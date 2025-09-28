ZEX PR WIRE Returns To TOKEN2049 At Marina Bay Sands
The post ZEX PR WIRE Returns To TOKEN2049 At Marina Bay Sands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore, September 28th 2025 – ZEX PR WIRE, a globally trusted press release distribution service for blockchain, crypto, and Web3 projects, is set to participate in the highly anticipated TOKEN2049 Singapore Edition, taking place on October 1st and 2nd, 2025 at Marina Bay Sands. Known for its unparalleled ability to amplify stories worldwide, ZEX PR WIRE will use this platform to showcase how cutting-edge AI-driven distribution strategies are changing the way businesses communicate with global audiences. TOKEN2049 Singapore is one of the most influential events in the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem. Bringing together founders, executives, policymakers, developers, and investors, the event serves as a global meeting point where ideas converge and partnerships are born. For ZEX PR WIRE, this is an opportunity to reinforce its mission of empowering crypto and fintech brands with distribution strategies that ensure visibility, engagement, and credibility in today’s digital-first economy. A Catalyst for Web3 Conversations In an industry where narratives move markets, ZEX PR WIRE has become the go-to press release distribution partner for hundreds of Web3 startups and established enterprises. At TOKEN2049 Singapore, the company will highlight how its model of strategic PR outreach—combined with AI-led audience targeting—gives businesses the power to break through noise and reach exactly the readers, investors, and partners they need. Speaking about the participation, a ZEX PR WIRE spokesperson said: “Our continued involvement in TOKEN2049 Singapore not only reflects our commitment to the blockchain ecosystem but also highlights the increasing importance of meaningful communications. With competition rising, visibility can no longer be left to chance. Through our press release distribution network, we ensure every project has the right platform to share its innovations with the world. From crypto media outlets to mainstream finance publications, ZEX PR WIRE connects brands with audiences that matter most.” Why Presence at TOKEN2049 Matters…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:18