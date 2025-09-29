2025-10-01 Wednesday

A New Era for Crypto Content

The post A New Era for Crypto Content appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 22:41 HASH (hash.media), formerly operating as Todayq News, today announced its strategic rebrand as part of an evolution to redefine cryptocurrency. While remaining part of the broader Todayq ecosystem (todayq.com), HASH is charting a bold new direction focused on human stories over market statistics. The rebrand reflects a fundamental shift in approach. Where traditional crypto outlets compete on price predictions and technical analysis, HASH is building something entirely different – content that prioritizes culture, entertainment, and real human narratives from the crypto world. “After years of running Todayq News, we realized the market doesn’t need another outlet predicting Bitcoin’s next move,” said Varun Goel, CEO. “What’s missing are the real stories – the drama, the culture, the actual humans behind the charts. That’s what HASH is building.” HASH’s new content strategy abandons the traditional playbook of minute-by-minute price updates and technical indicators. Instead, the platform will focus on investigative journalism, founder stories, cultural commentary, and documentary-style content that explores crypto’s impact on real lives. The rebrand comes as crypto faces increasing commoditization, with dozens of outlets publishing identical content. HASH aims to break this cycle by creating content people actually want to consume, not content they feel obligated to monitor. “We’re building the crypto company we wish existed,” added Varun Goel. “Stories over statistics. Culture over charts. Humans over hype. This is HASH.” The company is currently building its team and developing premium content formats, with major announcements expected in the coming weeks. Early teasers suggest documentary-style video content and investigative series. While Todayq News built a reputation for reliable crypto coverage, HASH represents an evolution beyond traditional news. The platform will maintain regular content updates while developing premium cultural journalism that sets new standards for the industry. The rebrand is effective immediately, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:43
Iran Sets $5,000 Annual Stablecoin Purchase Limit Amid Currency Crisis

TLDR Iran has introduced a $5,000 annual cap on stablecoin purchases to combat the devaluation of the rial. The new rules set total stablecoin holdings at a maximum of $10,000 per person. A one-month transition period has been granted to individuals and businesses holding stablecoins over the new limits. Stablecoins like Tether (USDT) have become [...] The post Iran Sets $5,000 Annual Stablecoin Purchase Limit Amid Currency Crisis appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 03:19
8 Meme Coins on Watch: What Is the Next 100x Crypto Cliffhanger Shocking Trader

The post 8 Meme Coins on Watch: What Is the Next 100x Crypto Cliffhanger Shocking Trader appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Picture a golden retriever wearing a business suit, pawing at a Bloomberg terminal while spamming “wen moon?” on Telegram. That’s the state of the 2025 meme coin market: absurd but insanely profitable. Tokens like Dogs ($DOGS), Goatseus Maximus ($GOAT), and BullZilla ($BZIL) are no longer just jokes; they’re serious plays attracting degens, traders, and even traditional investors. Anyone asking what the next 100x meme coin is won’t have to scroll far; this week’s charts are flashing the answer. The loudest roar comes from BullZilla ($BZIL). Its presale is live at Stage 4 Phase 3 (4-C), powered by a stage-based pricing engine that climbs with every $100,000 raised or 48 hours passed. At today’s point, ROI projections already exceed 5,220%. With over $670,000 collected and billions of tokens sold, this may be the best 100x meme coin September 2025. Every minute delay means a higher entry price and fewer bragging rights. 1. BullZilla ($BZIL) BullZilla has been unleashed with a presale design that feels like destiny. The Mutation Mechanism pushes the token upward every time the community crosses a $100,000 milestone or when 48 hours pass without reaching it. This mechanic builds constant FOMO and fuels the BullZilla presale hype across social channels. Currently in Stage 4 (Red Candle Buffet-C), Phase 3, the presale price is locked at $0.00009907. Over 29 billion tokens have been sold to more than 2,000 holders, and the total raised has already surpassed $670,000. The listing price of $0.00527 translates to a potential 5,220.89% ROI, making BullZilla the strongest contender for what is the next 100x meme coin. Early entrants from the launch price of $0.00000575 are sitting on 1,622.95% ROI before the token even launches. For smaller entries, $1,000 buys 10.093 million tokens today. For whales, a $45,000 allocation secures 454 million tokens, a serious…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:17
Best Presale Crypto to Buy Now Memecoin With 100x ROI

