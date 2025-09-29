Rwanda Rides Into History With The 2025 UCI Road World Championships
KIGALI, RWANDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Tadej Pogacar and Team Slovenia in the breakaway competes during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025, Men Elite Road Race a 267.5km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 28, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Zac Williams – Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images For the first time in history, the UCI Road World Championships unfolded on African soil, placing Rwanda at the centre of the cycling world. From September 20 to 28, the streets of Kigali and surrounding hills became the ultimate proving ground for the planet's best cyclists, with high-altitude climbs, steep cobbled roads, and tropical heat shaping every pedal stroke. The 2025 edition of the championships was more than just a race; it was a showcase of Africa's potential, terrain, and emerging cycling culture. A Brutal Course, A Decisive Race KIGALI, RWANDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Gold medalist Tadej Pogacar and Team Slovenia celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025, Men Elite Road Race a 267.5km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 28, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Getty Images The elite men's road race brought the curtain down on the championships on Sunday, September 28. Covering 267.5 km with over 5,475 meters of elevation gain, the course demanded everything from the riders: endurance, tactical nous, and climbing strength. The Mur du Kigali climb, already famous in cycling circles, became the race's key battleground. Reigning champion Tadej Pogačar was once again at the heart of the action, but it was Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, fresh from his dominant time trial performance earlier in the week, who confirmed his status as the man to beat. The women's road race, held the day before, crowned a surprise champion in Canada's…
