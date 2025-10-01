2025-10-01 Wednesday

Chainlink And UBS Collaborate With SWIFT To Advance Tokenized Fund Workflows

The post Chainlink And UBS Collaborate With SWIFT To Advance Tokenized Fund Workflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 30, 2025 at 20:48 // News The project enables financial institutions to manage tokenized fund subscriptions and redemptions directly from their existing systems. The latest crypto news by Coinidol.com. Chainlink, the decentralized oracle network, announced a landmark technical solution developed in collaboration with global financial giant UBS and the global financial messaging network SWIFT. This may become a crucial step in bridging the gap between TradFi (traditional finance) and DeFi (decentralized finance). It provides a “plug-and-play” solution that allows major financial players to access the speed and efficiency of blockchain without fully overhauling their existing technology stacks, accelerating the institutional tokenization trend. SWIFT integration Institutions can now trigger tokenized fund workflows using the same SWIFT messaging (ISO 20022) infrastructure they have used for decades. By utilizing the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), the solution eliminates a critical technical barrier, allowing traditional finance to seamlessly interact with complex on-chain processes. Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, commented in the official press release: “UBS is demonstrating how the use of smart contract-based technologies can be used by financial institutions to more readily explore new types of product lifecycle composability.” This breakthrough specifically targets the multi-trillion-dollar global fund industry, reducing operational friction, automating compliance, and paving the way for the large-scale adoption of tokenized real-world assets. Source: https://coinidol.com/chainlink-and-ubs-collaborate/
Pudgy Penguins NFT Price Surges as PENGU Token Gains

The post Pudgy Penguins NFT Price Surges as PENGU Token Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Interest in Pudgy Penguins’ IP is growing significantly. Pudgy Penguins evolved to integrate blockchain with culture. PENGU’s price reflects Pudgy Penguins’ growing demand. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is attracting significant interest in the broader cryptocurrency industry, aiming to surpass Pokémon and Hello Kitty as a global intellectual property (IP).  Launched in 2021 as an NFT, the Pudgy Penguins crypto project has rebranded over the years, evolving from a cultural NFT into a tokenized ecosystem. From NFT Avatars to Cultural Brand Beyond being an NFT, the Pudgy Penguins project now issues meme coins, pursues various brand collaborations, and commercializes its intellectual property. Blockchain and crypto experts consider the Pudgy Penguin model an ideal example of the connection between blockchain and culture. It is worth noting that, like many NFT projects of its generation, Pudgy Penguins is based on the Ethereum blockchain, with an original collection comprising 8,888 NFT avatars. However, holding a Pudgy Penguin NFT gives its user complete IP rights to that particular token, allowing them the flexibility of using the collectible for virtually anything. Related: Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Flips BAYC in Sales Volume as Token Forms Major Bull Flag Many Pudgy Penguins owners have printed and sold them as merchandise, used them across social media platforms, for marketing, and in some cases, have gone ahead to establish businesses around the NFT. Particularly, Pudgy Penguins’ dominant presence on social media, with over 50 billion global views, gives it an edge in the digital assets industry. Expansion Into Tokens and Memecoins PENGU, the cryptocurrency associated with the Pudgy Penguins project, experienced a significant rally in 2025. The digital asset surged 1,275% in the second quarter of the year, rising from $0.00370 to $0.04663 in less than four months. However, the price has retraced following a broader crypto market pullback, trading for $0.02728…
SEC Offers DoubleZero New Regulatory Clarity

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken a decisive step in favor of blockchain innovation by issuing a no-action letter to the emerging technology firm, DoubleZero.Continue Reading:SEC Offers DoubleZero New Regulatory Clarity
Qualigen Raises $41 Million for Web3 Pivot

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/qualigen-raises-41-million-web3-shift/
SEC opens the door for investment advisers to use state trusts as crypto custodians

"This is a textbook example of more clarity for the digital asset space," said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.
Bakkt Share Price Spikes 17% After Analyst Triples Price Target to $40

