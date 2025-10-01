Napheesa Collier Blasts WNBA Commissioner Amid Lockout Threat

The post Napheesa Collier Blasts WNBA Commissioner Amid Lockout Threat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 20: WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media before the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Getty Images Napheesa Collier unleashed a blistering public critique of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, accusing her of negligence, dismissiveness and a lack of accountability that she says threatens the future of women’s basketball. “I want to be clear, this is not about when you’re losing. It’s about something much bigger,” Collier said after the Lynx season ended with a 1-3 semifinal series loss to the Phoenix Mercury. “The real threat to our league isn’t money. It isn’t ratings or even missed calls or even physical play. It’s the lack of accountability from the league office.” According to Collier, Engelbert has routinely ignored concerns about officiating, player health and fair compensation. She said the league’s inconsistency and unwillingness to act “plague our sport and undermine the integrity in which it operates.” “Year after year, the only thing that remains consistent is a lack of accountability from our leaders,” Collier said in a statement. How Has The WNBA Handled Officiating Issues? The most pointed criticism targeted Engelbert’s handling of officiating complaints. “Fans see it every night. Coaches, both winning and losing, point it out every night in preview and postgame media, yet leadership just issues fines and looks the other way. They ignore the issues that everyone inside the game is begging to be fixed. That is negligence.” According to Collier, Engelbert dismissed complaints directly when approached about officiating. “At Unrivaled this past February, I sat across from Cathy and asked how she planned to address the officiating issues in our league. Her response was, ‘Well, only the losers complain about the refs.’” WNBA Commissioner Says Caitlin…