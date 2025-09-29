R. Kiyosaki picks the asset to invest with $100

Financial educator and investor Robert Kiyosaki has suggested that investors with $100 can consider precious metals as ideal investments. According to the Rich Dad Poor Dad author, if he had just $100 to invest, he would put it into silver coins. He argued that silver has been manipulated for years but is "about to explode," predicting that $100 invested today could become $500 within a year, he said in an X post on September 28. Kiyosaki added that he is personally buying more immediately, urging others not to miss what he views as a rare opportunity. IF I HAD $100 WHAT WOULD I INVEST IN? I WOULD BUY MORE SILVER COINS. Silver has been manipulated for years. In September 2025 Silver is about to explode. I predict your $100 in silver will be $500 in a year. I am buying more tomorrow. Please do not miss silvers explosion.… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) September 28, 2025 His comments come at a time when silver is already enjoying one of its strongest years in more than a decade. Silver's impressive 2025 run The metal began 2025 trading at around $28.92 per ounce and by late September had surged past $46, marking a gain of over 55% year to date. Over the past six weeks alone, silver has rallied nearly 19%, outpacing gold and logging one of the most powerful short-term runs in recent memory. The rally has been fueled by a mix of industrial and macroeconomic factors. In this case, demand for silver in electronics and renewable energy, particularly solar panels, continues to climb, while supply has remained tight. To this end, HSBC projects a deficit of more than 200 million ounces in 2025, adding further pressure to prices. On the macro side, a weaker U.S. dollar and expectations of additional Federal…