The post Best Presale Crypto to Buy Now Memecoin With 100x ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 22:00 Join the $HUGS whitelist now, the best presale crypto to buy in 2025. A memecoin with 100x ROI, staking, NFTs, mini-games & global brand power. In a crowded market of overhyped tokens and recycled memes, few presales offer actual substance, and even fewer invite the community in before the momentum begins. That’s what makes $HUGS so different. As the official memecoin of Milk & Mocha, one of the world’s most beloved digital character brands, $HUGS is quietly emerging as the best presale crypto to buy now memecoin, offering real engagement, transparent mechanics, and strong early upside. And right now, its whitelist is live, open to everyone, but only for a limited time. There’s no KYC required. No allocation limit. No region-locks. All you need is an email address to reserve your whitelist spot. It’s a refreshingly open system in an industry where most presales favor insiders and private rounds. But $HUGS is a memecoin with a mission, not only to deliver returns, but to democratize early access. The presale itself is structured across 40 stages, starting at $0.0002 per token and climbing with each round. As tokens become more expensive, unsold inventory is burned, creating a natural deflationary curve and strengthening long-term scarcity. For early whitelist members, that means pricing power. A $100 buy at Stage 1 equals 500,000 tokens. By Stage 40, that same $100 nets just over 2,100 tokens. The difference? A built-in 100x ROI based on presale pricing alone. But this isn’t just a numbers game. $HUGS is built for utility, staking at 50% APY, mini-games with token-fueled reward loops, and exclusive NFT drops that evolve over time. Every interaction inside the ecosystem burns tokens, redistributes value, or unlocks new features, creating a feedback loop of participation and appreciation. Even…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:01
Milk & Mocha Whitelist Opens: The Best Presale Crypto to Buy Now in Memecoins With 100x ROI Upside

In a crowded market of overhyped tokens and recycled memes, few presales offer actual substance, and even fewer invite the […] The post Milk & Mocha Whitelist Opens: The Best Presale Crypto to Buy Now in Memecoins With 100x ROI Upside appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 03:00
Altcoins Experiencing a Surge in Trading Volume in South Korea Have Been Revealed – Neither Bitcoin nor XRP Are at the Top

The list of altcoins with the highest trading volume in South Korea over the last 24 hours has been released. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Altcoins Experiencing a Surge in Trading Volume in South Korea Have Been Revealed – Neither Bitcoin nor XRP Are at the Top
Coinstats2025/09/29 02:42
Jump’s Firedancer team proposes uncapping Solana blocks after Alpenglow upgrade

The change would allow high-performance validators to fit more transactions into a single block, earning more revenue and scaling the network's capacity.
Coinstats2025/09/29 02:38
AI Infrastructure: Unveiling the Trillion-Dollar Deals Powering the Future