The post Bakkt Share Price Spikes 17% After Analyst Triples Price Target to $40 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Bakkt’s share price was up about 17% on Tuesday. Benchmark raised its price target to $40, highlighting three areas for potential growth. The investment bank called the stock’s recent rally “a validation” of moves Bakkt CEO Akshay Naheta has made. Bakkt Holdings stock price jumped 17% on Tuesday, adding to its recent rally after Benchmark Company more than tripled its one-year price target on the provider of digital asset services to $40. The investment bank noted growth potential in Bakkt’s three main businesses—crypto infrastructure, stablecoin payments, and crypto infrastructure—and its Bitcoin treasury, and called the stock’s 170% price jump over a two-week period earlier this month “a validation of the moves” the company’s CEO Akshay Naheta has made since taking over his role in August. “BKKT remains an attractive buy even after its sharp run-up as it continues to screen as inexpensive relative to both its growth potential and peers in the Fintech/digital asset ecosystem,” Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer wrote. “While the stock’s surge reflected newfound attention on the company… we do not believe it has come close to fully reflecting the breadth of its optionality across three high-growth themes.” Bakkt was recently changing hands just above $30, its first time above that threshold since late January, although it’s down 97% since reaching an all-time high above $1,060 in 2021, according to Yahoo Finance data. It has struggled to crack $10 for much of the year. That performance prompted the company to reposition itself. ﻿ In his note, Palmer called BKKT’s valuation “modest” relative to those of other prominent publicly traded crypto firms, including Coinbase, Circle, and Robinhood. Palmer lauded the recent addition of veteran crypto industry investor Mike Alfred to the Bakkt board. “Mr. Alfred’s current role running private investment partnership Alpine Fox LP, alongside his board…
Fed’s Goolsbee Cites Inflation Worries in Case Against Further Rate Cuts

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OpenAI launched an invite-only iOS app called Sora for AI-generated video creation

OpenAI has officially entered the short-form video war. On Tuesday, the company launched Sora, a new invite-only iOS app that lets users generate AI-powered videos using text or images. This app, built on the new Sora 2.0 model, is being pitched as OpenAI’s most advanced video tool yet, and it’s coming straight for platforms like YouTube and TikTok, but with no cameras or editing timelines involved. Sora 2.0 expands on the earlier version OpenAI dropped this year as a research preview. The upgrade now supports multi-shot sequences, hyper-real visuals, and synchronized audio, all from a single prompt. We are launching a new app called Sora. This is a combination of a new model called Sora 2, and a new product that makes it easy to create, share, and view videos. This feels to many of us like the “ChatGPT for creativity” moment, and it feels fun and new. There is something… — Sam Altman (@sama) September 30, 2025 The app lets users write a scene, drop in images, and cameo in videos, with OpenAI promising it’s adding strict controls for likeness, safety, and provenance. Users get tools to remix scenes or insert themselves, but only if they’ve verified their identity. If you didn’t sign up for a cameo, OpenAI says you won’t appear. Studios warned as copyright concerns rise The content moderation policy around Sora is already creating noise. According to CEO Sam Altman, OpenAI has started sending notices to studios and talent agencies, warning them that unless they explicitly opt out, their copyrighted material could show up in content generated through Sora. OpenAI claims this is no different from how it handled things with its image tools. The company says it sees this as “fan expression”, where users simply remix or reference the fictional worlds they already love. Executives said the platform’s early testers are clearly interested in interacting with existing characters, building content around known franchises, and making their own versions of familiar scenes. Still, OpenAI is drawing a hard line between fictional characters and real people. While users might be able to recreate a Marvel-style universe or make a Harry Potter knockoff, they can’t generate a person’s face unless that person gave written approval. And no, feeding in an image of someone to create a deepfake won’t work. That’s blocked too. Allegedly anyway. OpenAI expands Sora into audio and Hollywood Sora doesn’t just make videos. It also uses AI to create background sound, dialogue, and sound effects, which are then perfectly timed with the video. And yes, it supports multiple languages. This makes it easier for creators to publish AI films, trailers, or ads with no studio or voice actor. These features are already getting Hollywood’s attention, even though OpenAI’s efforts to woo the industry have been met with mixed results. During a demo, OpenAI showed two very different examples. One was a fake news report showing a man named Dimson drinking ketchup out of McDonald’s dispensers. The other was an AI-made perfume ad for “Sora 2” – with the line: “The new fragrance from Sora – fresh, clean, unapologetic, for whoever you choose to be.” The app is rolling out only in the U.S. and Canada for now, and access is invite-only. A Pro version, web access, and a developer API are already in the works. But the company isn’t letting this tool get out of hand. All videos made with Sora are watermarked, and exports will carry those marks too. Screen recording is disabled by default to stop people from copying and reposting videos without labels. This tool will not allow videos of public figures unless those individuals verify and opt-in for a cameo. That goes for both video prompts and image inputs. If you’re famous and didn’t ask to appear, you won’t. Every layer of control has been built to reduce misuse, according to the company. Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.
12 Interview Questions to Teach You How Git Works

Git is a Distributed Version Control System that allows developers to track changes in code. Git can be used for team collaboration, management of branches, creation of commits, and conflict resolution.
Exploiting Vision-LLM Vulnerability: Enhancing Typographic Attacks with Instructional Directives

This article proposes a linguistic augmentation scheme for typographic attacks using explicit instructional directives.
