The post 'One Battle After Another' Grosses $22.4 Million In Opening Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:37
PEPE Daily Trading Volume Falls Under $270M, Compared To A Presale Raising $108K Fast

PEPE’s trading volume has fallen below $270M, signaling fading hype. Discover why investors are turning to MAGAX Stage 2 presale, already raising $108K faster.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/29 02:30
ChinaAMC Debuts $500 Million Blockchain Money Fund

The post ChinaAMC Debuts $500 Million Blockchain Money Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Asset Management Company (ChinaAMC), one of China’s largest fund managers with more than $400 billion in assets under management, has launched a tokenized money market fund on Ethereum. According to data provider RWA.xyz, the new product, ChinaAMC USD Digital Money Market Fund Class I USD (CUMIU), invests in short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments. Its objective is to deliver stable returns denominated in Hong Kong dollars. ChinaAMC’s Fund Signals Cautious Embrace of Tokenization in China ChinaAMC developed CUMIU through the Libeara tokenization platform. Each token has a net asset value of $100 and a management fee of just 0.05%, positioning it as a low-cost option for institutions seeking blockchain-based fixed-income exposure. Sponsored Sponsored Notably, the fund has already deployed approximately $502 million, making it the 11th-largest tokenized product by total value. ChinaAMC Tokenized Fund. Source: RWA.xyz However, it still trails industry leaders such as BlackRock’s BUIDL, Ondo’s OUSG, and Franklin Templeton’s BENJI. Despite its scale, distribution remains narrow. Only two entities currently hold CUMIU tokens, reflecting a limited rollout strategy. Meanwhile, the selective distribution strategy appears intentional. ChinaAMC can test blockchain functionality and compliance by limiting early participation before broadening access and addressing regulatory caution. The launch comes as Chinese regulators tread carefully on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the country’s securities regulator recently instructed local brokerages to halt RWA initiatives in Hong Kong. That guidance reflects concerns about the speed of digital asset adoption and an emphasis on tightening risk controls. Tokenization allows financial instruments such as bonds, equities, and funds to be issued as blockchain-based tokens. In recent months, Chinese institutions have used Hong Kong as a testing ground for these products. Yet regulators now want stricter verification of asset backing claims before they permit tokenized funds to scale further. Even…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:18
Novogratz: ‘I Didn’t Think XRP Would Last’

The post Novogratz: ‘I Didn’t Think XRP Would Last’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cult-like crypto communities  “Who am I to judge”?  During a recent conversation with podcaster Kyle Chasse, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz admitted that he did not think that XRP would survive the SEC lawsuit.  “XRP has one of the strongest communities there is,” Novogratz said.  The Galaxy CEO has praised Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse for successfully navigating lawsuits and keeping the community intact.   Cult-like crypto communities  Novogratz has recalled that he used to dismiss XRP due to its cultish following. However, he then came to realize that this is half of what crypto essentially is.  “After 2008, people did not trust governments…We have so little trust that we are finding trust in these online crypto communities,” Novogratz noted.  He has added that all cryptocurrencies that have become successful are supported by cult-like communities.  This sets crypto apart from the equities market, given that individual stocks rarely have such passionate followers behind them (except for rather rare examples like Tesla). You Might Also Like Novogratz recalls that he has one employee who essentially sees Bitcoin as his entire life purpose.  “Who am I to judge”?  In fact, Novogratz thinks that XRP is the best token one could have bought after November 2024 based on its impressive performance. “Who would have ever guessed that?” Novogratz added.  He has also observed that the token is never too expensive for the XRP community, which is rather unusual for the stock market.  Even though Novogratz used to be skeptical about XRP due to its perceived lack of decentralization, he has since adopted a different view. “Who am I to judge where people want to store their money?” Novogratz commented.  Source: https://u.today/novogratz-i-didnt-think-xrp-would-last
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:05
Is the AI boom a house of cards? Deutsche Bank warns of unsustainable spending

The post Is the AI boom a house of cards? Deutsche Bank warns of unsustainable spending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The AI gold rush may be keeping the U.S. economy afloat, but according to Deutsche Bank, its current trajectory looks anything but sustainable. A new research note from the German lender warns that AI capital expenditures have reached such extraordinary heights that they are single-handedly preventing the U.S. from tipping into recession. Deutsche Bank isn’t the only one that’s noticed the outsized impact AI is having on the economy. The Kobeissi Letter posted a chart by Arch Global Economies showing that software and technology investment’s contribution to U.S. real GDP growth surpassed 1 percentage point for the first time in history. It has also exceeded the previous peak reached during the dot-com bubble in 1998. AI is keeping the U.S. out of recession (Source: BEA, Arch Global Economics) “This is unprecedented… The AI boom is driving economic growth.” But with spending racing ahead of actual productivity gains, Deutsche Bank see storm clouds on the horizon. Deutsche Bank cites capex-fueled growth, not software output The scale is mind-boggling. Goldman Sachs estimates that global AI-related capex hit $368 billion between early 2023 and August 2025. Most of this money has gone into physical infrastructure, like building data centers, upgrading power supply, and installing high-grade equipment. Yet, the actual output from AI software, its promised leap in productivity and efficiency, remains limited. In fact, Deutsche Bank notes that if you strip out tech-driven spending, real GDP growth in the U.S. is hovering around 0% in 2024 and 2025. Translation? Without data centers, the economy would already be in recession. And here’s the catch: to keep contributing fresh points to GDP, the tech cycle would need to accelerate “parabolically” quarter after quarter, according to Deutsche Bank. That kind of endless upward slope is mathematically improbable, if not impossible. Instead, the current AI boom looks…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:03
XRP, Shiba Inu, PEPE, & BlockDAG