BitcoinWorld AI Infrastructure: Unveiling the Trillion-Dollar Deals Powering the Future The cryptocurrency world has always understood the power of foundational technology, from the energy demands of mining to the intricate networks supporting decentralized finance. Now, another seismic shift is underway, mirroring that early scramble for essential resources: the race to build the AI Infrastructure that will power the next generation of digital innovation. Just as robust blockchain networks were crucial for crypto’s ascent, immense computing power and vast data centers are now the bedrock for artificial intelligence. The scale of investment is staggering, with industry leaders like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang estimating that between $3 trillion and $4 trillion will be spent on this vital infrastructure by the end of the decade. This isn’t just about software; it’s about physical power, immense data facilities, and the underlying architecture that makes AI possible. This article delves into the colossal deals shaping this new frontier, examining how tech giants are pouring billions into building the future. The Billion-Dollar Race for AI Infrastructure The global pursuit of artificial intelligence dominance has triggered an unprecedented investment spree in foundational technologies. Every major tech player, from established giants to ambitious startups, recognizes that cutting-edge AI models are only as powerful as the infrastructure supporting them. This realization has ignited a parallel race, a true arms race in the digital realm, to construct the colossal computing backbone required. The figures involved are astronomical, placing immense strain on existing power grids and pushing the industry’s building capacity to its absolute limit. Companies like Meta, Oracle, Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI are at the forefront, orchestrating deals that redefine the scale of technological investment. Their spending is not just about gaining a competitive edge; it’s about laying the groundwork for an AI-driven future, one server rack, one data center, and one massive energy supply at a time. The sheer volume of capital flowing into this sector underscores its strategic importance, marking AI Infrastructure as the most critical investment area in tech today. Microsoft and OpenAI: A Strategic Partnership Evolves The contemporary AI boom arguably began with a pivotal agreement in 2019: Microsoft’s initial $1 billion investment in the then-non-profit OpenAI. This deal was more than just a financial injection; it strategically positioned Microsoft as OpenAI’s exclusive cloud provider. As the demands of AI model training intensified, Microsoft’s investment increasingly took the form of Azure cloud credits rather than direct cash. This arrangement proved mutually beneficial: Microsoft boosted its Azure sales figures, while OpenAI secured essential funding for its largest operational expense – computing power. Over the subsequent years, Microsoft’s commitment escalated, reaching nearly $14 billion, a move anticipated to yield substantial returns as OpenAI transitioned to a for-profit entity. This partnership became a blueprint for others in the industry. However, the dynamic between the two giants has evolved. In January, OpenAI announced it would no longer rely exclusively on Microsoft’s cloud services. While Microsoft retains a right of first refusal for future infrastructure needs, OpenAI is now free to explore other providers if Azure cannot meet its specific requirements. Concurrently, Microsoft has begun investigating alternative foundation models to power its own AI products, signaling a move towards greater independence from the AI pioneer. This strategic shift highlights the intense competition and the need for diversification in the rapidly expanding AI landscape. Other significant partnerships have emerged, reflecting the success of this model. Anthropic, for instance, has received $8 billion in investment from Amazon, alongside making kernel-level modifications to Amazon’s hardware to optimize it for AI training. Google Cloud has also forged “primary computing partner” agreements with smaller AI firms like Lovable and Windsurf, though these did not involve direct equity investments. Even OpenAI has continued to secure its computing future, notably receiving a substantial $100 billion investment from Nvidia in September, specifically earmarked for purchasing more of the company’s indispensable GPUs. Oracle’s Astounding Leap into Cloud Computing In a dramatic display of its ambition, Oracle has rapidly ascended as a major player in the AI Infrastructure arena. The first hint of this surge came on June 30, 2025, when Oracle disclosed an SEC filing revealing a $30 billion cloud services deal with an undisclosed partner. This figure alone surpassed Oracle’s total cloud revenues for the entire preceding fiscal year, sending a clear signal of its new strategic