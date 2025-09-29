MEXC හුවමාරුව
Can Cardano Upgrades Drive ADA Price to $3 in a Year?
The post Can Cardano Upgrades Drive ADA Price to $3 in a Year? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano’s upcoming upgrades could define whether its native token ADA breaks a multi-year ceiling. With Project Acropolis, Hydra adoption, and Ouroboros Leios ahead, the question is whether these technical milestones can reset Cardano’s market narrative and push ADA toward $3 by 2027.This predictive analysis was conducted through AI using sequence prompting, learning, and advanced reasoning. It should not be taken as financial advice. Readers should perform their own research and consider professional guidance before making investment decisions. Most importantly, this predictive analysis doesn’t consider additional developments such as institutional adoption, ETF approvals, or regulatory decisions. It’s solely pivoted on Cardano network upgrades and their impact on ADA. Cardano Network Upgrade Timeline and Expected Impact Upgrade Timing Technical focus Why it matters for price Expected ADA price range* Project Acropolis Q4 2025 – Q1 2026 Modular node re-architecture Improves stability and shipping cadence; lowers execution risk $0.70 – $0.95 Hydra adoption 2026 (ongoing) L2 “heads” for low-latency settlement Delivers faster, cheaper UX if apps integrate $0.90 – $1.40 Ouroboros Leios Mid–late 2026 (testnet first) Parallelism at base layer Re-rates capacity and long-term utility if metrics hold $1.30 – $2.20 Post-Leios path to Mega 2027+ Advanced scaling roadmap Compounds if delivery stays consistent $2.00 – $3.50 *Ranges reflect tech-to-adoption pathways, not market timing calls. Sponsored Sponsored How Cardano Upgrades Translate To ADA Price Markets reward credible execution and user impact. Three channels matter: Throughput and UX → activity and TVL narrative: Faster, cheaper, smoother apps attract users and volume. Developer velocity → shorter time-to-feature: Modular code and stable tooling speed delivery. That reduces the “execution discount.” Transparency and governance discipline: Clear milestones and reporting lower perceived risk. Price moves when those channels show verifiable proof, not promises. Project Acropolis: Credibility and Velocity Uplift Why this can move ADA price toward $0.90–$0.95 Acropolis…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 05:42
XRP Payments Could Enable Daily and Hourly Wages, Says Ripple Chie
The post XRP Payments Could Enable Daily and Hourly Wages, Says Ripple Chie appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CEO says XRP could enable daily or hourly wages through instant payroll payments, revolutionizing salary cycles and financial stability. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has suggested that XRP could transform the way salaries are paid, replacing monthly cycles with real-time payments. Speaking at a panel hosted by Rowen Exchange, he argued that traditional payroll systems cause needless friction and delay the flow of money. Instead, employees could receive their compensation for the day, or the hour, or even send them out by the second using the XRP Ledger. XRP Ledger Enables Instant Settlement for Payroll Innovation Garlinghouse said traditional salary cycles are outdated and highlighted the inefficiencies of waiting weeks to get paid. Through the use of XRP’s speed, workers could benefit from getting immediate access to their earnings. According to xrpl.org, three to five seconds are required to verify transactions on the XRP Ledger. This efficiency beats out Bitcoin’s 10-minute settlement times and Ethereum’s unpredictable processing times. The XRP Ledger supports near-instant settlements with low transaction fees; therefore, in principle it is technically feasible to use it for frequent payroll payments. Garlinghouse said this might prove a change in the employment structure as well as strengthen employee relations towards their earnings. His comments are consistent with Ripple’s mission of improving the way that money moves around the world by using blockchain technology, which it has long pursued. Related Reading: Webus Wetour A XRP and RLUSD for Travel Payments | Live Bitcoin News Analysts point out that there are wider social and economic benefits in frequent payments. Studies show daily or hourly wages can result in better productivity, lower absenteeism and help provide a greater sense of connection between labor and compensation. Instant access to wages may also help to improve financial stability for workers, especially in economies with a monthly…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 05:35
Nowa fala adopcji krypto. Co przyniesie IV kwartał 2025?
