2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
USD/JPY steadies near 148.00 as BoJ hawkish stance caps gains

USD/JPY steadies near 148.00 as BoJ hawkish stance caps gains

The post USD/JPY steadies near 148.00 as BoJ hawkish stance caps gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY gains some positive traction and stalls its corrective slide from a nearly two-month high. Hawkish BoJ expectations and sustained safe-haven buying underpin the JPY and cap spot prices. Fed rate cut bets keep the USD bulls on the defensive and further act as a headwind for the major. The USD/JPY pair attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak to sub-148.00 levels. The uptick, however, lacks follow-through, warranting some caution before confirming that the recent pullback from the vicinity of the 150.000 psychological mark, or the highest level since August 1 touched last week, has run its course. The Summary of Opinions from the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) September policy meeting showed that board members debated the feasibility of raising interest rates in the near term. This reaffirmed market expectations that the central bank would stick to its policy normalization path. Apart from this, rising geopolitical tensions and the US government shutdown might continue to lend some support to the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY), which, in turn, could act as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. Meanwhile, the BoJ’s hawkish stance marks a significant divergence in comparison to bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs twice this year. The latter fails to assist the US Dollar (USD) in attracting any meaningful buyers. Moreover, the divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlooks should benefit the lower-yielding JPY and contribute to capping the USD/JPY pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move. Japanese Yen FAQs The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s…
NEAR
NEAR$2.649-2.10%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02277-1.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.82%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:38
බෙදාගන්න
Plan to exercise caution in further reductions

Plan to exercise caution in further reductions

The post Plan to exercise caution in further reductions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) President Lorie Logan said late Tuesday that he “plans to exercise caution in further reductions.” Additional quotes Anchored inflation expectations cannot be taken for granted. Excluding tariff impacts inflation may rise to 2.4%, driven by non-housing services. May require more labor market slack to hit 2% inflation target. Financial conditions are a tailwind now, evidence policy is only modestly restrictive. Resilient consumption and business investment, also signs policy only modestly restrictive. Market reaction The US Dollar Index fails to find any inspiration from these hawkish remarks, trading flat on the day at 97.80, as of writing. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% 0.00% 0.04% 0.03% 0.16% 0.02% -0.02% EUR 0.05% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.23% 0.10% 0.02% GBP -0.00% -0.07% 0.04% 0.00% 0.17% 0.04% -0.03% JPY -0.04% -0.07% -0.04% 0.00% 0.10% 0.22% 0.03% CAD -0.03% -0.07% -0.01% -0.00% 0.13% 0.02% -0.05% AUD -0.16% -0.23% -0.17% -0.10% -0.13% -0.13% -0.20% NZD -0.02% -0.10% -0.04% -0.22% -0.02% 0.13% -0.07% CHF 0.02% -0.02% 0.03% -0.03% 0.05% 0.20% 0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-logan-plan-to-exercise-caution-in-further-reductions-202510010149
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.82%
MAY
MAY$0.03822-0.80%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010035-9.11%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:32
බෙදාගන්න
U.S. Government Shutdown Begins, Impact on Crypto Unclear

U.S. Government Shutdown Begins, Impact on Crypto Unclear

The post U.S. Government Shutdown Begins, Impact on Crypto Unclear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. government shutdown starting October 1 affects general operations. Cryptocurrency impact remains unclear with no immediate disruption. No major official crypto statements from U.S. or industry leaders. The U.S. government shutdown commenced on October 1, 2025, as Congress failed to pass the appropriations bill, reportedly affecting various federal operations according to Jinshi through PANews. While previous shutdowns showed limited crypto market impact, potential regulatory implications remain a concern for digital asset stakeholders. U.S. Shutdown Focuses on Budget, Leaves Crypto Unscathed As of October 1, 2025, the U.S. government commenced a shutdown due to Congress’s inability to progress with an appropriations bill. This process has affected general federal operations, with a focus on non-essential services. Discussions have centered around Medicaid and ACA subsidies, with no crypto-specific references from Congress or the administration. In the financial realm, crypto markets remain steady, as no direct grants or federal blockchain pilot projects have been impacted. The focus of the shutdown is on traditional budgetary concerns rather than digital assets, limiting immediate crypto repercussions. Historical parallels suggest that unless coupled with regulatory shifts, such events rarely disturb the crypto landscape significantly. Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder, Ethereum, “While the government faces shutdown challenges, the Ethereum community is focused on ensuring our development continues uninterrupted.” Source Current Crypto Stability Mirrors Past Shutdowns Did you know? Previous U.S. government shutdowns in 2013 and 2018–2019 had little direct impact on cryptocurrency, only influencing markets when paired with major regulatory changes. As of October 1, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $114,423.68, maintaining a market cap of 2,280,258,297,923.73 with a dominance of 58.36% in the market, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent data reflects a 7.24% rise in the past 24 hours. With a circulating supply of 19,928,203 BTC, the price has exhibited resilience, marked by a 6.50% uptick over the last…
Union
U$0.009946-6.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.82%
1
1$0.003721-28.15%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:31
බෙදාගන්න
XAU/USD stays close to fresh highs above $3,850

