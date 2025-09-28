MEXC හුවමාරුව
XRP Tundra Presale Marks Shift In Crypto Utility and Economics
The post XRP Tundra Presale Marks Shift In Crypto Utility and Economics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has been one of the world’s most traded digital assets for years. Its utility in cross-border payments and settlement networks remains a core narrative, supported by daily volumes in the billions. Yet despite its liquidity, XRP holders have often found themselves without yield opportunities or structured ways to compound their positions. That reality is beginning to shift as new ecosystem projects emerge with more advanced economic models. XRP Tundra’s presale has quickly become one of the most-discussed experiments in this direction. It combines Solana’s speed with XRPL’s settlement guarantees in a dual-token system, offering yield and governance. It sets clear launch prices and offers participants stake access. DAMM V2 liquidity pools are integrated into the process. This helps reduce volatility, a common issue in token launches. Two-Token Structure with Transparent Valuations XRP Tundra uses a dual-token system at its core. Presale buyers get two tokens in a single transaction. TUNDRA-S runs on Solana, while TUNDRA-X is built on XRPL. TUNDRA-S functions as the utility and yield token, while TUNDRA-X handles governance and reserves. In Phase 4, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.068 with a 16% token bonus. Buyers also receive free TUNDRA-X tokens worth $0.034. Launch values are already fixed: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. 40% of the TUNDRA-S supply is set aside for presale. This gives early buyers a large share of the total tokens. They’ll make up most of the circulating supply once trading starts. This approach offers clear pricing and allocation details upfront. Most presales keep these vague until the tokens start trading. The Crypto Galaxy channel recently analyzed token launch strategies. It highlighted the importance of publishing launch values early. This gives buyers a clear framework to evaluate potential gains. It helps them make informed decisions before investing. From Idle XRP to Yield with…
XRP
$2.8384
-2.14%
COM
$0.011093
-11.70%
CROSS
$0.23904
+2.54%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 23:43
Best Crypto To Buy Now? Experts Are Calling Layer Brett The Next PEPE Opportunity As Presale Explodes
Pepe’s billion-dollar cap limits upside, while Layer Brett’s sub-cent presale, Layer 2 speed, and 600% staking rewards fuel buzz as the next big meme coin play.
NOW
$0.00592
-4.05%
LAYER
$0.4005
+0.67%
PEPE
$0.00000929
-0.32%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 23:40
බෙදාගන්න
The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 87.7%.
PANews reported on September 28th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 12.3%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 87.7%. The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in December is 3.1%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 31.5%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 65.4%.
1
$0.003696
-30.50%
PANews
2025/09/28 23:39
Delin Holdings plans to acquire Bitcoin mining machines by issuing convertible bonds and warrants and signed a letter of intent with BM.
PANews reported on September 28th that Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that it has entered into a formal agreement with Evergreen Wealth for the sale of 2,200 S21XP HYD Bitcoin mining machines for a total consideration of US$21.8526 million. The purchase price will be satisfied through the issuance of convertible bonds with a principal amount of US$21.8526 million; 40 million warrants; and, upon the satisfaction of earn-out conditions, the issuance of 13.4425 million earn-out shares. Delin Holdings also signed legally binding letters of intent with BM1 and BM2 to purchase an additional 1,900 S21e Hyd. and 1,095 S21e XP Hyd. units for a total consideration of US$8.349 million and US$10.8766 million, respectively. These transactions require authorization at a special general meeting of shareholders and approval by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
1
$0.003696
-30.50%
XP
$0.01235
-1.67%
KONG
$0.00922
+0.32%
PANews
2025/09/28 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$167 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on September 28th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $167 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $57.1755 million in long positions and $110 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $5.4992 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $19.1023 million.
