Major Indian Firm Interested in BTC Treasury: Jetking CFO

Major Indian Firm Interested in BTC Treasury: Jetking CFO

The post Major Indian Firm Interested in BTC Treasury: Jetking CFO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Jetking’s Joint Managing Director and CFO revealed that many Indian companies are planning to acquire BTC as treasury assets The company currently owns 21 BTC and is planning to acquire 18,000 BTC by 2030. However, India currently has no clear regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency sector Siddarth Bharwani, Joint Managing Director and CFO of Jetking Infotrain, revealed that a major Indian company has shown deep interest in adopting a Bitcoin strategy for its treasury. 🇮🇳 Siddarth Bharwani: A major Indian public company is interested in buying Bitcoin for its treasury 👀 pic.twitter.com/KIqtkwALnc — Crypto India (@CryptooIndia) September 28, 2025 In an interview, Jetking Infotrain, a 77-year-old name in IT education, is going all-in on Bitcoin. The company is gradually increasing its treasury by acquiring the world’s most famous cryptocurrency over traditional cash. Under the leadership of Siddarth Bharwani, the company’s Joint Managing Director, Jetking has established itself as India’s first publicly-listed pioneer of the “Bitcoin Standard.” Jetking Joins Bandwagon of Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Jetking’s journey into Bitcoin started quietly in December 2024. The company made a big decision to designate Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset.  Simply put, instead of parking all its extra money in bank accounts or traditional investments, it would convert a significant portion into Bitcoin. To complete this initiative and buy Bitcoin, Jetking turned to its investors. In April of this year, the company raised ₹6.6 crore (approximately $793,000) by issuing new shares. By July, they approved an even larger fundraiser of ₹11.5 crore ($1.34 million) for the same purpose.  While this amount is comparatively small to goliath Bitcoin holding companies like Strategy, the company grabbed headlines in the Indian media to start a wave of Bitcoin treasury in India. From an initial purchase of 12 Bitcoin, their holdings have grown. As of recent…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:43
Top 5 Next 10x Cryptos To Buy If You Missed XRP at $0.30

Top 5 Next 10x Cryptos To Buy If You Missed XRP at $0.30

The post Top 5 Next 10x Cryptos To Buy If You Missed XRP at $0.30 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2017, Ripple (XRP) traded for just $0.30 before racing to all-time highs above $3.00 in the next cycle. Investors who spotted that early window of opportunity multiplied their portfolios more than tenfold, cementing XRP’s place in crypto history.  Analysts are now pointing to five names that could replicate that kind of upside in 2025, each carrying strong momentum, community backing, or disruptive utility. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Top Meme Coin Alternative Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out as the meme coin investors are most excited about heading into Q4 and for good reasons. Unlike other meme coins, which rely heavily on community hype, Little Pepe fuses meme culture with a Layer-2 ecosystem that scales Ethereum for low-fee, high-speed trading. The presale has been one of the most successful of the year: $25,475,000 raised so far, with stage 12 selling out ahead of schedule. Currently in stage 13 at $0.0022, LILPEPE has achieved a 120% price increase since launch. More than 15.75 billion tokens have been sold, and the project has already been listed on CoinMarketCap. The mix of structured tokenomics, cultural buzz, and presale stages closing fast makes Little Pepe the number one alternative for investors looking to 10x their capital.  Polygon (POL): Scaling Ethereum With zkEVM Polygon’s evolution into POL has accelerated in 2025, with a significant September upgrade refining validator participation and zkEVM efficiency. These technical improvements have drawn developers back, particularly those building DeFi and gaming platforms. At around $1.20, POL remains one of the most affordable Ethereum-linked scaling solutions, backed by consistently rising wallet counts and daily activity. Institutional exploration of Polygon’s infrastructure adds further weight to its long-term relevance.  Hedera (HBAR): Technical Breakout Meets Enterprise Adoption Hedera has carved out a niche as the enterprise blockchain of choice, and 2025 has seen its chart and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:36
Wiz's Ami Luttwak Unveils Transformative Cyberattack Strategies

Wiz’s Ami Luttwak Unveils Transformative Cyberattack Strategies

The post Wiz’s Ami Luttwak Unveils Transformative Cyberattack Strategies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial AI Cybersecurity: Wiz’s Ami Luttwak Unveils Transformative Cyberattack Strategies Skip to content Home AI News Crucial AI Cybersecurity: Wiz’s Ami Luttwak Unveils Transformative Cyberattack Strategies Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-cybersecurity-wiz-insights/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:33
Stability World AI Secures SolidProof KYC Gold to Transform Trust in Web3

Stability World AI Secures SolidProof KYC Gold to Transform Trust in Web3

Stability World AI secures SolidProof KYC Gold to boost transparency, credibility, and user trust while advancing secure and AI-driven DeFi innovation in Web3.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 22:30
Polkadot Pushes Forward With pUSD Stablecoin to Boost DeFi Liqui

Polkadot Pushes Forward With pUSD Stablecoin to Boost DeFi Liqui

TLDR Polkadot’s pUSD will be a native stablecoin backed by DOT tokens for DeFi. The pUSD proposal has 75.4% community support, nearing approval. Polkadot aims to reduce reliance on USDT and USDC with the launch of pUSD. pUSD could replace DOT inflation for staking rewards over time. Polkadot is moving forward with a major proposal [...] The post Polkadot Pushes Forward With pUSD Stablecoin to Boost DeFi Liqui appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 22:22
This stock is showing striking similar movements to Palantir; Time to buy?

This stock is showing striking similar movements to Palantir; Time to buy?

The post This stock is showing striking similar movements to Palantir; Time to buy? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) built its reputation on years of base-building before staging an explosive rally, fueled by growing demand for its government and enterprise AI platforms.  That consolidation phase set the stage for one of the most dramatic moves in recent technology history, with the stock hitting multiple highs in recent months. As of press time, PLTR shares were trading at $177.57, up 136% year-to-date. Now, data from charting platform TrendSpider suggests that Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) may be tracing a similar path.  While its share price has traded sideways since its IPO, revenue has continued to grow steadily quarter after quarter, mirroring Palantir’s pre-breakout pattern.  PLTR and SNOW price chart. Source: TrendSpider With data emerging as the backbone of AI adoption, the parallels raise the question: could Snowflake be the next Palantir? PLTR and SNOW stock fundamentals  Palantir’s momentum has been driven by a string of high-profile contracts that expand its dominance in AI-enabled defense and government work.  The company recently secured a $10 billion U.S. Army contract, signed a major partnership with Boeing’s defense unit, and saw NATO adopt its Maven Smart System, all underscoring its role as a critical AI provider in security and defense. Snowflake, meanwhile, is broadening its platform beyond data warehousing into full AI infrastructure. The company is acquiring Crunchy Data to strengthen its PostgreSQL and AI app development capabilities, positioning it to compete more directly with Databricks.  It has also partnered with Salesforce, dbt Labs, and others on the Open Semantic Interchange initiative, aimed at making enterprise data more interoperable for AI applications. Leadership changes are also underway. In this case, longtime CFO Mike Scarpelli recently stepped down after overseeing a $3 billion share buyback, a move seen as a vote of confidence in Snowflake’s long-term value.  At the same time, institutional investors…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:16
Jurgen Klopp Eyes 'Next Level' New York Red Bull Project Ahead Of Derby Defeat

Jurgen Klopp Eyes ‘Next Level’ New York Red Bull Project Ahead Of Derby Defeat

The post Jurgen Klopp Eyes ‘Next Level’ New York Red Bull Project Ahead Of Derby Defeat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 28: Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on June 28, 2025. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Jürgen Klopp was in attendance at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, for the New York Red Bulls’ clash with New York City FC on Saturday evening, and though he will have been entertained by a dramatic game, it was not the result he would have wanted to see in his role as a Red Bull employee. After leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2024, Klopp took up a new job, beginning in January 2025, as head of global soccer at Red Bull, the multi-club ownership group that includes the MLS side as part of its sporting portfolio. With the United States being in the spotlight of the soccer world ahead of a FIFA World Cup there in 2026, and the recent FIFA Club World Cup, and Copa America, plus the presence of Lionel Messi in MLS, it might have been expected that Red Bull’s New York franchise would get a little more attention from the multiclub ownership group than usual. This has manifested itself partly in a brand new state-of-the-art training facility, which is due to open in Morris Township, New Jersey, in 2026. “I’m massively, massively impressed,” Klopp said on visiting the facility last week. “This is outstanding. It’s something you never really can dream of. This is completely next level, it’s really, really cool. It’s really well thought through. It’s so many opportunities.” 14 January 2025, Austria, Salzburg: Jürgen Klopp laughs during his presentation as the new Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull Hangar-7. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa/picture alliance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:04
XRP Price Prediction 2025: ETF Catalysts, Shiba Inu News & the AlphaPepe Connection

XRP Price Prediction 2025: ETF Catalysts, Shiba Inu News & the AlphaPepe Connection

The post XRP Price Prediction 2025: ETF Catalysts, Shiba Inu News & the AlphaPepe Connection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As XRP consolidates in the $2.70–$2.85 range, the crypto world is watching closely: can Ripple pivot from sideways action to a fresh rally toward $5 in 2025? At the same time, recent developments around Shiba Inu—from token burns to ecosystem upgrades—add complexity to the meme-coin narrative. To further spice the mix, AlphaPepe is being quietly eyed by traders as a high-upside alternative in the background. ETF Momentum & Regulatory Shifts One of the most potent ingredients for an XRP breakout is the prospect of spot XRP ETF approval. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently rolled out generic listing standards, which reduce the review timeline and ease the burden on ETF applicants. At least six XRP ETF proposals are in the spotlight, with a key decision for Grayscale’s application pegged for October 18. Some analysts now assign ETF approval odds above 99%. ETF inflows could introduce institutional capital into XRP, shifting its narrative from speculative to structural. However, past launch events have shown mixed price reactions—sometimes markets “sell the news” despite high expectations. Technical Outlook & Key Levels From a chart perspective, XRP’s $2.70 support is now critical. If that floor holds, bulls may aim to breach the overhead resistance in the $3.20–$3.60 zone. A breakout there with volume could open the path toward $5.00. However, if XRP fails to hold $2.70, downside risk toward $2.30–$2.20 looms. Volume compression and lack of directional conviction have made this range battle more prolonged than expected. Traders are watching for RSI divergence, breakouts from consolidation patterns, and whether ETF-driven flows align with technical strength to confirm any move upward. Shiba Inu Developments: Burn & Ecosystem Signals Shiba Inu continues to be one of the most talked-about meme coins, and recent burn metrics are telling. Over 7 million SHIB tokens were burned in a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 21:58
Charles Hoskinson Accuses Cointelegraph of Defamation, Urges Action

Charles Hoskinson Accuses Cointelegraph of Defamation, Urges Action

TLDR Charles Hoskinson has accused Cointelegraph of defamation over its coverage of the $600 million ADA voucher controversy. The Cardano founder demands a retraction from Cointelegraph, stating that requiring journalistic integrity is not pressure. An independent forensic audit cleared Hoskinson of any wrongdoing, finding that 99.7% of ADA vouchers were redeemed correctly. Hoskinson urges other [...] The post Charles Hoskinson Accuses Cointelegraph of Defamation, Urges Action appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 21:48
Pepe Faces Uncertain Future in 2025 – BlockchainFX Presale Emerges as the Next 100x Altcoin

Pepe Faces Uncertain Future in 2025 – BlockchainFX Presale Emerges as the Next 100x Altcoin

BlockchainFX ($BFX) is rapidly emerging as the top 100x crypto presale in 2025, with early participants already seeing strong returns. The project has moved from its starting presale price of $0.01 to $0.025, and with a confirmed launch at $0.05, the growth trajectory is clear. Backed by real trading volume, a live super app, and
Coinstats2025/09/28 21:45
