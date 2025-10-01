MEXC හුවමාරුව
Ripple-backed Futureverse undergoes second restructuring despite progress in AI and Web3
The post Ripple-backed Futureverse undergoes second restructuring despite progress in AI and Web3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Futureverse has started restructuring its business again, the company’s board announced today. The move comes as the firm tries to build sustainable operations even though it’s made real progress in several tech areas. The company says it’s built some of the best AI models in the world and put together more than 30 open-source protocols. Futureverse has also worked with major global brands. Still, company leaders admit they need to make changes to keep their vision going long-term. The restructuring is supposed to help the company strengthen its foundation and reorganize how things work. The goal is to keep supporting the main products and applications that matter most. Only Futureverse Corporation itself is affected by the restructuring – the subsidiary companies won’t see direct impacts. Company leaders say Futureverse has always been about collaboration and innovation. Now they want to push that work forward in a stronger, more sustainable way. This isn’t Futureverse’s first major shakeup Back in 2023, the company pulled in $54 million from investors in a Series A round. 10T Holdings, a crypto investment firm, led the deal. Ripple Labs Inc. and other investors also participated. What’s unusual about Futureverse is how it merged 11 different startups from all kinds of sectors, including blockchain, artificial intelligence, the metaverse, and gaming. The company started by combining eight businesses in late 2022, then added three more later on. Co-founders Aaron McDonald and Shara Senderoff ran the massive consolidation. McDonald said at the time that fundraising was tough because the crypto market wasn’t stable. The merger itself created its own set of challenges, too. Workforce reduced by 20% during the previous restructuring When Futureverse restructured in 2023, it cut roughly 20% of its staff. That left the company with more than 250 employees after the cuts. McDonald said the consolidation…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:30
Cardano Nears $1, Aster Breaks Records, While MetaPlanet and MicroStrategy-Style Moves Echo in BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale
Whales don’t just buy coins; they build strategies that reshape markets. Michael Saylor’s obsession with scarcity, Cathie Wood’s eye for […] The post Cardano Nears $1, Aster Breaks Records, While MetaPlanet and MicroStrategy-Style Moves Echo in BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/01 05:45
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 05:10
Robinhood Eyes Global Expansion After US Prediction Markets Success
Robinhood Markets Inc. is preparing to take its prediction markets business international. The trading platform has started talks with regulators in the UK and other countries about launching the service outside the United States.
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/01 05:10
BlockDAG + BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team: The Strategic Collaboration Driving Tech Innovation and Global Growth
Performance is more than just speed; it’s about precision, control, and resilience under intense pressure. Formula 1® represents these qualities, […] The post BlockDAG + BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team: The Strategic Collaboration Driving Tech Innovation and Global Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/01 05:00
BlockDAG Named Top Crypto as BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Sparks Momentum, While Hyperliquid & Litecoin Struggle
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-crypto-to-buy-bdag-presale-climbs-while-ltc-hype-lose-ground/
Coinstats
2025/10/01 05:00
Chinese yuan has risen to 8.5% of global forex trades in 2025, keeping its rank as the fifth most traded currency
China’s yuan has tightened its grip on global currency markets, rising to 8.5% of all foreign exchange trades this year and keeping its fifth-place ranking worldwide, according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in its 2025 Triennial Central Bank Survey. The number is up from 7% in 2022, extending a climb that has been […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 04:55
BREAKING: SEC Issues Another Positive Decision for Cryptocurrencies – Also Affects Ripple (XRP)
The SEC has signaled in a new decision that it may take action involving Ripple. Here are the details. Continue Reading: BREAKING: SEC Issues Another Positive Decision for Cryptocurrencies – Also Affects Ripple (XRP)
Coinstats
2025/10/01 04:30
Ripple’s David Schwartz announces departure as CTO by end of year
Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, announced his departure after more than a decade at the technology company.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 04:29
Consumer confidence fell to 94.2 in September, missing the 96.0 forecast
Consumer confidence dropped again in September, just as the U.S. braces for a possible government shutdown at midnight. The Conference Board’s main index came in at 94.2, down from 97.8 in August. That’s the lowest reading since April and below the Dow Jones forecast of 96.0. Confidence is clearly eroding as Americans face yet another […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 03:55
නැගී එන පුවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense