Spot Ethereum ETFs Suffer Highest Weekly Outflow Since Launch In Sign Of Low Institutional Appeal

The post Spot Ethereum ETFs Suffer Highest Weekly Outflow Since Launch In Sign Of Low Institutional Appeal ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp U.S. spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) endured their biggest outflow week, marking the most severe capital flight since the products launched early last year. The bloodletting came as the price of Ether cratered below the $4,000 crucial support level, before rebounding slightly. ETH ETFs Bleed As Institutions Pull Back Data from SoSoValue shows that spot ETH ETFs saw over $795.5 million exiting during the week ending Sept. 26, in a sign of waning institutional demand for the world’s second-largest token by market capitalization. Those figures are the highest ever since the funds first went live on July 23, outpacing the cumulative outflows of $787.7 million registered in the week ending Sept. 5. Fidelity’s FETH suffered the largest outflow, with investors withdrawing $362 million from the fund during the past week. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) bled over $200 million in investor money. ETHA was the first spot ether ETF among a cohort of 11 issuers to cross the landmark $1 billion in net inflows. It currently holds over $15 billion in net assets. The combined ETH ETFs currently hold 5.37% of the digital asset’s supply. Advertisement &nbsp ETH’s drop below $4K on Thursday and Friday culminated in $250 million exodus during each day, the worst two-day outflow streak since mid-August. Ether’s price bounced slightly on Sept. 27, reclaiming the $4,000 mark. ETH is currently changing hands at $4,003.35, flat on the day and down 10.6% over the past week, according to price aggregator CoinGecko. All signs point to investors pulling profits off the table after ETH jumped by over 60% within a year, drawing considerable institutional interest. Bitcoin ETF Demand Weakens Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs weren’t immune from these outflows over the last seven days, with the dozen publicly listed institutional investment vehicles hemorrhaging $902.5 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 23:44
Wall Street's Warren Buffett indicator smashes past Dotcom and COVID-era highs

The post Wall Street’s Warren Buffett indicator smashes past Dotcom and COVID-era highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Buffett indicator has blasted to 218%, breaking every record set in the past.The measure compares the Wilshire 5000 index, which tracks the value of all publicly traded U.S. companies, against the country’s gross national product. At this level, the ratio is far beyond the highs seen during the Dotcom bubble and the pandemic rally, when it reached around 190%. For markets, this is uncharted ground. This yardstick first caught attention after Warren Buffett himself called it “probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment” in a 2001 Fortune column. Back then, the ratio had been near 150% at the height of the Dotcom craze. He warned investors, saying: “If the percentage relationship falls to the 70% or 80% area, buying stocks is likely to work very well for you. If the ratio approaches 200% — as it did in 1999 and a part of 2000 — you are playing with fire.” Today, at 218%, the fire alarm isn’t just ringing, it’s deafening. Tech giants drive rally The surge has been powered by mega-cap technology firms. These companies have thrown billions into artificial intelligence projects and are being rewarded with record valuations. Equity values are growing much faster than the economy itself, creating a disconnect that is exactly what this ratio was meant to show. Other valuation tools are sending similar messages.The S&P 500’s price-to-sales ratio, according to Bespoke Investment Group, has reached 3.33.For perspective, the Dotcom peak topped at 2.27.The post-COVID boom pushed it to 3.21 before easing. That makes today’s number the highest on record. Investors like Paul Tudor Jones have also looked to the Buffett indicator in the past as a signal for overheated conditions, and the current level is well beyond anything seen in two decades. Some argue this metric doesn’t…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 23:34
Here's Why Bitcoin Price Has Been Dropping This Week

