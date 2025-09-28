2025-10-01 Wednesday

Cardano Price Prediction, Pi Network News and Why Layer Brett Is Tipped For 20x Gains In Q4

The post Cardano Price Prediction, Pi Network News and Why Layer Brett Is Tipped For 20x Gains In Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is heading into the final stretch of 2025 with strong momentum, and traders are weighing up where to place their bets. Large-cap tokens like Cardano remain popular for stability, while Pi Network is making headlines as it moves closer to exchange listings. At the same time, new presale projects such as Layer Brett (LBRETT) are creating excitement, with analysts highlighting the possibility of 20x gains before the year ends. Cardano price prediction looks steady but capped Cardano (ADA) has long been known for its careful approach to development. Unlike some competitors that launch upgrades quickly, ADA has focused on peer-reviewed research and a slower rollout of features like smart contracts, scaling tools, and DeFi integrations. This strategy has built trust among its community, which remains one of the most loyal in crypto. Still, when it comes to the Cardano Price Prediction, expectations remain modest compared to what newer coins can offer. ADA is currently trading around $0.79, far below its 2021 peak. Analysts suggest that in the next cycle, it could realistically push into the $1.50 to $2 range if adoption of its ecosystem keeps expanding. That would be a solid return for long-term holders, but the scale of gains is far smaller than the explosive multiples traders seek in smaller-cap tokens. This gap in upside is one reason why many investors are diversifying into presale opportunities. Pi Network news draws fresh attention Another name making noise in 2025 is Pi Network. Long controversial due to its unique mobile mining model and years of limited functionality, Pi has finally begun moving toward greater accessibility. Recent news around potential exchange listings has reignited debate, with supporters seeing it as the start of mainstream adoption. Pi Network’s appeal lies in its massive community. Tens of millions of users have…
‘Fortnite’ Disables Alleged Nazi ‘Peacemaker’ Emote After Show Reveal

The post ‘Fortnite’ Disables Alleged Nazi ‘Peacemaker’ Emote After Show Reveal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Well that’s not a headline I thought I’d ever be writing. As of today, Fortnite has disabled its “Peaceful Hips Emote,” which was a part of its collaboration with DC’s Peacemaker, whose second season is airing right now. Peacemaker is known for its silly dance intros, and this emote is the first few seconds of this season’s. But there’s a theory that this specific dance move may be a subtle nod to Nazism and/or a Swastika. I’ll stop you there as it’s not quite as crazy as it sounds. In episode 6 of Peacemaker this week (spoilers follow), it was revealed that an “idyllic” alternate dimension Peacemaker stumbled into was actually a white-only version of America that lost World War II to the Nazis, culminating in the revelation of the stars of the American flag being replaced by a swastika. But past that, there have been at least a dozen or more hints that were woven into that dimension that clued players in that this was a Nazi-based world well before this. An all-white background cast. No American flags shown (until the end). A DC city name pronounced very German. After the fact, however, fans began to theorize that the dance that Cena’s Peacemaker did at the start was also a clue. In this specific dance move, the motions of his arms actually form an H (two Hs would…also be a problem). So it’s not actually a swastika shape if you overlay them. However, fans have noticed that this move is something, believe it or not, Donald Duck performed dressed as a Nazi in a famed, actually Oscar-nominated anti-Nazi wartime short. Seriously: Fans began to realize that if this was true, then Fortnite now had a potential Nazi reference as an emote, and a few days after the episode aired,…
America’s Oil Patch Is Cooling As Costs Rise And Uncertainty Mounts

The post America’s Oil Patch Is Cooling As Costs Rise And Uncertainty Mounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MIDLAND, TEXAS – JULY 7: Pumpjacks operate as a flare burns a few hundred yards from apartments Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Midland. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Houston Chronicle via Getty Images The Dallas Federal Reserve’s latest Energy Survey, which tracks activity across Texas, northern Louisiana, and southern New Mexico, shows a clear cooling in the U.S. oil sector. After years of relentless growth driven by the shale boom, responses this quarter point to a sector that is slowing down and recalibrating in the face of new pressures. For the second consecutive quarter, drilling and completion activity declined. Operators are scaling back exploration budgets, and the aggressive growth that defined shale’s early years has given way to more measured operations. That shift comes despite oil prices that, while still historically high, are no longer delivering the outsized returns that emboldened companies a decade ago. Rising Costs and Price Uncertainty Three themes dominate the survey responses. The first is rising costs. Inflation has not spared the oilfield, and many firms noted that input prices for labor, steel casing, and other critical supplies remain elevated. One executive summed it up bluntly: “We can make money at today’s oil prices. But with costs climbing and politics in play, we’d rather pay dividends than take big risks.” Breakeven prices are higher, leaving fewer projects comfortably in the sweet spot of profitability. Second, there’s the issue of price uncertainty. Crude trading in the $70s and $80s is not low by historical standards, but producers are wary. Weak demand growth in China, paired with ongoing geopolitical instability, makes planning difficult. As one respondent put it: “Prices aren’t bad, but volatility is killing our ability to plan. We’d rather stay disciplined than chase barrels.” Capital Discipline and Labor Shortages The third—and perhaps most powerful—force is…
Changpeng Zhao Clarifies Role with Aster Amid Speculations

The post Changpeng Zhao Clarifies Role with Aster Amid Speculations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Changpeng Zhao clarified his role with Aster as a mere advisory position. Speculation led to a surge in ASTER token price. YZi Labs holds a minority stake in Aster. Changpeng Zhao clarified on X that he is only an advisor to Aster, correcting misinformation about his role, amidst public speculations of his full involvement. Zhao’s advisory role spurred speculation, causing ASTER’s token price to surge, highlighting market sensitivity to influential figures’ perceived endorsements in cryptocurrency projects. Changpeng Zhao’s Advisory Role Fuels ASTER Token Surge Changpeng Zhao’s clarification regarding his role with Aster involved stating that he serves as an advisor. Previous market speculation had suggested he was part of the core team, with several viral posts contributing to the misinformation. Zhao emphasized his focus on advising about product and technology, not regulatory aspects. The advisory position confirmed by Zhao had significant implications on Aster’s market dynamics. The perceived endorsement initially caused the ASTER token to surge dramatically. Zhao’s statements also confirmed that his venture arm, YZi Labs, holds a minority stake in Aster, further solidifying his indirect connection. Market reaction to Zhao’s involvement was substantial. The ASTER token experienced a rapid increase in value, attributed mainly to the association with Zhao. On social media, Zhao’s clarifications were prominently noted, directing community attention to the details of the advisory role. 2,000% ASTER Token Spike: Historical and Market Insights Did you know? The ASTER token surged over 2,000% shortly after misinterpretations regarding Changpeng Zhao’s involvement began circulating. This reflects a common trend where tokens linked to key industry figures experience temporary value spikes. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the ASTER token is priced at $1.79, with a circulating supply of 1,657,700,000 and a market cap of $2.97 billion. The market dominance stands at 0.08%, and it has seen a 12.99%…
Can XRP Price Break $2.80 As SEC Sets 75-Day ETF Deadline?

The post Can XRP Price Break $2.80 As SEC Sets 75-Day ETF Deadline? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As XRP price hovered near the $2.8 level over the last couple of days, the Ripple token locked in a narrow trading band. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) introduced a shorter 75-day review process for exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications, a change expected to impact products tied to XRP. Technical readings showed the market in oversold conditions, with support forming near $2.70 and resistance appearing close to $2.81. XRP Price Stays Confined to Narrow Levels The XRP price registered modest daily gains, moving toward $2.80 at press time. Compared with BTC, XRP advanced about 2%, trading near 0.0000255 BTC. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator that measured overbought and oversold conditions, was close to 46 at press time. This level placed XRP below the midpoint of 50, indicating a neutral to pressured state. Support near $2.70 remained a critical marker. Market participants recalled recent instances when this level had stopped declines. Its ability to hold under pressure continued to be tested as traders assessed downside risk. Resistance for the Ripple coin price stood near $2.81. This ceiling repeatedly blocked upward attempts, compressing price action into a restricted zone. Together, support and resistance created a range that prevented strong directional moves. Analysts reviewed the RSI in relation to past patterns. Earlier oversold conditions had matched with local bottoms in the market. However, the RSI’s current position below 50 suggested buyers lacked conviction. A recovery above 50 would have pointed to improving demand, but no such signal had appeared at press time. Source: X Regulatory Shift Alters ETF Timelines The SEC announced that exchange-traded fund applications would now be reviewed within a maximum of 75 days. The previous system required longer periods, extending uncertainty for issuers and investors. This rule change had a direct effect on digital asset products.…
Bitcoin Reserve Race Could Trigger Global Panic Buying, Says Crypto Expert

