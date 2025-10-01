Who’s Playing, How To Watch, What It Means

The post Who’s Playing, How To Watch, What It Means appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Austin FC players celebrate the win at Minnesota United in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals on Sept. 17. Austin will host Nashville SC in Wednesday’s final. Getty Images For American soccer traditionalists, Wednesday night’s U.S. Open Cup Final is one of the biggest days of the year. For more casual fans, it’s often an occasion they often don’t entirely understand. It doesn’t have to be that way though. If you want to get up top speed, here’s everything you need to know to enjoy one of the nation’s best soccer traditions. What Is The U.S. Open Cup? Essentially, the U.S. Open Cup is an annual knockout-style competition that is literally “open” to any and all senior adult teams through respective qualifying avenues. That includes the its fully professional teams in MLS, the USL and NISA, as well as amateur sides. For fans of European soccer, it is America’s answer to England’s famous FA Cup or Spain’s Copa del Rey, two of the world’s most famous domestic knockout competitions. If you’re interested, here’s entry information for the 2026 tournament. Major League Soccer sides have dominated the competition since they began competing in it when the league launched in 1996. But there are occasional Cinderella stories, such as when the Sacramento Republic of the USL Championship reached the 2022 final. The last lower-division side to win the event was the 1998 Rochester Rhinos, who also won that year’s A League title. Who Is In the Final? Austin FC will host Nashville SC Wednesday night’s final, with each club searching for their first major domestic honor in their relatively short history. It’s Nashville’s second major final since they began play in MLS in 2020. The Coyotes hosted the 2023 Leagues Cup final, losing on penalties to Messi and Inter Miami after playing to…