XAU/USD stays close to fresh highs above $3,850

The post XAU/USD stays close to fresh highs above $3,850 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price reached a fresh all-time high of $3,871 on Tuesday. Bullion gained support as soft US jobs data raised expectations of Fed rate cuts. The safe-haven Gold attracts buyers due to worries over a potential US government shutdown. Gold price (XAU/USD) continues its winning streak for the fifth successive session, hovering, during the Asian hours on Wednesday, around its fresh all-time high of $3,871 per troy ounce, which was recorded on Tuesday. The price of the non-interest-bearing bullion received support as soft United States (US) jobs data increased the odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. Gold is showing remarkable resilience again, effortlessly clawing back early losses after uninspiring US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) that won’t stand in the way of another rate cut in a month,” Reuters cited an independent metals trader Tai Wong. The latest Job Openings in the US showed the labor market is slowing, yet vacancies rose from 7.21 million to 7.23 million in August. Meanwhile, the hiring rate edged down to 3.2%, the lowest level since June 2024, while layoffs remained at a low level. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 76% possibility of another reduction in December. Rising expectations of further Fed rate cuts weighed on the US Dollar (USD), making Gold cheaper for overseas buyers and boosting bullion demand. Gold price found support amid concerns over a looming US government shutdown. Washington prepared for the risk on Tuesday, with Republicans and Democrats still deadlocked and unlikely to reach a deal before the midnight funding deadline. The US Labor Department said Monday that its statistics agency would suspend data releases, including Friday’s closely watched monthly jobs report, if a partial shutdown occurs,”…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.82%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3571+0.76%
Threshold
T$0.01472-1.00%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:26
බෙදාගන්න
BREAKING: Insider Sources Make Statement Regarding Approval of Solana Spot ETFs

BREAKING: Insider Sources Make Statement Regarding Approval of Solana Spot ETFs

The post BREAKING: Insider Sources Make Statement Regarding Approval of Solana Spot ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly preparing to approve Solana (SOL) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to Blockworks, sources close to the process say that approval may come in the coming days. Following the SEC’s recent adoption of general listing standards for crypto assets, a number of Solana fund filings have also been updated. These developments have fueled expectations of a new wave of cryptocurrency ETFs entering the market. People familiar with three separate ETF issuers said next week is a “realistic timetable” for Solana ETF approval. However, they added that a potential U.S. government shutdown could disrupt the process. One of the sources said it’s “highly likely” that the Solana ETF S-1 forms will be finalized in the first half of October. It’s also worth noting that recent updates to the filings also addressed staking, but it’s not yet clear whether spot ETFs will include staking. If approved, Solana would be the third crypto asset to gain spot ETF status, following Bitcoin and Ethereum. With a market capitalization of $113 billion, Solana is among the largest assets, but it lags behind Bitcoin’s $2.2 trillion and Ethereum’s $503 billion. Following the SEC’s new general standards, it’s anticipated that ETF applications for other crypto assets like Ripple and Litecoin will also be approved quickly. While funders were previously required to withdraw their 19b-4 applications, the new rules make this process unnecessary. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-insider-sources-make-statement-regarding-approval-of-solana-spot-etfs/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.82%
Union
U$0.009946-6.03%
Solana
SOL$209.01-0.35%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:03
බෙදාගන්න
Increasing Housing Affordability By Cutting Crime, Indexing Cap Gains

