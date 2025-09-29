Bitcoin advocate Ian Calderon runs for California governor

The post Bitcoin advocate Ian Calderon runs for California governor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 23, Ian Calderon joined the Gubernatorial Elections in California. He vowed to ensure that Bitcoin would be on the state’s balance sheet if he were elected. However, many in the Bitcoin community are skeptical. Summary Calderon has a multi-year track record of advocating for crypto and Bitcoin in the California legislature. Calderon is trying to appeal to both Republicans and Democrats. The announcement of his gubernatorial campaign sparked mixed reactions from the crypto community. Who is Calderon? Calderon, a Democrat, drew scrutiny last week with his pro-crypto stance. Critics say his Bitcoin narrative is a PR stunt. Yet, others found Calderon’s bid noteworthy, as it signifies the rising bipartisan support for Bitcoin. Calderon served three terms in the California Legislature before quitting in 2020. He was the first millennial elected to the Legislature and the youngest majority leader in the history of the California State Assembly. Among his Bitcoin-related initiatives is one aimed at pulling crypto out of the gray zone. After all, Calderon is the author of the 2018 bill AB 2658, which created California’s Blockchain Working Group. It aimed to explore the potential use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, collaborate with policymakers to define the legal status of cryptocurrencies, and assess possible risks. Between 2020 and 2022, he contributed to the Blockchain Working Group’s roadmap and began working on a bill aimed at making Bitcoin a legal tender in California. Calderon saw the bill as groundbreaking legislation for the entire country. He said in 2022: “It’s important that we’re making this effort in California because of the national implications it will have. The goal here is to have a national model piece of legislation that can work anywhere in the country.” It’s worth saying that despite Calderon’s claim about Bitcoin as legal tender, the bill doesn’t…