The post Nowa fala adopcji krypto. Co przyniesie IV kwartał 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nowa fala adopcji krypto. Co przyniesie IV kwartał 2025? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community! This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/nowa-fala-adopcji-krypto-4-kwartal-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 05:26
European Law Panel Addresses Corporate Criminal Liability And Sustainability
The post European Law Panel Addresses Corporate Criminal Liability And Sustainability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Panel on Corporate Criminal Liability in the European Union at the European Law Institute’s annual meeting at the University of Vienna. (L-R) Andreas Pollak, Justice Donal Gerard O’Donnell, Pietro Sirena, Fabio Nicolicchia Franz Pfluegl – European Law Institue In September, the European Law Institute held its annual meeting in Vienna, Austria. The meeting brings together judges, attorneys, professors, and policy experts from throughout Europe to discuss issues facing the European Union. This year, the meetings focused heavily on sustainability and its impact on the legal field. One panel addressed corporate criminal liability, presenting draft model rules to be adopted by European jurisdictions. Corporate criminal liability is an increasingly important topic within sustainability and climate change debates. The ability to hold corporations, and their leadership, accountable for the actions that are harmful to the climate is an underlying theme in sustainability regulations. Within the European Union, a pair of directives worked to create the legal liability. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive created disclosure requirements for companies relating to greenhouse gas emissions and human rights issues. The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive created legal liability, not only for the actions of the parent company, but for companies along the value chain. While those directives are currently being reformed by the European Commission, the enforcement mechanism will be found in corporate criminal liability. These issues were the subject of a panel at the European Law Institute’s annual meeting. ELI is an independent legal think tank funded, in part, by the European Union to draft model laws and provide guidance on emerging topics, focusing on European legal development in a global context. ELI was founded in 2011 and is based at the University of Vienna. ELI Fellows gather in the fall for annual meetings that alternate between Vienna and other host countries in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 05:13
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Face $1.7 Billion Exit
The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Face $1.7 Billion Exit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States reversed course sharply last week, shedding more than $1.7 billion. This shift came amid Bitcoin and Ethereum price volatility during the past week as both assets shed more than 8% during the reporting period. Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Bleed Cash Amid Market Volatility According to data from SoSoValue, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $903 million in net withdrawals. The outflows ended a month-long streak of inflows that had reflected growing institutional confidence. That sentiment shifted as macroeconomic uncertainty deepened, prompting many institutional investors to trim exposure and adopt a defensive stance. Ethereum products mirrored the downturn but endured even heavier losses. Ethereum ETFs Net Daily Inflow This Week. Source: SoSoValue Data from SoSoValue shows that the nine US-listed spot Ethereum ETFs saw redemptions, amounting to $796 million in outflows. This is their largest weekly withdrawal since launching earlier this year. The synchronized retreat across both assets reflects a broader cooling in crypto ETF demand. Sponsored Sponsored Institutional allocators once viewed these vehicles as a convenient entry point into digital assets. They are now reassessing their strategies in light of growing macro headwinds. Over the past week, persistent inflation concerns, slowing global growth, and heightened uncertainty around US monetary policy have reduced appetite for volatile assets. In this environment, digital assets—long categorized as high risk—were among the first to be pared from portfolios. Meanwhile, institutional strategies have also grown more defensive, especially as investors are increasingly being exposed to losses. CryptoQuant data shows that Bitcoin treasury firms raising capital through PIPE deals are under pressure, as share prices trend toward discounted issuance levels. At the same time, investor attention is rotating toward newly launched ETFs tied to alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. These vehicles have drawn capital away…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 05:12
These Should Definitely Be Monitored in Altcoins This Week
The post These Should Definitely Be Monitored in Altcoins This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst The DeFi Investor highlighted the important project updates and macro developments that emerged in the new week. According to the analyst, the main topics that may affect the markets are listed as follows: Sonic (S): Sonic Summit will begin on September 29th. Important announcements are expected to be made during the event. Pendle (PENDLE) & XPL (XPL): Pendle is scheduled to launch on Plasma in the coming days. Falcon Finance (FF): The project’s native token, FF, will be launched on September 29. Ethereum (ETH): The testnet for Ethereum’s next major upgrade, “Fusaka,” will go live on October 1. EtherFi (ETHFI): There is talk that a significant compliance update concerning token holders may be announced during the analyst call on October 1st. Huma Finance (HUMA): The platform is expected to make a big announcement on October 1st. Bitcoin (BTC): A total of $1.6 billion will be distributed to FTX creditors on September 30. Anoma (XAN): Anoma’s native token, XAN, will be launched on September 29. On the macro front, the possibility of a US government shutdown is noteworthy. According to Polymarket data, the probability of a shutdown next week has risen to 57%. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/these-should-definitely-be-monitored-in-altcoins-this-week/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 05:11
Al Horford’s Message To Jaylen Brown As He Leaves Celtics For Warriors
