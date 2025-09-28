2025-10-01 Wednesday

OPEC+ to boost production by 137,000 barrels amid price surge

OPEC+ to boost production by 137,000 barrels amid price surge

The post OPEC+ to boost production by 137,000 barrels amid price surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OPEC+ is expected to approve another production increase of 137,000 barrels per day at its meeting next Sunday, according to a report from Reuters on Sunday. This follows months of output hikes since April, all aimed at regaining lost market share and taking advantage of higher oil prices. The bloc, which controls around half of the world’s oil supply, includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia, and a few other allies. Since reversing its output cut strategy earlier this year, OPEC+ has already raised quotas by over 2.5 million barrels per day, roughly 2.4% of global demand. The reversal came under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who wanted lower oil prices. OPEC+ discusses final cut rollbacks as prices spike A final decision on the November increase will be made at an online meeting on October 5, involving eight OPEC+ producers. That increase is expected to match October’s 137,000 barrels per day bump, as confirmed by the same sources. The group did not respond to media requests, and Saudi Arabia’s oil ministry also remained silent. Since the group started rolling back cuts in April, oil prices have hovered mostly between $60 and $70 per barrel. But last Friday, prices surged to their highest since August 1, crossing the $70 mark. The spike followed Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian energy sites, which hit refining operations and interrupted oil shipments — Russia being one of the largest oil exporters globally. At the height of its coordinated production cuts, OPEC+ had pulled 5.85 million barrels per day off the market. That reduction was broken into three parts: 2.2 million bpd in voluntary cuts, another 1.65 million bpd sliced by eight members, and a broader 2 million bpd reduction agreed to by the full group. Those cuts were rolled out to prop…
99.02% Shiba Inu Metric Drop Has Intriguing 9,008,428 SHIB Twist: Details

99.02% Shiba Inu Metric Drop Has Intriguing 9,008,428 SHIB Twist: Details

The post 99.02% Shiba Inu Metric Drop Has Intriguing 9,008,428 SHIB Twist: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu’s burn rate crashed into the negative. As reported, 7,082,219 SHIB were burned in the day preceding Sept. 27. From over 7 million SHIB tokens burned a day before, Shiba Inu burns fell not to a million but to less than 100,000 SHIB. In the past day, Shiba Inu burn sentiment fell, leading to a drop in tokens burned. According to Shibburn, 69,690 SHIB were burned, leading to a 99.02% drop in daily burn rate. Meanwhile, in the past seven days, there has been an uptick in burn rate with over 9 million tokens burned. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001173 (1hr 0.07% ▲ | 24hr -1.37% ▼ )Market Cap: $6,913,288,373 (-1.39% ▼)Total Supply: 589,247,696,994,906 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 69,690 (-99.02% ▼)Past 7 Days: 9,008,428 (365.01% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 28, 2025 In the last seven days, a total of 9,008,428 SHIB have been burned, according to Shibburn, resulting in a 365% surge in weekly burn rate. This suggests the peculiarity of the drop in the last day, as it might be a temporary lull in token burns. Shiba Inu’s total supply is now 589,247,696,994,906 SHIB out of an initial 1 quadrillion tokens. Shiba Inu Q4 rally? At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.32% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001176 and down 9.10% weekly. Shiba Inu is down 3.53% so far in September, in line with a price tendency seen in the last two years. Shiba Inu finished 2023 and 2024 higher, with gains of 23% and 104%, respectively, aided by positive Q4 performance in both instances. In 2023, while SHIB’s price was mostly flat for the larger part of the year, it saw a rise in Q4, increasing in the months spanning from October to December. The same was witnessed in…
MSTR Stock Crash Pattern to Repeat Again? Schiff Advises Saylor

MSTR Stock Crash Pattern to Repeat Again? Schiff Advises Saylor

The post MSTR Stock Crash Pattern to Repeat Again? Schiff Advises Saylor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes MSTR Stock’s net asset value (NAV) premium has compressed from 2x in January to 1,44x, reflecting investor fatigue. Peter Schiff argued that MicroStrategy would be in a stronger position with gold instead of Bitcoin due to liquidity concerns. Michael Saylor signaled continued BTC accumulation despite volatility. Ever since hitting the highs of $442 in July this year, the Strategy (MSTR) stock has been moving sideways, eroding all of the 2025 gains, as per the $309 closing price on Friday, September 26. Market analysts note that the MSTR stock is echoing the 2021-2023 fractal pattern, which triggered a 50% crash after losing support. Peter Schiff noted that Michael Saylor would have been better off owning Gold instead of Bitcoin. Is MSTR Stock Price Eyeing Another 50% Crash? As the MSTR stock performance goes downhill amid sideways movement for a very long time, market analysts are weighing the potential for another 50%. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that Strategy stock (NASDAQ: MSTR) is mirroring its 2021–2023 price pattern. According to Martinez, the $257 level is a crucial support. A breakdown below this threshold could open the way for a decline toward $120. MSTR stock forms a fractal pattern | Source: Ali Martinez The MSTR stock drives institutional attention as it trades at a premium above the value of its Bitcoin holdings. However, in 2025, this premium has dropped significantly as the company’s net asset value (NAV) has compressed from 2x in January to 1.44x at present. Despite this, MSTR has continued to attract institutional players as Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MSTR by 16% last quarter. Analysts suggest the drop reflects investor fatigue amid slower Bitcoin purchases. With the premium eroding, holding MSTR stock offers no special advantage to investors in comparison to holding Bitcoin directly. The…
A Major Update Proposal Has Been Submitted for Solana (SOL) – Here’s What Will Change

A Major Update Proposal Has Been Submitted for Solana (SOL) – Here’s What Will Change

The post A Major Update Proposal Has Been Submitted for Solana (SOL) – Here’s What Will Change appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jump Crypto’s Firedancer client team for Solana (SOL) has submitted a new Solana Improvement Proposal (SIMD-0370). The proposal aims to remove the fixed block compute unit (CU) limit after the Alpenglow update. Solana currently has a limit of 60 million CUs per block, and this limit is about to be increased to 100 million with SIMD-0286. The Firedancer team notes that this static limit is now unnecessary because with Alpenglow, blocks that cannot be processed in time can be automatically skipped. With the new mechanism, block producers will be able to add as many transactions as possible to blocks. Slower validators will skip these blocks and lose their rewards. This will incentivize lower-performing validators to upgrade their software and hardware, while also allowing network capacity to grow based on market dynamics rather than fixed limits. The Firedancer team argues that this change will create a “flywheel effect”: Block producers will increase their performance to add more transactions, other validators will have to keep up, and ultimately, Solana’s transaction capacity will scale with its hardware power. If the proposal is adopted, increasing block sizes over time on Solana could mean more transaction capacity and lower congestion for users and application developers. However, experts argue that the impact of larger blocks on the network’s distribution time and the potential impact on concurrent block producer designs should be carefully considered. SIMD-0370 is currently in the “review” phase. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-major-update-proposal-has-been-submitted-for-solana-sol-heres-what-will-change/
BlockDAG Proves Utility with Live Testnet, Little Pepe & Lyno AI Struggle

BlockDAG Proves Utility with Live Testnet, Little Pepe & Lyno AI Struggle

The post BlockDAG Proves Utility with Live Testnet, Little Pepe & Lyno AI Struggle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Some projects still feel stuck in the promise stage. Little Pepe is talked about for its meme factor, but lacks real on-chain delivery. Lyno AI has built excitement with its presale, yet it remains a concept waiting for proof. So the question is simple: what happens when a presale actually shows working products?  That’s where BlockDAG steps in. The Testnet Awakening has happened and turned BlockDAG into a live blockchain ecosystem. Reflection and Lottery DApps are already running, smart contracts can be deployed, and the NFT Explorer is active with transfers you can track.  This is the point where BlockDAG shifts from hype to utility. For anyone looking at the top presale crypto for 2025, it’s hard to ignore that BDAG has already crossed the line between marketing and delivery, proving its ecosystem is more than talk. BlockDAG’s Testnet Turns Utility Into Reality! The Testnet Awakening has happened and turned BlockDAG into a live blockchain ecosystem. For months, critics said BDAG was just another presale coin with marketing hype and bold ROI numbers. Now, that claim doesn’t hold. With Reflection and Lottery DApps already running, the NFT Explorer active, and smart contracts deployable, BlockDAG has shown it can function as a working chain. This is no longer about promises; it’s proof that users can interact with live applications right now. That shift changes the narrative completely. Instead of being viewed only as a fundraising story, BlockDAG is now positioned as a project with real on-chain delivery. This matters for anyone evaluating the top presale crypto for 2025, because most presales end without showing anything functional. Awakening demonstrates that BDAG isn’t waiting until mainnet to prove its use case; it’s already building an ecosystem that works. Of course, the presale still matters. At a limited-time entry of around $0.0013 per BDAG,…
Market Conditions Now Favor Bitcoin’s Next Rally, According to Crypto expert

