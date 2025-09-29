2025-10-01 Wednesday

Theta Capital Reveals $200M Blockchain Fund Initiative

The post Theta Capital Reveals $200M Blockchain Fund Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Theta Capital launches a $200M blockchain fund targeting early-stage ventures. Aims for a 25% net IRR. Supports major crypto VCs like Pantera and Polychain. Theta Capital Management has announced the launch of a $200 million fund-of-funds, focusing on early-stage blockchain investments through leading venture capital firms, aiming for a 25% net IRR. This fund targets early blockchain ventures amid slow VC activity, seeking returns via top-tier VC expertise in digital assets, potentially impacting related technologies and tokens like ETH and BTC. Theta Capital Seeks High Returns with New Blockchain Fund Theta Capital Management has launched a $200 million fund focused on early-stage blockchain investment opportunities. This fund, known as Theta Blockchain Ventures V, plans allocations to 10–15 top venture capital firms centered around digital assets. Despite current venture capital investment hesitancy, this initiative aims to leverage expertise from firms such as Pantera and Polychain Capital. The establishment of this fund marks a notable move amidst reduced venture capital activity within the sector. By tapping into specialist VC expertise, Theta Capital aims to balance potential high returns against observed early-stage investment risks. Their target of a 25% net internal rate of return (IRR) underlines this strategic aim. Market analysts have reacted by observing the fund’s ambitious outlook, while key figures like Ruud Smets, Theta’s Managing Partner, emphasize the edge that crypto-native VCs hold. Smets states: “Crypto-native venture firms have a sustainable edge beyond just market exposure” (Bloomberg). Past Success, Market Trends, and Analyst Insights Did you know? Theta’s previous fund initiatives achieved a remarkable 32.7% net IRR, significantly exceeding the new fund’s target of 25%. This highlights Theta’s strategic capability in capturing value during pivotal market phases. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,038.46, with a market cap of $487,455,765,295. Despite a 10.07% decline over the past…
Bitcoin advocate Ian Calderon runs for California governor

The post Bitcoin advocate Ian Calderon runs for California governor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 23, Ian Calderon joined the Gubernatorial Elections in California. He vowed to ensure that Bitcoin would be on the state’s balance sheet if he were elected. However, many in the Bitcoin community are skeptical. Summary Calderon has a multi-year track record of advocating for crypto and Bitcoin in the California legislature. Calderon is trying to appeal to both Republicans and Democrats. The announcement of his gubernatorial campaign sparked mixed reactions from the crypto community. Who is Calderon? Calderon, a Democrat, drew scrutiny last week with his pro-crypto stance. Critics say his Bitcoin narrative is a PR stunt. Yet, others found Calderon’s bid noteworthy, as it signifies the rising bipartisan support for Bitcoin. Calderon served three terms in the California Legislature before quitting in 2020. He was the first millennial elected to the Legislature and the youngest majority leader in the history of the California State Assembly.  Among his Bitcoin-related initiatives is one aimed at pulling crypto out of the gray zone. After all, Calderon is the author of the 2018 bill AB 2658, which created California’s Blockchain Working Group. It aimed to explore the potential use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, collaborate with policymakers to define the legal status of cryptocurrencies, and assess possible risks. Between 2020 and 2022, he contributed to the Blockchain Working Group’s roadmap and began working on a bill aimed at making Bitcoin a legal tender in California.  Calderon saw the bill as groundbreaking legislation for the entire country. He said in 2022: “It’s important that we’re making this effort in California because of the national implications it will have. The goal here is to have a national model piece of legislation that can work anywhere in the country.” It’s worth saying that despite Calderon’s claim about Bitcoin as legal tender, the bill doesn’t…
Ethereum Tokenization: ChinaAMC Launches $500M Money Market Fund

TLDR ChinaAMC has launched a $500 million Ethereum tokenized money market fund called CUMIU. The fund invests in short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments. CUMIU aims to provide stable returns denominated in Hong Kong dollars. The fund charges a low management fee of 0.05% and has a net asset value of $100 per token. [...] The post Ethereum Tokenization: ChinaAMC Launches $500M Money Market Fund appeared first on CoinCentral.
Pavel Durov Refuses to Censor Moldova Election Content on Telegram

