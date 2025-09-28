2025-10-01 Wednesday

Bitcoin Leads the Crypto Space, Says Cathie Wood, Dismissing Ethereum

Bitcoin Leads the Crypto Space, Says Cathie Wood, Dismissing Ethereum

Cathie Wood believes Bitcoin will remain the dominant cryptocurrency in the long run, surpassing all other coins. She explains that Bitcoin's capped supply and decentralized nature make it a unique and valuable monetary system. Wood acknowledges that stablecoins play a role in DeFi but sees them as secondary to Bitcoin's overall impact.
Coincentral 2025/09/29
Avalanche Slumps Amid Fears Of Falling To $19

Avalanche Slumps Amid Fears Of Falling To $19

The post Avalanche Slumps Amid Fears Of Falling To $19 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 28, 2025 at 15:15 // Price Avalanche’s (AVAX) price has dropped below the 21-day SMA support after encountering resistance at $35.72. The cryptocurrency is now trading below the 21-day SMA but remains above the 50-day SMA support. The altcoin fell sharply after buyers failed to sustain momentum above the $36 overhead resistance. Avalanche price long-term analysis: bearish Today, AVAX has resumed its downward movement towards the 50-day SMA support. According to price indicators, AVAX is expected to fall below the moving average lines. On 22 September, a retraced candle body tested the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. This retracement suggests the crypto could fall to the 2.618 Fibonacci extension, or $19.12. Now, AVAX has reached a low of $28. On the downside, if bears break through the 50-day SMA support, AVAX is likely to reach the projected price level. Technical Indicators: AVAX price indicators analysis Following the recent downturn, the cryptocurrency’s price bars have moved between the moving average lines. The altcoin will trend if either the 21-day or 50-day SMA is broken. Despite the decline, the 21-day and 50-day SMAs are currently moving upward. On the 4-hour chart, however, the moving average lines are sloping downward, indicating a downtrend. AVAX/USD daily chart – September 27, 2025 What is the next move for AVAX? The 4-hour chart shows AVAX declining below the moving average lines. The altcoin has fallen but remains above the $27 support. It is currently trading above the $27 support but below the moving average lines. Doji candlesticks are slowing the price movement. According to the price indicator, the crypto signal is negative because it has entered the bearish trend zone. AVAX/USD 4-hour chart – September 27, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29
Ripple CTO David Schwartz Unveils Next Big Evolution for XRPL

Ripple CTO David Schwartz Unveils Next Big Evolution for XRPL

Ripple CTO David Schwartz shared plans to integrate smart escrows and light programmability into the XRP Ledger. The evolution of XRPL will focus on expanding financial use cases while maintaining simplicity and efficiency. Schwartz emphasized that the XRP Ledger already addresses 80% of financial use cases with its native features. He highlighted that limited programmability could unlock new possibilities without compromising the network's core strengths.
Coincentral 2025/09/29
Crypto launchpads have a broken implementation strategy | Opinion

Crypto launchpads have a broken implementation strategy | Opinion

If the crypto industry has to progress, it must bring retail capital into its fold, where launchpads will play a key role in helping crypto come of age.
Crypto.news 2025/09/29
Top Presale Cryptos That’s Actually Ready for Ethereum Developers, Not Just Traders Looking for a Quick 10x Flip

Top Presale Cryptos That's Actually Ready for Ethereum Developers, Not Just Traders Looking for a Quick 10x Flip

Discover the top presale crypto picks for 2025 focused on real dApp potential. BlockDAG leads with full EVM support, $410M raised, and seamless Ethereum migration for developers.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/29
Best Crypto to Buy Now: How Investing in Solana (SOL) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Transform Lives

Best Crypto to Buy Now: How Investing in Solana (SOL) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Transform Lives

As the crypto nears Q4 explosion, investors are looking at Solana (SOL) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as two altcoins that could deliver big returns. Solana continues to attract interest as a high-performance blockchain with a strong ecosystem of meme coins and DeFi. Mutuum Finance on the other hand is rapidly gaining traction as an innovative […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/29
Cathie Wood Sees Hyperliquid Following Solana’s Path To The Top

Cathie Wood Sees Hyperliquid Following Solana's Path To The Top

The post Cathie Wood Sees Hyperliquid Following Solana’s Path To The Top appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cathie Wood Compares Hyperliquid To Solana’s Early Growth ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has drawn parallels between Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange, and the Solana blockchain during its formative years. Speaking on the Master Investor podcast, Wood said the platform could follow a trajectory similar to Solana’s rapid rise from newcomer to market leader. ARK Invest’s public funds remain centered on three key assets — Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. According to Wood, the company also maintains exposure to Solana’s ecosystem through Breera Sports, a project tied to its treasury and backed by Middle Eastern investors. In addition, ARK is consulting with economist Art Laffer, who has been involved with the Hyperliquid project. Wood emphasized that ARK has not yet taken a position on Hyperliquid, but she believes the protocol itself merits attention as decentralized perpetual futures exchanges grow increasingly competitive. Aster Surpasses Hyperliquid Amid Rising Market Battles On September 24, 2025, reports confirmed that the Aster platform had overtaken Hyperliquid as the sector’s leader. According to DeFiLlama, Aster’s daily trading volume of perpetual futures contracts reached $25.77 billion, signaling just how intense the race for dominance has become. DEX rankings by perpetual futures trading volume. Source: DeFiLlama Despite this shakeup, Wood stressed that the long-term structure of the crypto market will likely revolve around a few major networks. She described Bitcoin as the “pure” cryptocurrency with a fixed supply and stable system, while Ethereum underpins much of decentralized finance. Together with Solana, these assets form the backbone of ARK’s strategy. The company also holds derivatives such as Uniswap tokens and Solana-based assets, but its focus remains squarely on the three largest cryptocurrencies. The Future Of DeFi Leadership As interest in emerging projects grows, ARK’s position reflects a belief that the crypto industry will consolidate around a limited set of dominant players.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28
Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment Impact on XRP Ledger

Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment Impact on XRP Ledger

The post Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment Impact on XRP Ledger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Ripple executive Anthony Welfare has broken silence on the impact of CBDCs experiment for XRP Ledger’s development. From 2021 to 2024, Ripple became increasingly active in the development of central bank digital currencies. In 2021, Ripple announced its partnership with the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan and the Republic of Palau for CBDC pilots. Fast forward to 2023, Ripple announced CBDC partnerships with Montenegro and Columbia central banks. That same year, Ripple revealed a platform dedicated to central bank digital currencies powered by XRP Ledger. This year, 2025, marked a significant shift for Ripple as it highlighted a new focus for its operations. In February 2025, Ripple unveiled a major redesign of its website that made no mention of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), which sparked speculation that the company was stepping back from CBDC initiatives or simply keeping a low profile amid the U.S. anti-CBDC stance. Former Ripple executive weighs in While Ripple seems to have shifted focus presently from CBDCs, former Ripple executive Anthony Welfare, in a recent tweet, hinted that its prior efforts and engagement with CBDCs might not be a waste. According to Welfare, “The entire CBDC work was very important to learn what the Central banks wanted and how the commercial banks are key, hence Stablecoins as the main focus.” This was essential as it prepared XRP Ledger ahead for the current advancements it is seeing. Welfare stated, “The learnings in the 2021 to 2024 period greatly impacted XRPL development from both Ripple and the wider partner ecosystem, like you have twigged a very important time for preparing XRPL for the current world we live in and the exponential growth of Stablecoins we are seeing.” Ripple launched its institutional-grade stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD) in December 2024, on XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains. Welfare indicated…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28
Here’s How BlockchainFX Could Surpass Shiba Inu And Tron In 2025 With Its 1000x Potential

Here's How BlockchainFX Could Surpass Shiba Inu And Tron In 2025 With Its 1000x Potential

BlockchainFX presale at $0.025 with $8M+ raised, staking rewards, Visa card, and multi-asset trading aims to outpace Shiba Inu and Tron with 1000x upside.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/28
Schiff Challenges Saylor’s Bitcoin Bet, Analyst Says Sub-$107K BTC Is a 'Tremendous Buying Opportunity’

Schiff Challenges Saylor's Bitcoin Bet, Analyst Says Sub-$107K BTC Is a 'Tremendous Buying Opportunity'

Analysts mapped a slow-grind path for bitcoin and flagged $112,000 as the trigger while gold advocate Peter Schiff revived the gold-versus-bitcoin debate by challenging Michael Saylor’s BTC treasury bet for his firm.CoinDesk Senior Analyst James van Straten said bitcoin’s market structure has shifted alongside gold’s repricing. He expects a slow, stair-step advance supported by steady ETF inflows, with 10–20% pullbacks along the way. He compared the setup to gold in the early 2000s, when prices climbed for years but often paused for healthy corrections. In his framing, bitcoin may sometimes lag gold and sometimes outperform it, yet he still sees bitcoin leading on total returns over a full cycle.Michaël van de Poppe focused on near-term levels. He called sub-$107,000 a buy zone, signaling where he thinks dip buyers are likely to step in. He also pointed to $112,000 as the ceiling to beat. A clean break and hold above $112,000 on UTC closes would, in his view, confirm strength and broaden risk appetite, the point at which flows often rotate into large altcoins. That is what he means by “altcoin mode.”Euro Capital CEO Peter Schiff, meanwhile, challenged Michael Saylor’s strategy by contrasting Strategy’s bitcoin exposure with a hypothetical gold program. His core claim is liquidity. He argued that tens of billions of dollars in gold could be sold with limited market impact, while trying to exit a similar bitcoin position could hit prices hard and set off copycat selling. Supporters of bitcoin would counter that any large seller could stage exits over time and use over-the-counter channels, but Schiff’s point is that gold’s market depth offers more flexibility to very large holders.CoinDesk Research analysisWindow: Sept. 27, 09:00 UTC to Sept. 28, 08:00 UTC.What happened: According to CoinDesk Research's technical analysis data model, bitcoin consolidated in about a $692 band (~1%), between $109,156.82 and $109,849.28.Support showed up: repeated holds near ~$109,400 late on Sept. 27 (UTC).Resistance formed: ~$109,750 capped rebounds in that same late-evening window.Final 60 minutes: between 07:09 UTC and 08:08 UTC on Sept. 28, price popped to $109,663.84 at 08:03 UTC, then settled near ~$109,580, turning ~$109,575 into fresh, short-term support.Read-through: Support ~$109,400–$109,575; resistance ~$109,750. A UTC close above ~$109,750 sets up $110,000–$111,000. Lose ~$109,400, and ~$109,150 is next.Latest 24-hour and one-month chart read 24-hour context (as of Sept. 28, 14:41 UTC): price near $109,724 sits above ~$109,400/109,575 support and below ~$109,750 resistance. A break and hold above ~$109,750 (UTC) points to $110,000–$111,000, with $112,000 the broader momentum trigger many traders watch. A slip back under ~$109,400 risks a retest of ~$109,150, then ~$108,500.One-month context: after mid-September highs near ~$117,000, bitcoin has compressed into the $109,000–$112,000 area. Reclaiming and holding $112,000 would likely reignite upside momentum. Failing that, more sideways consolidation is the base case rather than a trend break on its own.Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk's full AI Policy.
Coinstats 2025/09/28