Market Conditions Now Favor Bitcoin’s Next Rally, According to Crypto expert

The post Market Conditions Now Favor Bitcoin’s Next Rally, According to Crypto expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 28 September 2025 | 18:02 Cryptocurrency strategist Timothy Peterson has linked improving macroeconomic signals to a potential rally in Bitcoin, suggesting the digital asset could enter a powerful uptrend over the next nine months. According to Peterson, the prolonged period of high interest rates has weighed heavily on the economy, especially in sectors like housing. He highlighted that the recent drop in mortgage rates is beginning to unlock refinancing, which puts more disposable income into the hands of households. This shift, he argued, can stimulate consumption and create a ripple effect that strengthens economic activity overall. Beyond housing, Peterson pointed to developments in credit markets. The decline in yields on riskier bonds shows investors are becoming more comfortable with exposure beyond safe assets. For him, this appetite naturally extends to Bitcoin, which he describes as sitting at the highest point on the risk spectrum. Peterson believes these signs reflect a broader return of confidence. Falling rates combined with stronger risk tolerance, he said, are exactly the conditions that typically drive capital into Bitcoin. If current trends continue, the analyst expects the cryptocurrency to benefit significantly in the months ahead. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he…
Avalanche Price Outlook Dims as Lyno AI Presale Attracts Whale Attention

Avalanche Price Outlook Dims as Lyno AI Presale Attracts Whale Attention

The post Avalanche Price Outlook Dims as Lyno AI Presale Attracts Whale Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The price prospects of Avalanche deteriorated strongly in September 2025, and AVAX went down by 11.9 percent last week to reach 31.53. The fall occurred after ETF approval delays which stretched into November and the cryptocurrency dropped below the essential $200 support. In the meantime, the presale of Lyno AI is gaining momentum with big investors inflowing the project, a sign pointing to transitioning to an innovative project. Whales Already Abandoning Old Chains — Are You Bold Enough to Follow Their Lead? The leading whales who have already earned 280M DOGE in 2024 are now shifting their focus to the presale of Lyno AI. Whales anticipate agile implementations that will avoid the scaling issues of Avalanche with their zero-knowledge proof arbitrage tools, which are intended to work with any chain. Early Bird Tokens at $0.050 — Will You Hesitate While Others Secure the 200x Upside? Lyno AI will be available at the Early Bird stage at the price of 0.050 per token. The second step will increase the price to $0.055. As of now, 795,661 tokens have been sold and raised a new total of $39,783 towards the ultimate target price of $0.100. Early adopters can also take advantage because Lyno AI wants to revolutionize cross-chain arbitrage through its AI platform. There is also a giveaway as a part of the presale: people who purchase more than $100 tokens will get the opportunity to win a share of a $100,000 prize, divided into ten prizes, each worth $10,000. Institutions Once Guarded These Tools — Will You Let Lyno AI’s Advantage Pass You By? Lyno AI provides autonomous super-fast arbitrage algorithms, analyzing over 15 blockchains in a single instance. Its decentralized community platform allows token owners to affect upgrades and decisions. Security comes first; Cyberscope audits all smart contracts. As opposed…
How Africa Can Get Rich

How Africa Can Get Rich

The post How Africa Can Get Rich appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Africa too can get rich, as once-poor Asian countries have, but not if governments keep doing what they’ve been doing. Basically, they will have to throw off the stifling tax systems inherited from their prior colonial governments. Certainly, there are other things you can add to that. But, I think we can say, with confidence, that if things stay as they are, nothing is possible. Tax Revenue/GDP in Africa. OECD Much of Africa was once ruled by European governments, including those of France, Germany and Britain. These countries gained their independence in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, but still, particularly among those with a prior connection to France, they retained close ties with French influences. These included various forms of corruption and exploitation – basically sweet deals for entities in France. Several countries, particularly in West Africa, have recently thrown off these French influences – including Guinea (2021), and joined by Burkina Faso (2022), Mali (2021), Chad (2021), Sudan (2021), Niger (2023) and Gabon (2023), all of which were former French colonies. Along the way, they also inherited the French currency, now the Euro. These are the West African CFA Franc, and the Central African CFA Franc, originally pegged to the French franc in 1945, and pegged to the euro since 1999. With all this, they also inherited the French tax system. The individual income tax has a top rate of 40%, hit at an income of 20 million francs, or about 30,000 euros. The 35% rate starts at 10 million francs, or about 15,000 euros. The standard rate on Corporate Income is 35%. Then, there is a payroll tax, totaling a 24.5% combined rate. Plus, a VAT, of 18%. And, a universal tariff of 10%, rising to 20% on “final consumer goods.” See what I mean about inheriting a…
Vitalik Buterin Warns EU Chat Law Could Put Millions At Risk

Vitalik Buterin Warns EU Chat Law Could Put Millions At Risk

The post Vitalik Buterin Warns EU Chat Law Could Put Millions At Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Vitalik Buterin says EU chat bill could leave millions exposed Critics warn the law risks Europe’s global privacy leadership Experts see a possible surge toward Web3 if the bill passes Vitalik Buterin Warns Of Privacy And Security Risks In EU Chat Bill Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has voiced strong opposition to the European Union’s proposed “chat monitoring” bill. The legislation would require private messages to be scanned for prohibited content, sparking concerns among privacy advocates and tech leaders. Buterin argued that such measures not only undermine the fundamental right to privacy but also weaken the security of digital communications. He warned that creating backdoors for law enforcement would “inevitably lead to their hacking,” leaving all users — including law-abiding citizens — exposed to new risks. Critics Call Out Hypocrisy And Rising Dangers The controversy gained momentum after entrepreneur Peter Levels urged European citizens to reject the law. According to reports, the draft bill contains exemptions for government officials, military personnel, and intelligence officers. Buterin called this a clear act of hypocrisy, pointing out that citizens would face surveillance while authorities remain untouched. How people react to the law. Source: chatcontrol The initiative has already secured the support of 15 EU countries, but has not yet reached the majority needed under EU voting rules. Germany’s stance will ultimately decide the outcome, making it a decisive player in the bill’s future. A Push Toward Decentralized Alternatives Opponents stress that the bill clashes with Articles 7 and 8 of the EU Charter, which guarantee the protection of privacy and personal data. Some experts warn that if passed, the legislation could accelerate the adoption of decentralized Web3 platforms. Hans Rempel, CEO of Diode, noted that the slogan “not your keys, not your data” has become increasingly relevant as users grow wary of…
No Such Thing As Dollar ‘Supply’ And ‘Demand,’ There’s Just Production

No Such Thing As Dollar ‘Supply’ And ‘Demand,’ There’s Just Production

The post No Such Thing As Dollar ‘Supply’ And ‘Demand,’ There’s Just Production appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A stack of US dollar bills are seen during an AFP interview with North Korean defector Park Sang-hak in Seoul on June 25, 2024. Park considers the propaganda balloons he floats into his homeland to be part of a tradition of psychological warfare, and vows to keep going until Kim Jong Un’s regime falls. The son of a North Korean double agent who escaped his country in 1999, Park has been sending balloons loaded with anti-regime propaganda leaflets, US dollar bills and USB drives of K-pop across the border for nearly 20 years. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) / To go with ‘SKOREA-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-CONFLICT, PROFILE’ by Kang Jin-kyu and Cat Barton (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The length of the foot doesn’t decline if the number of foot rulers produced exceeds demand for foot rulers. That’s because the foot is a measure, a fixed concept of length, nothing else. It’s useful to remember that money, like the foot, second, and tablespoon, is similarly a measure. Nothing else. Which is why it’s unfortunate that even the wise proponents of a dollar price rule contend that the latter will be achieved by Treasury, the Fed, or some governmental monetary authority literally buying and selling dollars each day to maintain a specific dollar price in terms of gold, or some other measure. Not only has this never been done, it’s also not necessary that it be done. For much of the U.S.’s history the dollar had a fixed definition in terms of the constant that is gold. Remember that. Gold served as the foot for money. Up until 1933, the dollar was measured as 1/20.67th of a gold ounce. Notable about the previous measure is that it’s not as though FDR, Treasury secretary Morgenthau, or Fed Chair…
