uneven surfaces, and ensure these skills can be transferred safely from simulation to the real world. The engine is managed by the Linux Foundation and built on NVIDIA Warp and OpenUSD frameworks. Esteemed institutions such as ETH Zurich and the Technical University of Munich are among the early adopters of the Newton Physics Engine, leveraging its capabilities to push the boundaries of robotic simulation and learning. Isaac GR00T N1.6 Model The NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1.6 model introduces humanlike reasoning to robotics, enabling machines to interpret complex instructions and perform tasks using prior knowledge and common sense. This model, soon to be available on Hugging Face, integrates the NVIDIA Cosmos Reason model, enhancing the robots’ ability to handle new situations and generalize across multiple tasks. Isaac GR00T N1.6 allows humanoid robots to perform intricate maneuvers, such as opening heavy doors, by providing more freedom in torso and arm movements. Leading robotics companies, including Franka Robotics…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Team Drogba Pilots Lead E1 Racing’s African Debut

Team Drogba Pilots Lead E1 Racing’s African Debut

The post Team Drogba Pilots Lead E1 Racing’s African Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Team Drogba Will Compete In The First Ever E1 Series In Lagos, Nigeria Supplied/E1 The waters of Lagos are set to make sporting history as the UIM E1 World Championship arrives on African shores for the first time. This all-electric powerboat racing series is not only pioneering in technology but also in its vision for sustainability, inclusion, and global impact. Following exclusive conversations with E1 CEO Rodi Basso and Team Drogba owners Didier Drogba and Gabrielle Lemaire, the focus now shifts to the pilots bringing that vision to life: Oban Duncan and Micah Wilkinson. For Duncan, a Scottish teenage sensation who has established herself as one of the UK’s most promising young drivers, and Wilkinson, a New Zealand Olympic bronze medalist in sailing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lagos represents far more than a race. It is a chance to compete on unfamiliar waters, showcase their skills to a new audience, and participate in a legacy project tied to one of Africa’s most iconic names. “It’s amazing to do a race in Africa because we do so many races in Europe,” Duncan shared in an interview with Forbes.com ahead of the race. “This will be such a big milestone for motorsport as a whole, especially for E1, to be racing in Africa and show that if we can do it, others can too.” Wilkinson added, “I’m incredibly excited and incredibly proud to be representing Team Drogba Global Africa. Nigeria just seems like such an amazing venue, and I’m proud to be part of such a fantastic team with Didier and Gabrielle. We’re really looking forward to it.” Carrying Drogba’s Legacy |Driver: Gabrielle Lemaire|Team: Team Drogba|Number: 11|Keyword: team owner||Driver: Didier Drogba|Team: Team Drogba|Number: 11|Keyword: team owner||Photographer: Birgit Dieryck|Event: E1 Monaco|Circuit: Monaco|Location: Monaco|Series: E1 Series|Season: 2025|Country: Monaco|Keyword: season 2|Keyword: season two|Keyword: S2|Keyword:…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
COTI – On-Chain Privacy

COTI – On-Chain Privacy

Shahaf Bar-Geffen is the CEO for COTI, on-chain privacy for every user, everywhere.
Brave Newcoin 2025/10/01
New Alliance for Solana Treasury Management

New Alliance for Solana Treasury Management

The post New Alliance for Solana Treasury Management appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A strategic partnership for the Solana ecosystem Crypto.com and Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) have announced a significant collaboration aimed at strengthening the growth of the Solana ecosystem through advanced digital treasury management and enhanced onchain liquidity. The agreement includes the implementation of Crypto.com’s institutional custody services and OTC trading to manage a treasury of over 2 million SOL, valued at more than 400 million dollars, held by STSS. This initiative represents a significant step towards the integration between traditional finance and open blockchain infrastructures, with the aim of expanding institutional access and promoting the development of native projects on the Solana network. Advanced Treasury Management: Security and Yield STSS, with assets of over 2 million SOL – a figure exceeding 400 million dollars, given the value of SOL above 200 dollars – will rely on Crypto.com’s custody infrastructure to ensure maximum security in managing its digital assets. Crypto.com’s OTC desk, known for its deep liquidity and execution capability, will allow STSS to efficiently manage its holdings and invest capital in native Solana projects. The goal is twofold: on one hand, to generate returns through targeted investments; on the other, to expand onchain liquidity, a fundamental element for the growth and stability of the entire Solana ecosystem. Integration of Selected Projects and Institutional Access Crypto.com is also committed to integrating selected projects dedicated to Solana through qualified custodians, thereby expanding opportunities for institutional investors to access the network. This approach aims to strengthen the trust of professional operators and promote the adoption of large-scale blockchain solutions. Both companies emphasize how this collaboration represents a strategic alignment between the solidity of traditional finance and the innovation offered by Solana’s open infrastructure. Crypto.com highlights its institutional tools for treasury management, while STSS confirms its intention to use its corporate treasury to support the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