Recent allegations by Telegram’s co-founder Pavel Durov reveal intense pressure from French intelligence to censor political content ahead of Moldova’s 2024 elections. Durov publicly refused these demands, highlighting ongoing tensions between social media platforms, governments, and the fight for free speech amid escalating crypto and tech regulation concerns. Pavel Durov accused French intelligence of attempting [...]
Dogecoin (DOGE) Could Surge 200% Beyond Its ATH Amid Whale Accumulation and ETF Buzz, But this $0.035 Token Remains the Better Buy in 2025

While Dogecoin (DOGE) is dominating headlines with 200% rally hopes based on whale purchasing and ETF hysteria, emerging altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the superior 2025 purchase. Currently at $0.035, MUTM has already garnered more than $16.5 million in its presale and has had more than 16,620 holders, increasing market belief.  Unlike DOGE, […]
Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and 3 Other Coins Millionaires Are Heavily Buying This Week

The post Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and 3 Other Coins Millionaires Are Heavily Buying This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are buzzing again, and investors with serious capital are making bold moves. A wave of accumulation is happening from Ethereum and Ripple to emerging projects like Little Pepe, Mantle, and WLFI.  This week is inspiring because Little Pepe is showing community strength and offering buyers in the presale stage 13 a possible 36.36% gain before launch, while early investors are already up by 120%. Ethereum (ETH) – The Network That Powers DeFi Ethereum is still the backbone of decentralized finance and remains a must-have for many millionaires. At the time of writing, the price of ETH is $4,493 according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past week, ETH gained close to 9% and briefly touched above $4,750 before easing slightly.  Onchain activity is rising too, with fees climbing by about 35% and active addresses increasing by 10%. Institutions are also leaning in through staking and ETF interest, making Ethereum a steady play with long-term appeal. ETH price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Ripple (XRP) – The Bridge Asset Facing Resistance Ripple’s XRP remains one of the most traded assets in the market. At the time of writing, the price of XRP is moving around $3.10 and has been struggling to hold above $3.15. Data shows that large holders have quietly increased their positions, which suggests confidence in the token’s future role in cross-border finance.  For millionaires buying now, the appeal lies in accumulation during dips while waiting for broader clarity. XRP price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – Community Strength Meets Real Utility Among the five coins, Little Pepe is the project that combines meme culture with real substance. The presale is currently in stage 13, with tokens selling at $0.0022. At the time of writing, $26,050,535 has been raised out of $28,775,000, with over 16 billion tokens sold.…
Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and 3 Other Coins Millionaires Are Heavily Buying This Week

Crypto markets are buzzing again, and investors with serious capital are making bold moves. A wave of accumulation is happening from Ethereum and Ripple to emerging projects like Little Pepe, Mantle, and WLFI.  This week is inspiring because Little Pepe is showing community strength and offering buyers in the presale stage 13 a possible 36.36% […]
Missed Pepe’s Viral Pump? BlockchainFX Could Be the Best 100x Crypto Presale for 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/missed-pepes-viral-pump-blockchainfx-could-be-the-best-100x-crypto-presale-for-2025/
Aster Gains Momentum in Crypto Trading

Aster has swiftly outpaced its competition in the cryptocurrency trading landscape, garnering an impressive $42 billion in daily perpetual futures trading volume. This milestone underscores Aster’s prominent role in the decentralized financial space.Continue Reading:Aster Gains Momentum in Crypto Trading
Gold Kisses Record Again as Banks Chase $4K Calls Into Year-End

Gold has new swagger this week, hovering near records while big banks sharpen their pencils and nudge targets higher. Spot gold has settled around $3,759 per troy ounce on Sunday, Sept. 28, after tagging $3,783 two days ago on Sept. 26—a fresh peak that has bullion fans talking. Wall Street’s base case is simple: softer […]