direction. The partner was later confirmed to be OpenAI, instantly securing Oracle a coveted spot alongside Google as one of OpenAI’s primary hosting partners post-Microsoft exclusivity. Predictably, Oracle’s stock experienced a significant rally, reflecting investor confidence in its newfound prominence. Just a few months later, Oracle made an even more astonishing announcement. On September 10, the company unveiled a five-year, $300 billion deal for compute power, slated to commence in 2027. This monumental agreement caused Oracle’s stock to climb even higher, briefly propelling founder Larry Ellison to the status of the world’s richest individual. The sheer scale of this deal is breathtaking, especially considering that OpenAI does not currently possess $300 billion in available funds. This massive commitment presumes immense future growth for both companies, coupled with a significant degree of faith in the long-term trajectory of AI development. Regardless of the future expenditure, this deal has already firmly cemented Oracle’s position as one of the preeminent Cloud Computing providers for AI workloads and a formidable financial force within the technology sector. It underscores the strategic importance of securing vast computing resources for AI development and deployment, making Oracle a critical enabler of the ongoing AI revolution. Building Hyperscale Data Centers: Meta’s Ambitious Plans For tech behemoths like Meta, which already command extensive legacy infrastructure, the journey into advanced AI Infrastructure is equally complex and considerably expensive. Mark Zuckerberg has publicly stated Meta’s intention to invest an astounding $600 billion in U.S. infrastructure by the close of 2028. This commitment reflects the company’s aggressive pivot towards AI. In just the first half of 2025, Meta’s spending surged by $30 billion compared to the previous year, predominantly fueled by its escalating AI ambitions. While a portion of this investment is directed towards substantial cloud contracts, such as a recent $10 billion agreement with Google Cloud, an even larger share is being channeled into the construction of two colossal new data centers. One such project is “Hyperion,” a sprawling 2,250-acre site in Louisiana, projected to cost an estimated $10 billion to build out. Upon completion, Hyperion is expected to deliver an impressive 5 gigawatts of compute power. A notable aspect of this site is its innovative arrangement with a local nuclear power plant, designed to manage the immense energy demands. Simultaneously, a slightly smaller facility named “Prometheus” in Ohio is anticipated to become operational in 2026, with its power supplied by natural gas. These massive undertakings, while crucial for advancing AI capabilities, are not without significant environmental costs. Elon Musk’s xAI, for instance, constructed its own hybrid data center and power-generation plant in South Memphis, Tennessee. This facility has quickly emerged as one of the county’s largest emitters of smog-producing chemicals, attributed to a series of natural gas turbines that environmental experts contend violate the Clean Air Act. The development of these hyperscale Data Centers highlights the critical need for sustainable energy solutions as the AI boom continues to accelerate, placing unprecedented demands on global power resources. The Stargate Moonshot: Grand Vision or Pipe Dream? Just two days after his second inauguration, President Trump unveiled a highly ambitious joint venture dubbed “Stargate,” involving SoftBank, OpenAI, and Oracle. This project was conceived with the staggering goal of investing $500 billion into building AI infrastructure across the United States. Named after the iconic 1994 film, Stargate was launched with immense fanfare, with Trump proclaiming it “the largest AI infrastructure project in history.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman echoed this sentiment, declaring, “I think this will be the most important project of this era.” The broad outline of the plan designated SoftBank as the primary financier, with Oracle tasked with handling the extensive buildout, guided by input from OpenAI. President Trump committed to overseeing the initiative, promising to streamline regulatory processes to accelerate its progress. However, skepticism surfaced early on, notably from Elon Musk, a business rival of Altman, who publicly questioned whether the project had the necessary funds. As the initial hype subsided, the project’s momentum appeared to wane. In August, Bloomberg reported that the partners were struggling to reach a consensus on key aspects of the venture. Despite these challenges, the Stargate project has made tangible progress. Construction has commenced on eight Data Centers in Abilene, Texas, with the final building anticipated to be completed by the end of 2026. This initiative, while facing hurdles, underscores the national strategic importance placed on developing