2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Todayq News Rebrands to HASH: A New Era for Crypto Content

Todayq News Rebrands to HASH: A New Era for Crypto Content

While remaining part of the broader Todayq ecosystem (todayq.com), HASH is charting a bold new direction focused on human stories […] The post Todayq News Rebrands to HASH: A New Era for Crypto Content appeared first on Coindoo.
ERA
ERA$0.5078+0.03%
Particl
PART$0.2149+0.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01111-11.57%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/09/29 03:41
බෙදාගන්න
How GAP, Polaroid Or Fila Turn Nostalgia Into Revived Brand Growth

How GAP, Polaroid Or Fila Turn Nostalgia Into Revived Brand Growth

The post How GAP, Polaroid Or Fila Turn Nostalgia Into Revived Brand Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GAP’s turnaround strategy blends a mix of nostalgia with fresh new style, collabs and storytelling, helping the brand become relevant again. Gado via Getty Images When did nostalgia become such a lucrative marketing strategy? At a time when most brands push to innovate and future-proofing their businesses, why are so many brands looking back? When most businesses are focused on the future, why does selling the past suddenly seem so appealing? In uncertain times, people instinctively turn to the past for comfort, revisiting memories that feel warmer and safer than the present. That longing is easily sparked by a scent, a song, a photograph—or by a brand that once defined a moment in our lives. The past becomes a feeling, and we irrationally crave to go back to it, a behavior many brands are tapping into. From Lancôme’s revival of juicy lip gloss to GAP’s comeback, the business of nostalgia seems to quite lucrative. The Rise Of Nostalgia And Escapism Nostalgia is common, but Millenials and GenZ are increasingly encouraging brands to tap into memory lane. There is a very understandable reason why nostalgia is so prevalent across fashion, beauty and media overall: young generations are feeling overwhelmed, helpless, and anxious. The general state of fatigue and uncertainty towards the future is naturally driving people to revisit the past. This state is also driving another phenomenon: escapism, a desire particularly prevalent with Millenials and GenZ. Research shows that 91% of people have a desire for escapism given the current state of the world. Jess Francis, Research Director at McCann Worldgroup, led a study digging into the trend of escapism. It isn’t necessarily a trend to worry about, though. As he shared for CreativeBrief: “One of the biggest learnings, especially after speaking to psychologists and social scientists, was that escaping isn’t…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01111-11.57%
Octavia
VIA$0.016+8.84%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02961+0.37%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:37
බෙදාගන්න
Cyber Hornet ETF Filing Flags Whale Manipulation Risk in XRP

Cyber Hornet ETF Filing Flags Whale Manipulation Risk in XRP

The post Cyber Hornet ETF Filing Flags Whale Manipulation Risk in XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyber Hornet’s SEC filing for an S&P 500 and XRP 75/25 Strategy ETF highlights whale-driven market manipulation as a key risk. XRP’s Distribution History Cited as Investment Risk An S&P 500 and XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by Cyber Hornet identifies market manipulation by whales as […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cyber-hornet-etf-filing-flags-whale-manipulation-risk-in-xrp/
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.4941-0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.8394-2.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01111-11.57%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:35
බෙදාගන්න
Raoul Pal Reveals Predictions That May Disappoint Those Anticipating a Bull Market in Cryptocurrencies in 2025

Raoul Pal Reveals Predictions That May Disappoint Those Anticipating a Bull Market in Cryptocurrencies in 2025

The post Raoul Pal Reveals Predictions That May Disappoint Those Anticipating a Bull Market in Cryptocurrencies in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global macro investor and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal raised the possibility that the 2025 bull rally that crypto markets are eagerly awaiting may not materialize. In his statements, Pal suggested that Bitcoin’s traditional 4-year cycle has now turned into a 5-year cycle due to macroeconomic factors, and stated that the next peak is expected in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026. According to Pal, the main factor driving Bitcoin price movements is not the “halving” (half-time), contrary to popular belief, but the global business cycle. Raoul Pal attributes the main reason for the extension of the cycle to the ISM (Institute for Supply Management) Purchasing Managers Index, an indicator of the Business Cycle of the US economy. According to Pal’s findings: Debt Maturity Extension: The extension of the average maturity of US debt from 4 to 5 years between 2021 and 2022 also postponed the business cycle by one year. ISM and the Business Cycle: According to analysts, cryptocurrency market price movements follow the ISM index. A reading below 50 indicates contraction, while a reading above indicates economic expansion. Pal noted that since its peak in 2021, the ISM has remained below 50, one of the longest contractions in decades. Based on this 5-year cycle driven by debt maturity extension, Pal predicts that the peak of the ISM, and therefore Bitcoin, will shift to the second quarter of 2026. “Currently, the ISM is above 50 and the economy is not booming. The global economy is not yet in an expansion and Bitcoin is following suit,” Pal said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/raoul-pal-reveals-predictions-that-may-disappoint-those-anticipating-a-bull-market-in-cryptocurrencies-in-2025/
Palio
PAL$0.003472-14.16%
MAY
MAY$0.0382-0.95%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001881+0.05%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:26
බෙදාගන්න
Polkadot Price Consolidates at $12 – Analysts Tip Lyno AI Presale for 100x ROI

