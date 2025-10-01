2025-10-01 Wednesday

Balchunas says tokenized stocks unlikely to disrupt ETFs as SEC gears up for rule change

The post Balchunas says tokenized stocks unlikely to disrupt ETFs as SEC gears up for rule change appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said tokenized stocks are unlikely to pose a major threat to exchange-traded funds, even as the SEC considers a rule change that could bring shares of companies such as Tesla and Nvidia onto crypto exchanges. Balchunas framed the potential change as more of a convenience for digital asset investors than a disruption of traditional markets. He likened it to how ETFs gave retail investors exposure to cryptocurrencies in a familiar wrapper. He added that tokenized stocks would give crypto-native traders access to conventional equities in their preferred format but are unlikely to erode ETF market share in a meaningful way. Balchunas wrote on social media: “This is just allowing crypto natives to buy regular person investments in a format they prefer. Only this side of the equation has way more money, which is why tokens likely won’t dent ETF market share much.” The rumored regulatory shift highlights how U.S. regulators are beginning to test the intersection of Wall Street and blockchain technology. Tokenized equities would represent traditional shares on-chain, offering near-instant settlement, fractional trading, and global accessibility, features long touted as advantages of blockchain-based markets. Globally, tokenization has gained momentum as banks and financial infrastructure providers pilot blockchain-based trading and settlement systems. UBS and JPMorgan have launched tokenized bond and fund offerings, while Hong Kong and Singapore have introduced regulatory sandboxes to test tokenized securities platforms. Meanwhile, in Europe, Deutsche Börse has made significant progress in digital bond issuance and settlement using DLT. Supporters argue that tokenization could eventually modernize capital markets by reducing intermediaries, cutting costs, and opening access to a wider pool of investors. However, critics have raised persistent questions regarding custody, compliance, and investor protection. In the U.S., regulators have historically been cautious, often citing the need to ensure that new technologies…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
AsiaStrategy Buys 30 BTC, Picks Anchorage Digital for Treasury Push

The post AsiaStrategy Buys 30 BTC, Picks Anchorage Digital for Treasury Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin AsiaStrategy has begun its pivot into digital assets with the purchase of 30 BTC, the first step in what it describes as a broader treasury program. To anchor the effort, the Hong Kong-based, Nasdaq-listed firm has chosen Anchorage Digital to handle custody and settlement across its U.S. and Asian operations. Anchorage’s selection is not incidental. The firm operates the only federally chartered crypto bank in the United States and holds regulatory licenses in Singapore and New York. That footprint gives AsiaStrategy a single platform for storing, transferring, and accounting for Bitcoin, while aligning with compliance requirements across jurisdictions. A Shift From Retail to Treasury Earlier this year, AsiaStrategy rebranded and left behind its luxury watch distribution roots. Since then, the company has layered in digital asset strategies step by step: restructuring through M&A, enabling retail payments in Bitcoin for its high-end watches, and now formally launching a treasury reserve. By routing customer payments into the same asset it is holding on its balance sheet, the group has effectively linked its retail business to its corporate treasury. Building Regional Infrastructure Executives describe the Anchorage mandate as more than simple safekeeping. It allows AsiaStrategy to manage cold and warm storage, execute trades, and finalize settlement with full auditability between Hong Kong, Singapore, and U.S. entities. That design is particularly important for a listed company that must navigate disclosure rules, blackout periods, and investor scrutiny. This approach mirrors how other corporates have built Bitcoin treasuries – combining equity raises, operating flows, and structured instruments – but AsiaStrategy is extending the model by weaving it into cross-border commerce. The ability to move liquidity through multiple regulated hubs offers flexibility that few peers currently have. Looking Ahead Chief Investment Officer Luke Liu confirmed that the initial 30 BTC acquisition is just the start, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
DX Terminal Tops NFT Sales Count in September as Base Dominates Top 10

