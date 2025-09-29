2025-10-01 Wednesday

Crypto ATM Scams in Arizona Face Incoming Crackdown

Crypto ATM Scams in Arizona Face Incoming Crackdown

Crypto ATM Scams in Arizona Face Incoming Crackdown
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:38
Unveiling The Trillion-Dollar Deals Powering The Future

Unveiling The Trillion-Dollar Deals Powering The Future

Unveiling The Trillion-Dollar Deals Powering The Future
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:33
Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin May Join Gold as Reserve Asset by 2030

Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin May Join Gold as Reserve Asset by 2030

TLDR Deutsche Bank analysts predict that Bitcoin could become a reserve asset alongside gold by 2030. The Trump administration's creation of a U.S. Bitcoin reserve has sparked discussions about Bitcoin's role in central bank holdings. Bitcoin is gaining recognition for its potential as a store of value, similar to gold. The U.S. government has already [...] The post Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin May Join Gold as Reserve Asset by 2030 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 02:25
Hypurr NFTs Arrive as Hyperliquid Faces a Fragile Future

Hypurr NFTs Arrive as Hyperliquid Faces a Fragile Future

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rolled out a new community-focused initiative on Sunday, a venture that could salvage sentiment as the network grapples with volatility across its ecosystem. The decentralized exchange (DEX) confirmed the distribution of 4,600 Hypurr NFTs on the HyperEVM, even as its staked governance token, kHYPE, briefly lost its peg before recovering. Hyperliquid Deploys Hypurr NFTs on HyperEVM: What Users Need to Know The Hypurr NFT collection is a gesture of recognition for early adopters who supported Hyperliquid's growth. According to the Hyper Foundation, the NFTs (non-fungible tokens) were automatically distributed and require no user action. "Hypurr NFTs have been deployed on the HyperEVM…There are a total of 4,600 NFTs in the collection…To be clear: No action is required. You do not need to mint. The NFT collection has already been distributed," read an excerpt in the announcement. Of the total supply, 4,313 NFTs went to Genesis Event participants, 144 to the Foundation, and 143 to contributors, including Hyperliquid Labs and NFT artists. Each NFT reflects different aspects of community culture. The Foundation described them as capturing "moods, hobbies, tastes, and quirks" of the ecosystem. Reportedly, Jeff Yan, the CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, made 16 NFTs in the collection that were randomly distributed. The collection was minted directly on the HyperEVM, a programmability layer launched in February 2025. It bridges smart contracts with Hyperliquid's Layer-1 (L1) via HyperBFT consensus. This architecture allows developers to access HyperCore liquidity while building applications such as lending markets, vault tokenization protocols, and liquid staking tokens. The NFT release coincided with Hyperliquid enabling permissionless spot quote assets on mainnet. Stable asset deployers can now activate quote status under on-chain rules, broadening the platform's flexibility. Native Markets deployed USDH, Hyperliquid's stablecoin, as the first permissionless quote asset, immediately enabling HYPE/USDH trading…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:21
Ethereum Price Outlook & Which Altcoins Could See A 40x Rally By January as Remittix Steals The Spotlight

Ethereum Price Outlook & Which Altcoins Could See A 40x Rally By January as Remittix Steals The Spotlight

The latest Ethereum Price forecast has analysts divided as ETH trades around the $4,000 mark. While most models point to moderate gains into Q1 2025, newer altcoins are drawing attention for their explosive upside potential. Among them, Remittix (RTX) stands out as a PayFi token that has already raised over $26.7M and could be one of the few capable of delivering 40x returns by January. Ethereum Price: Momentum Builds Toward $5,000 The Ethereum price is trading around $4,003. According to analysts, ETH might rise above $5,000, paving the way for a surge to $5,500 before January 2026. The dominance of ETH in DeFi initiatives remains uncontested, and institutional flows, along with Layer 2 scalability, continue to bolster confidence. Despite this strength, Ethereum's growth pace has been steady rather than explosive. For traders seeking faster returns, early-stage tokens are increasingly dominating headlines. Still, ETH remains one of the top cryptos backed by a proven network and billions locked in crypto staking contracts. Remittix: Breaking Funding Records In PayFi While Ethereum dominates headlines, Remittix (RTX) is becoming a breakout story. Built on Ethereum, it bridges the gap between crypto and banking, enabling instant transfers with transparent FX conversion. Its presale has surpassed $26.7M, confirming strong global interest. The 15% USDT referral program has fueled adoption, paying daily rewards to promoters and driving buzz across social media. Analysts now rank RTX among the top crypto presales of 2025 and a leading next 100x crypto candidate. Why Remittix (RTX) is trending: Presale passes $26.7M,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:14
MoonBull Presale Live With Pudgy Penguins And Snek On The Rise

MoonBull Presale Live With Pudgy Penguins And Snek On The Rise

Ever felt like the crypto train left the station without you? Watching people double, triple, or even 1000x their bags while you're stuck holding peanuts can sting. That's why the current wave of meme tokens feels like a second chance at catching lightning in a bottle. From community-fueled penguins to snake-themed risers, the landscape is wild, but one name is stealing all the spotlight: MoonBull, whose presale is live right now. The MoonBull presale is live now, and early birds are already circling. With 23 stages designed to ramp up token prices, it's a textbook example of how to blend scarcity with excitement. Investors who jump into Stage 1 are locking in entry at the ground floor, a setup that could transform a $7,000 entry into a six-figure win by the time the last stage hits. Unlike many quick-pump projects, MoonBull layers in staking, referral rewards, and transparent tokenomics that make this presale one of the best cryptos to buy now Q4. MoonBull Presale is Live: Why It's the Best Crypto to Buy Now Q4 MoonBull isn't just another meme coin. Built on Ethereum, $MOBU packs cultural energy with serious tokenomics. The presale is structured across 23 stages, starting with Stage 3 at just $0.00004057 and ending at $0.00616. That's a projected 24,540% ROI for early birds who hold until listing. Put it in perspective: dropping $7,000 at Stage 1 could balloon into over $1.7 million by the final stage. That's no bull – it's a stampede toward financial freedom. What makes this presale so different is how it's designed to grow steadily, not fizzle out. Each stage increases the token price, pulling in new buyers while rewarding those who got in early. Unlike meme coins that live and die on hype alone, MoonBull has utility baked in. It features…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 01:56
Will There Be A ‘House Of Guinness’ Season 2? Here’s The Promising News

Will There Be A ‘House Of Guinness’ Season 2? Here’s The Promising News

Set in Dublin in the 1860s, House of Guinness is based on the real-life Guinness family and follows the aftermath of patriarch Sir Benjamin Guinness's death. His brewing empire passes to his two sons, Eton-educated Arthur and business-minded Edward, who are tasked with running it together. Meanwhile, his daughter Anne and his son Ben, who struggles with alcoholism and addiction, search for greater meaning in their lives. While the affluent Guinness siblings grapple with their father's death and legacy, the brewery becomes the focus of growing political unrest. Fenian leader Patrick and Ellen Cochrane, who heads the movement's Ladies' Committee, spearhead the fight against the family, a confrontation that culminates in a literal bang at a political rally for Arthur in Episode 8. The season finale concludes with a nail-biting cliffhanger, leaving one of the Guinness family members in grave danger. Viewers are now wondering how long they might have to wait to discover what could happen in a potential second season. Here's everything to know so far. Will There Be A House Of Guinness Season 2? As of Sept. 28, Netflix has not yet greenlit a second season of House of Guinness. The streaming giant will likely take several weeks or months to announce any renewal while it evaluates the show's viewership metrics. The promising news? The show's creator told TV Insider that he wants to continue making…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 01:55
Instellingen kopen massaal SOL: al 20,9 miljoen tokens in reserve

Instellingen kopen massaal SOL: al 20,9 miljoen tokens in reserve

Solana wordt steeds populairder onder institutionele beleggers. Volgens recente data houden inmiddels achttien bedrijven samen ruim 20,9 miljoen SOL in hun reserves. Dat komt neer op maar liefst 3,64% van de totale SOL supply. Daarmee begint Solana zich te nestelen naast Bitcoin en Ethereum als favoriete keuze voor grote partijen.... Het bericht Instellingen kopen massaal SOL: al 20,9 miljoen tokens in reserve verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/29 01:47
Filter The Noise: Dogecoin & BNB Can No Longer Make You Millions, But This Hidden Gem At $0.015 Can

Filter The Noise: Dogecoin & BNB Can No Longer Make You Millions, But This Hidden Gem At $0.015 Can

Crypto veterans remember how Dogecoin (DOGE) and BNB turned modest investments into millions almost overnight during past bull runs. But those days are long gone. Both tokens now sit at stretched valuations, making it nearly impossible for newcomers to capture the same life-changing upside. As a result, smart money is shifting toward early-stage projects like
Coinstats2025/09/29 01:30
BlockDAG, 410 Milyon Dolar ve Üzerinde Toplanan % Yönlendirme Ödemeleriyle Ağ Büyümesini Yeniden Tanımlıyor, SOL ve XRP Geride Kalıyor

BlockDAG, 410 Milyon Dolar ve Üzerinde Toplanan % Yönlendirme Ödemeleriyle Ağ Büyümesini Yeniden Tanımlıyor, SOL ve XRP Geride Kalıyor

BlockDAG, ön satışta 410 milyon doların üzerinde para toplayarak ve 26,4 milyardan fazla coin satarak yeni bir dönüm noktasına ulaştı. Fiyat 0,0013 dolarda sabitlenirken, 30. Parti 0,03 dolardan işlem görüyor ve 1. Parti'den bu yana %2.900'lük bir yatırım getirisi (ROI) sağlıyor. Ancak ön satış rakamlarının ötesinde, dikkatler yönlendirme programına çevrilmiş durumda. BlockDAG'ın %25'lik referans modeli, […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/29 01:00
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network