The post Bitcoin Reserve Race Could Trigger Global Panic Buying, Says Crypto Expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 28 September 2025 | 20:17 Bitcoin’s path to global legitimacy may soon be accelerated by governments rather than individual investors, according to Jan3 founder Samson Mow. In a recent podcast appearance, he described the stage as being set for an abrupt wave of adoption at the nation-state level. Mow believes that policymakers have already moved beyond the early phase of doubt. What remains, he said, is a trigger moment — the kind of geopolitical or economic shift that could turn cautious exploration into full-scale national strategies. In his words, adoption is “slow until it isn’t,” with sudden surges replacing the gradual build-up. The United States has taken the first steps with legislation and an executive order from President Donald Trump establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Despite already controlling nearly 200,000 BTC through law-enforcement seizures, the government has not yet begun buying directly on the market. Mow warned that hesitation carries risks, suggesting countries such as Pakistan might seize the opportunity to lead instead. Other analysts share this outlook. Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn has predicted the U.S. will likely form its Bitcoin reserve before the end of the year, while Fidelity Digital Assets argued in January that central banks and sovereign funds are bound to allocate to Bitcoin sooner rather than later. Beyond Washington, Mow sees fertile ground in Latin America, a region he often cites as one of the most promising frontiers for state-level adoption. Political instability, reliance on the U.S. dollar, and the search for alternatives make Bitcoin an increasingly attractive option for governments in the region. Meanwhile, the market has not behaved as many had anticipated in 2025. With Bitcoin trading near $109,000, the explosive bull run some expected this year has yet to materialize. Mow suggested the cycle may simply be delayed, potentially extending into 2026.…
Mark Zuck’s Meta and Elon Musk’s Tesla to clash next in the humanoid robot arms race

The post Mark Zuck’s Meta and Elon Musk’s Tesla to clash next in the humanoid robot arms race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mark Zuckerberg stepped on stage with AI glasses, but what looked like a gadget reveal is now tied to a much bigger story. This is about Meta and Tesla heading into a direct fight over humanoid robots, according to the Wall Street Journal. For years, Zuck and Elon Musk circled each other with social media barbs, competing platforms, and even a teased cage fight that never happened. This time the clash could move from the internet to the world of machines built to act like people. Up until now, the rivalry was more about pride and money. When Meta launched Threads in 2023 to compete with Elon’s X, that seemed like the loudest move. But humanoid robots are different. They promise a new market, powered by artificial intelligence, where companies compete not just for users but for control of the future of work and life. Meta uses AI glasses to build a robot future The newest Meta glasses went on sale Tuesday. They come with cameras inside the lenses and a screen that shows video right in front of the eyes. The glasses can capture exactly what the user sees, and Meta has said that some of this audio and video could be used to improve its products. That means video data that can train machines. On September 17, Meta tried showing off these glasses by having a chef cook for a party with help from the AI in the device. The demo crashed, but the message was clear. This technology was designed to watch people, learn tasks, and later hand those lessons over to robots. Adam Jonas, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, told investors last week that Meta could have 20 million glasses in use within two years. That would be almost double the number of Tesla cars expected…
Why Aaron Judge Defines Valuable Through Years Of Elite Consistency

The post Why Aaron Judge Defines Valuable Through Years Of Elite Consistency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs after hitting a 2-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 27, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) Getty Images New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh have rewritten the history books of Major League Baseball throughout the 2025 regular season courtesy of their offensive exploits and statistical achievements. Raleigh has set home run records for the most in a single season by a catcher and switch hitter while being the seventh ball player to hit at least 60 home runs in a season. The magnificence of Judge is not only limited to the American League as he leads Major League Baseball in several offensive categories while pursuing his first batting title. Debates regarding who should win the American League Most Valuable Player Award are failing to produce a clear-cut decision in the eyes of fans and pundits given how both Judge and Raleigh equally deserve the award. Raleigh has been the headline story for most of the season, but it’s hard to ignore how Judge defines the concept of being valuable through years of elite consistency. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) have presented 30 members with the difficult task of choosing between two worthy candidates. A question of importance every year, there isn’t a singular definition of what it means to be a recipient of the Most Valuable Player Award in either league. The rules shared with the voters by the BBWAA are generic in nature regarding the criteria and have been in place since 1931: value of a ball player to his ball club in terms of offense…
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 200,000%, But Meme Traders Track A Token With 5% Auto Bonus Rewards

Shiba Inu’s Burn Rate Skyrockets The Shiba Inu community is celebrating a massive spike in burn activity. Reports show the SHIB burn rate surged over 200,000% in just 24 hours. Millions of tokens have been permanently removed from circulation, sparking optimism about long-term price appreciation. Burning reduces supply, and in theory, increases scarcity. For a [...] The post Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 200,000%, But Meme Traders Track A Token With 5% Auto Bonus Rewards appeared first on Blockonomi.
4 Best Crypto Coins to Buy Before Prices Explode: BlockDAG, Sui, XRP, and Hyperliquid!

Discover the best crypto coin to buy in 2025 based on real-world utility, not speculation. From payments to profits and smart contracts, see why BlockDAG leads the way.