The post DX Terminal Tops NFT Sales Count in September as Base Dominates Top 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum layer-2 network Base’s non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem took center stage in September, recording the highest sales count among collections, according to DappRadar data.  NFTs on Base captured five of the top 10 spots by sales count in September, with DX Terminal and BasePaint securing the first and second ranks. The strong showing highlighted Base’s rapid ascent as a hub for experimental NFT projects, edging into territory long dominated by Ethereum and Polygon. Despite a surge in sales of Base NFTs, DappRadar data showed that trading volumes remained concentrated on Polygon and Ethereum collections. Polygon-based Courtyard led the month with $43.9 million, while Ethereum-based Moonbirds and CryptoPunks followed with $34 million and $25.8 million, respectively.  Meanwhile, Base’s DX Terminal took the number four spot in trading volume with $25.5 million, showcasing a nearly 1,700% surge, according to DappRadar.  The top seven NFT collections by sales count in September. Source: DappRadar AI NFTs take center stage in September DX Terminal stood out as the driving force behind Base’s rise in the NFT charts. The project recorded 1.27 million sales, an over 1,000% increase compared to the previous month. It also had over 200,000 traders transacting with the NFTs in September.  DX Terminal trading statistics. Source: DappRadar The project introduces a gaming format where NFTs act as AI-powered trader agents inside a retro-futuristic market simulation. Each NFT represents an autonomous character with distinct traits and behaviors. These characters compete to amass in-game wealth and status while reacting to player prompts, rival firms and non-playable characters.  Unlike traditional NFT games offering play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics, DX Terminal doesn’t offer direct token rewards or any real-world payouts. While the game has in-game tokens, they are not tied to real-world monetary value.  In May, DX Terminal said that its in-game native currency, WEBCOIN, existed offchain and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
China’s yuan surges to 8.5% of global forex trades, holding fifth place globally

The post China’s yuan surges to 8.5% of global forex trades, holding fifth place globally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s yuan has tightened its grip on global currency markets, rising to 8.5% of all foreign exchange trades this year and keeping its fifth-place ranking worldwide, according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in its 2025 Triennial Central Bank Survey. The number is up from 7% in 2022, extending a climb that has been building since 2013, when the Chinese currency barely touched 2.2% of daily trades. The survey, released on Tuesday after being launched in April, shows Beijing’s long campaign to push its currency into global finance continues to leave a mark. The yuan moved from eighth place in 2019 to fifth in 2022 and has managed to hold that position. For China’s policymakers, the push is meant to cut reliance on the US dollar, which the BIS said has actually become even more dominant in the last three years. Beijing seeks wider yuan adoption in trade and commodities China’s government has been trying to promote the yuan’s role in global transactions as a way to reduce its dependence on the US dollar. The BIS said the dollar has actually strengthened its dominance in the past three years, now showing up in 89.2% of forex trades as of April, compared with 88.4% in 2022. Still, Beijing wants more of the world’s contracts, debts, and commodity sales written in yuan, and policymakers see this as essential for long-term financial independence. Analysts at China International Capital Corporation, led by Miao Yanliang, said in a note on Tuesday that the currency still lags behind China’s actual economic weight. “The international use of the yuan still does not match China’s size in the global economy and trade,” Miao wrote. The team argued that Beijing should issue more yuan-backed safe assets and boost the use of the currency in settlement and commodity pricing.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Citizens Starts Circle (CRCL) Coverage With Market Perform Rating on Stablecoin Growth, Valuation