The post XRP, Shiba Inu, PEPE, & BlockDAG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market in 2025 is packed with opportunities, but only a few tokens really stand out. Investors are hunting for coins that combine strong fundamentals, high adoption, and serious potential for returns. This year, certain projects are gaining attention not just for hype but for what they’ve built and the numbers backing them. That’s where names like BlockDAG, XRP, Shiba Inu, and Pepe come into play. BlockDAG is leading the conversation thanks to its record-breaking presale and advanced testnet launch, while XRP has grabbed headlines with ETF approvals and strong technical upgrades. Shiba Inu continues to hold its own as one of the most popular meme tokens with growing ecosystem strength, and Pepe is riding speculative energy with impressive volumes.  1. BlockDAG: The Presale Giant Ready for Lift-Off BlockDAG is currently stealing attention with its presale that has already raised more than $410 million and sold over 26.4 billion coins. The presale price sits at just $0.0013 for a limited time, making it one of the last affordable entry points before a possible run-up.  With over 312,000 holders and 3 million people mining BDAG through its X1 mobile app, demand is pouring in from every corner. More than 20,000 X-Series mining rigs have also been shipped worldwide, showing BlockDAG isn’t just hype; it’s delivering products and building adoption fast. The launch of the Awakening Testnet doubled throughput to 1,400 TPS, shifted the network to an account-based model, and added account abstraction (EIP-4337) for smart wallets, gas sponsorship, and social recovery.  What makes BlockDAG a serious contender for top crypto for 2025 is the ROI target of up to 3,000% once BDAG lists at $0.05. With batches selling out quickly, waiting too long could mean missing one of the biggest launches of the year. 2. XRP: ETF Fuel and Ledger…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:02
Bitcoin Treasury Firms Urged to Drop ‘Misleading’ mNAV Metric by NYDIG

TLDR NYDIG criticizes the mNAV metric used by Bitcoin treasury firms, calling it misleading. The mNAV metric fails to account for operating businesses and other assets of Bitcoin treasury firms. NYDIG points out that mNAV includes unconverted convertible debt, which can create a significant liability. BTC treasury firms are currently trading below their mNAV, indicating [...] The post Bitcoin Treasury Firms Urged to Drop ‘Misleading’ mNAV Metric by NYDIG appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 02:00
Crypto ATM Scams In Arizona Face Incoming Crackdown – Details

Arizona is rolling out a new law aimed at cutting down scams that use crypto kiosks. According to reports, state officials say residents lost about $177 million to schemes tied to crypto ATMs. Related Reading: Crypto Gamble Wipes Out 87% Of Smart Digital Group’s Market Value There are roughly 600 of those machines across the […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/29 02:00
Eric Adams Drops Out of NYC Mayor Race

The post Eric Adams Drops Out of NYC Mayor Race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline New York City Mayor Eric Adams has suspended his independent reelection campaign, months after federal prosecutors dropped corruption charges against him—positioning former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the biggest challenger to Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani. Adams ended his reelection campaign on Sunday. TNS Key Facts This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/28/eric-adams-drops-out-of-new-york-city-mayoral-race/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 01:58
Solana Price Eyes $215 Volatility Stop Target amid $1B Wrapped Bitcoin Inflows and Cyber Hornet ETF Filing

The post Solana Price Eyes $215 Volatility Stop Target amid $1B Wrapped Bitcoin Inflows and Cyber Hornet ETF Filing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Solana price holds above $200 despite weakened volume, supported by Wrapped Bitcoin inflows and ETF speculation. WBTC supply on Solana surpasses $1 billion, marking five straight months of growth. Cyber Hornet files an ETF that blends Solana futures with S&P 500 stocks, signaling Wall Street’s gradual integration of crypto. Solana (SOL) price managed to avoid a close below the $200 despite a significant decline in trading volume. A $1 billion inflow of Wrapped Bitcoin minted on Solana and another vital ETF filing from US firm Cyber Hornet, were among key events that boosted Solana’s resilient showing over the weekend. On Friday, Solana news aggregator SolanaFloor alerted the community to wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) supply on Solana crossing the $1 billion milestone. According to the Dune chart shared in the post, Solana’s WBTC supply has recorded five consecutive month-on-month growth spurts since May 2025. 🚨NEW: Wrapped Bitcoin supply on @Solana has hit an all-time high of 9,270 $BTC, surpassing $1.03B market cap onchain for the first time. pic.twitter.com/nkjxEHTt7D — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 26, 2025 This signals that recent innovative network upgrades have seen Solana emerge as a top destination for investors seeking passive income on their BTC holdings as the market consolidates. If this positive impact from the active inflows from BTC holders trend has been pivotal to the Solana price, it has avoided major downswings below $200. Cyber Hornet ETF Filling Could Trigger Delayed SOL Price Reaction Solana’s inclusion in Cyber Hornet ETF Filing is another key event that may not have been fully priced in before the market closed official markets on Friday.  Cyber Hornet Trust disclosed plans to launch three ETFs that integrate S&P 500 equities with crypto futures exposure. Cyber Hornet files FORM N-1A launch three ETFs combining S&P 500 stocks with Ether, Solana, and XRP…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 01:54
