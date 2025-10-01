Ripple-backed Futureverse undergoes second restructuring despite progress in AI and Web3

The post Ripple-backed Futureverse undergoes second restructuring despite progress in AI and Web3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Futureverse has started restructuring its business again, the company’s board announced today. The move comes as the firm tries to build sustainable operations even though it’s made real progress in several tech areas. The company says it’s built some of the best AI models in the world and put together more than 30 open-source protocols. Futureverse has also worked with major global brands. Still, company leaders admit they need to make changes to keep their vision going long-term. The restructuring is supposed to help the company strengthen its foundation and reorganize how things work. The goal is to keep supporting the main products and applications that matter most. Only Futureverse Corporation itself is affected by the restructuring – the subsidiary companies won’t see direct impacts. Company leaders say Futureverse has always been about collaboration and innovation. Now they want to push that work forward in a stronger, more sustainable way. This isn’t Futureverse’s first major shakeup Back in 2023, the company pulled in $54 million from investors in a Series A round. 10T Holdings, a crypto investment firm, led the deal. Ripple Labs Inc. and other investors also participated. What’s unusual about Futureverse is how it merged 11 different startups from all kinds of sectors, including blockchain, artificial intelligence, the metaverse, and gaming. The company started by combining eight businesses in late 2022, then added three more later on. Co-founders Aaron McDonald and Shara Senderoff ran the massive consolidation. McDonald said at the time that fundraising was tough because the crypto market wasn’t stable. The merger itself created its own set of challenges, too. Workforce reduced by 20% during the previous restructuring When Futureverse restructured in 2023, it cut roughly 20% of its staff. That left the company with more than 250 employees after the cuts. McDonald said the consolidation…