2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
OpenAI takes on TikTok and YouTube with new AI video app

OpenAI takes on TikTok and YouTube with new AI video app

The post OpenAI takes on TikTok and YouTube with new AI video app appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI has officially entered the short-form video war. On Tuesday, the company launched Sora, a new invite-only iOS app that lets users generate AI-powered videos using text or images. This app, built on the new Sora 2.0 model, is being pitched as OpenAI’s most advanced video tool yet, and it’s coming straight for platforms like YouTube and TikTok, but with no cameras or editing timelines involved. Sora 2.0 expands on the earlier version OpenAI dropped this year as a research preview. The upgrade now supports multi-shot sequences, hyper-real visuals, and synchronized audio, all from a single prompt. We are launching a new app called Sora. This is a combination of a new model called Sora 2, and a new product that makes it easy to create, share, and view videos. This feels to many of us like the “ChatGPT for creativity” moment, and it feels fun and new. There is something… — Sam Altman (@sama) September 30, 2025 The app lets users write a scene, drop in images, and cameo in videos, with OpenAI promising it’s adding strict controls for likeness, safety, and provenance. Users get tools to remix scenes or insert themselves, but only if they’ve verified their identity. If you didn’t sign up for a cameo, OpenAI says you won’t appear. Studios warned as copyright concerns rise The content moderation policy around Sora is already creating noise. According to CEO Sam Altman, OpenAI has started sending notices to studios and talent agencies, warning them that unless they explicitly opt out, their copyrighted material could show up in content generated through Sora. OpenAI claims this is no different from how it handled things with its image tools. The company says it sees this as “fan expression”, where users simply remix or reference the fictional worlds they already love. Executives…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1168-1.68%
RWAX
APP$0.001898+1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.82%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 06:42
බෙදාගන්න
Goolsbee Cites Inflation in Case Against Fed Rate Cut

Goolsbee Cites Inflation in Case Against Fed Rate Cut

The post Goolsbee Cites Inflation in Case Against Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee has warned that inflation risks could outweigh the case for more interest rate cuts. He stressed that lowering rates too aggressively could undermine the central bank’s progress in containing price pressures. Shutdown Uncertainty Clouds Fed’s Inflation Focus and Rate Cut Decisions His comments came during the 2025 Midwest Agriculture Conference, where he discussed the economic outlook amid the possibility of a government shutdown. Goolsbee said the Fed is closely monitoring inflation trends. His view echoed that of Fed Governor Christopher Hammack, who recently backed keeping policy restrictive over pursuing fresh rate cuts. Goolsbee explained that the duration and scope of a government shutdown would play a role in shaping the Fed’s policy outlook. His warning came at a time when markets were hoping for further rate cuts to ease borrowing conditions. “Not every shutdown leaves a lasting economic mark,” he noted, pointing out that short and limited shutdowns rarely dent overall growth. Still, he underlined that prolonged disruption could complicate decision-making, particularly if it delays key government data releases that the Fed relies on to evaluate inflation and to decide on rate cuts. Data Blackout Poses Key Risk to Markets and Fed Policy Financial experts have echoed Goolsbee’s caution. Economists at Goldman Sachs noted that each week of a shutdown could temporarily trim growth. However, it would likely rebound once funding resumes. However, the suspension of federal data reporting during a shutdown may leave policymakers with incomplete information. This complicates the decision of the Fed in finding a balance between growth and inflation as it considers reducing interest rates in the future. Former Fed official Stephen Miran has called for successive rate cuts, suggesting a more aggressive path. Stocks, bonds, and the dollar were variously hit in previous shutdowns. But the present…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.82%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06963-1.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.074-4.89%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 06:40
බෙදාගන්න
Napheesa Collier Blasts WNBA Commissioner Amid Lockout Threat

Napheesa Collier Blasts WNBA Commissioner Amid Lockout Threat

The post Napheesa Collier Blasts WNBA Commissioner Amid Lockout Threat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 20: WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media before the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Getty Images Napheesa Collier unleashed a blistering public critique of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, accusing her of negligence, dismissiveness and a lack of accountability that she says threatens the future of women’s basketball. “I want to be clear, this is not about when you’re losing. It’s about something much bigger,” Collier said after the Lynx season ended with a 1-3 semifinal series loss to the Phoenix Mercury. “The real threat to our league isn’t money. It isn’t ratings or even missed calls or even physical play. It’s the lack of accountability from the league office.” According to Collier, Engelbert has routinely ignored concerns about officiating, player health and fair compensation. She said the league’s inconsistency and unwillingness to act “plague our sport and undermine the integrity in which it operates.” “Year after year, the only thing that remains consistent is a lack of accountability from our leaders,” Collier said in a statement. How Has The WNBA Handled Officiating Issues? The most pointed criticism targeted Engelbert’s handling of officiating complaints. “Fans see it every night. Coaches, both winning and losing, point it out every night in preview and postgame media, yet leadership just issues fines and looks the other way. They ignore the issues that everyone inside the game is begging to be fixed. That is negligence.” According to Collier, Engelbert dismissed complaints directly when approached about officiating. “At Unrivaled this past February, I sat across from Cathy and asked how she planned to address the officiating issues in our league. Her response was, ‘Well, only the losers complain about the refs.’” WNBA Commissioner Says Caitlin…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.82%
Starpower
STAR$0.12322-6.48%
SQUID MEME
GAME$33.066-8.38%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 06:33
බෙදාගන්න
Two Paris Olympic Swimmers From U.S. Begin NCAA Careers This Year

Two Paris Olympic Swimmers From U.S. Begin NCAA Careers This Year

The post Two Paris Olympic Swimmers From U.S. Begin NCAA Careers This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FEDERAL WAY, WASHINGTON – MARCH 26: NCAA flags during the Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center on March 26, 2025 in Federal Way, Washington. (Photo by Mollie Handkins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) NCAA Photos via Getty Images As the NCAA swimming season kicks off, two American swimmers from the Paris Olympics are starting their college careers this fall: Thomas Heilman and Claire Weinstein. Both were still in high school when they made the Olympic team in 2024. Let’s take a look at where they’re headed, how they stack up against last year’s NCAA field and what they bring to their new teams. Thomas Heilman NANTERRE, FRANCE – JULY 30: Thomas Heilman of Team United States competes in the Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 30, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images From Crozet, Virginia, Heilman was just 17 years old during the Paris Olympics, making him the youngest male swimmer to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team since Michael Phelps did so at age 15 in 2000. Heilman attended Western Albemarle High School and trained with Cavalier Aquatics. He has committed to swim for the University of Virginia under head coach Todd DeSorbo, who was recently named Coach of the Year for the second year in a row at the USA Swimming Golden Goggles Awards. DeSorbo also served as the head coach of the U.S. women’s team at the Paris Games. Heilman earned a silver medal at the Paris Olympics as part of the 4×100 medley relay, swimming the butterfly leg in the prelims. Individually, he finished 10th in the 200 butterfly and 18th in the 100 butterfly. He is a two-time…
Union
U$0.009946-6.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.82%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5428-23.06%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 06:27
බෙදාගන්න
Arc Miner Introduces Cloud Mining Platform for Global Users

Arc Miner Introduces Cloud Mining Platform for Global Users

The post Arc Miner Introduces Cloud Mining Platform for Global Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the world of cryptocurrency markets, price fluctuations often make investors both excited and anxious. Bitcoin (BTC) often experiences sharp pullbacks after reaching all-time highs; the same applies to major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL). Some people make a fortune in the market fluctuations, while others suffer heavy losses in the next second. Consequently, many investors are beginning to wonder: Is there a way to participate in the development of crypto finance while avoiding the risks of relying solely on market price fluctuations? The answer is – Arc cloud mining platform. Why choose Arc Miner? Unlike traditional cryptocurrency investments, Arc Miner doesn’t require you to purchase expensive mining machines, nor do you need to worry about electricity costs and operational challenges. Through the computing power contract, the platform will allocate real computing power resources to you, offering daily settlement of contracts. In other words, regardless of whether the market price of BTC, ETH, or XRP rises or falls, your earnings will remain unchanged; settlements are processed daily regardless of price fluctuations. Platform advantages include: Daily Settlement:Settlements are processed daily, with fast and transparent withdrawals. Multi-Currency Support: Covers mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, BNB, SOL, USDC, and USDT. Green Energy Mining: The mining farm is powered by wind, hydro, and solar power, achieving carbon neutrality. Global Trust: Over 7 million users in over 100 countries. Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage ensure bank-level protection for your accounts and assets. How to Earn $10,000 a Day? On Arc Miner, by properly configuring contracts, users can fully achieve a daily profit target of $10,000. The following are examples: [Trial Contract] Invest $100, Term 2 Days, Principal + Profit = $107.4 [AnexMiner ET4] Invest $500, Term 6 Days, Principal + Profit =…
ARC
ARC$0.002981+2.72%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.11486+2.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.82%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 06:26
බෙදාගන්න
Circle Partners with Deutsche Börse to Bring USDC to European Markets

Circle Partners with Deutsche Börse to Bring USDC to European Markets

The partnership, announced on September 30, 2025, marks the first time a major European exchange operator has formally collaborated with a global stablecoin issuer.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.11901+0.50%
බෙදාගන්න
Brave Newcoin2025/10/01 06:20
බෙදාගන්න
When Is ‘Dancing With The Stars’ On? Season 34 Full Release Schedule

When Is ‘Dancing With The Stars’ On? Season 34 Full Release Schedule

The post When Is ‘Dancing With The Stars’ On? Season 34 Full Release Schedule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DANCING WITH THE STARS – “One-Hit Wonders Night” – “Dancing with the Stars” brings some of music’s most iconic singles to the ballroom floor, when all 14 couples perform to songs from artists known for one unforgettable hit. TUESDAY, SEPT. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) ALFONSO RIBEIRO, ROBERT IRWIN, WITNEY CARSON (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Dancing With the Stars is entering its third week of competition, and the dance floor is quickly heating up. With so much celebrity talent this season, any of the remaining contestants could take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The theme for Week 3 is TikTok Night, with the 12 remaining celebrities and their pro partners performing a range of viral hits made famous on the social media app. Partner dances include the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jazz, Salsa, Samba, Tango, and Quickstep to songs like “Pop Muzik” by M/Robin Scott and “Gnarly” by KATSEYE. Season 31 winner Charli D’Amelio joins the judging panel as the first guest judge of the season. The 21-year-old TikTok star won the Mirrorball in 2022 with Mark Ballas, who has come out of retirement to partner with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt this season. In addition to her judging duties, D’Amelio will perform three dances throughout the night, including one with Ballas. ForbesSee The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ TikTok Night Songs And DancesBy Monica Mercuri Unfortunately, another couple is slated to get eliminated tonight, so make sure you know exactly how to vote for your favorites. Viewers can vote online on ABC.com or via SMS by texting the contestant’s number to 21523. Fans receive 10 votes per voting method, totaling 20 votes per week for each couple. Keep reading for the full DWTS Season 34 release schedule,…
StarsMint Stars
STARS$0.000777+26.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.82%
MemeCore
M$2.4155-0.34%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 05:54
බෙදාගන්න
Hollywood Actors Union Slams 'AI Actress' Tilly Norwood as Backlash Builds

Hollywood Actors Union Slams 'AI Actress' Tilly Norwood as Backlash Builds

Hollywood’s largest actors’ union denounces AI “actress” Tilly Norwood, warning the digital creation threatens jobs and erodes human artistry.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1168-1.68%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/10/01 05:46
බෙදාගන්න
Biggest Whale Buys This Week: Ethereum, XRP, Aster and Bitcoin Hyper

Biggest Whale Buys This Week: Ethereum, XRP, Aster and Bitcoin Hyper

Experts believe that the crypto market is on the verge of this year’s most explosive bull run as Rektmber gives way to Pumptober.  Unsurprisingly, whales are quickly positioning themselves for massive gains over the next 3 months.  Besides sizable allocations in large-caps like Ethereum and XRP, smart money investors are buying low-cap gems like Bitcoin […]
XRP
XRP$2.8448-1.57%
Aster
ASTER$1.5628-16.52%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.25207+5.58%
බෙදාගන්න
The Cryptonomist2025/10/01 04:26
බෙදාගන්න
Methodology for Adversarial Attack Generation: Using Directives to Mislead Vision-LLMs

Methodology for Adversarial Attack Generation: Using Directives to Mislead Vision-LLMs

This article details the multi-step typographic attack pipeline, including Attack Auto-Generation and Attack Augmentation.
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817--%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03813+1.43%
බෙදාගන්න
Hackernoon2025/10/01 03:00
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense