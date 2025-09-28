2025-10-01 Wednesday

U.S. Government Shutdown Odds Drop as Political Talks Resume

U.S. Government Shutdown Odds Drop as Political Talks Resume

The post U.S. Government Shutdown Odds Drop as Political Talks Resume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Market predicts U.S. government shutdown odds fall to 63%, key political leaders meet. Bitcoin maintains stability amid potential U.S. fiscal disruptions. Market anticipates volatility; traders watch political negotiations closely. The likelihood of a U.S. government shutdown has decreased to 63%, reports Kalshi, after House Minority Leader Jeffries expressed optimism in avoiding this scenario on September 28. A government shutdown could elevate macro volatility, affecting BTC and ETH through sentiment shifts, while political gridlock continues to dominate trader anxieties. Political Leaders’ Moves and Market Adjustments A significant shift occurred in the shutdown predictions as key political figures plan to resume dialogue. Former President Donald Trump was expected to meet with congressional leaders, but canceled amidst disagreements over spending demands. Political gridlock has been a major concern, with House Minority Leader Jeffries describing an “optimistic” outlook for avoiding a shutdown. Jeffries criticized Trump’s decision, highlighting entrenched partisanship. The markets responded with a measured reaction, emphasizing uncertainty. “Unserious and ridiculous demands…pushing for over $1 trillion in new spending tied to health care and social programs.” – Donald Trump, Former President source Bitcoin’s Stability Amid Political Uncertainty Did you know? Shutdown threats have historically influenced market behavior, impacting both traditional and digital assets. Bitcoin (BTC) remains stable amidst these discussions, with its current price around $109,843.50 as per CoinMarketCap data. The market cap stands at approximately $2.19 trillion, and BTC’s dominance holds at 57.82%. Despite a recent 7-day decrease of 4.98%, the 30-day performance shows a 1.08% increase, suggesting potential resilience. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:24 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team notes that shutdown risks may influence regulatory timelines and market psychology. They further emphasize the need for traders to consider crypto’s past resilience during government crises, supported by historical cases. Bitcoin and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 23:36
Why LBRETT Is Tipped To Outperform DOGE And SHIB Combined In 2025

Why LBRETT Is Tipped To Outperform DOGE And SHIB Combined In 2025

The post Why LBRETT Is Tipped To Outperform DOGE And SHIB Combined In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins never stop surprising the market. Dogecoin has the legacy, Shiba Inu proved an underdog can rise, and now Layer Brett is the newcomer tipped to outpace them both. Each has a loyal community and unique appeal, but when it comes to 2025, traders are asking whether history will repeat—or whether a new name will steal the show. Dogecoin (DOGE): The meme king still holding the crown Dogecoin is the original meme coin that refuses to disappear. The rollout of Shibarium was meant to be Shiba Inu’s big coming-of-age moment. Faster transactions, cheaper fees, and the chance to show the token had real utility beyond the meme. On top of that, supply burns are ongoing, and the ecosystem has stretched into NFTs, DeFi, and even metaverse side projects. The sticking point is size. With billions already baked into its market cap, it’s hard to picture Shiba Inu pulling off the kind of 100x explosion it had in 2021. The ShibArmy is still loyal, but for new money coming in, Shiba Inu feels more like an established brand than the next lottery ticket.The challenge now is scale. With tens of billions already priced in, it’s harder for Dogecoin to deliver the kind of exponential runs that define younger tokens. Even so, in meme coin history, Dogecoin has always found a way to bounce back when least expected. Shiba Inu (SHIB): The disciplined underdog Shiba Inu exploded onto the scene in 2021, turning small investments into fortunes and proving that meme coins weren’t just a passing trend. The “ShibArmy” made it one of the most visible tokens in crypto, and since then the project has worked hard to show it’s more than a one-hit wonder. The rollout of Shibarium was meant to be Shiba Inu’s big coming-of-age moment. Faster transactions, cheaper…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 23:32
New Token Creation on Solana Falls to 6 Months Lows

New Token Creation on Solana Falls to 6 Months Lows

As per the latest stats, new token creation on Solana blockchain has dropped to 27,354, the 6-month low. This number was over 50,000 earlier.
Cardano’s (ADA) New Roadmap Aims to Close Gap With ETH and SOL: Best Cryptos to Buy Now

Cardano’s (ADA) New Roadmap Aims to Close Gap With ETH and SOL: Best Cryptos to Buy Now

The post Cardano’s (ADA) New Roadmap Aims to Close Gap With ETH and SOL: Best Cryptos to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) has been a veteran in the crypto market for a while now, having a strong fanbase. Cardano’s recent activities are focused on building a stronger ecosystem with a focus on stablecoin liquidity and more venture projects. In spite of these developments, a new token, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is coming in with unbelievable traction. In its ongoing presale, Mutuum has already accumulated over $16.5 million, with more than 16,620 holders on board. The project’s innovative approach to decentralized finance, accompanied by its commitment to security and utility, makes it a superior substitute to ADA. With the DeFi market still increasing, Mutuum Finance is an investable prospect. Cardano (ADA), Stablecoins at the Center of a Brash New Roadmap Cardano is ready for a transition with the release into the second part of its three-year development roadmap, as stablecoins and ecosystem growth are set in the limelight. The Cardano Foundation has committed an eight-figure ADA liquidity injection to stablecoin projects, with the aim of boosting liquidity pools and powering DeFi adoption through its new Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget.  In addition to liquidity, the plan calls for bold action to further solidify the roots of the ecosystem, including 2 million ADA being allocated to the Venture Hub to incubate native projects and 220 million ADA to support 11 decentralized representatives, boosting participation in governance. Other projects will aim to integrate with actual world assets, broader exchange listings, and adoption of the advanced x402 payments system.  Operationally, the Foundation is raising its demand generation budget by 12% and terminating its long-standing SPO delegation practice, which reflects a higher level of commitment to decentralization. As Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson hints at Cardano’s potential to “break the internet,” the re-focused priority on liquidity, utility, and regulatory compliance on the platform puts it in position for…
From $15K to $3.6M: MoonBull Presale Sparks the Next Big Crypto Wave with Floki and Baby Doge Coin Rally

