The post Solana ETF issuers gear up for SEC approval as soon as next week: Sources appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Behind the scenes, issuers are preparing for the SEC’s green light to potentially come for SOL ETFs within days, sources tell Blockworks. Following the SEC approving generic listing standards for crypto ETPs and a flurry of amended Solana fund forms being submitted, many are speculating that a wave of new crypto ETFs is about to crest.  People familiar with the filings at three separate ETF issuers told Blockworks that next week could be a realistic timeline for Solana ETF approval.  Read more: Crypto ETF swell approaching after Grayscale’s latest launch However, a looming US government shutdown could throw a wrench in things, two of the people noted. One said a potential shutdown at midnight would put everything on pause. Another source said they had “high conviction” that Solana ETFs’ S-1s would go into effect in the first half of October.  It was not immediately clear if issuers expect approved spot SOL ETFs to include staking, but the most recent round of S-1 amendments did address staking. The biggest hurdle to the optimistic approval timeline is a US government shutdown, which looks increasingly likely. Listing approvals are “very unlikely to happen during a shutdown,” Blockworks reported today. Issuers first filed for spot solana funds in the summer of 2024, and the SEC began actively engaging with S-1 forms in June, Blockworks first reported. Solana could become the third crypto asset to achieve a spot ETF, following bitcoin and ether. Solana’s market capitalization of $113 billion makes it one of the handful of largest tokens, albeit significantly smaller than bitcoin and ether, which have market values of $2.2 trillion and $503 billion, respectively.  Other tokens, such as ripple and litecoin, could see fast approvals as well, especially after the SEC passed generic listing standards for digital assets. These standards would allow crypto…
Massachusetts lawmakers are planning to hold a hearing on October 7 to consider a bill proposing a state Bitcoin reserve.   Massachusetts is set to debate whether to create a Bitcoin reserve as part of its state assets.  The Joint Revenue Committee will hold a hearing on October 7 to discuss Senate Bill S.1967. The […] The post Massachusetts Weighs Bitcoin Reserve Bill as Lawmakers Prepare for Hearing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
The post A Precision-Driven Alliance in the Crypto Presale Race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how BlockDAG’s DAG-based blockchain combines unmatched precision with global engagement, leveraging its strategic collaboration with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team to redefine what’s possible in a crypto presale. Performance is more than just speed; it’s about precision, control, and resilience under intense pressure. Formula 1® represents these qualities, and so does a blockchain built for real-world use. That’s why BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team is such a natural evolution in its crypto presale journey. Both operate in arenas where every millisecond matters and every misstep carries weight, demanding engineering and technology that deliver flawless performance. Through this multi-year collaboration, BlockDAG (BDAG) is stepping onto one of the largest sporting stages, not just for visibility but to demonstrate its technology’s reliability alongside the precision of motorsport. BlockDAG’s DAG-based Layer 1 protocol mirrors BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team’s commitment to data accuracy and performance. Together, they are building a joint vision where microtransactions on-chain and milliseconds on the track share the same value. Precision and Control: A Shared Language At first glance, motorsport and blockchain might seem unrelated, yet they share principles of accuracy and control that make this partnership perfectly aligned. In Formula 1®, data is captured in real-time, analyzed instantly, and applied within moments to enhance strategy. This mirrors blockchain operations, where thousands of transactions must be validated and secured seamlessly. BlockDAG’s DAG-based Layer 1 infrastructure is crafted for this level of accuracy. Unlike conventional blockchains with sequential blocks, DAG technology supports parallel transaction processing, enhancing speed and scalability without compromising trust. This approach reflects BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team’s constant refinement of car components to achieve peak efficiency on race day. This mutual language of precision is what gives this partnership meaning. BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team measures success in lap times,…
Read the full article at coingape.com.
EU authorities have debated stablecoin rules and have received support for an EU move toward a ban on multi-issuance models, citing liquidity and reserve risks. Discussions over MiCA safeguards and a digital euro have continued across institutions.
