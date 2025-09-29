Netflix’s ‘Wayward’ Was Inspired By A Real School For Troubled Teens

The post Netflix’s ‘Wayward’ Was Inspired By A Real School For Troubled Teens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sydney Topliffe and Alyvia Alyn Lind in ‘Wayward’ on Netflix. Photo Courtesy of Netflix/Netflix The Netflix limited series Wayward is set in Tall Pines, a picturesque town in Vermont, that, on the surface, appears to be the perfect place to settle down, start a family, and escape the woes of city life. As for things that seem too good to be true, dark secrets are lurking beneath the town’s serene topography. The eight-episode limited series, which premiered on September 25, was created by Mae Martin, who revealed in an interview alongside co-stars Toni Collette and Sarah Jadon that this story was inspired by a real-life school for troubled teenagers. Mae Martin in ‘Wayward’ on Netflix. PHOTO BY MICHAEL GIBSON/NETFLIX “The story is based on my best friend, Nicole. She’s just the funniest person I’ve ever met. We were so codependent and hysterical all the time, and she was sent to one of these schools. She was taken over the border and handcuffed in the middle of the night, and she was gone for two years. She ended up ultimately escaping on bare feet through the woods and hitchhiking across the state, and was in a very dangerous situation. I always felt incensed about that, and also, I had a lot of guilt that I should have been sent with her or instead of her. I always imagined what that would have looked like. Abby and Leila’s friendship is based on ours. I would be more like the Leila character, and I wondered what would have happened if I’d followed her.” Wayward is shining a very bright spotlight on schools that take extreme measures to help and cure troubled teenagers. Several of these places have come under fire for their methods, which many claim are abusive, neglectful, and cruel, and there…