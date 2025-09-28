2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett: Why LBRETT Is Tipped To Outperform DOGE and SHIB Combined In 2025

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett: Why LBRETT Is Tipped To Outperform DOGE and SHIB Combined In 2025

Dogecoin holds legacy status and Shiba Inu shows steady growth, but Layer Brett’s sub-cent presale, Layer 2 utility, and meme appeal tip it to dominate 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000554-0.71%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4007+0.62%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.70%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 22:45
බෙදාගන්න
7 Tips to Identify a Promising Crypto Vs One That Will Fail

7 Tips to Identify a Promising Crypto Vs One That Will Fail

In crypto, timing matters, but picking the right project matters more. Every cycle produces a few breakout stars and a mountain of forgotten tickers. Telling which is which isn’t easy, The post 7 Tips to Identify a Promising Crypto Vs One That Will Fail appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07374-5.18%
StarsMint Stars
STARS$0.000777+26.96%
Threshold
T$0.01469-1.34%
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/28 22:43
බෙදාගන්න
Shiba Inu Struggles for Momentum – Could Lyno AI Deliver the Next 100x Run?

Shiba Inu Struggles for Momentum – Could Lyno AI Deliver the Next 100x Run?

Even following the upgrade of Shibarium bridge which took daily payments to over 1 million, Shiba Inu has not been able to maintain momentum. In spite of the upgrade, SHIB dropped 5 percent to $0.000012, and disappearing meme hype leaves its short-term future uncertain. On the other hand, the presale of Lyno AI is picking […] The post Shiba Inu Struggles for Momentum – Could Lyno AI Deliver the Next 100x Run? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000554-0.71%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1161-2.68%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06886-1.43%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/28 22:43
බෙදාගන්න
Dogecoin vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction 2025 – 2030: Which Token Has 100x Potential?

Dogecoin vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction 2025 – 2030: Which Token Has 100x Potential?

The post Dogecoin vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction 2025 – 2030: Which Token Has 100x Potential? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin and Lyno AI are two highly distinct opportunities in the crypto world. Dogecoin has created an enormous community and brand recognition, whereas Lyno AI presents innovative, AI-powered arbitrage technology, which is intended to break traditional trading. Lyno AI’s $0.05 Presale Is Crushing Dogecoin Hype—794K Tokens Gone: YOUR Edge to 1200% Gains Before $0.055 Hits? Lyno AI is now on Early Bird presale at a price of 0.05 per token, 794,580 tokens have been sold, and 39,729 have been raised. The second round of presale will raise the price to $0.055 aiming at a final price of 0.10. Its platform operates autonomous AI arbitrage bots, which scan across 15 blockchains within milliseconds to capture profit margins which are unattainable to the average trader. Cyberscope audits Lyno AI smart contracts, which provides multi-layer protection and security. Additionally, in the presale, there is one special giveaway: those who purchase over 100 dollars worth of tokens will have an opportunity to win a 100K pool split into ten 10K prizes. Market analysis predicts that Lyno AI will increase over 1,200 percent by 2025, a vast amount that Dogecoin is forecasted to hit at least 0.33 in 2025 and 0.75 in 2030. True cross-chain arbitrage allows traders to automate low-risk, fast trades using AI, which had been monopolized by institutional traders. This innovation brings the field even, whereby an ordinary investor can enjoy the advanced protocols and immediate execution. $100+ Buys YOU into Lyno AI’s 100K Giveaway—Outsmart Dogecoin’s Meme Volatility with Real AI Profits! The value of Dogecoin is mostly based on its meme-status and high profile endorsements. It shot to the moon in 2024 at $0.46 in a hype wave associated with Elon Musk and the Trump-backed DOGE department. But Dogecoin does not have the utility that the technology of Lyno AI has,…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1161-2.68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01192-0.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011088-11.78%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:41
බෙදාගන්න
Launchpads Fund Ideas, Not Products—Here’s Why It Matters

Launchpads Fund Ideas, Not Products—Here’s Why It Matters

Certainly! Here’s a rewritten version of the article with an added introductory paragraph, improved clarity, and optimized for SEO, while maintaining the original HTML structure: — As the cryptocurrency market evolves, the role of launchpads in facilitating early project funding is under increasing scrutiny. While these platforms aim to connect innovative blockchain projects with early [...]
FUND
FUND$0.01776+33.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001528-0.32%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023+0.43%
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/28 22:30
බෙදාගන්න
XRP Price Prediction: Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech and 50x Potential Overshadow Ripple’s $10 Target and ETF Buzz

XRP Price Prediction: Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech and 50x Potential Overshadow Ripple’s $10 Target and ETF Buzz