From $15K to $3.6M: MoonBull Presale Sparks the Next Big Crypto Wave with Floki and Baby Doge Coin Rally

Discover MoonBull Presale live now, alongside Floki and Baby Doge coin. Learn about next big crypto opportunities, staking rewards, referral bonuses, and early-stage growth potential.
Digitap Emerges as ‘XRP 2.0’ for Global Banking Bull Run

Digitap Emerges as ‘XRP 2.0’ for Global Banking Bull Run

The post Digitap Emerges as ‘XRP 2.0’ for Global Banking Bull Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is under pressure again. The price slipped back under $3 and bulls are on the back foot. It’s a sharp turn from the early-September push toward $3.20, when sentiment looked much stronger.  At the same time, Digitap’s presale keeps moving forward. The project leans hard into payments, cards, and simple app UX, giving it both utility and accessibility.  That combination is why more traders are now calling it “XRP 2.0” –  a fresh play on global banking that could take the spotlight from XRP as Ripple’s token struggles to find direction. XRP Price Analysis: Struggles Below $3 Continue The 4-hour chart shows a climb from late August lows, a push to the local peak near $3.18, and then a steady roll over. Bounces kept failing at lower highs.  Support near $2.67–$2.80 caught the first selloff, but the latest leg drove the price back under $3.00. The current candle sits around $2.85 after a long red streak, which tells us momentum favors sellers for now. Source: CoinAnk RSI oscillated in the 40–55 band through mid-month during the grind up, then slipped toward the 30s on the drop. The latest print shows a brief tag of oversold territory followed by a small uptick. That signals relief buying, not yet a trend change. Bulls want to see RSI reclaim 50 and hold it; otherwise, rallies risk being faded. The net-long line led for most of the month but flattened as price stalled near $3.10–$3.20. Shorts crept higher into the breakdown, and the gap between longs and shorts narrowed into the selloff. That shift often accompanies distribution: longs take profit or get cut, shorts press into weakness. If longs don’t rebuild soon, sellers keep the edge. Open interest climbed through the mid-September rise and then fell sharply on the break under $3. That…
New Crypto to Watch as Treasuries Become the Berkshire Hathaway of Blockchain

New Crypto to Watch as Treasuries Become the Berkshire Hathaway of Blockchain

In traditional finance, Berkshire Hathaway is famous for using its balance sheet to invest, acquire, and support businesses. In crypto, […] The post New Crypto to Watch as Treasuries Become the Berkshire Hathaway of Blockchain appeared first on Coindoo.
Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations Impact Crypto Markets

Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations Impact Crypto Markets

The post Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations Impact Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: FedWatch forecasts imply rate cuts could influence cryptocurrency. 87.7% chance of 25bps cut in October. Bitcoin’s price struggle below $115,000 noted. As of September 28, 2023, CME’s “FedWatch” tool indicates an 87.7% likelihood of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in October. This anticipated reduction significantly influences the valuation of risk assets, potentially affecting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies sensitive to monetary policy shifts. Rate Cut Predictions Signal Shift in Crypto Markets The CME FedWatch data, as of September 28, 2025, highlights the market’s anticipation of a 25 basis point interest rate cut at the upcoming October FOMC meeting. Investors are similarly gauging the implications of a possible 50 basis point decrease by December. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has yet to comment publicly about potential rate changes, consistent with the Fed’s data-driven approach to monetary adjustments. Lower interest rates traditionally affect risk asset valuations, potentially increasing demand for cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. Institutional and retail investors might find capital more accessible in DeFi lending and trading environments. However, primary projects like Aave, Compound, and Lido have not announced immediate protocol adjustments. “If the Fed has to cut rates, macro assets will scream. Crypto is still the fastest horse.” — Raoul Pal, CEO, Real Vision Bitcoin Price Dynamics Amid Federal Reserve Speculations Did you know? CME’s FedWatch tool has historically enhanced trader insights on impending interest rate alterations, influencing asset volatility during such uncertain periods. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at approximately $109,828.58, reflecting a modest 0.46% rise over 24 hours. Its market dominance stands at 57.88%, with a market cap of $2.19 trillion, as per CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume showed significant reduction, falling by 33.04%. Recent trends depict a -4.99% weekly dip despite a 2.66% increase over 90 days. Bitcoin(BTC), daily…
Best Altcoin to Buy Today as Ethereum (ETH) Dips Below $4,000

Best Altcoin to Buy Today as Ethereum (ETH) Dips Below $4,000

As Ethereum (ETH) drops below $4,000, investors are looking to altcoins with high potential for growth, and leading their list is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Although meme coins are alluring with their promotional highs, Mutuum Finance is accompanied by actual utility and innovative DeFi solutions through offering decentralized lending and borrowing on the basis of peer-to-contract […]
Top Expert Predicts XRP Three-Digit Overshoot Target

Top Expert Predicts XRP Three-Digit Overshoot Target

Market analyst EGRAG has outlined a bold scenario for XRP future trajectory, highlighting the potential for an explosive move toward $200. The analysis is based on a monthly linear regression model plotted on a logarithmic scale.Visit Website