BTC
$114,380.54
+0.31%
ETH
$4,137.37
-1.40%
PANews
2025/09/28 23:30
New Crypto to Watch as Blockchain Treasuries Emerge as the Next Berkshire Hathaway
The post New Crypto to Watch as Blockchain Treasuries Emerge as the Next Berkshire Hathaway appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 18:02 In traditional finance, Berkshire Hathaway is famous for using its balance sheet to invest, acquire, and support businesses. In crypto, a similar pattern is forming: digital asset treasuries (DATs) holding native tokens are evolving beyond mere wallets. They’re turning into active builders, governors, and capital providers – in effect, the ‘Berkshires of blockchain.’ As these crypto treasuries scale, they could rival the influence of legacy investment firms. Here you can find out about new crypto projects that already show signs of embracing that future. From Hoarders to Builders Crypto treasuries, also called digital asset treasuries, are no longer just vaults full of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Syncracy Capital co-founder Ryan Watkins noted that these firms collectively hold around $105B in tokens, and how they use those assets is changing the game. Instead of sitting back and waiting for prices to rise, they’re putting tokens to work – staking them for yield, lending them out, funding developers, and even shaping governance decisions inside major blockchains. That shift matters because it moves DATs closer to the role Berkshire Hathaway plays in traditional finance: an investor with a balance sheet strong enough to influence the companies it owns. In crypto, treasuries with deep reserves of ETH, SOL, or newer programmable tokens can drive product development and policy. They’re becoming active operators, not just speculators – and that’s a big narrative shift. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Bitcoin’s Execution Layer Bitcoin has long been called the ultimate store of value. But Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is rewriting the script. Built as the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2, it isn’t a sidechain or a half-measure. It’s a full blockchain designed to finally scale Bitcoin and unlock what the network was always meant to be: fast, cheap, and usable everywhere. At the…
COM
$0.011093
-11.70%
EFFECT
$0.006255
-2.63%
HERE
$0.00023
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 23:16
Vitalik Buterin Sells Two Meme Coins, Scores $114.7K in 13,889 USDC & 28.58 ETH
Key Takeaways: Vitalik Buterin recently sold two memecoins he had received as gifts, converting them into 13,889 USDC + 28.58 ETH (≈ $114,700) This move mirrors his consistent approach of liquidating The post Vitalik Buterin Sells Two Meme Coins, Scores $114.7K in 13,889 USDC & 28.58 ETH appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
MEME
$0.002374
+0.42%
USDC
$0.9996
+0.04%
ETH
$4,137.37
-1.40%
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/28 23:13
Arizona’s Crypto ATM Crackdown Highlights Best Wallet Token as a Safer Bet
The post Arizona’s Crypto ATM Crackdown Highlights Best Wallet Token as a Safer Bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 16:55 Arizona just dropped the hammer on crypto ATMs after scams drained millions from locals, many of them seniors. It’s another reminder that the ‘wild west’ side of crypto still exists. Regulators are circling, scams are rising, and the people getting burned are everyday users. In this storm, the question is simple: where’s the safe place to put your money? That’s where projects like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) step in. With real protections baked into its design, it’s carving out a spot in the conversation around the best altcoins that actually try to protect users. Why Arizona Is Cracking Down Crypto ATMs have become prime tools for scammers. Con artists pose as government officials, romantic partners, or even tech support, then trick victims into depositing cash into machines that convert it straight to Bitcoin. The state’s Attorney General Kris Mayes called it ‘heartbreaking,’ pointing out that Arizonans lost $177M to scams last year. That’s life savings gone in the blink of an eye. To tackle this, Arizona’s new law slashes daily limits to $2K for new users, requires warning signs, and even forces ATM operators to refund scam victims. Source: azag.gov It’s a tough stance, and it highlights a bigger point: when security is weak, ordinary investors pay the price. Which is why people are starting to look beyond risky corners of crypto toward safer, utility-driven projects like Best Wallet Token. What Best Wallet Token Brings to the Table Best Wallet Token ($BEST) powers Best Wallet, the first of a new wave of crypto apps designed to replace outdated platforms like MetaMask. It’s a full ecosystem with features tailored to today’s investors. One of its biggest innovations is ‘Upcoming Tokens,’ a tool that allows presale buyers to participate in new projects directly through the…
WALLET
$0.02285
+0.21%
TOKEN
$0.01191
-0.91%
COM
$0.011093
-11.70%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 23:07
Cathie Wood blijft trouw aan BTC, maar koopt stilletjes in op ETH
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood laat opnieuw van zich horen in de crypto wereld. In een nieuwe aflevering van The Master Investor Podcast laat ze er geen twijfel over bestaan: Bitcoin blijft voor haar de absolute nummer één. Volgens Wood is Bitcoin het enige Layer 1 netwerk dat nog nooit... Het bericht Cathie Wood blijft trouw aan BTC, maar koopt stilletjes in op ETH verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
BTC
$114,380.54
+0.31%
OP
$0.6669
-0.31%
ETH
$4,137.37
-1.40%
Coinstats
2025/09/28 22:39
Arizona’s Crypto ATM Crackdown Puts Spotlight on Safer Projects Like Best Wallet Token
Arizona just dropped the hammer on crypto ATMs after scams drained millions from locals, many of them seniors. It’s another […] The post Arizona’s Crypto ATM Crackdown Puts Spotlight on Safer Projects Like Best Wallet Token appeared first on Coindoo.
LIKE
$0.007481
-3.13%
WALLET
$0.02285
+0.21%
TOKEN
$0.01191
-0.91%
Coindoo
2025/09/28 21:55