The post XRP Price Prediction: Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech and 50x Potential Overshadow Ripple’s $10 Target and ETF Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When investors talk about the next big wave in crypto, it usually comes down to one question. Do you want stability and slower gains, or are you hunting for projects that could deliver outsized growth? Right now, XRP is sitting near a critical point, while Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is capturing the attention of risk takers with a presale that still looks full of life.  Early buyers of Little Pepe are already up 120% and current investors at stage 13 can still see a possible 36.36% gain by launch. With a possible 50x upside from today’s presale price of $0.0022, Little Pepe’s growth story could overshadow XRP’s much-talked-about $10 target. Ripple (XRP): The Remittance Giant’s ETF buzz At the time of writing, the price of XRP is around $2.98 to $3.05. Ripple’s token has spent years carving out its cross-border payments and remittances niche. The big story right now is speculation over an XRP ETF. Ripple’s chief executive has even said that approval of such funds may be inevitable by 2026. Analysts see different paths. Some price models suggest XRP could rise to $3.50 in the near term if momentum holds. The bold prediction is $10 in the long run, but requires a significant boost from institutional adoption, evident regulatory progress, and sustained trading volumes. For now XRP remains a favorite among traders who want exposure to payment infrastructure but it is not delivering the explosive growth that new presale projects are showing. XRP price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme with a Chain At the time of writing, the price of Little Pepe in its presale is $0.0022. Stage 13 is already 92.82% filled with more than $26 million raised out of a $28.77 million target and over 16 billion tokens sold. Early-stage buyers saw tokens priced…
XRP
XRP$2.8401-2.11%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000093-0.32%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4007+0.62%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:22
බෙදාගන්න
XRP Price Prediction: Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech and 50x Potential Overshadow Ripple’s $10 Target and ETF Buzz

XRP Price Prediction: Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech and 50x Potential Overshadow Ripple’s $10 Target and ETF Buzz

When investors talk about the next big wave in crypto, it usually comes down to one question. Do you want stability and slower gains, or are you hunting for projects that could deliver outsized growth? Right now, XRP is sitting near a critical point, while Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is capturing the attention of risk takers […]
XRP
XRP$2.8401-2.11%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000093-0.32%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4007+0.62%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan2025/09/28 22:05
බෙදාගන්න
The Dark Horse Crypto Project Forecasted for 18,880% ROI Before Its First Exchange Listing

The Dark Horse Crypto Project Forecasted for 18,880% ROI Before Its First Exchange Listing

In every cycle, some of the biggest winners are projects that start off under the radar. Solana in 2020, Shiba […] The post The Dark Horse Crypto Project Forecasted for 18,880% ROI Before Its First Exchange Listing appeared first on Coindoo.
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001643-0.30%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000554-0.71%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/09/28 22:00
බෙදාගන්න
Exploring High Potential Investment Waves: Ripple and Lyno AI

Exploring High Potential Investment Waves: Ripple and Lyno AI

With financial landscapes evolving, two notable developments have captured the attention of investors and the fintech community: Ripple's integration with major UAE banks and the Lyno AI presale. The former's potential price increase to $5 by 2026 and the latter's promise of substantial returns create a contrasting yet intriguing investment scenario. Emerging Opportunities with Ripple in the UAE Ripple, a prominent player in blockchain-based solutions, is set to integrate with leading banks in the UAE, potentially driving its price to $5 by 2026. This integration is expected to elevate daily transactions to one million, showcasing the growing acceptance and usability of Ripple in financial transactions across the Middle East. Introducing the Lyno AI Presale: A Gateway to Exponential Returns Parallel to Ripple's advancements, Lyno AI's presale is making waves among investors aiming for high yields. The presale stages are priced attractively at $0.05 and $0.055, with a final target of $0.10 per token. With over 795,661 tokens already sold, the presale is on track to hit its financial targets, backed by its sophisticated AI-based arbitrage system. Invest in the Lyno AI presale now to secure your tokens at an early bird price and leverage the planned significant uptick in value. How Lyno AI Levels the Playing Field for Investors Lyno AI equips retail investors with tools previously reserved for Wall Street. Its cross-chain AI algorithms actively monitor multiple blockchains to identify profitable arbitrage opportunities. This capability, combined with quick transaction speeds and governance by token holders, strategically positions Lyno AI as a leader in decentralized finance (DeFi). The Broad Reach of Lyno AI Across Multiple Blockchains Lyno AI's technological infrastructure spans several major blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon. This extensive network enables seamless liquidity access and increased transparency, facilitating superior arbitrage opportunities that were once beyond the reach of individual traders. Comparative Analysis: Ripple's Steady Growth vs. Lyno AI's Rapid Expansion While Ripple offers a solid growth trajectory, enhanced by strategic bank partnerships, Lyno AI presents a more volatile but potentially more rewarding investment. The latter rides on cutting-edge AI and blockchain integration, promising rapid financial returns for early investors. Discover more about Lyno AI's groundbreaking technology and investment opportunities at their official website and review their whitepaper for detailed insights. Engage with Lyno AI's Community and Secure Additional Benefits Beyond investments, Lyno AI encourages community engagement through various platforms and offers substantial giveaways. Participate in the Lyno AI community via Twitter/X and Telegram. Moreover, join their exciting 100k giveaway for a chance to win big. Contact Lyno AI directly for any inquiries at contact@lyno.ai. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Waves
WAVES$0.9525-0.37%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1161-2.68%
Major
MAJOR$0.11859-0.94%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/28 21:52
බෙදාගන්න
Ethena Loses Key $0.61 Support, Bears Eye $0.50 Drop

Ethena Loses Key $0.61 Support, Bears Eye $0.50 Drop

Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/ethena-loses-key-0-61-support/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011088-11.78%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/28 21:43
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network