The post Here’s Why Bitcoin Price Has Been Dropping This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This month, Bitcoin’s lackluster price performance has triggered a wave of bearish sentiment among institutional investors. This raises the possibility that the digital asset could close September in the red.  On-chain data also reveals a decline in miner accumulation, further weighing on the already-struggling cryptocurrency. ETF Exodus and Miner Selling Could Push Bitcoin Lower The steady liquidity exit from spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reflects the waning institutional interest. According to Sosovalue, capital exit from these funds between September 22 and 26 totaled $903 million, signaling a retreat of capital from the market.  Sponsored Sponsored For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Total Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow. Source: SosoValue The correlation between ETF flows and BTC’s price has historically been strong. In July, the coin surged past $120,000, driven by monthly ETF inflows exceeding $5 billion. The current outflows mark a stark contrast, suggesting that the institutional interest and participation from mid-year may be fading. This trend puts the leading cryptocurrency at risk of falling further if institutional investors continue to remove capital.  Furthermore, on-chain data shows falling miner reserves, indicating that miners are selling rather than accumulating BTC, adding to the coin’s bearish outlook. According to CryptoQuant’s data, this reserve holds 1.8 million BTC and has lost 0.24 % of its value since September 9.  Bitcoin Miner Reserve. Source: CryptoQuant Miner reserves track the total amount of BTC that miners hold in their wallets before selling it on the market. When these reserves fall, it signals that miners are liquidating their holdings to realize profits or cover operational costs. This behavior often increases the coin’s supply in the market, adding to the downward pressure on BTC’s price.  Heavy Selling Could Trigger Fresh Lows If spot…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 23:15
Sam Altman meets UAE president as Gulf state doubles down on AI push

The post Sam Altman meets UAE president as Gulf state doubles down on AI push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, according to the UAE state news agency. The talks between Sam and Mohammed centered on building stronger cooperation between OpenAI and organizations in the Emirates. Officials reported that both men focused on artificial intelligence research and practical applications inside the country. Mohammed said: “This cooperation aligns with the UAE’s ambition to establish an integrated AI ecosystem, supporting the country’s development plans and its drive to build a knowledge-based economy.” The UAE has been spending billions of dollars to become a global player in AI. It is developing one of the world’s largest AI data centers and has announced a new Arabic-language AI model. Officials are also working to use the country’s strong ties with the United States to secure access to AI technology. In May, the UAE and the U.S. signed a deal for the Gulf state to build one of the largest artificial intelligence campuses outside the United States. That deal was announced during President Donald Trump’s visit to Abu Dhabi earlier this year, underscoring the scale of the cooperation between Washington and Abu Dhabi on AI infrastructure. UAE expands AI projects and engages OpenAI The meeting between Mohammed and Sam is tied directly to these ambitions. Emirati officials want to bring OpenAI into the country’s larger AI ecosystem to ensure that investments in data centers and research projects result in real-world applications. The UAE is betting that this will help speed up its economic shift away from oil by boosting technology capacity. The government’s message was clear: it wants not only research partnerships but also deployment of AI applications across industries inside the country. The meeting also took place against the backdrop of a massive funding announcement from…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 23:13
Vitalik Buterin Sells Meme Coins Again, Could Shiba Inu Repeat History?

TLDR Vitalik Buterin has sold 150 billion Puppies tokens for 28.58 ETH and 1 billion ERC20 tokens for $13,900. Buterin’s sale of Puppies tokens caused a 70% drop in its value, attracting significant market scrutiny. The recent sales by Buterin have led to comparisons with his 2021 Shiba Inu token move. In 2021, Buterin donated [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Sells Meme Coins Again, Could Shiba Inu Repeat History? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/28 22:33
Vitalik Buterin Sparks SHIB Memories with Meme Coin Sales

The post Vitalik Buterin Sparks SHIB Memories with Meme Coin Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has once again unsettled the meme coin market with a swift exit from two tokens. His latest sales have reignited memories of the 2021 Shiba Inu (SHIB) episode that reshaped the token’s trajectory. Traders watched closely as on-chain data confirmed the transactions, sparking immediate price reactions. The move served as another reminder that Buterin rarely holds meme coins for long. Buterin Offloads Puppies and ERC20 Tokens According to Onchain Lens, Buterin sold 150 billion Puppies tokens for 28.58 ETH, valued at about $114,000. He also liquidated 1 billion ERC20 tokens, converting them into $13,900 in USDC. While relatively small compared to Ethereum’s market scale, the sales carried symbolic weight.  On-chain analysts reported that the ERC20 token plunged by 70% soon after its transactions were confirmed. Puppies, which had recently gained traction, also faced heightened scrutiny as news spread across trading groups. Buterin’s wallet history has consistently shown a pattern of quick exits from meme coin allocations. Market participants viewed this week’s actions as a repeat of that strategy, triggering immediate selling pressure. For holders, the signal was clear: meme tokens associated with Ethereum’s creator do not represent a long-term endorsement. Shiba Inu Parallel and Market Impact The most recent deal was compared to the high-profile involvement of Shiba Inu in 2021 by Buterin. By this time, the developers of SHIB contacted him with billions of tokens. Buterin donated a large part of it to the COVID-19 relief in India effectively reducing the supply of SHIB.  That action both came as a surprise to the community and, at the same time, generated a wave of interest that helped make SHIB one of the most well-known meme coins during that bull cycle. The same market dynamic was reflected in the sales this week, although they were on a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 22:03
Beginner Crypto Guide: How to Manage Your Portfolio Efficiently