The post Citizens Starts Circle (CRCL) Coverage With Market Perform Rating on Stablecoin Growth, Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. bank Citizens began coverage of Circle Internet (CRCL) with a market perform rating, noting that while the company is poised to capitalize on stablecoin growth, its valuation already captures much of the upside. Circle, issuer of the second-largest stablecoin, the dollar-pegged USDC, and euro-pegged EURC, has built a broad infrastructure suite, including a payments network, cross-chain protocol and programmable wallets. It is working on Arc, a planned layer-1 blockchain, that Citizens sees as central to programmable money in payments, trading and tokenization. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to a real-world asset such as a currency or gold. They are used to transfer money and for cross border payments. Tether’s USDT, the biggest, has a market cap of about $175 billion. Stablecoins are at an inflection point, analysts led by Devin Ryan wrote, and the industry market cap could rise from about $300 billion today to $3 trillion by 2030 as regulatory clarity from the U.S. GENIUS Act, Europe’s MiCA and other regimes fuels adoption. With USDC circulation doubling year-over-year to roughly $74 billion, fully backed by cash and treasuries, the bank’s analysts see Circle’s compliance-first approach as a key competitive moat. The company is also well capitalized, with more than $1 billion in cash after its June IPO and follow-on offering, giving it room to invest and pursue acquisitions. But at $133 per share, Circle trades at premium multiples of 39x and 23x EV/2026E and 2027E Ebitda, which Citizens says reflects leadership but limits upside unless adoption or monetization accelerate. Key factors to watch include USDC growth, margins, fee revenue ramp and sensitivity to yields. Citizens points to upcoming catalysts such as new payment corridors, enterprise partnerships, Arc’s testnet and MiCA implementation, while noting risks from yield compression, Coinbase distribution, competition and regulation remain…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Will Slugger Nick Kurtz And Other 2025 Rookies Stand Test Of Time?

The post Will Slugger Nick Kurtz And Other 2025 Rookies Stand Test Of Time? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nick Kurtz of the Athletics is the top player among 242 who made their Major League Baseball debuts in 2025. He is far and away the leader among the 448 players who still had rookie status after first making the big time in previous seasons. Kurtz crashed 36 homers, had 86 RBI and scored 90 runs to lead all rookies in those categories. He also batted .290 in 117 games. SACRAMENTO, CA: Lawrence Butler (left) and Max Schuemann (right) of the Athletics douse teammate Nick Kurtz to celebrate his two-run home run and his first career walk-off beat the Houston Astros 3-1 at Sutter Health Park on June 16, 2025. (Photo by Justine Willard/Athletics/Getty Images) Getty Images Here is a look at the 2025 rookie leaders in various categories: 242 debuts Youngest: Didier Fuentes, Braves, 20 years, 3 days Oldest: Tomoyuki Sugano, Orioles, 35 years, 170 days OFFENSIVE LEADERS Games: Caleb Durbin & Agustin Ramirez, 136 Hits: 124, Agustin Ramirez Runs: 90, Nick Kurtz HR: 36, Nick Kurtz RBI: 86, Nick Kurtz SB: 44, Chandler Simpson Avg (min 50 games): .299, Daylen Lile NEW YORK: Cade Horton of the Chicago Cubs makes his major league debut against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 10, 2025. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images PITCHERS Games: 67, Jack Dreyer IP: 157, Tomoyuki Sugano W: 11, Cade Horton SV: 6, Grant Taylor K: 145, Shane Smith ERA (min 50 IP): 1.94 Matt Svanson Overall, it was a down year for debut seasons, especially when you compare it to some of the greatest in history. Then again, Kurtz’s numbers dwarfed debuts made by some Hall of Famers. Clearly, one season does not define a career. From Rags To Riches The great Ty Cobb hit only .238 in his first 41 games…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Could Victor Wembanyama Win The 2025-2026 NBA MVP Award?

The post Could Victor Wembanyama Win The 2025-2026 NBA MVP Award? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN ANTONIO, TX – SEPTEMBER 29: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs speaks to the media at San Antonio Spurs Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center on September 29, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images) Getty Images In 2011, Derrick Rose became the youngest MVP in the history of the NBA. So far, no one has come close to putting themselves in the same conversation. However, if one player is to do it, it’s Victor Wembanyama, and it has to be this season. Both Rose and Wembanyama were drafted at the age of 19, with Rose turning 20 right before the start of his rookie season. Wembanyama didn’t turn 20 until January of his rookie campaign. As such, the 7’5 center has just this year to beat the record. But it’ll take quite the effort. Spurs will need to be borderline elite To even have the Wembanyama MVP debate, it all starts with the success of the San Antonio Spurs as a whole. Anything below 50 wins would seem like an entire non-starter, and that’s a tall order given the squad still have questionable floor-spacing, and is loaded with young players, which rarely translates into winning. That said, this is Year 3 of Wembanyama after all, and the presence of De’Aaron Fox is nothing to sneeze at. The former All-Star point guard is entering his prime, and he’ll have a full training camp with the Spurs before heading into the 2025-2026 campaign. Then there’s the help. Devin Vassell remains a perfectly capable complementary scorer, and if rookie guard Dylan Harper pops, that’s another piece…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
SEC Considers Trading Stocks Like Cryptocurrencies

