Ethereum Whales Reduce Exposure, But MAGAX Presale Expands With 200x Upside Forecasts

Why Ethereum Whales Are Playing Defensive Ethereum’s largest holders — the whales — are trimming positions, with on-chain data showing […] The post Ethereum Whales Reduce Exposure, But MAGAX Presale Expands With 200x Upside Forecasts appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 01:45
Top Presale Crypto Projects 2025 With Real DApp Support

The post Top Presale Crypto Projects 2025 With Real DApp Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Presale hype is cheap. Developer adoption is what builds networks. While hundreds of projects in 2025 are pushing tokens with marketing gloss, only a handful are building actual infrastructure where decentralized applications can launch and scale. Ethereum still dominates the dApp ecosystem, which means that real developer migration depends on one critical factor: EVM compatibility. BlockDAG leads the way here. With over $410 million raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, and a staggering 2900% ROI since batch 1, it’s proving itself not just as another presale story, but as a protocol play. Currently in Batch 30, BlockDAG’s price is locked at $0.0013 despite the batch price being $0.03, giving late-stage investors a rare opportunity for upside. But price isn’t the real hook.   BlockDAG: Plug-and-Play for Ethereum Developers BlockDAG integrates full Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility at the protocol level, making it one of the only new presales where developers don’t have to rewrite a single line of smart contract code to migrate. That’s not a future feature. It’s already operational in the Awakening Testnet, where Solidity contracts, MetaMask wallets, and Remix tools all work out of the box. BlockDAG doesn’t just support EVM. It’s built around it. Developers working in Solidity can port their dApps to BlockDAG without modifying architecture or changing core tooling. Everything from token contracts to front-end integrations remains intact. This seamless compatibility allows for immediate onboarding of existing Ethereum-based projects, speeding up migration timelines and lowering friction. That alone would be enough to attract attention but BlockDAG adds something deeper. Its base-layer architecture combines DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) with Proof-of-Work, allowing for high concurrency and validator accountability. Unlike purely DAG-based systems that struggle with finality, BlockDAG’s hybrid model ensures both speed and data integrity. It supports 2,000 to 15,000 transactions per second depending on network load, without pushing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 01:41
This New Altcoin Dubbed ‘PEPE 2.0’ Could Hit The Crypto Top 10 Before HBAR and Chainlink

The post This New Altcoin Dubbed ‘PEPE 2.0’ Could Hit The Crypto Top 10 Before HBAR and Chainlink appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years, the market has trusted titans of utility, like Hedera’s HBAR and the oracle king, Chainlink, to lead the charge. They are the established infrastructure plays. Yet, a new challenger is emerging from the meme coin trenches, dubbed by many as the true ‘PEPE 2.0.’ This project, Layer Brett, is fusing viral cultural relevance with next-generation blockchain utility, creating a serious comparison against the deep-rooted projects like HBAR and LINK. Hedera: The Enterprise-Grade HBAR Network Hedera and its HBAR token are celebrated for incredibly high transaction speed and minimal fees, attracting massive enterprise partners. HBAR price action is often seen as slow and steady compared to the chaotic meme markets. Despite the immense utility, the HBAR price movement remains constrained by the very formality that attracts its institutional backers. It has a clear path forward, but the HBAR price rally may not be enough to bring it into the top 10. Chainlink: The Oracle King LINK Chainlink is undeniably the industry leader in decentralized oracle services, serving as the critical middleware that connects real-world data to smart contracts. The LINK token is a utility powerhouse, essential for securing trillions in on-chain value across DeFi. Chainlink consistently secures key institutional partnerships that reinforce the LINK network’s dominance. Despite this immense utility, Chainlink has not been immune to market consolidation, and its LINK price still has significant ground to cover to reclaim all-time highs. The LINK token’s success is intrinsically tied to the overall growth of the smart contract economy, making it a strong long-term bet, but perhaps less prone to the explosive surges seen in other segments. A top 10 coin? Not so soon. The Meme King: PEPE Pepe remains the undisputed meme king in the market, having achieved a massive market capitalization purely on cultural momentum and community spirit.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 01:32
BlockDAG Redefines Network Growth With $410M+ Raised & 25% Referral Payouts While SOL & XRP Trail Behind

