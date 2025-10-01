MEXC හුවමාරුව
When Will XRP and Solana Spot ETFs, Now Viewed as Certain, Arrive? Experts Respond
The post When Will XRP and Solana Spot ETFs, Now Viewed as Certain, Arrive? Experts Respond appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Two critical decisions recently made by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have paved the way for a major expansion in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These developments are paving the way for rapid diversification, particularly among cryptocurrency ETFs. The SEC has approved general listing standards for spot crypto ETFs. This step eliminates lengthy individual approval processes, allowing ETFs for various cryptocurrencies to be launched much faster. Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, digital assets like Solana and XRP, as well as cryptocurrencies with smaller populations, could also be offered to investors in the ETF format. “We could see a dozen new crypto products launch in the next 60 to 90 days, tracking Solana, XRP, and other coins lagging behind Bitcoin and Ethereum,” ETF expert David Nadig said on CNBC’s “ETF Edge.” The Solana ETF currently has a holding of approximately $230 million, while the XRP ETF has a holding of approximately $200 million. Crypto investment strategies are also becoming increasingly diverse. In addition to single-currency spot trading, new products like Bitcoin income ETFs and index ETFs are emerging. The SEC also recently approved Grayscale Investments’ conversion of a mutual fund into an ETF. The SEC’s decisions weren’t limited to crypto ETFs. Yesterday, traditional mutual fund companies were also granted the right to offer ETF share classes. Dimensional Fund Advisors was the first asset management firm to receive this approval. Currently, over 70 fund providers have submitted applications, and experts predict this number will grow rapidly. According to YCharts data, more than 4,100 ETFs are currently traded in US markets. Experts predict that up to 3,000 new products could be added to that number thanks to the new regulations. “These two major regulatory changes are opening the door to a product explosion for investors,” Nadig said. However, experts note that while increased options…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:22
Who’s Playing, How To Watch, What It Means
The post Who’s Playing, How To Watch, What It Means appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Austin FC players celebrate the win at Minnesota United in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals on Sept. 17. Austin will host Nashville SC in Wednesday’s final. Getty Images For American soccer traditionalists, Wednesday night’s U.S. Open Cup Final is one of the biggest days of the year. For more casual fans, it’s often an occasion they often don’t entirely understand. It doesn’t have to be that way though. If you want to get up top speed, here’s everything you need to know to enjoy one of the nation’s best soccer traditions. What Is The U.S. Open Cup? Essentially, the U.S. Open Cup is an annual knockout-style competition that is literally “open” to any and all senior adult teams through respective qualifying avenues. That includes the its fully professional teams in MLS, the USL and NISA, as well as amateur sides. For fans of European soccer, it is America’s answer to England’s famous FA Cup or Spain’s Copa del Rey, two of the world’s most famous domestic knockout competitions. If you’re interested, here’s entry information for the 2026 tournament. Major League Soccer sides have dominated the competition since they began competing in it when the league launched in 1996. But there are occasional Cinderella stories, such as when the Sacramento Republic of the USL Championship reached the 2022 final. The last lower-division side to win the event was the 1998 Rochester Rhinos, who also won that year’s A League title. Who Is In the Final? Austin FC will host Nashville SC Wednesday night’s final, with each club searching for their first major domestic honor in their relatively short history. It’s Nashville’s second major final since they began play in MLS in 2020. The Coyotes hosted the 2023 Leagues Cup final, losing on penalties to Messi and Inter Miami after playing to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:15
European Systemic Risk Board Proposes Ban on Multi-Issuance Stablecoins
ESRB pushes for a ban on stablecoins issued by EU and non-EU firms. European Central Bank warns about regulation gaps in non-EU stablecoins. Italian officials highlight risks to EU financial stability from multi-issuance stablecoins. EU explores digital euro amid rising concerns over global stablecoin influence. A recent recommendation from the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) [...] The post European Systemic Risk Board Proposes Ban on Multi-Issuance Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/01 05:06
SEC is Getting Closer to the Crypto World: They Announced a New Move Today, What Does It Mean?
With its latest move, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again taken a parallel step towards the cryptocurrency market. Continue Reading: SEC is Getting Closer to the Crypto World: They Announced a New Move Today, What Does It Mean?
Coinstats
2025/10/01 04:57
Ripple’s David Schwartz Announces Departure from CTO Role by Year-End
David Schwartz steps down as Ripple’s CTO but remains on the company’s board. Schwartz played a key role in developing the XRP ledger at Ripple. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse praises Schwartz as a true crypto pioneer. Schwartz will focus on family and hobbies while continuing to guide Ripple. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has [...] The post Ripple’s David Schwartz Announces Departure from CTO Role by Year-End appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/01 04:56
SEC Crypto Task Force and NYSE Explore Game-Changing Crypto Product Rules
Momentum is building in U.S. financial markets as the SEC, NYSE, and ICE advance crypto oversight talks, spotlighting tokenization, innovation, investor protection, and pathways toward mainstream adoption. SEC, NYSE, and ICE Tackle Crypto Oversight Frameworks Regulatory engagement with leading exchanges is signaling momentum toward a more defined framework for digital assets, an outcome many market […]
Coinstats
2025/10/01 04:50
Chainlink Leads RWA Social Activity as Engagement Surges Across Top 10 RWA Projects
With 12.1K posts and 4.3M interactions, Chainlink leads RWA social activity. Strong engagement is also seen from projects like Avalanche, Hedera, and VeChain.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 04:40
Crypto Markets Face Uncertainty as U.S. Government Shutdown Looms
Crypto markets face uncertainty with possible U.S. government shutdown approaching. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Face Uncertainty as U.S. Government Shutdown Looms The post Crypto Markets Face Uncertainty as U.S. Government Shutdown Looms appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 04:37
Pro Bitcoin traders' view on BTC’s flash crash to $112.6K: Did anything change?
Bitcoin derivatives markets show heightened caution amid weak macroeconomic data, but Bitcoin ETF inflows and corporate accumulation signal bullishness. Key takeaways:Heightened Bitcoin put option premiums signal cautious trader sentiment.US job openings near five-year lows, increasing recession fears and potential economic slowdown risks.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/01 04:25
Deutsche Börse and Circle Join Forces to Bring Regulated Stablecoins to European Markets
Deutsche Börse Group and Circle have signed a landmark MoU to integrate EURC and USDC stablecoins into Europe’s market infrastructure.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 04:10