Increasing Housing Affordability By Cutting Crime, Indexing Cap Gains

The post Increasing Housing Affordability By Cutting Crime, Indexing Cap Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ending taxation of inflationary capital gains, reforms that strengthen property rights, and public safety measures that reduces crime, together could all help rectify the housing affordability crisis. getty North Carolina lawmakers returned to Raleigh last week to pass House Bill 307, a reform package referred to by many as “Iryna’s Law” in honor of the Ukrainian refugee who was murdered on a Charlotte light rail train in August. As the Carolina Journal reported shortly after the bill received final passage on September 24, “HB 307 tightens pretrial conditions for the release of violent offenders, eliminates cashless bail, establishes a new protocol for ordering mental health evaluations in the criminal justice system, and sets a firmer timeline for appeal in death penalty cases.” “For too long, activist judges and magistrates have turned dangerous criminals loose, endangering lives and spreading chaos in our communities,” said North Carolina House Speaker Destin Hall (R) following the passage of HB 307, which Governor Josh Stein (D-N.C.) is still considering. “That ends now. Iryna Zarutska’s murder is a tragic reminder of what’s at stake. That’s why we are delivering some of the strongest tough-on-crime reforms in North Carolina history.” “The bill eliminates cashless bail for certain offenses, restricts judicial discretion in granting pretrial release, and creates a new category of ‘violent offenses’ requiring GPS monitoring, house arrest, or secured bond for those accused,” noted the Carolina Journal. “It also mandates mental health evaluations in specific cases, tightens deadlines on death penalty appeals, and adds committing a capital felony on public transportation to the list of aggravating factors that can make a defendant eligible for the death penalty. Republican leaders say the changes are designed to ensure violent and repeat offenders remain off the streets while holding magistrates more accountable for release decisions.” Reforms to reduce crime…
Capverse
CAP$0.11485+12.19%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02277-1.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.82%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:02
බෙදාගන්න
Inside Bitcoin Whales: Calm LTH vs Aggressive STH Dynamics

Inside Bitcoin Whales: Calm LTH vs Aggressive STH Dynamics

Discover how calm LTH whales and aggressive STH whales shape Bitcoin market dynamics, influencing volatility and long-term stability.]]>
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto News Flash2025/10/01 12:00
බෙදාගන්න
1inch Rebrands To Reflect Broader Mission Uniting DeFi And Global Finance

1inch Rebrands To Reflect Broader Mission Uniting DeFi And Global Finance

The post 1inch Rebrands To Reflect Broader Mission Uniting DeFi And Global Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 1inch Rebrands To Reflect Broader Mission Uniting DeFi And Global Finance – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release 1inch rebrands to reflect broader mission uniting DeFi and global finance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/1inch-rebrands-to-reflect-broader-mission-uniting-defi-and-global-finance/
1INCH
1INCH$0.2577+5.61%
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001098+5.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001491+0.13%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:49
බෙදාගන්න
Tron Inc. Shares Tumble 85% From June Peak Amid DAT Market Slump

Tron Inc. Shares Tumble 85% From June Peak Amid DAT Market Slump

Experts Decrypt spoke with cite Tron Inc.’s 85% stock plunge as part of broader crypto treasury hype beginning to cool.
WorldAssets
INC$0.4811+381.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1063+1.81%
Particl
PART$0.2145+0.75%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:25
බෙදාගන්න
SEC staff open to advisers using trust companies as crypto custodians

SEC staff open to advisers using trust companies as crypto custodians

The SEC's Division of Investment Management said it wouldn’t recommend that the agency take action against advisers who use a state trust company as a crypto custodian. The US Securities and Exchange Commission staff has opened up to allowing investment advisers to use state trust companies to custody cryptocurrency assets.In a rare no-action letter, the SEC’s Division of Investment Management said on Tuesday that it wouldn’t recommend that the SEC take enforcement action if advisers used state trust companies as a crypto custodian.Law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett had sent a letter to the Division on Tuesday, wanting assurances that registered financial institutions, such as venture capital firms, wouldn’t be subject to enforcement action by the regulator if they custody crypto assets.Read more
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.43556-2.61%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000411+0.26%
Threshold
T$0.01472-1.00%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:20
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense