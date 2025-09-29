2025-10-01 Wednesday

Ether ETFs Log $796M Outflows in a Week, While MAGAX Presale Signals 200× Upside

Ethereum made headlines after spot Ether ETFs recorded five straight days of outflows, totaling almost $796 million in a single week. On just one day, over $248 million left these funds, showing how quickly investor sentiment can turn. The pressure also hit the price. ETH slipped nearly 10% over the same period, dropping close to [...] The post Ether ETFs Log $796M Outflows in a Week, While MAGAX Presale Signals 200× Upside appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/29 04:45
Polkadot Advances Plan for Native DOT-Backed Stablecoin pUSD

The post Polkadot Advances Plan for Native DOT-Backed Stablecoin pUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot moves forward with pUSD, a DOT-backed stablecoin aimed at boosting DeFi liquidity, reducing reliance on external stablecoins. Polkadot is preparing to launch its first native stablecoin, pUSD, designed to be fully backed by DOT tokens. In May, a formal proposal highlighted its role in boosting DeFi growth and reducing reliance on USDT and USDC. Voters now prefer a referendum on the measure, and it is close to passing. DOT-Collateralized Stablecoin Gains Traction in OpenGov The venture states pUSD is an over-collateralized debt token designed to let users borrow against their DOT holdings without sacrificing them. This mechanism promises to bring more stability to traders and liquidity providers and promote developer activity. Polkadot’s Asset Hub system chain is set to issue pUSD as the stable asset for the network. The stablecoin has been designed with the Honzon protocol created by Acala. That would have used DOT as the only collateral and not used the mixed collateral models that exposed other projects to risk. Optionally also included is a pUSD Savings module, which allows the holders to lock tokens and gain interest based on stability fees. Related Reading: No Longer $3 Trillion: Citi Increases 2030 Stablecoin Market Cap Prediction | Live Bitcoin News The stablecoin may be included in Polkadot’s Treasury for payments and reduce the need for maintaining separate reserves in external stablecoins. Over time, the Treasury could use pUSD as an incentive for staking that eliminates DOT inflation and replaces it with stable payouts. Polkadot’s proposal is one part of an industry trend towards chain-native stablecoins. Several competing blockchains have created similar assets to build internal economies and mitigate third-party risk, such as Cosmos and Near. Others point to Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT as becoming potential risk factors because they are subject to external governance and regulatory interventions.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:35
S&P nears dot-com era valuations, but Wall Street believes this time is different

The post S&P nears dot-com era valuations, but Wall Street believes this time is different appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The S&P 500 is now trading near levels it hasn’t touched since the dot-com bubble, and Wall Street isn’t running scared, but adjusting. According to Yahoo Finance, strategists across the board are now questioning what counts as “normal” in this market. Valuations that once screamed danger are now being treated as the new standard, as the stock market remains driven by AI, megacap earnings, and investors chasing growth. Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America, told clients this week that maybe it’s time to accept these high stock multiples as the new baseline. “Perhaps we should anchor to today’s multiples as the new normal rather than expecting mean reversion to a bygone era,” she wrote in a Wednesday note. Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said that the S&P 500 trades at a 40% premium to its long-term forward average, but when measured over just the last five years, that gap drops to a high single-digit level. That five-year window coincides with the rise of tech giants, who’ve dominated both market cap and earnings. Powell shares his concern while strategists push back The Federal Reserve is aware of the heat. Speaking last week, Chair Jerome Powell said markets look “fairly highly valued.” That drew comparisons to Alan Greenspan’s 1996 “irrational exuberance” speech, delivered more than three years before the bubble burst. Despite Powell’s caution, most strategists aren’t seeing this as a bubble. Sonali Basak, chief investment strategist at iCapital, said in a LinkedIn post Friday that investors shouldn’t try to time the top. She quoted Barry Ritholtz, chief investment officer at Ritholtz Wealth Management, who warned: “If you’re an investor trying to guess where the top is, your odds are very much against you.” He reminded readers that after Greenspan’s warning, the Nasdaq rallied fivefold before crashing.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:31
Putin’s war and sanctions speed up Russian oil decline