Polkadot Price Consolidates at $12 – Analysts Tip Lyno AI Presale for 100x ROI

The post Polkadot Price Consolidates at $12 – Analysts Tip Lyno AI Presale for 100x ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot  is worth $12 in September 2025 with market analysts swapping to a presale that will see Lyno AI make 100x. With Polkadot no-go, the cross-chain arbitrage platform by Lyno AI will transform the DeFi trading with sophisticated AI.  Polkadot’s $12 Freeze Signals It’s Time to Look Elsewhere During market consolidation, Polkadot remains at around $12 without much price fluctuations. Bear pressure, and therefore, consolidation rather than growth, occurs in the weekly trends, even after the JAM upgrades have increased performance. Finding the next breakout in coins known to investors is now being scanned. Lyno AI Presale: The Gathering Storm Investors Can’t Ignore Lyno AI is on Early Bird presale, and tokens cost $0.050 a piece. To date, 795,661 tokens are sold at an average of 39,783, which means that it is highly tracked. The next price movement is 0.055, which indicates the increasing demand and finally, the target price is 0.100. Early investors are also eligible to participate in a Lyno AI Giveaway: purchases of more than 100 dollars of tokens will put them into the pool of a 100K prize pool that will be split between ten investors. This incentive generates urgency. The Cross-Chain Arbitrage Revolution Only Lyno AI Is Delivering Lyno AI is a democratization of arbitrage trading that was dominated by institutions with costly setups. Its AI-based platform conducts lightning-fast trades in Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and over a dozen other networks. Cyberscope audits multi-layer security making it safe and transparent. The system operates self-learning AI code that monitors over 15 blockchains simultaneously to identify transient arbitrage opportunities. Trades are executed milliseconds through audited smart contracts, flash loans, and optimized routing and do not require human monitoring. The users of the token (community governance) are the holders of the $LYNO token that vote on upgrades and…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-2.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01111-11.57%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23895+2.51%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:24
බෙදාගන්න
Al Horford Signs Multi-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors

Al Horford Signs Multi-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors

The post Al Horford Signs Multi-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 17: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics reacts after a play during the third quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Getty Images Al Horford has signed a multi-year deal with the Golden State Warriors according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The 19th year veteran looks to add to the Warriors reserves. Horford has spent the last four seasons with the Boston Celtics, including the 2024 season where he won his first NBA title. Although Horford has played nearly two decades in the NBA and is the 6th oldest active player in the league, he still has plenty to offer on the court. He posted averages of 9 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game with a 56 percent true-shooting percentage. With Golden State losing Kevon Looney, someone who was a mainstay in their big man rotation, Horford can fill that void and more. Horford shot 36 percent from three last season on 5.2 attempts per game and he shoots 37 percent from three for his career, so he can play in the spaced out offense that Golden State has. Horford can also be looked to in the post in a pinch if the possession calls for it. Overall, his skillset will allow him to play off of Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III well. Horford is also mobile enough to play in small ball lineups, which Golden State is known for as well. At 6’9” he is…
ArchLoot
AL$0.0577+1.22%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03719-1.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01111-11.57%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:19
බෙදාගන්න
Strive Eyes Growth with Semler Acquisition

Strive Eyes Growth with Semler Acquisition

The post Strive Eyes Growth with Semler Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant move, Strive has announced its acquisition of Semler Scientific, signaling a pivotal shift for Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) looking to consolidate their position in the expanding bitcoin market. This strategic acquisition aims to reshape operational dynamics and boost viability through treasury merging. Continue Reading:Strive Eyes Growth with Semler Acquisition Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/strive-eyes-growth-with-semler-acquisition
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01111-11.57%
Movement
MOVE$0.1022-0.09%
Boost
BOOST$0.11353-3.97%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:14
බෙදාගන්න
Austin Butler’s ‘Caught Stealing’ New On Streaming This Week, Report Says