The post SEC Considers Trading Stocks Like Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The SEC’s Project Crypto seeks to integrate stocks with blockchain. Project could reshape traditional asset trading. Potential positive impact on DeFi and crypto adoption. The U.S. SEC, led by Chairman Paul Atkins, advances Project Crypto to enable tokenized stocks to trade like cryptocurrencies on blockchain networks, as reported on September 30 by The Information. This initiative could integrate traditional equities with DeFi applications, modernizing U.S. securities and potentially boosting market liquidity. SEC Explores Blockchain for Stock Trading Modernization The SEC is considering changes under “Project Crypto” to allow stocks to trade like cryptocurrencies. Paul Atkins, the SEC’s Chairman, emphasizes modernizing securities rules to enable the U.S. financial market to move “on-chain.” As he stated, “Project Crypto…to modernize the securities rules and regulations to enable America’s financial market to move ‘on-chain’” [1]. As of now, no specific timeline or detailed framework has been established for this initiative. If implemented, trading stocks as tokens would significantly impact traditional and digital financial infrastructures. The move signals a focus on regulatory clarity and industry support through interpretive and exemptive relief rather than immediate capital investment. According to the SEC’s Crypto Task Force, this project aims to “recommend practical policy to address unique risks presented by crypto while encouraging responsible innovation.” This positions the U.S. to potentially set a standard for blockchain-integrated equity markets globally. The announcement garnered cautious optimism from market observers, with keen anticipation for regulatory details. Known figures like Ethereum’s developers may react positively due to the blockchain’s potential role in tokenized stock platforms, although no official comments from key industry leaders have been released yet. Ethereum’s Potential Role in Tokenized Equities Market Did you know? In past instances where the SEC hinted at integrating crypto into traditional markets, the average market sentiment in DeFi projects tended to rise significantly,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Google offers to open black box of ad technology in court battle

The post Google offers to open black box of ad technology in court battle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A top Google engineer told a federal court the tech giant is prepared to lift the veil on how its advertising system picks which ads appear on websites, marking a significant concession in an ongoing antitrust trial. Glenn Berntson, who directs engineering for Google Ad Manager, said during testimony this week that sharing detailed information about the company’s ad selection process with website owners “is a good idea.” The statement, reported by Bloomberg. came as prosecutors push for sweeping changes to how Google operates its advertising business. The case centers on a ruling from April, when US District Judge Leonie Brinkema determined Google illegally dominated two key markets. The judge found that the company controls over 90% of the ad server market and also monopolizes the ad exchange business. Now prosecutors want the judge to break up parts of Google’s advertising operations and force the company to reveal how its systems work. Google Ad Manager combines both the ad server and ad exchange into one product. The ad server functions as a website’s control center, deciding where ads should go, which ones to display, and tracking results for advertisers. The Justice Department filed the case in 2023 and is asking for public access to the formulas Google uses to pick auction winners. Technical challenges in revealing ad selection code Berntson pushed back against simply releasing the computer code, saying most website publishers would struggle to make sense of it. Instead, he suggested Google could create technical documents explaining the decision-making process. He admitted that bigger publishers with advanced advertising operations and competing ad server companies would probably want to examine the actual code. Website publishers have complained for years that Google’s advertising products operate like a mystery. Several testified during the trial about their frustration with the system. “We don’t…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Killing Linear Time

Linear time is a story you were taught, not a law. Physics, quantum experiments, and neuroscience all show time is flexible; you can act like your future self now. The Double-Entry Journal (write from front and back toward the middle) is the practical hack: design a vivid future, embody the feelings, execute three high-leverage actions today, and record the evidence - that collapse of clarity and emotion makes your future catch up to you.
Hackernoon 2025/10/01
