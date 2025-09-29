2025-10-01 Wednesday

Cardano News; Chainlink Updates; AVAX Price Prediction & Why Remittix Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Cardano News; Chainlink Updates; AVAX Price Prediction & Why Remittix Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now

The post Cardano News; Chainlink Updates; AVAX Price Prediction & Why Remittix Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are heating up as investors seek high-potential altcoins. Cardano, Chainlink, and Avalanche have shown activity, but many traders are shifting focus to Remittix (RTX) as the best crypto to buy now. Cardano price prediction shows ADA facing bearish patterns and consolidation.  Chainlink is forming a triangle breakout setup, hinting at a potential $100 target. AVAX is seeing high DeFi activity but continues to fluctuate around $28. Amid this, Remittix is gaining traction for its strong fundamentals, real-world utility, and CertiK verification. Cardano Price Prediction Signals Bearish Pressure The Cardano price is currently $0.786. ADA has formed a death cross on the four-hour chart, signaling potential downward momentum. The asset dropped from $0.888 to $0.788 early this week, with a low of $0.754 on Thursday. Over $855 million in crypto liquidations occurred in the last 24 hours. This is mostly from long positions.  Currently, the short-term resistance is near $0.86, with support at $0.735. The upcoming Ouroboros Leios upgrade promises a 30–55x throughput increase, which could improve Cardano’s long-term prospects and support future gains. Chainlink Price Update: Triangle Setup Forms Chainlink is trading at $21.04, with LINK consolidating in a triangle pattern, with the upper line acting as resistance and the lower line as support. Analyst Ali Martinez notes that a rebound from $16, the 0.5 Fibonacci level, could trigger a breakout toward a $100 target.  LINK’s trend shows consolidation, but long-term accumulation by whales suggests demand remains strong. Traders are monitoring the triangle for signals of breakout or breakdown, as volatility could increase in the short term. Avalanche Price Forecast and DeFi Growth AVAX is currently $28 despite a recent drop of 18% in the past week. Avalanche’s DEX activity hit $31 billion in September 2025. Institutional support, including AgriFORCE and AVAX One, adds confidence in network growth. …
Ozak AI's Explosive Token Demand Signals a New Era of AI-Blockchain Altcoins That Could Rival Ethereum and XRP in Real-World Adoption

Ozak AI’s Explosive Token Demand Signals a New Era of AI-Blockchain Altcoins That Could Rival Ethereum and XRP in Real-World Adoption

The post Ozak AI’s Explosive Token Demand Signals a New Era of AI-Blockchain Altcoins That Could Rival Ethereum and XRP in Real-World Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a new wave of interest as Ozak AI ($OZ) continues its explosive token demand. It has already sold over 922 million tokens to investors, and its presale has raised more than $3.46 million. As the token is currently valued at $0.012 and is expected to increase to $0.014 in the second stage, expectations are rising before it hits its desired listing price of $1. The trend indicates the transition to AI-Blockchain altcoins, projects that integrate artificial intelligence with decentralized networks. Ozak AI is not only becoming a presale trend but also a platform with practical applications. Its strong collaborations and AI-driven insights make it a competitor that can potentially surpass ETH and XRP in adoption. Ethereum’s Stand in Real-World Asset Market Ethereum is the leader in the industry when it comes to tokenization of real-world assets. Its dynamic infrastructure remains in institutional adoption. Moreover, inventions such as the ERC-7943 standard enhance interoperability among L2s and chains compatible with EVM. The upgrades have minimized compliance risks and have assisted financial institutions in implementing tokenized products. The scale of activity on the Ethereum network is getting higher. Approximately $28.44 billion of tokenized assets were committed to Ethereum as of September this year. The assets included equities, commodities, and real estate sectors. The programmable contracts and regulatory-aligned structures make the platform have a clear lead in the integration of traditional finance and decentralized markets.  XRP’s RWA Adoption The XRP Ledger is also broadening its scope in RWA tokenization. In particular, the ledger is used by institutions that want to be more efficient and cost-effective. By the second quarter of 2025, the amount of tokenized assets on its network reached an all-time high of $131.6 million, indicating a positive trend of increased trust in its infrastructure. The push by…
Skipped Bonk? MoonBull's Presale ROI Already Proves It Could Be 2025's 100x Crypto

Skipped Bonk? MoonBull’s Presale ROI Already Proves It Could Be 2025’s 100x Crypto

Missed Bonk? MoonBull’s presale already shows 62% ROI with $142K raised, fair mechanics, and 15,000% upside potential, making it 2025’s 100x crypto.
Cardano vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold $5 as Lyno AI Surges?