Volatility once again sent waves across the crypto market, as liquidations and sharp moves reminded traders how unforgiving this space […] The post Beginner Crypto Guide: How to Manage Your Portfolio Efficiently appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/28 22:00
Strategy Inc Bolsters Bitcoin Holdings in Latest Purchase

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/strategy-inc-bitcoin-acquisition-september-2025/
Coinstats 2025/09/28 21:58
XRP Price Targets $5 by 2026 While Lyno AI Presale Investors Eye 200x Gains

The biggest bank integrations in the UAE could push Ripple to $5 by 2026, as its market is currently looking to the future. In the meantime, Early Bird presale in Lyno AI is appealing to investors with the promise of 200x returns. Whereas XRP has hit a temporary low, the cross-chain arbitrage system of Lyno AI is catching on with shrewd cash investors. The $5 XRP Target: Boom or Mirage in the Middle East? The $5 target of XRP is dependent on the major events such as the September 2025 UAE bank integrations. Those agreements may drive daily payments to one million transactions, which proves the increased use of the token in the Middle East. Nevertheless, XRP dropped by 6.03 percent to 2.76 during the turbulence in the market related to the late rate cuts by Fed. Still, the top analysts forecasting a 2024 release have a lot of upside potential. Lyno AI Presale Frenzy: The 200x Bet Investors Can’t Stop Talking About Presale Lyno AI is generating hype with a target 200x (14,200) return. The initial tokens will be sold at 0.05 and 0.055 in the second and third stages, respectively. As of today, 795,661 tokens have been sold, raising nearly $39,783 to a total target of $0.10 each. The platform promises itself due to an AI-based, cross-chain arbitrage engine that would seize trading opportunities otherwise lost to legacy ledgers and closed platforms such as Ripple. Equalizing the Playing Field: How Lyno AI Gives Retail Investors Wall Street’s Edge Lyno AI provides retail investors with institutional-quality arbitrage instruments. Cross-chain AI algorithms follow multiple blockchains in real-time, identifying cross-chain profits. The platform is pegged on smart contracts that are audited by Cyberscope and provides speed on trade execution. The governance is controlled by token holders, who determine protocol upgrades and fees. Shoppers spending above 100 dollars qualify into a 100,000 freebies that is split into 10 prizes of 10,000 dollars each and offers an added incentive to move promptly. Millisecond Arbitrage Across Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Beyond The platform provided by Lyno AI connects across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism, and also offers liquidity access and transparent protocol visibility to users. This enables investors to exploit cross-chain arbitrage at a pace and scale that hitherto was unattainable by retail traders. The Final Call: Will You Watch XRP Crawl or Ride Lyno AI’s Explosion? In case you are looking at XRP rising to $5, Lyno AI provides another way to a 10X payoff. Those investors who overlooked the previous booms of other leaders are now able to invest in the presale that is guaranteed by Cyberscope-audited contracts and advanced AI trading. Buy the Early Bird tokens now at $0.05 and be ready to take advantage of the price increase. The velocity has the potential to open up huge potential prior to Lyno AI overtaking the competition. Presale the Lyno AI today to collect tokens and win the giveaway of 100,000. It is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to invest early in a token that will potentially revolutionize DeFi arbitrage and will deliver exceptional returns. For more information about LYNO visit the links below: Website:https://lyno.ai/   Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale  Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf  Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI  Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai  Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway  Contact Details: LYNO AI contact@lyno.ai Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats 2025/09/28 21:52
US confirms that South Korea is not manipulating currency

The US confirmed that South Korea is not manipulating its currency.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/28 21:03
