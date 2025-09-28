2025-10-01 Wednesday

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Always Lead the Crypto Market

The post Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Always Lead the Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 28 September 2025 | 17:15 Ark Invest chief executive Cathie Wood has once again positioned Bitcoin as the undisputed leader of the digital asset space, making the case that no rival cryptocurrency will surpass it. Speaking on The Master Investor Podcast with Wilfred Frost, the head of the $35 billion investment firm emphasized Bitcoin’s unique role as the only “pure” form of crypto. Wood dismissed the idea of a crowded market filled with numerous dominant tokens. Instead, she argued that Bitcoin’s design ensures its lasting superiority, describing it as a rules-based system rooted in the quantity theory of money. With the supply capped at 21 million coins and nearly all already mined, she believes this scarcity cements its status as a monetary network unlike any other. While some market watchers, including Tom Lee, have suggested that Ethereum could one day outpace Bitcoin by market capitalization, Wood disagrees. She pointed to three characteristics that she says guarantee Bitcoin’s long-term lead: its role as a global monetary system, its unmatched security as a Layer 1 blockchain, and its pioneering status as the first asset of its kind. Ethereum, in her view, still plays a crucial part in powering decentralized finance, while Solana also has a place in Ark’s portfolio alongside Bitcoin and Ether. Yet, she underlined that Bitcoin’s function as a secure, non-hacked blockchain gives it an edge that competitors cannot replicate. Turning to traditional safe-haven assets, Wood explained why Ark does not hold gold despite its renewed strength in recent months. She linked gold’s rise more to geopolitical tensions than inflation, noting that older investors may prefer it over digital assets during uncertain times. Still, Ark’s strategy remains focused on technology-driven disruption rather than traditional stores of value. Wood’s comments reflect her continued confidence in Bitcoin as the centerpiece of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:34
'Uptober' Is Myth for XRP, Price History Warns

The post ‘Uptober’ Is Myth for XRP, Price History Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every October, the crypto community repeats the same slogan: “Uptober.” For Bitcoin, at least, it sometimes finds support in the charts. For XRP, however, the story is far more complicated. Examining more than a decade of price history, the numbers don’t justify optimism. Monthly data shows that October has produced some of XRP’s most dramatic price fluctuations. In 2013, for example, the token soared by more than 94%. In 2014, it jumped by 130%. In 2015, there was a milder 4.7% gain, and in 2017, there was only a 1.49% increase, as per CryptoRank. On the other hand, years like 2018 and 2021 delivered double-digit losses. The most explosive October was in 2020, when XRP spiked by almost 179% in just four weeks. However, these isolated events create a distorted picture. Source: CryptoRank Strip away the extremes, and the median October return is a loss of 1.79%. The average is even worse: -4.58%. This suggests that history shows October is more likely to disappoint XRP holders than reward them, despite the occasional blockbuster year that fuels the “Uptober” myth. Quarterly data reinforces this warning While Q4 has historically been the strongest period for XRP, with an average gain of nearly 88%, the median shows a loss of 4.32%. This again highlights that the results are heavily distorted by a few extraordinary runs rather than consistent seasonal strength. The pattern is clear — “Uptober” is not a reliable trading strategy for XRP. Past years prove that, while outsized rallies are possible, the typical outcome is modest or negative. Investors expecting green candles every October are relying on folklore, not probability. While history doesn’t eliminate the possibility of another upside surprise, it does emphasize the risk of treating a single month as a guarantee. Source: https://u.today/uptober-is-myth-for-xrp-price-history-warns
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:08
Cardano price at risk of a deeper dive as key DeFi metrics crash

The post Cardano price at risk of a deeper dive as key DeFi metrics crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano price has plunged into a bear market by over 24% from the year-to-date high; technicals in the DeFi industry point to more downside. Summary Cardano price has formed a head-and-shoulders and a rising wedge pattern on the daily chart. The total value locked in its DeFi ecosystem has plunged in the past few weeks. It is not benefiting from the GENIUS Act as the stablecoin supply has crashed. Cardano (ADA) token dropped to $0.7736, its lowest level since Aug. 12, mirroring the performance of most altcoins like Ethereum and Solana. One of the key fundamental reasons for the plunge is the Cardano’s decentralized finance ecosystem has underperformed its peer chains. The total value locked has plunged to $320 million, its lowest level in months and much lower than the year-to-date high of $680 million. Cardano has not had any major new DeFi applications in its ecosystem this year. The biggest names in its ecosystem are platforms like Liqwid, Minswap, and Indigo. Meanwhile, Cardano is not benefiting from the recently passed GENIUS Act as the total stablecoin supply in its network has dropped by 4.4% in the last seven days to $37 million. This supply is much smaller than other newer blockchains like Unichain, Linea, and Plasma. Cardano’s decentralized exchange ecosystem has also gone quiet, with the volume continuing to falling. These DEX networks handled just $1.4 million in the last 24 hours. Additionally, there are signs of little institutional demand for Cardano as only Grayscale has filed for a spot ADA ETF. In contrast, coins like Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) have attracted at least 7 applications. Cardano price technical analysis ADA price chart | Source: crypto.new A technical analysis suggests further downside for the Cardano price in the coming weeks. It has formed a rising wedge pattern on the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:06
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 28

