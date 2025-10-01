Could Victor Wembanyama Win The 2025-2026 NBA MVP Award?

In 2011, Derrick Rose became the youngest MVP in the history of the NBA. So far, no one has come close to putting themselves in the same conversation. However, if one player is to do it, it's Victor Wembanyama, and it has to be this season. Both Rose and Wembanyama were drafted at the age of 19, with Rose turning 20 right before the start of his rookie season. Wembanyama didn't turn 20 until January of his rookie campaign. As such, the 7'5 center has just this year to beat the record. But it'll take quite the effort. Spurs will need to be borderline elite To even have the Wembanyama MVP debate, it all starts with the success of the San Antonio Spurs as a whole. Anything below 50 wins would seem like an entire non-starter, and that's a tall order given the squad still have questionable floor-spacing, and is loaded with young players, which rarely translates into winning. That said, this is Year 3 of Wembanyama after all, and the presence of De'Aaron Fox is nothing to sneeze at. The former All-Star point guard is entering his prime, and he'll have a full training camp with the Spurs before heading into the 2025-2026 campaign. Then there's the help. Devin Vassell remains a perfectly capable complementary scorer, and if rookie guard Dylan Harper pops, that's another piece…