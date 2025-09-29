MEXC හුවමාරුව
Hyperdrive Protocol Clarifies thBILL Security After Wallet Exploit
The post Hyperdrive Protocol Clarifies thBILL Security After Wallet Exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperdrive’s response, market impact, $773k loss in wallet exploit. thBILL security confirmed; only two wallets affected. Markets to resume after security review and audits. Hyperdrive reported a $773,000 exploit, affecting two wallet positions in its DeFi treasury market using thBILL from Theo Network, amidst ongoing investigations. The incident highlights security vulnerabilities in DeFi platforms, prompting market caution and increased scrutiny on protocol safeguards and audit practices. Exploit Targets Specific Wallets, Results in $773,000 Loss Hyperdrive stated that the thBILL asset itself remained secure during an isolated exploit of two wallet positions. The attack vector involved arbitrary call vulnerabilities in the router contract. Markets were paused as a precautionary measure. CertiK, a blockchain security auditor, confirmed these vulnerabilities led to a total loss of approximately $773,000. As a response, Hyperdrive announced plans to reactivate markets within 24 hours, ensuring all security protocols are robustly in place. As a direct consequence, the market saw a heightened sense of caution among investors. Withdrawals surged, and the overall impression prompted other protocols within the Hyperliquid ecosystem to increase their audit frequency. Community discussions emphasized the need for reinforced operator permission security. Statements released by Hyperdrive via official channels on X (formerly Twitter) reassured stakeholders about the limited scope of the attack. “There is no vulnerability in thBILL itself; the incident is isolated to two positions using thBILL as collateral in Hyperdrive Treasury Market.” – Hyperdrive Team, Official Statement, Hyperdrive Protocol Market Reactions and Future Steps for Hyperdrive Did you know? A previous incident within the Hyperliquid ecosystem involved a $3.6 million rug pull by HyperVault just a day before this attack, underscoring systemic vulnerabilities affecting fixed-income digital assets. As of the last update, BNB is trading at $978.52, boasting a market cap of $136.20 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The trading volume over…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 02:30
2 Cryptos to Watch Closely as Investors Prepare for Upcoming Inflation Data
As investors hold out for coming inflation reports, two cryptos are drawing more attention: Bitcoin (BTC) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM). While pack leader BTC is, its volatility and reactions to macroeconomic news prompt other investors to look elsewhere. Mutuum Finance is at just $0.035 stage 6 of its presale. Mutuum Finance has also raised more […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 01:30
Ethereum Experiences $8.67 Billion Unstaking Queue As Investors Book Profit-Taking: A Risk Or Opportunity?
Ethereum experiences market pressure as unstaking withdrawal requests in the queue reach 2,168,091 ETH, indicating a possible shift in investor sentiment.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/29 01:15
Arizona Enforces New Regulations to Combat Crypto ATM Scams
TLDR Arizona introduces new regulations to curb crypto ATM scams and protect residents. The new law limits new users’ daily crypto ATM transactions to $2,000 and existing users to $10,500. Operators must issue transaction receipts and provide refunds to fraud victims within 30 days. The state has witnessed a significant increase in crypto ATM-related scams [...] The post Arizona Enforces New Regulations to Combat Crypto ATM Scams appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/29 01:11
Which Crypto to Buy Now for Network Gains
The post Which Crypto to Buy Now for Network Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 20:00 See how BlockDAG’s 25% referral model outpaces Solana and XRP. Learn why BDAG’s design offers real growth, showing which crypto to buy now. BlockDAG has passed another milestone with over $410 million raised in presale and more than 26.4 billion coins sold. The price is locked at $0.0013, while Batch 30 trades at $0.03, marking a 2,900% ROI since Batch 1. But beyond presale figures, attention is on its referral program. BlockDAG’s 25% referral model sets it apart from Solana and XRP. The setup is simple and instant. If a referral buys $1,000 worth of BlockDAG (BDAG), the sender gets $250 in BDAG right away. No caps, no waiting, no tricks. With rewards built directly into the system, BlockDAG is being called the clear answer for which crypto to buy now. BlockDAG: Crypto to Buy Now With Built-In Network Growth BlockDAG’s referral feature is not just a limited-time promotion; it is built into the core of the presale system. Every participant becomes an active promoter with direct financial rewards. The model is simple yet powerful: 25% goes to the referrer, while the buyer receives a 5% bonus, creating a repeating cycle of growth and engagement. This approach removes the need for expensive advertising campaigns or reliance on speculation. Instead, it transforms the community itself into a self-sustaining engine of expansion. For many, this model makes BDAG a leading choice when deciding which crypto to buy now. The numbers highlight how well the system is working. BlockDAG already has more than 312,000 holders, with over 3 million people actively mining on the X1 mobile app. Miner sales are also gaining traction, with 20,000 X-series units shipped worldwide. These statistics show that referrals are not just an extra benefit but the main driver of adoption.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 01:04
Meta and Tesla are competing to lead the humanoid robot market using AI-powered devices
Mark Zuckerberg stepped on stage with AI glasses, but what looked like a gadget reveal is now tied to a much bigger story. This is about Meta and Tesla heading into a direct fight over humanoid robots, according to the Wall Street Journal. For years, Zuck and Elon Musk circled each other with social media […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 01:00
4 Top Cryptos for 2025: XRP Targets $10, SHIB Burns Trillions, PEPE Trading Volume Rises, But BlockDAG Unlocks the Biggest ROI!
