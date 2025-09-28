Jurgen Klopp Eyes ‘Next Level’ New York Red Bull Project Ahead Of Derby Defeat

The post Jurgen Klopp Eyes ‘Next Level’ New York Red Bull Project Ahead Of Derby Defeat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 28: Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on June 28, 2025. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Jürgen Klopp was in attendance at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, for the New York Red Bulls’ clash with New York City FC on Saturday evening, and though he will have been entertained by a dramatic game, it was not the result he would have wanted to see in his role as a Red Bull employee. After leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2024, Klopp took up a new job, beginning in January 2025, as head of global soccer at Red Bull, the multi-club ownership group that includes the MLS side as part of its sporting portfolio. With the United States being in the spotlight of the soccer world ahead of a FIFA World Cup there in 2026, and the recent FIFA Club World Cup, and Copa America, plus the presence of Lionel Messi in MLS, it might have been expected that Red Bull’s New York franchise would get a little more attention from the multiclub ownership group than usual. This has manifested itself partly in a brand new state-of-the-art training facility, which is due to open in Morris Township, New Jersey, in 2026. “I’m massively, massively impressed,” Klopp said on visiting the facility last week. “This is outstanding. It’s something you never really can dream of. This is completely next level, it’s really, really cool. It’s really well thought through. It’s so many opportunities.” 14 January 2025, Austria, Salzburg: Jürgen Klopp laughs during his presentation as the new Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull Hangar-7. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa/picture alliance…