robust AI Infrastructure and securing a leading position in the global AI race. The Unseen Strain: Power Grids and Environmental Impact of AI Infrastructure The relentless expansion of AI Infrastructure, particularly the proliferation of hyperscale data centers, is placing an unprecedented strain on global power grids and raising significant environmental concerns. Training and running advanced AI models, especially those powered by high-performance GPUs from companies like Nvidia, consume vast amounts of electricity. This demand is not merely incremental; it represents a fundamental shift in global energy consumption patterns. Utilities worldwide are scrambling to upgrade infrastructure and secure new energy sources to meet the projected needs of these digital behemoths. The reliance on fossil fuels, such as natural gas, for powering many of these new facilities, as seen with Meta’s Prometheus project or xAI’s plant in Memphis, contributes directly to carbon emissions and air pollution, challenging environmental regulations like the Clean Air Act. This highlights a critical dilemma: advancing AI capabilities while simultaneously addressing climate change. The push for more sustainable energy solutions, including renewable sources and nuclear power, is becoming increasingly urgent. As more and more Data Centers come online, the long-term environmental footprint of the AI revolution will depend heavily on innovative energy strategies and a commitment to green technology, moving beyond purely economic considerations to embrace ecological responsibility. The Competitive Edge: How Cloud Computing Giants are Battling for AI Dominance The race to provide the underlying compute power for AI has transformed the Cloud Computing landscape into a fiercely competitive battleground. Major players like Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) are employing diverse strategies to capture market share. This includes offering highly specialized services, making strategic equity investments, and even engaging in bespoke hardware modifications to optimize for AI workloads. The partnerships with companies like OpenAI are central to these strategies. Microsoft’s early and deep integration with OpenAI gave Azure a significant head start, showcasing the power of a tightly integrated ecosystem. Amazon’s investment in Anthropic, coupled with kernel-level hardware adjustments, demonstrates a commitment to deep optimization for specific AI partners. Google Cloud, while not always making direct investments, is aggressively pursuing “primary computing partner” deals with emerging AI firms, integrating them into its expansive network. The competition extends beyond just cloud services to the very hardware that underpins AI. Nvidia, with its market-leading GPUs, plays a pivotal role, becoming an indispensable supplier for all these cloud providers and AI developers. The ability to secure access to Nvidia’s latest chips is a critical differentiator. This intense competition benefits AI developers by driving innovation, improving service offerings, and potentially lowering costs over time. However, it also creates a complex web of dependencies and strategic alliances, where the choice of a cloud provider can significantly impact an AI company’s development trajectory and market access. The battle for AI dominance is not just about who has the best models, but who can provide the most robust, scalable, and efficient Cloud Computing infrastructure to run them. Conclusion: The Enduring Legacy of the AI Infrastructure Race The colossal investments pouring into AI Infrastructure represent more than just a fleeting trend; they signify a fundamental reshaping of the global technological landscape. From Microsoft’s strategic early bets on OpenAI to Oracle’s breathtaking multi-billion-dollar deals and Meta’s commitment to hyperscale Data Centers, the scale of capital expenditure is truly unprecedented. This race is driving innovation, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in Cloud Computing, and simultaneously creating immense challenges related to energy consumption and environmental impact. The pivotal role of companies like Nvidia, supplying the essential hardware, underscores the interconnectedness of this complex ecosystem. As AI continues to evolve and integrate into every facet of our lives, the robust, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure being built today will serve as its bedrock. These ambitious projects are not merely about supporting current AI models; they are about anticipating and enabling the next generation of artificial intelligence, ensuring that the future of innovation has the power and capacity it needs to thrive. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post AI Infrastructure: Unveiling the Trillion-Dollar Deals Powering the Future first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/29 02:25
Fed Rate Watch: Consensus Leans Hard Toward a Quarter-Point Slice

