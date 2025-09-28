America’s Oil Patch Is Cooling As Costs Rise And Uncertainty Mounts
The post America’s Oil Patch Is Cooling As Costs Rise And Uncertainty Mounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MIDLAND, TEXAS – JULY 7: Pumpjacks operate as a flare burns a few hundred yards from apartments Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Midland. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Houston Chronicle via Getty Images The Dallas Federal Reserve’s latest Energy Survey, which tracks activity across Texas, northern Louisiana, and southern New Mexico, shows a clear cooling in the U.S. oil sector. After years of relentless growth driven by the shale boom, responses this quarter point to a sector that is slowing down and recalibrating in the face of new pressures. For the second consecutive quarter, drilling and completion activity declined. Operators are scaling back exploration budgets, and the aggressive growth that defined shale’s early years has given way to more measured operations. That shift comes despite oil prices that, while still historically high, are no longer delivering the outsized returns that emboldened companies a decade ago. Rising Costs and Price Uncertainty Three themes dominate the survey responses. The first is rising costs. Inflation has not spared the oilfield, and many firms noted that input prices for labor, steel casing, and other critical supplies remain elevated. One executive summed it up bluntly: “We can make money at today’s oil prices. But with costs climbing and politics in play, we’d rather pay dividends than take big risks.” Breakeven prices are higher, leaving fewer projects comfortably in the sweet spot of profitability. Second, there’s the issue of price uncertainty. Crude trading in the $70s and $80s is not low by historical standards, but producers are wary. Weak demand growth in China, paired with ongoing geopolitical instability, makes planning difficult. As one respondent put it: “Prices aren’t bad, but volatility is killing our ability to plan. We’d rather stay disciplined than chase barrels.” Capital Discipline and Labor Shortages The third—and perhaps most powerful—force is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 01:31