Cardano vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold $5 as Lyno AI Surges?

The post Cardano vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold $5 as Lyno AI Surges? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The struggle by Cardano to maintain a valuation of $5 is drawing notice with Lyno AI token soaring on breakthrough technology. As ADA prepares to launch its November ZK smart contract milestone, AI technology is hitting the news with its unparalleled speed in trading and the self-governing community that the platform of Lyno AI offers.  Lyno AI’s $0.050 Presale Is Stealing Cardano’s Thunder—794K Tokens Sold: YOUR Gateway to 2000x Gains? Early Bird Presale Builds Wave at Lyno AI. Lyno AI is still at the Early Bird presale phase and costs 0.050 per token. The project is generating a lot of demand with 794,580 tokens sold and 39,729 raised. The price will increment to the next presale stage of $0.055. The target price will be pegged at 0.100 as the project is projected to grow at a rapid rate. Anyone who spends more than 100 dollars becomes eligible to a special Lyno AI giveaway that provides an opportunity to win 10K out of a 100K pool in total, an incentive that may appeal to early adopters. $100+ Unlocks Lyno AI’s 100K Giveaway—Snag $0.050 Tokens Before Cardano’s $5 Dream Slips and $0.055 Hits! Future achievements and lesser performance of Cardano. The price of Cardano has increased by 90 percent since it reached $0.55 after the integration of EMURGO Ctrl Wallet and is currently aiming to hit the elusive mark of 5 dollars. One of its major catalysts is its Nov 25, ZK smart contract upgrade. Nevertheless, the Ouroboros consensus on Cardano reduces the speed of swaps, so users are looking elsewhere. The oracles of Lyno AI inject real-time prices into 15+ blockchains, allowing arbitrage opportunities to scale faster than the slower rate of Cardano, with one user making a profit of 75 dollars on a 100 dollar bet in Mumbai. This acceleration…
Why The $HUGS Whitelist Rush Could Signal A Meme Coin Mega Breakout

Why The $HUGS Whitelist Rush Could Signal A Meme Coin Mega Breakout

The post Why The $HUGS Whitelist Rush Could Signal A Meme Coin Mega Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every cycle in crypto has its shock moment, a coin that grows beyond expectations and defines the year. Dogecoin brought fun into the market, and PEPE showed how quickly hype can drive billions in value. Now, Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token is taking its turn, and the signs are already showing it could be the next big story. The whitelist has opened and is already close to capacity, proving that buyers are not waiting to secure their positions. Unlike meme coins that rely only on social energy, $HUGS brings staking rewards, NFT collectibles, charity pools, and token-burning mechanics into the mix. This gives people reasons to stay engaged long after the presale. That combination of hype and structure is why $HUGS is already being called the top crypto to invest in for 2025, with many seeing it as a possible mega breakout. Whitelist Momentum as the First Signal The strength of a presale often shows itself first in the whitelist, and $HUGS is proving just how much demand it has. The setup is simple: anyone can join with just an email, there are no caps per wallet, and no restrictive KYC barriers. That accessibility has turned the whitelist into a rush, with entries climbing rapidly as both fans of Milk & Mocha and seasoned crypto buyers sign up. Momentum at this stage is more than just numbers. It reflects how much people believe in the coin before its launch. The fact that the whitelist is already near full indicates that demand for $HUGS isn’t forced, it’s organic. The excitement comes from both the cultural pull of the characters and the real mechanics of the token. Those watching closely understand what this means: early demand often leads to strong traction once the presale stages advance. With price increases built into each…
F2Pool Co-Founder Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing Threats

