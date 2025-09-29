2025-10-01 Wednesday

Bitcoin Promotes Peace by Enforcing Fiscal Discipline | Expert Insights

Bitcoin Promotes Peace by Enforcing Fiscal Discipline | Expert Insights

Bitcoin (BTC), with its fixed supply and decentralized nature, has been increasingly viewed as a potential tool to mitigate the impacts of war by curbing government-driven inflationary financing. Experts assert that adopting Bitcoin as a global reserve currency could reduce the likelihood of conflicts fueled by unchecked monetary expansion, offering a transparent alternative to traditional [...]
Bitcoin
BTC$114.353,32+0,26%
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/29 04:34
Everyone's shorting the dollar and markets could be in for a ride

Everyone’s shorting the dollar and markets could be in for a ride

The post Everyone’s shorting the dollar and markets could be in for a ride appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bond traders, hedge funds, and global macro strategists have ramped up bets against the U.S. dollar in recent weeks, a move that’s about to shake currency markets. As the wave of “short dollar” positioning grows, it’s raising fresh warnings about volatility, not just in forex but across equities, bonds, commodities, and crypto. Why are traders taking out short dollar positions? Shorting the dollar means speculators are betting its value will decline relative to other major currencies. It’s a trend that has picked up steam in September, fueled by expectations that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle and may soon pivot to further interest rate cuts. Fiscal deficits, talk of dedollarization in global trade, and capital flows into assets like gold and emerging market currencies have all put pressure on the greenback. Hedge funds and institutional investors have piled into the short dollar trade, supported by recent macro headlines suggesting U.S. growth could stall while other regions like Europe and Asia show surprising resilience. This is reflected in increased derivative volumes and crowded short positions, often highlighted in financial commentary and market data. Why volatility may be looming Large, one-sided positioning can create unstable market conditions. When many traders bet against the dollar at once, even a small reversal (like surprisingly strong U.S. payrolls or inflation data) can trigger a rapid “short squeeze.” This forces traders to buy back dollars quickly and drives prices sharply higher. As Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett told Zero Hedge, “buckle up” if there is a disorderly unwind of the short dollar trade. This kind of move doesn’t just affect currency markets. U.S. equities and global markets can see sudden capital flows as currency hedges are unwound. Treasury yields may swing as risk sentiment and safe-haven demand shift. Gold and oil…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:03
How the Current Crypto Bull Market is Different From the Rest

How the Current Crypto Bull Market is Different From the Rest

The post How the Current Crypto Bull Market is Different From the Rest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Every bull market in crypto feels unique, but the one unfolding in 2025 is already shaping up to stand apart from previous cycles. After months of Bitcoin dominance, capital is now shifting aggressively into altcoins, marking the start of what traders call “altcoin season.” In this phase, smaller-cap projects tend to outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum, often delivering returns that can multiply portfolios several times over. Retail investors are moving quickly, trying to establish positions before the next leg up. Unlike past rallies where hype often came late, this cycle is seeing early and strategic positioning into promising projects. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as one of the most talked-about assets, with analysts expecting it to be one of the standout performers of this altcoin season thanks to its rapid growth and accelerating community momentum. Altcoin Season Takes Center Stage One of the clearest signs of a transition to altcoin season is the decline in Bitcoin’s market dominance. As capital flows from Bitcoin into mid-cap and small-cap coins, investors are chasing higher returns outside the established giants. This pattern is familiar, but in 2025 the shift is happening more swiftly than in previous years. While Bitcoin still trades above $110,000 and holds its place as the market leader, the pace at which altcoins like Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche have attracted liquidity shows that traders are eager to diversify. The rising number of new projects gaining traction underscores the market’s hunger for fresh narratives. Why…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:02
SEC chair outlines main directions of regulatory work ahead

SEC chair outlines main directions of regulatory work ahead

SEC chair Paul Atkins recently told Fox Business that the agency will pursue crypto rulemaking and seek an innovation exemption.
Crypto.news2025/09/29 04:02
Mira Network Airdrop Claim Site Temporarily Inaccessible

Mira Network Airdrop Claim Site Temporarily Inaccessible

Detail: https://coincu.com/airdrop/mira-network-airdrop-site-inaccessible/
Coinstats2025/09/29 03:58
Mike Novogratz Reflects on XRP's Resilience Amid SEC Battle

Mike Novogratz Reflects on XRP’s Resilience Amid SEC Battle

Novogratz reflects on XRP’s unexpected resilience amidst SEC battle. Ripple’s strong community proves crucial in XRP’s ongoing survival. Mike Novogratz praises Garlinghouse’s leadership in challenging legal waters. Mike Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy Digital, recently admitted that he initially doubted XRP’s ability to weather the ongoing legal battles with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). During a conversation with podcaster Kyle Chasse, Novogratz openly shared his skepticism about XRP’s long-term survival. However, he quickly acknowledged the unexpected strength of XRP’s community, which has proven crucial in the token’s continued existence and success. Despite his initial reservations, Mike Novogratz praised Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, for his ability to steer the company through tumultuous legal waters while maintaining a strong, loyal community. According to Novogratz, Garlinghouse’s leadership has been instrumental in keeping the community intact, even amidst uncertainty. Also Read: XRP’s October Performance: Why ‘Uptober’ Is More Myth Than Reality Novogratz also shared an interesting perspective on the nature of crypto communities. He reflected on how many successful cryptocurrencies are supported by what he described as “cult-like” communities. This kind of loyalty and devotion to a particular asset is something rarely seen in the stock market, where individual stocks rarely inspire such passionate followings. Furthermore, Novogratz admitted that he once dismissed XRP due to its perceived lack of decentralization. Over time, however, he has come to accept that people’s trust in such assets is integral to the crypto ecosystem. As he put it, “Who am I to judge where people want to store their money?” XRP’s Community: A Key Factor in Its Success The strength of the XRP community has often been cited as one of the token’s most significant attributes. Despite facing fierce legal challenges, the unwavering support of XRP holders has played a critical role in its survival. Novogratz himself has noted that the intensity of loyalty in crypto communities is an essential factor in the success of many blockchain projects. His observations also touch on the broader trends in the crypto market. In a post-2008 financial world, where trust in traditional institutions is at an all-time low, cryptocurrencies have provided a new form of trust through these online communities. In this sense, Novogratz sees the vibrant, passionate following behind XRP as reflective of the very essence of cryptocurrency’s appeal. In closing, while Novogratz initially questioned the future of XRP, his view has since evolved. With the token continuing to thrive despite legal challenges, he now recognizes its enduring value, especially in the eyes of its dedicated community. Also Read: SEC to Review Multiple XRP ETF Applications in October: What’s at Stake? The post Mike Novogratz Reflects on XRP’s Resilience Amid SEC Battle appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/29 03:56
What Is Aster? The Decentralized Exchange on BNB Chain That's Taking on Hyperliquid

What Is Aster? The Decentralized Exchange on BNB Chain That’s Taking on Hyperliquid

Perpetual futures decentralized exchange Aster has caught the attention of users, but what exactly is it? And what's up with future airdrops?
Coinstats2025/09/29 03:51
XRP's October Performance: Why 'Uptober' Is More Myth Than Reality

XRP’s October Performance: Why ‘Uptober’ Is More Myth Than Reality

 XRP’s October history reveals extreme volatility, with rare positive spikes.  XRP’s October returns show inconsistent performance, with significant yearly fluctuations.  October for XRP: dramatic gains overshadowed by frequent double-digit losses A few explosive events often distort XRP’s October price history. While the crypto community celebrates “Uptober,” historical data does not support this optimistic trend for XRP. The coin’s fluctuations during this month have been volatile, with more downs than ups.  XRP has seen several significant rallies in October, but these tend to be exceptions rather than the rule. In fact, its median monthly return for October is negative. This contradicts the idea that October consistently delivers positive returns for XRP. Also Read: SEC to Review Multiple XRP ETF Applications in October: What’s at Stake? XRP’s October Record Shows Volatility XRP’s performance has been very high, with immense gains and great losses over the years. In 2013, XRP surged by more than 94%. It surged by 130% the following year, and in 2017, it was only increasing by 1.49%, as per cryptorank. However, some years produced notable declines. In 2018 and 2021, XRP had losses in the double digits. The situation has been sporadic at best despite periodical rallies. According to analysts, the XRP results in October show a mixed picture. October 2020 was the most dramatic, with an incredible rise in the price of XRP by nearly 179% in one month. However, these peaks are exceptions in the history of the price of a coin. The past has indicated that October has been more of a month of corrections rather than steady growth. Source: CryptoRank XRP’s Median October Return Points to Losses The median XRP October return is quite negative. It is a loss of 1.79%, much different from the myth of “Uptober” that is so popular. Indeed, October shows worse returns, at -4.58% on average for XRP. These data reveal the inconsistency of XRP performance throughout the years in October. October’s swings have been largely influenced by outlier events, making the data hard to generalize. The majority of the income that XRP has had this month is through isolated years, including 2020. But such extraordinary years do not give a sound trend to the coin. The results of XRP in October support the fact that the month has no profitability assurance. Q4 Trends Offer Some Optimism for XRP, But Risks Persist Although the performance showed some volatility in October, the fourth quarter (Q4) is generally more favourable to XRP. Q4, on average, gives XRP a healthy increase of almost 88% gain. However, despite the positive trends of Q4, the median return shows losses of 4.32%. The results during the fourth quarter, as in the case of October, are usually influenced by a few outstanding years that are so outstanding that they cover the expected results. The investors have to take the months ahead, Uptober, with a grain of salt, since history indicates that it is more folklore than fact. Also Read: Can Dogecoin Hold $0.24 or Will It Plunge to $0.19? Experts Weigh In! The post XRP’s October Performance: Why ‘Uptober’ Is More Myth Than Reality appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/29 03:49
Economic calendar and Wall Street expectations brings tension to the trading floor

Economic calendar and Wall Street expectations brings tension to the trading floor

Financial markets are entering yet another tense week, with the U.S. government shutdown countdown, the close of the third quarter, and the release of September’s jobs data all landing at the same time. All major averages barely moved last week, even after President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs late Thursday, but investors now face a week loaded with events that carry much heavier risks. Tuesday is the official end of Q3, a period that saw the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq hit all-time highs. At the same time, Washington is running out of time to avoid a shutdown, with the government set to close on Wednesday afternoon unless a funding deal is struck. Congress struggles while jobs data hangs in balance Economists on Wall Street expect 43,000 new non-farm payroll jobs in September and unemployment steady at 4.3%. Oxford Economics predicts a stronger number, saying the economy likely added 85,000 jobs in September, which “should reassure the Federal Reserve that the labor market isn’t deteriorating, allowing the central bank to keep policy on hold at its October meeting,” according to them. The risk of withheld data has raised concerns at the Fed. Last week, Lisa Cook, a sitting Fed governor, continued her legal fight against the Trump administration’s attempt to remove her from the board over allegations tied to 2021 mortgage fraud. Her legal team urged the Supreme Court to reject the effort, and she was backed in an amicus brief filed by former Fed chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen. The shutdown also raises the threat of real job losses. Oxford Economics noted that in a typical shutdown, about 40% of federal workers are furloughed with back pay restored afterward. This time the White House has signaled agencies to prepare for layoffs, not furloughs. Economic calendar and Wall Street expectations brings tension to the trading floor The market will also react to a stacked calendar of economic releases. Monday brings Dallas Fed manufacturing activity data. On Tuesday, we will be awaiting the FHFA house price index for July, the MNI Chicago PMI for September, JOLTS job openings for August, Conference Board consumer confidence for September, and Dallas Fed services activity. Wednesday features MBA mortgage applications, ADP private payrolls, S&P Global US manufacturing PMI, ISM manufacturing PMI, construction spending for August, and Wards total vehicle sales for September. Thursday will include Challenger job cuts for September, initial jobless claims for the week ending Sept. 27, factory orders for August, and the final durable goods orders reading. Friday, if not derailed by the shutdown, will see the nonfarm payrolls report, unemployment rate, average hourly earnings month-on-month and year-on-year, the S&P Global US services PMI final reading, and the ISM services index. Earnings are thin, with Carnival Corporation, Jefferies, Vail Resorts, and Diginex reporting Monday, Paychex and Lamb Weston reporting Tuesday, and Nike reporting Wednesday, which makes it the most notable corporate release of the week. Thursday and Friday bring no significant earnings updates, as major banks won’t begin Q3 earnings until mid-October, meaning the market must ride through political and economic turbulence without new corporate anchors. Despite the uncertainty, the S&P 500 finished Friday’s session above 6,600. Investors have not forgotten the shock of Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcements earlier this year. Losses tied to that moment were wiped out in a month. Meanwhile, volatility has collapsed since, with the VIX falling from above 50 in April to the mid-teens on Friday. Since July 1, it has traded above 20 only once, as Cryptopolitan just reported. After rebounding in May, the S&P 500 climbed back to record levels in an orderly fashion. Plus hedge funds use them as well, especially for short-term trading, according to Robert Harlow, associate head of global multi-asset research at T. Rowe. “If you’re a macro hedge fund that isn’t set up to trade all types of option structures or something, you just get in, get out.” If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Coinstats2025/09/29 03:44
From Presale to Powerhouse: $2K in MoonBull Could Grow to $492K, the Best Crypto to Buy in Q4, as Bonk and SPX6900 Surge

From Presale to Powerhouse: $2K in MoonBull Could Grow to $492K, the Best Crypto to Buy in Q4, as Bonk and SPX6900 Surge

Are you looking for the best crypto to buy in Q4? The world of meme coins has exploded in popularity, and right now, three names are gaining massive traction: MoonBull, Bonk, and SPX6900. These coins stand out in the meme coin market, each offering a unique set of features and opportunities for investors looking for […]
Coinstats2025/09/29 03:15