Traders have practically written in pen a quarter-point cut, daring the U.S. Federal Reserve to prove them wrong at October’s meeting ahead. Quarter-Point Trim Leads the Board for October’s Fed Decision CME’s Fedwatch tool puts numbers to the hunch: with the target currently at 4.00% to 4.25%, the Oct. 29 path most favored is a […]
Coinstats2025/09/29 02:25
De opkomst van meme​-coins: wat BONK fintech​-startups leert

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   BONK begon als een obscure grap op de blockchain, maar groeide uit tot een sociaal fenomeen. De opkomst van deze meme​-coin laat fintech​-startups zien dat cultuur, emotie en community minstens zo belangrijk zijn als technologie. Cultuurkracht en gemeenschapsdynamiek leiden de revolutie BONK, een meme​-coin op de Solana​-blockchain, toont hoe humor en gemeenschapsgevoel een verrassend sterke invloed kunnen hebben op de cryptomarkt. Terwijl veel projecten zich vastbijten in technologische details en whitepapers, gooide BONK het over een andere boeg. Het project ontstond in een tijd waarin de markt op z’n zachtst gezegd vermoeid was. De koersbewegingen stagneerden, de innovatie leek even stil te vallen. BONK wist zich in deze sfeer te onderscheiden met een luchtige toon en een duidelijke boodschap. De community pakte het op, gaf er betekenis aan en bracht het tot leven. Memes, inside jokes en een gevoel van ‘wij tegen de rest’ werden het cement van een hechte gebruikersgroep. Deze sociale lijm bleek krachtiger dan veel technologische beloftes. Daardoor ging BONK viraal en wist het zich te vestigen in een overvolle markt. In die zin bewees de munt dat in crypto niet alleen techniek telt, maar juist ook de culturele snaar die geraakt wordt. En dat het werkte, blijkt uit de cijfers. Een investering van duizend dollar in september 2023 groeide in twee jaar tijd uit tot een slordige 96.700 dollar. Zulke rendementen zijn zeldzaam, en ze trekken aandacht. Voor veel retailbeleggers werd BONK meer dan een munt; het voelde als het begin van iets groters. De relatief lage instap, gecombineerd met het gevoel ergens bij te horen, maakt meme​-coins aantrekkelijk. Fintech​-startups kunnen daar iets van leren: mensen verbinden zich eerder aan een verhaal dan aan een datasheet. The humor in meme coins reflects a vibrant creativity! #ArtisticPerspective https://t.co/XcC9RorTHC — ArtisticSoul (@mlor9pfep642795) September 28, 2025 Lessen voor fintech: van beloning tot gebruikersbinding Community als fundament voor groei Een betrokken community is voor meme​-coins niet slechts een leuke bijkomstigheid, maar het kloppend hart. BONK bewijst hoe belangrijk het is om gebruikers meer te bieden dan een token alleen. Deelnemers voelden zich onderdeel van iets groters, iets levends. Voor fintech​-startups ligt hier een duidelijke les: bouw een omgeving waarin mensen willen blijven. Dat doe je niet met strakke interfaces alleen, maar met betekenisvolle interactie. Denk aan staking beloningen, airdrops of exclusieve functies voor actieve leden. Alles wat gebruikers het gevoel geeft dat ze ertoe doen, telt. Bovendien draait het niet alleen om geven, maar ook om laten meebeslissen. Sommige projecten kiezen ervoor om governance-tokens in te voeren. Daarmee krijgen gebruikers invloed op de koers van het platform. Ze stemmen mee, geven richting en voelen zich medeverantwoordelijk. Dat versterkt de binding en verlaagt de drempel om zich actief in te zetten. Zo groeit een platform niet alleen in gebruikersaantallen, maar ook in draagvlak en vertrouwen. Gedrag, beloning en het benutten van FOMO Het is bekend dat beleggers bij heftige prijsbewegingen vaak op emotie reageren. Meme​-coins floreren bij het psychologische spel van hype en urgentie. FOMO staat voor Fear Of Missing Out. Het is een krachtige drijfveer. BONK wist dat slim in te zetten met snel stijgende koersen, virale content en continue community-activiteit. Fintech-startups die met crypto-functionaliteit aan de slag willen, doen er goed aan die gedragsmechanismen serieus te nemen. Door gebruik te maken van gamification, slimme notificaties en beloningsstructuren kun je gebruikers motiveren en vasthouden. Ook op het gebied van beloning zijn er kansen. De suggestie om salarissen deels in stablecoins uit te keren, is een voorbeeld van hoe fintech zich kan aanpassen aan een veranderende arbeidsmarkt. Werknemers, zeker de jongere generatie, staan open voor flexibele vergoedingsstructuren. En als een deel van dat loon automatisch wordt beheerd of geconverteerd, neem je de onzekerheid weg. Zo blijft er ruimte voor innovatie, zonder dat de betrouwbaarheid waar mensen op vertrouwen in het geding komt. Recently, meme coins tend to skyrocket instantly right after minting, but even giants like $SHIB and $TROLL once crashed hard. As long as the CMO doesn’t abandon it, the future will continue. Just buy with an amount you can afford and tuck it away in your bag. pic.twitter.com/ObkxkLR35c — SS (@cryptogunner777) September 28, 2025 Inzicht dat uitnodigt tot actie De opmars van BONK laat zien dat een munt met een knipoog verrassend serieus genomen kan worden. Niet ondanks, maar juist dankzij de culturele en sociale lading. Voor fintech​-startups is dat een wake-up call. Als je alleen mikt op functionaliteit, mis je de kans om mensen echt te raken. Het zijn de verhalen, de symboliek en de collectieve beleving die gebruikers binden. En wie daarin weet te investeren, kan uitgroeien tot een beweging. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht De opkomst van meme​-coins: wat BONK fintech​-startups leert is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/29 02:16