Austin Butler’s ‘Caught Stealing’ New On Streaming This Week, Report Says

The post Austin Butler’s ‘Caught Stealing’ New On Streaming This Week, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Austin Butler in “Caught Stealing.” Sony Pictures Entertainment Caught Stealing, a crime caper starring Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz, is reportedly coming to streaming this week. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, Caught Stealing opened in theaters on Aug. 29. The summary for the film reads, “Hank Thompson (Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He’s got a great girl (Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant. Forbes‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers “When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is, he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out …” Rated R, Caught Stealing also stars Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Benito Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), Griffin Dunne and Carol Kane. Caught Stealing is expected to debut on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to When to Stream. While the streaming tracker is generally accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream noted that Sony Pictures Entertainment, which released Caught Stealing, has not announced or confirmed the film’s PVOD release date and it is subject to change. Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3, Episode 2 Start Time And Recap Of Episode 1By Tim Lammers Caught Stealing is currently available for pre-order on Prime Video, which has the film listed for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the film’s purchase price. In…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01111-11.57%
Threshold
T$0.01468-1.41%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03923-3.89%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:13
බෙදාගන්න
Rwanda Rides Into History With The 2025 UCI Road World Championships

Rwanda Rides Into History With The 2025 UCI Road World Championships

The post Rwanda Rides Into History With The 2025 UCI Road World Championships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KIGALI, RWANDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Tadej Pogacar and Team Slovenia in the breakaway competes during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025, Men Elite Road Race a 267.5km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 28, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Zac Williams – Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images For the first time in history, the UCI Road World Championships unfolded on African soil, placing Rwanda at the centre of the cycling world. From September 20 to 28, the streets of Kigali and surrounding hills became the ultimate proving ground for the planet’s best cyclists, with high-altitude climbs, steep cobbled roads, and tropical heat shaping every pedal stroke. The 2025 edition of the championships was more than just a race; it was a showcase of Africa’s potential, terrain, and emerging cycling culture. A Brutal Course, A Decisive Race KIGALI, RWANDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Gold medalist Tadej Pogacar and Team Slovenia celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025, Men Elite Road Race a 267.5km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 28, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Getty Images The elite men’s road race brought the curtain down on the championships on Sunday, September 28. Covering 267.5 km with over 5,475 meters of elevation gain, the course demanded everything from the riders: endurance, tactical nous, and climbing strength. The Mur du Kigali climb, already famous in cycling circles, became the race’s key battleground. Reigning champion Tadej Pogačar was once again at the heart of the action, but it was Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel, fresh from his dominant time trial performance earlier in the week, who confirmed his status as the man to beat. The women’s road race, held the day before, crowned a surprise champion in Canada’s…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01111-11.57%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5428-23.06%
Soil
SOIL$0.15-0.06%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:04
බෙදාගන්න
Scilex Finalizes $150M Bitcoin Investment in Datavault AI

Scilex Finalizes $150M Bitcoin Investment in Datavault AI

The post Scilex Finalizes $150M Bitcoin Investment in Datavault AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Scilex completes a substantial Bitcoin investment in Datavault AI. Marks a shift for Scilex towards digital asset integration. Signals confidence in healthcare-oriented data solutions. Scilex Holding Company, Nasdaq-listed, finalizes a $150 million Bitcoin investment in Datavault AI, marking a strategic shift from traditional biotech investments into digital assets. This transaction highlights a rare move by biotech firms towards digital currencies, potentially influencing market dynamics within the biotechnology and AI sectors. Scilex’s Bold Move: First Biotech Bitcoin Investment on Nasdaq Scilex Holding Company has completed the first tranche of a $150 million investment into Datavault AI Inc. using Bitcoin. This initial tranche involves 15 million shares at $0.5378 per share, with provisions to reach 278.9 million shares upon shareholder approval. DataVault AI Secures $150 Million Investment for Growth marks a notable shift from its traditional non-opioid therapy focus, demonstrating a strategic interest in digital assets. The use of Bitcoin in this transaction is a first for a publicly listed biotech firm. “We are thrilled to secure this strategic investment from Scilex, which demonstrates strong cross-sector confidence in our data solutions for the healthcare and biotechnology verticals.” — Nathaniel Bradley, CEO, Datavault AI Bitcoin’s Role in Cross-Sector Biotech Investments Did you know? Scilex’s Bitcoin investment is unique as it marks the first notable use of a digital currency by a biotech firm on Nasdaq, highlighting an evolving landscape in cross-sector investments. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin currently stands at $110,231.55 with a market cap of 2,196,630,883,322 and a 24-hour trading volume of 26,457,395,255. Over the past 90 days, Bitcoin has seen a 2.78% price increase. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:53 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests this strategic move may encourage more biotech firms to explore digital asset transactions and could lead to heightened…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-2.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01111-11.57%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05015-0.11%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:57
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network