Discover the top cryptos for 2025 and beyond. Track XRP’s $10 target, SHIB burning trillions, PEPE speculation surging, and join BlockDAG’s $410M+ presale before it closes.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/29 01:00
Aster, Hyperliquid, and More: Nearly $1 Trillion in Perp DEX Trades Recorded in Just 30 Days
With the perpetual decentralized exchange (DEX) wars blazing hotter than a meme coin rally, defillama.com shows the battlefield tally: nearly a trillion dollars in trades over the last week, with a cool $869.189 billion stamped on the books. Aster and Hyperliquid Command 52.80% of $869B Perp DEX Market Perp DEXs are the current obsession, and […]
Coinstats
2025/09/29 00:25
Cathie Wood vergelijkt Hyperliquid met vroege dagen van Solana
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Solana (SOL) behoort inmiddels tot de grootste altcoins op de cryptomarkt, dankzij zijn razendsnelle en goedkope transacties. De munt kende een indrukwekkende opmars en wist in korte tijd institutionele erkenning te veroveren. Nu ziet Cathie Wood, CEO van Ark Invest, vergelijkbare potentie bij Hyperliquid (HYPE): een nieuwkomer die volgens haar dezelfde groeicurve kan doorlopen als Solana in zijn beginjaren. Cathie Wood: “Hyperliquid doet me denken aan Solana” Wood, en een van de bekendste namen in de wereld van beleggen, sprak in de Master Investor Podcast vol enthousiasme over Hyperliquid. Volgens haar herinnert het platform sterk aan de vroege dagen van Solana: “Het is spannend. Het doet me denken aan Solana in de beginperiode, en Solana heeft inmiddels bewezen dat het bij de grote spelers hoort” Hoewel ARK Invest nog geen positie in Hyperliquid heeft bevestigd, noemt Wood het een protocol om goed in de gaten te houden. Ze benadrukte daarbij dat Bitcoin (BTC) nog altijd de kern vormt van haar langetermijnvisie, maar dat nieuwe projecten zoals HYPE de potentie hebben om de markt flink op te schudden. Binnen de crypto-community wekt die uitspraak de hoop dat Wood in de toekomst toch een positie opent, wat een belangrijke stap zou zijn richting institutionele adoptie van de altcoin. Ondertussen groeit Hyperliquid zelf gestaag door. De munt HYPE heeft inmiddels een marktkapitalisatie van bijna $11,7 miljard en staat daarmee op plek 19 van de grootste cryptocurrencies, daarmee is het zeker geen kleine speler meer. Ter vergelijking: Solana is met een marktwaarde van $107 miljard bijna negen keer groter. Wat is Hyperliquid? Hyperliquid is in korte tijd uitgegroeid tot een van de populairste gedecentraliseerde beurzen (DEX). Het platform richt zich op perpetual futures , handelscontracten zonder einddatum die zowel particuliere beleggers als professionele traders aanspreken. Wat Hyperliquid onderscheidt, is de snelheid en liquiditeit die het biedt, niveaus die tot voor kort vooral te vinden waren op grote, gecentraliseerde beurzen. Dankzij de lage transactiekosten en aantrekkelijke airdrops wist het platform in rap tempo een brede gebruikersbasis op te bouwen. Exploit legt Hyperliquid kwetsbaarheid bloot Toch kwam het platform deze week negatief in het nieuws. HyperDrive, een Decentralized Finance protocol op Hyperliquid, werd getroffen door een hack waarbij ruim $770.000 werd buitgemaakt. De aanval richtte zich op de Treasury Bill markt, waarbij de hacker gebruikmaakte van een kwetsbaarheid in een van de contracten. De gestolen fondsen werden vervolgens via het een zogeheten bridge verplaatst naar zowel Ethereum (ETH) als BNB Chain (BNB) Het incident was al de tweede grote aanval in 72 uur binnen het Hyperliquid ecosysteem. Analisten waarschuwen dat dit het vertrouwen in het jonge platform kan ondermijnen, zeker nu concurrenten als Aster (ASTER) juist marktaandeel winnen. Niet heel gek dus dat de HYPE koers vandaag in het rood staat. De altcoin zakte in 24 uur met 1,8% in waarde tot een huidige prijs van ongeveer $43. Sowieso zit de munt al de afgelopen weken in een neerwaartse trend. Sinds vorige week is de HYPE prijs al met bijna 18% gezakt, wat samenvalt met een algehele correctie in de crypto markt. Zo zakten grote crypto’s zoals ETH en SOL in dezelfde periode met bijna 11% en 17%. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cathie Wood vergelijkt Hyperliquid met vroege dagen van Solana is geschreven door Thomas van Welsenes en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 00:16
Why Elon Musk, Sam Altman and Other Billionaires Are Betting On Brain-Computer Interfaces
Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and other tech titans are pouring money into brain-computer interfaces, betting the next platform will be neural.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 00:01