BlockDAG has passed another milestone with over $410 million raised in presale and more than 26.4 billion coins sold. The […] The post BlockDAG Redefines Network Growth With $410M+ Raised & 25% Referral Payouts While SOL & XRP Trail Behind appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 01:00
DOGE Drops, XLM Fights Resistance, BlockDAG Unlocks Gasless TXs on Live Testnet!

Most traders tracking the Dogecoin (DOGE) price update see the same issue repeat itself: short bursts of hype followed by pullbacks that keep long-term holders waiting. A similar story shows up in the Stellar (XLM) price analysis, where the token fights resistance zones but struggles to push decisively higher.  So the question is, why settle for assets that stall when the next growth cycle depends on perfect conditions? The Awakening has gone live, and account abstraction is fully active on BlockDAG, giving both developers and users instant access to gasless transactions, batching, and social recovery from day one.  That means smoother onboarding, fewer barriers for first-time users, and powerful tools for builders. With real features live already, BlockDAG positions itself as a leading-performing crypto, not just on hype but on actual delivery, making it the better pick over older networks. BlockDAG’s Awakening Makes Account Abstraction Real! The Awakening Testnet has gone live, and account abstraction is fully active on BlockDAG. This is a major shift because smart wallets can now handle gas sponsorship, batch multiple transactions, and offer social recovery features from the start. For new users, that means no confusing gas payments or getting locked out if they lose access.  For developers, it means they can design apps with simpler onboarding and smoother user flows. Few networks have these tools live today, giving BlockDAG a practical advantage that pushes it closer to being a leading-performing crypto with real utility. These upgrades are not just technical details; they change how people use blockchain daily. Gasless transactions reduce friction for first-time adopters, while batching lowers costs for power users. Social recovery helps protect wallets without depending on centralized services.  By rolling this out at the testnet stage, BlockDAG shows it isn’t waiting for adoption to prove the model; it’s already delivering. This level of execution is why many are beginning to view it as one of the big crypto performers heading into 2025. Alongside these upgrades, BlockDAG continues to drive momentum in its presale. The current entry price is about $0.0016 per BDAG coin, with more than $410 million raised so far. Around 26.4 billion coins have already been sold, and over 312,000 unique holders are on record. With referral rewards of 25% and miners already active across both mobile and hardware units, the project is scaling faster than most presales on record. The ROI potential being promoted is substantial. If BDAG lists at its projected $0.05 launch price, early buyers from this stage could see gains of up to 3,025%. That kind of upside, paired with live account abstraction features, makes BlockDAG a rare mix of near-term adoption and long-term earning potential. It’s not just promising the future, it is showing it live today. DOGE Still Stuck in a Sideways Range The latest Dogecoin (DOGE) price update shows the coin trading at around $0.226, down more than 4% in the past 24 hours. Intraday levels hit a high near $0.239 and a low of $0.221, reflecting pressure across broader crypto markets. Traders are watching the $0.20–$0.22 zone as a potential support, while resistance sits near $0.25 and $0.30.  This puts DOGE in a tight spot where momentum needs to shift quickly to avoid deeper pullbacks. For many holders, the Dogecoin price analysis points to a cycle of short rallies followed by corrections, keeping it stuck in a range instead of building sustained growth. Despite its huge community and recognition, Dogecoin struggles to keep pace with projects delivering new features or technical breakthroughs. That’s why investors often compare it against a leading-performing crypto like BlockDAG, which is actively rolling out account abstraction and live dApps.  DOGE still benefits from strong brand value and occasional market-wide rallies, but without fresh use cases, its upside can feel limited. In today’s market, being among the popular crypto performers requires more than hype; it takes consistent delivery, and that’s the main challenge DOGE faces right now. Stellar Analysis: Resistance Weighs Down Price Action The current Stellar (XLM) price analysis shows the token trading near $0.355, down over 3% on the day. Intraday action ranged from $0.347 to $0.370, with the coin struggling to hold above its 50-day EMA around $0.379.  Indicators like RSI and MACD highlight weakening momentum, while technical charts reveal a falling wedge pattern that could hint at a potential breakout if buying pressure builds. Market watchers note that a move above $0.37–$0.38 is needed to confirm strength, while failure to defend $0.34–$0.35 could open the door to further downside. Despite these challenges, analysts still see opportunity for a rebound toward the $0.50 mark if conditions improve. However, in a market where investors are looking at projects delivering immediate innovation, XLM faces competition from newer names. It is often contrasted with a leading-performing crypto like BlockDAG, which already has gasless transactions and account abstraction live.  While Stellar continues to benefit from institutional partnerships and its role in cross-border payments, its lack of fresh technical milestones leaves it trailing behind the leading crypto performers list, keeping traders cautious about its next big move. Final Thoughts The latest Dogecoin (DOGE) price update shows the coin slipping back into a tight range, with buyers struggling to build lasting momentum. Similarly, the Stellar (XLM) price analysis points to weakness around resistance zones, with short-term support keeping it afloat but no clear breakout in sight. Both tokens continue to attract attention, but the lack of fresh utility makes it harder to label them as a leading-performing crypto compared to newer projects driving real adoption. That’s where BlockDAG changes the outlook. The Awakening has happened, and account abstraction is fully active, bringing gasless transactions, batching, and social recovery live from the start. This gives developers new tools and removes barriers for everyday users. With over $410 million raised in presale and major ROI potential still on the table, BlockDAG is quickly climbing the list of big crypto performers worth watching. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu The post DOGE Drops, XLM Fights Resistance, BlockDAG Unlocks Gasless TXs on Live Testnet! appeared first on NFT Plazas.
Coinstats2025/09/29 00:59
President Trump Shares Image of Himself Firing Jerome Powell on Truth