The post Putin’s war and sanctions speed up Russian oil decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russia has fueled its invasion of Ukraine for more than three and a half years by keeping oil flowing, but the lifeline is drying up. The war and Western sanctions are making it harder to pull crude from already declining reservoirs. Analysts project at least a 10% drop in output by 2030, a major threat to the Kremlin’s economy built on petrodollars, according to figures shared in public by the Russian Energy Ministry and industry executives. Moscow managed to keep oil production and exports steady at the start of the conflict by maintaining old fields instead of investing in new ones. That tactic is hitting its limit. Up to one-third of Russia’s budget comes from energy profits, a figure expected to shrink as output falls. Even before the war, Soviet-era fields in Western Siberia and the Volga-Urals region were running dry. Companies turned to harder-to-recover crude in Arctic and Siberian zones, but that option is now blocked by sanctions and shortages. Russia loses technology and talent in oil sector Russian majors once planned to tap Siberian shale with techniques used in Texas and North Dakota. That plan collapsed after sanctions cut off access to needed technology. The Kremlin raised taxes on oil companies to fund the war, further straining the sector. Skilled labor has thinned as young men joined the frontlines with large soldier packages, died in combat, or fled the country. President Donald Trump, now in the White House, has intensified pressure on Vladimir Putin to halt the invasion. But even a sudden end to war and sanctions would not fix the industry. Matthew Sagers of S&P Global Commodity Insights said, “Getting oil out of the ground is harder and more expensive but the deteriorating resource base means you have to run faster every year just to stay in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:25
We’re Entering the Spot ETF Decision Month – Here Are the Key Dates for XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin

The post We’re Entering the Spot ETF Decision Month – Here Are the Key Dates for XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the cryptocurrency market, eyes are turned to ETF applications, which will be finalized in October. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to make a decision on leading altcoins such as Solana (SOL), XRP, Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Investors are particularly keen to see whether these applications will be approved, as many ETFs have a final deadline of mid-October. According to the data in the table, none of the applications with an October deadline were submitted by Fidelity or BlackRock. The absence of these two giants, considered the most powerful companies in the crypto ETF space, is noteworthy. Despite this, decisions regarding major altcoins like Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin are expected to have significant market impact. Detailed deadlines for ETFs are as follows: Solana ETFs Grayscale Solana Trust conversion – October 10, 2025 VanEck Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 21Shares Core Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 Canary Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 Bitwise Solana ETF – October 14, 2025 Franklin Solana ETF – October 14, 2025 Fidelity Solana Fund – October 16, 2025 Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF – October 17, 2025 XRP ETFs Grayscale XRP Trust Conversion – October 15, 2025 21Shares Core XRP Trust – October 15, 2025 Canary XRP ETF – October 15, 2025 WisdomTree XRP Fund – October 15, 2025 CoinShares XRP ETF – October 15, 2025 Litecoin ETFs Grayscale Litecoin Trust Conversion – October 10, 2025 CoinShares Litecoin ETF – October 13, 2025 Dogecoin ETF Grayscale Dogecoin Trust Conversion – October 13, 2025 Cardano ETF Franklin Cardano Trust – October 23, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/were-entering-the-spot-etf-decision-month-here-are-the-key-dates-for-xrp-solana-cardano-dogecoin-and-litecoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:17
Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Gain 25% or Is Another Crypto Outpacing It Before October 2025?

The post Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Gain 25% or Is Another Crypto Outpacing It Before October 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) is showing steady momentum as experts have predicted up to 25% growth in October 2025, but Muttuum Finance a new altcoin could catch up with it. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is currently in presale phase 6 for $0.035. The phase has sold more than 50% of its allocation and raised more than $16.5 million. It has already accumulated more than 16,620 holders, which is a reflection of strong investor confidence.  Contrary to Cardano (ADA), whose growth is tied to broader ecosystem advancements, Mutuum Finance unites real utility with innovative DeFi features, including peer-to-peer and peer-to-contract lending, staking rewards, and rigorous security audits. For those investors seeking outsized returns and a next-generation DeFi play, Mutuum Finance is becoming an upstart challenger that can stand on an even par with well-established cryptocurrencies like Cardano. Cardano Under Growing Pressure Despite Whale Sell-Offs Less than weeks after Cardano’s ADA jumped briefly above $0.90, the asset’s momentum has reversed nearly brutally, falling to around $0.78, a 15% decline in a single week. One crypto analyst has noted, the recent drop below the key $0.80 threshold could render any dreams of a 25% recovery to $0.95 useless, and raise question marks over the short-term outlook for ADA.  Contributing to the bearish sentiment, large investors have reportedly offloaded 160 million ADA in the space of 96 hours, a move not only reflective of fading confidence, but which also risks fuelling further price drops by adding yet more supply into the system.  Presale Mania and Investor Sentiment Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is back in the news as Stage 6 of its presale gathers unstoppable pace. Tokens are selling at $0.035, a 16.17% increase from the previous round. Interest from investors has been astounding, with over 16,620 investors onboarding over $16.5 million, signaling rising confidence in the project’s future…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:16
Cathie Wood Reaffirms Bitcoin’s Role as Monetary Standard

The post Cathie Wood Reaffirms Bitcoin’s Role as Monetary Standard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cathie Wood reaffirms Bitcoin as a monetary Standard, dismisses ETH flippening, highlighting Bitcoin’s resilience, security, and role in inflation. Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has restated her belief that Bitcoin will remain the leading cryptocurrency in the years ahead. Speaking on The Master Investor podcast, She pointed out that Bitcoin’s unrivaled security and its rule-based nature make it a contender for a global monetary system. She pointed out that it is the only Layer 1 blockchain that was never hacked, which would differentiate it from other players. Ark CEO Rejects ETH Flippening, Cites Layer 2 Competition Ethereum has a significant role to play in decentralized finance, but Wood said it is unlikely to replace Bitcoin. She said increasing competition for Ethereum comes from Layer 2 networks that aim to ease congestion and reduce costs. She added that Ethereum’s long-term dominance is not certain, thanks to this fragmentation. Still, Wood was not talking down the Ethereum. Instead, she revealed that she has recently invested in BitMine, and thus indirectly has exposure to the Ethereum ecosystem. She called the move a calculated step, not an outright strategic change. This, she says, allows Ark to piggyback off the rise of Ethereum while keeping Bitcoin as the core focus. Related Reading: ARK Invest Adds $23.5M in Crypto Stocks Across Three ETFs | Live Bitcoin News However, Wood’s take on Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who has written that Ethereum will pass Bitcoin, was also interesting. She agreed with Lee’s opinions, but disagreed, saying how Bitcoin’s simplicity and reliability make it a better long-term store of value. Wood then returned to the recent rise in the price of gold. She said gold’s rise is a sign that investors are looking for different stores of value in the midst of concerns about inflation and possible uncertainty in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:11
‘Buy The Dips’, He Says

The post ‘Buy The Dips’, He Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:05
JD Vance says TikTok has been separated from ByteDance to protect U.S. data

Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that the United States has “successfully separated” TikTok from its Chinese parent ByteDance and can now “control people’s data security.” Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Vance stated, “We can ensure that the algorithm is not being used as a propaganda tool by a foreign government.” He said he […]
Union
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 03:54
HASH (hash.media), Formerly Operating as Todayq News, Today Announced its Strategic Rebrand as Part of an Evolution to Redefine Cryptocurrency Content

HASH (hash.media), formerly operating as Todayq News, today announced its strategic rebrand as part of an evolution to redefine cryptocurrency. […] The post HASH (hash.media), Formerly Operating as Todayq News, Today Announced its Strategic Rebrand as Part of an Evolution to Redefine Cryptocurrency Content appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 03:41
