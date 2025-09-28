2025-10-01 Wednesday

Watkins Sees New Role for Crypto Treasuries

Watkins Sees New Role for Crypto Treasuries

The post Watkins Sees New Role for Crypto Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ryan Watkins, co-founder of Syncracy Capital, has put forth an intriguing outlook for the future of cryptocurrency treasury companies. In a recent blog post and social media update, Watkins posits that these entities, which currently manage $105 billion in assets, could transcend their roles as speculative instruments and assume pivotal roles as economic engines within […] Continue Reading:Watkins Sees New Role for Crypto Treasuries Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/watkins-sees-new-role-for-crypto-treasuries
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 00:41
MoonBull Presale Sparks The Next Big Crypto Wave With Floki And Baby Doge Coin Rally

MoonBull Presale Sparks The Next Big Crypto Wave With Floki And Baby Doge Coin Rally

The post MoonBull Presale Sparks The Next Big Crypto Wave With Floki And Baby Doge Coin Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if the next big crypto was already warming up for liftoff – and the only thing between you and a moonshot was hesitation? The crypto cycle rewards speed, timing, and a sharp eye for hidden gems. Miss the presale window, and the rocket doesn’t wait. Investors chase early-stage tokens for one reason: the chance to multiply a small stake into serious gains. Nobody wants to be that guy again. The truth is simple – those who act early often hold the real power. Floki and Baby Doge have established strong reputations, thanks to their active updates and communities that continue to buzz. But right now, MoonBull’s presale is where the heat is. With staking rewards that scream “rocket fuel” and a referral program built to turbocharge community growth, this is one project sparking serious chatter. The MoonBull Presale Is Here: Ride the Next Big Crypto Before It Rockets MoonBull ($MOBU) is far more than just another meme coin chasing short-term hype – it’s designed to reward long-term holders as the best crypto watch now. The presale is structured across 23 stages, stage 3 starting at $0.00004057 per token, with each stage rising by 27.40%. By the time MoonBull lists at $0.00616, early Stage 1 investors could see a staggering ROI of 24,540%. To put this into perspective, a $100 investment at Stage 1 secures 4,000,000 tokens, potentially worth $24,640, while even a $1 trial investment could grow to $246.40 – numbers capturing the attention of traders and crypto enthusiasts alike. MoonBull’s tokenomics are built for scarcity and long-term growth. With a fixed supply of 73.2 billion tokens, allocations cover presale, liquidity, community incentives, and team reserves, with lockups and vesting schedules in place to promote responsible development. Deployed on Ethereum using the ERC-20 standard, MoonBull enjoys the security, transparency,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 00:14
Telegram's founder Pavel Durov accused French intelligence of attempting to censor Moldovan channels before a presidential vote

Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov accused French intelligence of attempting to censor Moldovan channels before a presidential vote

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, posted on X today, alleging that French intelligence services requested approximately one year ago—while he was detained in Paris—to assist the Moldovan government in censoring specific Telegram channels ahead of Moldova’s 2024 presidential elections.  France has previously denied similar accusations made by Durov, asserting that there was […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 00:10
Bitcoin Challenges Gold's Dominance

Bitcoin Challenges Gold’s Dominance

Bitcoin‘s trajectory is a focal point of scrutiny, with analysts drawing parallels between its growth and the historical patterns observed in gold. The cryptocurrency, as it climbs, stirs debates between advocates who recognize its vast potential and skeptics wary of its inherent risks.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Challenges Gold’s Dominance
Coinstats2025/09/29 00:00
Here's What You Need to Know About Vulnerability Management for Go

Here's What You Need to Know About Vulnerability Management for Go

Go provides tooling to analyze your codebase and surface known vulnerabilities. This tooling is backed by the Go vulnerability database
Hackernoon2025/09/29 00:00
Hypurr NFTs have been deployed to HyperEVM and distributed

Hypurr NFTs have been deployed to HyperEVM and distributed

PANews reported on September 28th that the Hyper Foundation announced that Hypurr NFTs have been deployed to the HyperEVM and distributed without user minting. A total of 4,600 NFTs were created, with 4,313 allocated to Genesis Event participants, 144 to the Hyper Foundation, and 143 to core contributors. The contract address is 0x9125E2d6827a00B0F8330D6ef7BEF07730Bac685. The HyperEVM, launched in February 2025, supports reading and writing HyperCore state and actions, using HyperBFT consensus for bidirectional communication between Core and the EVM. Applications such as LSTs, lending, and vault tokenization have already emerged. Holding and use of these NFTs are subject to the Hypurr NFT Terms and License.
PANews2025/09/29 00:00
Aave Reaches $6.5B in Plasma Chain Deposits

Aave Reaches $6.5B in Plasma Chain Deposits

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/aave-plasma-chain-deposits/
Coinstats2025/09/28 23:58
BlackRock dumped almost $250 million of this crypto in a week

BlackRock dumped almost $250 million of this crypto in a week

The post BlackRock dumped almost $250 million of this crypto in a week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market corrected this week, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, also recorded significant outflows from its top exchange-traded funds.  Specifically, the fund manager unloaded $250million worth of Ethereum in just five trading days. Data on spot Ethereum ETF flows by Coinglass shows that BlackRock’s ETHA ETF experienced heavy outflows during the week ending September 26, 2025.  Ethereum net ETF inflows. Source: Coinglass The heaviest selling occurred on September 26, when the fund shed almost $200 million in a single day, the sharpest daily redemption of the period.  Additional withdrawals on September 24 and September 22, worth $26.5 million and $15.1 million respectively, brought BlackRock’s total to $241.5 million in net sales for the week. Ethereum ETFs massive outflows  Overall, the broader Ethereum ETF market also saw substantial withdrawals. Fidelity’s FETH product was hit especially hard, losing $158.1 million on September 25 and another $74.4 million the next day.  Grayscale’s ETHE had a more mixed week, posting an inflow of $17.9 million on September 26 but facing steep losses earlier, including $30.3 million on September 25 and $17.1 million on September 23.  Bitwise’s ETHW ETF added pressure with redemptions of $27.6 million on September 25 and $22.3 million on September 22, while VanEck, Franklin, 21Shares, and Invesco all posted smaller but steady outflows over the same stretch. Altogether, Ethereum ETFs shed more than $766 million in just five days, pointing to the fragile state of institutional sentiment toward the asset.  ETH price analysis  The timing of these withdrawals coincides with Ethereum’s struggle to hold key technical levels and the growing dominance of Bitcoin ETFs, which continue to attract the bulk of investor inflows. By press time, Ethereum was trading at $4,023, up about 0.2% in the last 24 hours but down over 10% on the weekly chart. Ethereum…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 23:52
Saylor verdedigt Bitcoin als monetair bezit, niet als investering

Saylor verdedigt Bitcoin als monetair bezit, niet als investering

Michael Saylor heeft opnieuw van zich laten horen, en zoals altijd neemt hij geen blad voor de mond. In een interview met Natalie Brunell verdedigt hij Bitcoin tegen het vaak gehoorde argument dat het ‘geen cashflow’ genereert. Volgens de oprichter van MicroStrategy is dat geen geldig bezwaar: waardevolle assets zoals... Het bericht Saylor verdedigt Bitcoin als monetair bezit, niet als investering verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/28 23:45
You Should Be Faking Your Security Answers

You Should Be Faking Your Security Answers

One way to guarantee they won’t know the answers to these questions is if you make them up and save them in your password manager for future reference.
Hackernoon2025/09/28 22:00