F2Pool Co-Founder Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing Threats

TLDR Chun Wang, co-founder of F2Pool, is confident that Bitcoin will withstand threats from quantum computing. Wang dismisses concerns about quantum computers breaking Bitcoin’s SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Recent advancements in quantum computing by companies like Google and IBM do not pose an immediate risk to Bitcoin. Wang emphasizes the importance of making Bitcoin latency-tolerant for [...] The post F2Pool Co-Founder Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing Threats appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wall Street's AI trade is outgrowing Big Tech – What does this mean for the Mag 7?

Wall Street’s AI trade is outgrowing Big Tech – What does this mean for the Mag 7?

The post Wall Street’s AI trade is outgrowing Big Tech – What does this mean for the Mag 7? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street is rethinking its favorite collection of stocks. Big Tech, a.k.a. the Magnificent Seven (Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla), once defined the AI boom, but the trade is spreading further. Since ChatGPT placed AI at the center of the global economy around three years ago, investors have gone crazy pouring money into Big Tech, making it responsible for more than half of the S&P 500’s 70% surge since 2023, according to data from Bloomberg. Now the gains are moving beyond Big Tech, and strategies built only around the seven giants risk missing the next winners. The group is still massive. The Mag 7 controls almost 35% of the S&P 500, with earnings projected to rise more than 15% in 2026 and revenue up 13%. The rest of the index is expected to post 13% earnings growth and just 5.5% in revenue. But performance inside the seven tells two different stories. Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta are up between 21% and 33% this year. Apple, Amazon, and Tesla are trailing, their roles in an AI-driven market far less certain. Analysts add new companies to the trade Some on Wall Street are cutting the list down. A “Fab Four” of Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon has been suggested. Jonathan Golub at Seaport Research recommended removing Tesla to create a “Big Six.” Ben Reitzes at Melius Research added Broadcom to make an “Elite 8.” But none of these attempts capture all the companies benefiting from AI. Oracle has surged more than 75% in 2025 as its AI-related cloud services took off. Palantir, once a niche software firm, is now the top performer in the Nasdaq 100, surging 135% this year on AI demand. Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, which oversees $16.4 trillion, said: “A company…
Strive's Semler Buy Likely to Start Next Wave of Digital Asset Treasuries M&A

Strive’s Semler Buy Likely to Start Next Wave of Digital Asset Treasuries M&A

The post Strive’s Semler Buy Likely to Start Next Wave of Digital Asset Treasuries M&A appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of Digital Asset Treasury (DATs) has entered a new era, after Strive (ASST) announced an all-stock deal to acquire Semler Scientific (SMLR) this week. The deal marked the first merger of two publicly traded bitcoin treasuries, and according to a Wall Street banker familiar with the situation, this is just the start of a massive consolidation wave among the DATs. The banker, who opted to remain anonymous, outlined three scenarios for how DATS may evolve. Mergers to add more BTC The first of the three paths is the DAT-to-DAT mergers. Strive’s acquisition of Semler is the first clear example of unifying BTC holdings, boosting bitcoin per share, and establishing governance under one roof, the banker said. When it closes, the deal will create a new company that will hold nearly 11,000 BTC after Strive’s simultaneous $675 million purchase of 5,885 coins. It’s worth noting that Semler’s shares had been trading below the value of its bitcoin, effectively assigning negative value to its medical device business. For Strive, the acquisition consolidates balance sheets, adds BTC scale, and pushes forward a key company metric: Bitcoin per share. “Strive’s merger announcement is accretive in bitcoin per share, meeting our short-term goal,” CEO Matt Cole wrote on X. “We believe the combined power of the entities will give the combined company more ability to access the capital markets in a way that will drive increased bitcoin per share and accretion in a way neither could do on their own.” With the bitcoin treasury market being saturated with many publicly traded companies, this strategy is likely to be one of the most efficient ways to grow for the DATs. The cash-flow angle The banker said the second path of evolution is acquiring cash-flowing businesses to offset dilution and fund ongoing BTC purchases. Metaplanet,…
Wall Street's Magnificent Seven is losing its hold as AI trade expands beyond Big Tech