The post Al Horford’s Message To Jaylen Brown As He Leaves Celtics For Warriors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 05: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics and Al Horford #42 look on during the second half of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden on March 05, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Al Horford’s commitment to the Golden State Warriors. It’s a multi-year agreement that has been common knowledge for months. The holdup was his new team’s ongoing attempt to find a resolution with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. Horford doesn’t just give Stephen Curry a pick-and-pop partner at the center position who is unlike any he has had before. He is an exemplary addition to the Warriors’ work environment. Jayson Tatum has referred to him as his favorite teammate on multiple occasions. He took the Boston Celtics star under his wing when Tatum was a 19-year-old rookie. Sam Hauser referred to him as “one of the best teammates I have had at any level.” He also shared a common sentiment, saying he studied Horford and learned by watching him from afar upon entering the NBA. At exit interviews on the heels of the 2024-25 campaign, Luke Kornet was effusive in his praise of the 18-year veteran. “He’s the best teammate I’ve ever played with and a great leader, kind of in all aspects of it too, which I think is really impressive,” voiced Kornet. “Sometimes, you have somebody who’s really good, personally, at handling guys; some guys are great competitors on court. And his ability to align both on and off the court, but also, the preparation and managing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 05:10
Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms Personal Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings
The post Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms Personal Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tim Cook personally invested in Bitcoin and Ethereum, but Apple hasn’t adopted crypto. Subtle endorsement boosts mainstream crypto recognition. Community views Cook’s stance as affirming, yet not transformative. Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed his personal ownership of Bitcoin and Ethereum, citing a diversified investment strategy during an interview reported on September 28 by BlockBeats News. His statement, non-binding on Apple, subtly bolsters cryptocurrency’s mainstream legitimacy without affecting corporate policy, echoing contrasting strategies of firms like Tesla and MicroStrategy. Tim Cook’s Crypto Holdings: What It Means for Apple Tim Cook confirmed during an interview that he holds Bitcoin and Ethereum in his personal investment portfolio. While Apple does not engage in crypto ventures or payments, Cook’s statement subtly reinforces crypto’s legitimacy among mainstream investors. Apple’s stance remains conservative, differing from companies like Tesla and MicroStrategy, which have embraced cryptocurrency at the corporate level. Cook’s remarks highlight the distinction between his personal investments and Apple’s official policies. Despite his individual interests, Cook emphasized that his comments are not investment advice and clarified that Apple’s business strategies do not include cryptocurrency exposure. This acknowledgment by a prominent tech figure underscores crypto’s growing acceptance, but without immediate corporate impact. Tim Cook, CEO, Apple, confirmed, “I do. I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio… I’ve been researching it for a while and I think it’s interesting.” Market and community reactions to Cook’s disclosure have been largely positive but measured. Industry sentiment views his comments as potentially raising crypto awareness among traditional investors. No significant market movements have been directly attributed to his statement, reflecting the limited scope of this personal endorsement. Expert Insights on Crypto’s Growing Legitimacy Did you know? Tim Cook’s public acknowledgment of owning cryptocurrency parallels similar past instances, such as Tesla’s Bitcoin purchase in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 05:00
Netflix’s ‘Wayward’ Was Inspired By A Real School For Troubled Teens
The post Netflix’s ‘Wayward’ Was Inspired By A Real School For Troubled Teens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sydney Topliffe and Alyvia Alyn Lind in ‘Wayward’ on Netflix. Photo Courtesy of Netflix/Netflix The Netflix limited series Wayward is set in Tall Pines, a picturesque town in Vermont, that, on the surface, appears to be the perfect place to settle down, start a family, and escape the woes of city life. As for things that seem too good to be true, dark secrets are lurking beneath the town’s serene topography. The eight-episode limited series, which premiered on September 25, was created by Mae Martin, who revealed in an interview alongside co-stars Toni Collette and Sarah Jadon that this story was inspired by a real-life school for troubled teenagers. Mae Martin in ‘Wayward’ on Netflix. PHOTO BY MICHAEL GIBSON/NETFLIX “The story is based on my best friend, Nicole. She’s just the funniest person I’ve ever met. We were so codependent and hysterical all the time, and she was sent to one of these schools. She was taken over the border and handcuffed in the middle of the night, and she was gone for two years. She ended up ultimately escaping on bare feet through the woods and hitchhiking across the state, and was in a very dangerous situation. I always felt incensed about that, and also, I had a lot of guilt that I should have been sent with her or instead of her. I always imagined what that would have looked like. Abby and Leila’s friendship is based on ours. I would be more like the Leila character, and I wondered what would have happened if I’d followed her.” Wayward is shining a very bright spotlight on schools that take extreme measures to help and cure troubled teenagers. Several of these places have come under fire for their methods, which many claim are abusive, neglectful, and cruel, and there…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 04:58
Watch Out: We’re Entering a Big Week – Numerous Altcoin Events and Economic Developments – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List
The cryptocurrency market is preparing to welcome numerous economic developments and altcoin events in the new week. Continue Reading: Watch Out: We’re Entering a Big Week – Numerous Altcoin Events and Economic Developments – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List
Coinstats
2025/09/29 04:54