The Nasdaq-listed Solana-focused treasury firm has added another high-profile crypto figure to its advisory board.
Crypto enthusiasts are bracing for a potentially volatile week as the threat of a U.S. government shutdown looms large.Continue Reading:Shutdown Threatens Crypto Market Stability
Critics slam OpenAI’s new shopping and Sora 2 video app as “infinite slop,” citing monopoly risks, energy costs, and mission drift.
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is making waves as the hottest new meme coin of 2025, threatening to shake up Dogecoin’s (DOGE) long-standing dominance. While Dogecoin remains the largest meme coin, it’s aging, and Little Pepe might be the meme coin to unseat it in the long run.  With presale numbers surging past $26 million and a
A top Google engineer told a federal court the tech giant is prepared to lift the veil on how its advertising system picks which ads appear on websites, marking a significant concession in an ongoing antitrust trial. Glenn Berntson, who directs engineering for Google Ad Manager, said during testimony this week that sharing detailed information about the company’s ad selection process with website owners “is a good idea.” The statement, reported by Bloomberg. came as prosecutors push for sweeping changes to how Google operates its advertising business. The case centers on a ruling from April, when US District Judge Leonie Brinkema determined Google illegally dominated two key markets. The judge found that the company controls over 90% of the ad server market and also monopolizes the ad exchange business. Now prosecutors want the judge to break up parts of Google’s advertising operations and force the company to reveal how its systems work. Google Ad Manager combines both the ad server and ad exchange into one product. The ad server functions as a website’s control center, deciding where ads should go, which ones to display, and tracking results for advertisers. The Justice Department filed the case in 2023 and is asking for public access to the formulas Google uses to pick auction winners. Technical challenges in revealing ad selection code Berntson pushed back against simply releasing the computer code, saying most website publishers would struggle to make sense of it. Instead, he suggested Google could create technical documents explaining the decision-making process. He admitted that bigger publishers with advanced advertising operations and competing ad server companies would probably want to examine the actual code. Website publishers have complained for years that Google’s advertising products operate like a mystery. Several testified during the trial about their frustration with the system. “We don’t know why the impressions land the way they do,” Grant Whitmore from Advance Local said last week. Advance Local runs local news operations for the Newhouse family’s Advance Publications Inc. “It’s like a pachinko ball, we don’t know all the variables that are bouncing the ball around.” The two-week hearing has the 81-year-old judge considering what penalties to impose. Brinkema, who joined the bench in 1993, has zeroed in on technical questions about what prosecutors are demanding. “Where your time should be spent is on the experts,” Brinkema told lawyers, dismissing much earlier testimony as “window dressing.” She said she wanted to hear what Google considers technically possible. Government pushes for AdX sale As reported by Cryptopolitan earlier, biggest government demand involves forcing Google to sell its AdX exchange, which handles about 56% of the market by connecting buyers and sellers in split-second auctions. A computer science professor from the University of Minnesota reviewed Google’s computer code and called it “beautiful to look at.” Jon Weissman said separating the products was “technically feasible” and wouldn’t hurt the software quality. Google disputes this view. Tim Craycroft, a vice president at Google Advertising, called the government’s plan “naive, vague and incoherent in places.” He said completing the separation would take “years and years of work.” An engineer who previously worked at both Google and Meta estimated the move would take 18 months at most and would need about 80 engineers. Goranka Bjedov testified for the government and based her numbers on Google’s internal documents. Prosecutors also want Google to build tools letting publishers easily move their data elsewhere and to make the ad server work better with competing technology. They want the auction selection process made public and restrictions on Google giving preference to its own ad buying tools. Google Ads, the company’s ad network, sends 89% of its bids to other Google products, according to a Justice Department economic expert. Craycroft said the proposed changes would put Google at a “competitive disadvantage” compared to other companies in the industry. Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.