Wall Street’s Magnificent Seven is losing its hold as AI trade expands beyond Big Tech

Wall Street is rethinking its favorite collection of stocks. Big Tech, a.k.a. the Magnificent Seven (Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla), once defined the AI boom, but the trade is spreading further. Since ChatGPT placed AI at the center of the global economy around three years ago, investors have gone crazy pouring money into Big Tech, making it responsible for more than half of the S&P 500’s 70% surge since 2023, according to data from Bloomberg. Now the gains are moving beyond Big Tech, and strategies built only around the seven giants risk missing the next winners. The group is still massive. The Mag 7 controls almost 35% of the S&P 500, with earnings projected to rise more than 15% in 2026 and revenue up 13%. The rest of the index is expected to post 13% earnings growth and just 5.5% in revenue. But performance inside the seven tells two different stories. Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta are up between 21% and 33% this year. Apple, Amazon, and Tesla are trailing, their roles in an AI-driven market far less certain. Analysts add new companies to the trade Some on Wall Street are cutting the list down. A “Fab Four” of Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon has been suggested. Jonathan Golub at Seaport Research recommended removing Tesla to create a “Big Six.” Ben Reitzes at Melius Research added Broadcom to make an “Elite 8.” But none of these attempts capture all the companies benefiting from AI. Oracle has surged more than 75% in 2025 as its AI-related cloud services took off. Palantir, once a niche software firm, is now the top performer in the Nasdaq 100, surging 135% this year on AI demand. Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, which oversees $16.4 trillion, said: “A company can become too big to ignore. It could be that as the AI story evolves, new winners take the place of the old winners, even if the previous ones continue to do fine.” This is not the first time Wall Street has reshuffled the names that dominate. The Nifty Fifty ruled the 1960s, the Four Horsemen carried the Nasdaq through the dot-com bubble, and FAANG defined the mobile and social media era. Each club was dominant for its time, but each eventually gave way to new leaders. The same pattern is now playing out with AI. Index makers formalize the expansion Cboe Global Markets announced the Magnificent 10 Index on September 10, including the original seven plus Broadcom, Palantir, and Advanced Micro Devices. The announcement came the same day Oracle posted its biggest one-day gain since 1992 with a strong forecast, yet it was excluded. Nick Schommer, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, which manages $34.7 billion, said: “We do need to expand the conversation beyond just the Mag Seven. Oracle is definitely a part of it now, and so is Broadcom.” Cboe said the index was built on criteria like liquidity, market value, trading volume, and leadership in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, Broadcom, and Palantir are repeatedly mentioned by investors as critical to the AI ecosystem. Palantir is also singled out as one of the few clear software winners while firms like Salesforce and Adobe face doubts about being left behind. The AI boom is lifting companies outside the seven. Apple is flagged as falling behind in AI, while Tesla faces a crowded electric vehicle market. Still, both have loyal investors. Apple supporters believe the iPhone will become the gateway device for AI. Tesla’s backers place their hopes on Elon Musk’s push into autonomous driving and humanoid robots. AI demand is boosting energy producers, networking companies like Arista Networks, memory makers such as Micron, and storage firms including Western Digital, Seagate, and SanDisk. But not all players are available on the market. OpenAI, reportedly valued at $500 billion, remains private, as do Anthropic and SpaceX, though they still shape the AI environment. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
France Pressured Telegram To Silence Moldova Election Posts, Durov Alleges

France Pressured Telegram To Silence Moldova Election Posts, Durov Alleges

Pavel Durov says French intelligence asked Telegram to censor Moldova election content in 2024. He says the request came with an offer to “say good things” to the judge in his French case. Durov says he refused. He wrote that Telegram first removed posts that “clearly” broke its rules. Those removals, he says, followed the […] The post France Pressured Telegram To Silence Moldova Election Posts, Durov Alleges appeared first on CoinChapter.