TLDR President Trump posted a meme on Truth Social showing himself firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The image features Trump shouting “YOU’RE FIRED!” while Powell holds a box with his belongings. Trump has consistently criticized Powell for his cautious approach to cutting interest rates. The meme underscores Trump’s frustration with Powell’s economic policies, particularly [...] The post President Trump Shares Image of Himself Firing Jerome Powell on Truth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 00:51
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Dumped Two Altcoins Today

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin sold two of his altcoins, according to onchain data. Continue Reading: Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Dumped Two Altcoins Today
Coinstats2025/09/29 00:48
Verkoopdruk zakt: Bitcoin houders verplaatsen minder coins

De verkoopdruk van longterm holders lijkt eindelijk af te nemen als we de on chain data mogen geloven. Volgens analist Darkfost zijn er duidelijke signalen dat deze groep grote Bitcoin bezitters even pas op de plaats maakt. En dat is goed nieuws voor wie rekent op stabiliteit in de markt.... Het bericht Verkoopdruk zakt: Bitcoin houders verplaatsen minder coins verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/29 00:41
GIGGLE Token Rises, Faces CZ’s Endorsement Disclaimers

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/giggle-token-controversy-surge/
Coinstats2025/09/29 00:29
Charles Hoskinson Declares Cardano Sound Money Even as ADA Faces Selling Pressure

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has reignited the debate in the crypto community with bold claims on X, formerly Twitter, declaring Bitcoin and Cardano to be true examples of decentralized, sound money, embodying financial sovereignty and resistance to centralized control. His argument may be based on the fact that Bitcoin pioneered peer-to-peer money, and Cardano (ADA) […]
Coinstats2025/09/29 00:29