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 28 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The majority of the coins remain in the red zone today, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.14% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 5.43%. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $109,317, however, the rate has not bounced off far from it. If the situation does not change, one can expect a further downward move to the $109,000-$109,200 range. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto remains under sellers’ pressure. You Might Also Like If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the $108,000-$109,000 area by the end of the month. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of $107,389. If a breakout happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $104,000 range. Bitcoin is trading at $109,447 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-for-september-28-0
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 21:59
Best Altcoins to Buy as Options & Derivatives Push Bitcoin Toward $10T Market Cap

The post Best Altcoins to Buy as Options & Derivatives Push Bitcoin Toward $10T Market Cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy as Options & Derivatives Push Bitcoin Toward $10T Market Cap Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-as-options-derivatives-push-bitcoin-10t-market-cap/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 21:53
XRP Price Prediction for September 28

The post XRP Price Prediction for September 28 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The prices of most of the coins keep falling at the end of the week, according to CoinStats. XRP chart by CoinStats XRP/USD The rate of XRP has gone down by 0.32% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $2.7711. However, if buyers’ pressure continues and the daily bar closes around that mark, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $2.76 zone. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, bulls have failed to maintain the rise after yesterday’s bar closure. You Might Also Like If the candle closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the support of $2.69975 shortly. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar closure in terms of the $2.6975 level. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $2.50-$2.60 range. XRP is trading at $2.7697 at press time. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-28-0
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 21:50
A Billion People Need Vision Care. What A New Bloomberg Effort Will Do

The post A Billion People Need Vision Care. What A New Bloomberg Effort Will Do appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new Vision Initiative, funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, will help extend Warby Parker’s Pupils Project, which includes providing vision screenings and eyeglasses to young students. (Photo: Courtesy of Warby Parker) Courtesy of Warby Parker Not being able to see properly is a big problem. But many people may not even see how big a problem it is, having no “eye-dea” that an estimated one billion people around the world aren’t getting proper vision care. This lack of awareness has led to a shortage of corrective action, so to speak. All of this may change, though, with Michael R. Bloomberg’s opener at the 2025 Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum on Wednesday in New York City. Bloomberg Announces $75 Million Vision Initiative Bloomberg, who founded both Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, kicked off the forum with a major announcement: Bloomberg Philanthropies is investing $75 million over two years into a new global Vision Initiative. The initiative includes NYC-based eyeglass company Warby Parker as a lead partner along with a variety of other partners such as VisionSpring, RestoringVision and Vision to Learn. You could say that there’s quite a lot of vision behind this initiative in more ways than one. The goal of the initiative is to improve vision care around the world. This will consist of providing more vision screenings, corrective lenses like eyeglasses and contact lenses and cataract surgeries as well as improving the data available to make decisions. Bloomberg called poor vision “an enormous obstacle to success in schooland careers” and said that “in most cases, it can be easily fixed.” He described fixing vision as a way for ”more people to fulfill their potential.” He even concluded the announcement at the Forum with a pair of eyeglass puns, saying, “The world is full of opportunities to make a difference and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 21:49
Tether CEO: USDT's technology and strategy have become an industry template

PANews reported on September 28 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said that USDT's technology and strategy have become an industry template and have been copied by other US dollar stablecoins.
PANews2025/09/28 21:37
Singapore and UAE Ranked as the World's Most Crypto Obsessed Countries

Singapore’s crypto ownership surged from 11% to 24.4% in just one year. UAE leads globally with 25.3% of its population owning crypto. The US ranks third due to having over 30,000 crypto ATMs. Canada’s adoption rate grew by 225% since 2019, placing it fourth. Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been recognized as [...] The post Singapore and UAE Ranked as the World’s Most Crypto Obsessed Countries appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 21:32
Livestream chaos returns to Pump.fun with fake plane crash stunt

Liverstreamers on Pump.Fun staged a fake private jet crash to lure viewers and pique their interest.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/28 21:29
